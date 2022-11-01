The first two months of the 2022 NFL season are already in the books and with Fantasy football injuries mounting, working the waiver wire is essential to season-long Fantasy football success. The NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday and in addition to several blockbuster NFL trades, there were several smaller deals done that might stand out to Fantasy football players. With Christian McCaffrey now established as their bellcow back and Elijah Mitchell (knee) coming off IR soon, the 49ers traded Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick.

Wilson had been a Fantasy football waiver wire hero earlier in the season but had hit waivers in early 40% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues prior to the trade. So can he get into the backfield mix for former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in Miami to provide Fantasy value once again or will he get stuck behind former teammate Raheem Mostert? Before determining who to target on the Week 9 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, he's revealed his top waiver wire pick from among the widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 9. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 9

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 9 waiver wire: Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs. The fourth-round pick out of Nevada didn't garner as much preseason attention as fellow rookie receiver Christian Watson, but we knew that Green Bay would need its young receivers in a big way following the Davante Adams trade. And with Watson out, Doubs has found ways to make an impact.

He currently leads the Packers in targets (49) and only Robert Tonyan's 35 receptions bests Doubs' 30. Doubs has been targeted at least five times in six of his eight games so far this season and his highlight-reel touchdown catch against the Bills on Sunday night was his third of the season. He's still available in over 40% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Bears quarterback Justin Fields as a Week 9 waiver wire pickup. The Chicago quarterback has played behind the NFL's worst pass-blocking offensive line and that has significantly hindered his growth as a passer. However, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has gotten Fields more involved in the running game and that builds a pretty strong baseline from a Fantasy perspective.

Fields has rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He's also averaging 7.9 yards per pass attempt with five touchdowns and two interceptions over the last month and has averaged over 21 Fantasy points per game during that span. Now he'll have another weapon at his disposal after the Bears made a deadline deal for Chase Claypool and Fields is still available as a strong streaming option or backup with upside in nearly half of CBS leagues.

How to set your Week 9 waiver wire claims

Gibbs is also all-in on an overlooked running back with a serious chance to shine. This player is widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 9? And which running back is a must-add? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 9, all from a proven Fantasy football analyst, and find out.