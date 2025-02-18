We're very early in the process of looking ahead to the 2025 Fantasy season, and we held our first 12-We're early in the offseason, but news is already happening around the NFL. And more will happen soon, especially with the NFL Combine set for Feb. 24.

For example, it appears like Tee Higgins will get the franchise tag for the second year in a row, as the Bengals are hoping to work out a long-term contract extension with their star receiver. The Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers, and it appears like Davante Adams will also leave New York.



Deebo Samuel (San Francisco) and Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) are expected to join new teams. And the Dolphins released running back Raheem Mostert.



All of these things had an impact on our latest 12-team, 0.5-PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports Staff. You can see the results below for where Higgins went, what happened with the Jets offensive players who remain in New York (Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson), and where Samuel and Kupp were drafted, along with the remaining receivers for the 49ers and Rams.



As for Mostert, I drafted De'Von Achane in Round 1 at No. 12 overall, but I would have done that even if Mostert remained in Miami. Achane was the No. 11 running back in 2024, and he should continue to improve in 2025, especially if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy. Jaylin Wright, one of my favorite sleepers, was drafted in Round 9, which could be a steal since his role is expected to increase with Mostert gone.



I took a Hero-RB approach with this roster after drafting Achane. My next five picks were Malik Nabers, Rashee Rice, D.J. Moore, Mark Andrews, and Jameson Williams.



Nabers is a rising star, and hopefully, the Giants can fix their quarterback problem in 2025. Rice (knee), if healthy and not suspended, can be a top-12 Fantasy receiver. Moore should improve with Ben Johnson now the head coach in Chicago. Andrews led all tight ends in 2024 with 11 touchdowns. And Williams just had a breakout third season in 2024, which will hopefully be the norm for his career moving forward.



I was happy with my next turn in Rounds 7-8 to get D'Andre Swift and Jaylen Warren. Swift will hopefully benefit with Johnson in Chicago, and this could be a breakout campaign for Swift if he's the featured running back for the Bears. And Warren might be the lead running back for the Steelers since Najee Harris is expected to leave Pittsburgh as a free agent.



Next, I added to my depth with Ricky Pearsall and Trey Benson, and these might be my two favorite picks of the draft. Pearsall should be headed for a big role in his sophomore campaign with Samuel not expected back in San Francisco, and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) could be limited to start next season. And Benson is a lottery ticket as the No. 2 running back in Arizona behind James Conner, who turns 30 in May.



I drafted one more running back in Tyler Allgeier, who will be a lottery ticket stash as the No. 2 running back in Atlanta behind Bijan Robinson. And I landed a solid quarterback duo in Jared Goff and Bo Nix, and both finished as top-10 Fantasy passers in 2024.



Finally, with my last pick, I took a flier on Washington's second-year tight end, Ben Sinnott. He didn't contribute much as a rookie, but Sinnott could be headed for a big role in 2025 if Zach Ertz leaves the Commanders as a free agent.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor

2. Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

3. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

4. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

5. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

6. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host

7. Joe Polito, CBS Sports Director of Social Media

8. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

10. Joel Cox, CBS Sports Vice President of Business Development

11. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff

12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer