We're very early in the process of looking ahead to the 2025 Fantasy season, and we held our first 12-team, 0.5-PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports Staff.
For example, it appears like Tee Higgins will get the franchise tag for the second year in a row, as the Bengals are hoping to work out a long-term contract extension with their star receiver. The Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers, and it appears like Davante Adams will also leave New York.
Deebo Samuel (San Francisco) and Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) are expected to join new teams. And the Dolphins released running back Raheem Mostert.
All of these things had an impact on our latest 12-team, 0.5-PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports Staff. You can see the results below for where Higgins went, what happened with the Jets offensive players who remain in New York (Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson), and where Samuel and Kupp were drafted, along with the remaining receivers for the 49ers and Rams.
As for Mostert, I drafted De'Von Achane in Round 1 at No. 12 overall, but I would have done that even if Mostert remained in Miami. Achane was the No. 11 running back in 2024, and he should continue to improve in 2025, especially if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy. Jaylin Wright, one of my favorite sleepers, was drafted in Round 9, which could be a steal since his role is expected to increase with Mostert gone.
I took a Hero-RB approach with this roster after drafting Achane. My next five picks were Malik Nabers, Rashee Rice, D.J. Moore, Mark Andrews, and Jameson Williams.
Nabers is a rising star, and hopefully, the Giants can fix their quarterback problem in 2025. Rice (knee), if healthy and not suspended, can be a top-12 Fantasy receiver. Moore should improve with Ben Johnson now the head coach in Chicago. Andrews led all tight ends in 2024 with 11 touchdowns. And Williams just had a breakout third season in 2024, which will hopefully be the norm for his career moving forward.
I was happy with my next turn in Rounds 7-8 to get D'Andre Swift and Jaylen Warren. Swift will hopefully benefit with Johnson in Chicago, and this could be a breakout campaign for Swift if he's the featured running back for the Bears. And Warren might be the lead running back for the Steelers since Najee Harris is expected to leave Pittsburgh as a free agent.
Next, I added to my depth with Ricky Pearsall and Trey Benson, and these might be my two favorite picks of the draft. Pearsall should be headed for a big role in his sophomore campaign with Samuel not expected back in San Francisco, and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) could be limited to start next season. And Benson is a lottery ticket as the No. 2 running back in Arizona behind James Conner, who turns 30 in May.
I drafted one more running back in Tyler Allgeier, who will be a lottery ticket stash as the No. 2 running back in Atlanta behind Bijan Robinson. And I landed a solid quarterback duo in Jared Goff and Bo Nix, and both finished as top-10 Fantasy passers in 2024.
Finally, with my last pick, I took a flier on Washington's second-year tight end, Ben Sinnott. He didn't contribute much as a rookie, but Sinnott could be headed for a big role in 2025 if Zach Ertz leaves the Commanders as a free agent.
As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
2. Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
3. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
4. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
6. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
7. Joe Polito, CBS Sports Director of Social Media
8. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Joel Cox, CBS Sports Vice President of Business Development
11. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Brandon Howard
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|3
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|4
|Heath Cummings
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|5
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|6
|Tommy Tran
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|7
|Joe Polito
|N. Collins WR HOU
|8
|Rob Thomas
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|9
|Dave Richard
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|10
|Joel Cox
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|11
|Jake Grogins
|J. Taylor RB IND
|12
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Achane RB MIA
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|14
|Jake Grogins
|K. Williams RB LAR
|15
|Joel Cox
|D. Henry RB BAL
|16
|Dave Richard
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|17
|Rob Thomas
|B. Irving RB TB
|18
|Joe Polito
|D. London WR ATL
|19
|Tommy Tran
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|20
|Jacob Gibbs
|B. Bowers TE LV
|21
|Heath Cummings
|T. McBride TE ARI
|22
|Adam Aizer
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|23
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Brown WR PHI
|24
|Brandon Howard
|J. Cook RB BUF
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Brandon Howard
|X. Worthy WR KC
|26
|Daniel Schneier
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|27
|Adam Aizer
|C. Brown RB CIN
|28
|Heath Cummings
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|29
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|30
|Tommy Tran
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|31
|Joe Polito
|T. Hill WR MIA
|32
|Rob Thomas
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|33
|Dave Richard
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|34
|Joel Cox
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|35
|Jake Grogins
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|36
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Rice WR KC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Moore WR CHI
|38
|Jake Grogins
|M. Evans WR TB
|39
|Joel Cox
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|40
|Dave Richard
|J. Allen QB BUF
|41
|Rob Thomas
|G. Kittle TE SF
|42
|Joe Polito
