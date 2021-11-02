Monday night's game between the Giants and Chiefs clearly illustrated the struggles Fantasy players are dealing with at tight end. Travis Kelce, the clear consensus No. 1 player at the position, caught four passes for just 27 yards. Evan Engram did catch a TD pass, but he only had three receptions for 15 yards in a game where the Giants were very thin at WR. Fantasy players must expect a Kelce rebound, but otherwise they should be strongly considering adding Dan Arnold or Pat Freiermuth, who were among the top-three scoring tight ends of Week 8 with 14-plus points each.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 9

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 9 waiver wire: Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols. Derrick Henry's foot injury could keep him out for at least the rest of the Fantasy season, and McNichols is the next man up on the Tennessee depth chart at running back. Tennessee did sign Adrian Peterson on Monday, and he is the big name that could draw bigger bids in free agency this week. The Titans also added free agent D'Onta Foreman on Tuesday. But McNichols could turn out to be the best Fantasy add of them all, especially in PPR formats.

Peterson has often exceeded expectations in the past, taking doubts as challenges. But now he is at the point where it would be hard for any player to produce quality Fantasy totals any time soon. Peterson is 36 years old and has missed the first eight weeks of the season. McNichols is not a true power runner, but he can be effective as a pass-catcher and part-time ball carrier.

Engel is also strongly recommending Jacksonville wide receiver Jamal Agnew. The Jaguars are desperate to find answers on offense, and Agnew can certainly add some spark. He scored Jacksonville's only TD on Sunday at Seattle, Agnew was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September, and now the Jaguars are getting him more involved on offense.

Much like the Falcons did with Patterson, the Jaguars are taking a dynamic special teams performer and attempting to turn him into more of an offensive playmaker. Agnew caught six passes on 12 targets on Sunday. He had 13 targets in his previous two games and it is clear that Jacksonville is making an effort to get him more involved in its passing game.