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|43
|Tommy Tran
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|44
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|45
|Heath Cummings
|A. Kamara RB NO
|46
|Adam Aizer
|C. Olave WR NO
|47
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|48
|Brandon Howard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Brandon Howard
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|50
|Daniel Schneier
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|51
|Adam Aizer
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|52
|Heath Cummings
|D. Adams WR NYJ
|53
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|54
|Tommy Tran
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|55
|Joe Polito
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|56
|Rob Thomas
|D. Smith WR PHI
|57
|Dave Richard
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|58
|Joel Cox
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|59
|Jake Grogins
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Williams WR DET
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|62
|Jake Grogins
|J. Addison WR MIN
|63
|Joel Cox
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|64
|Dave Richard
|J. Conner RB ARI
|65
|Rob Thomas
|C. Godwin WR TB
|66
|Joe Polito
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|67
|Tommy Tran
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|68
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|69
|Heath Cummings
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|70
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB MIN
|71
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|72
|Brandon Howard
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Brandon Howard
|I. Likely TE BAL
|74
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Samuel WR SF
|75
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|76
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jennings WR SF
|77
|Jacob Gibbs
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|78
|Tommy Tran
|M. Pittman WR IND
|79
|Joe Polito
|J. Smith TE MIA
|80
|Rob Thomas
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|81
|Dave Richard
|J. McMillan WR TB
|82
|Joel Cox
|N. Harris RB PIT
|83
|Jake Grogins
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|84
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Swift RB CHI
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Warren RB PIT
|86
|Jake Grogins
|J. Reed WR GB
|87
|Joel Cox
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|88
|Dave Richard
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|89
|Rob Thomas
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|90
|Joe Polito
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|91
|Tommy Tran
|D. Mooney WR ATL
|92
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Downs WR IND
|93
|Heath Cummings
|J. Meyers WR LV
|94
|Adam Aizer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|95
|Daniel Schneier
|R. White RB TB
|96
|Brandon Howard
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Brandon Howard
|J. Wright RB MIA
|98
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Cooper WR BUF
|99
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|100
|Heath Cummings
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|101
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|102
|Tommy Tran
|D. Douglas WR NE
|103
|Joe Polito
|J. Love QB GB
|104
|Rob Thomas
|T. Spears RB TEN
|105
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams RB DEN
|106
|Joel Cox
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|107
|Jake Grogins
|G. Edwards RB LAC
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Benson RB ARI
|110
|Jake Grogins
|K. Allen WR CHI
|111
|Joel Cox
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|112
|Dave Richard
|I. Guerendo RB SF
|113
|Rob Thomas
|M. Brown WR KC
|114
|Joe Polito
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|115
|Tommy Tran
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|116
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Doubs WR GB
|117
|Heath Cummings
|J. Ford RB CLE
|118
|Adam Aizer
|M. Mims WR DEN
|119
|Daniel Schneier
|T. Kraft TE GB
|120
|Brandon Howard
|X. Legette WR CAR
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Brandon Howard
|C. Watson WR GB
|122
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Purdy QB SF
|123
|Adam Aizer
|A. Richardson QB IND
|124
|Heath Cummings
|J. Mason RB SF
|125
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Coker WR CAR
|126
|Tommy Tran
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|127
|Joe Polito
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|128
|Rob Thomas
|R. Davis RB BUF
|129
|Dave Richard
|J. Whittington WR LAR
|130
|Joel Cox
|C. Williams QB CHI
|131
|Jake Grogins
|A. Mitchell WR IND
|132
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Goff QB DET
|134
|Jake Grogins
|K. Murray QB ARI
|135
|Joel Cox
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|136
|Dave Richard
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|137
|Rob Thomas
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|138
|Joe Polito
|D. Wicks WR GB
|139
|Tommy Tran
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|140
|Jacob Gibbs
|B. Corum RB LAR
|141
|Heath Cummings
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|142
|Adam Aizer
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|143
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|144
|Brandon Howard
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Brandon Howard
|C. Samuel WR BUF
|146
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Maye QB NE
|147
|Adam Aizer
|D. Johnson WR HOU
|148
|Heath Cummings
|K. Miller RB NO
|149
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Tillman WR CLE
|150
|Tommy Tran
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|151
|Joe Polito
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|152
|Rob Thomas
|A. Estime RB DEN
|153
|Dave Richard
|S. McCormick RB LV
|154
|Joel Cox
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|155
|Jake Grogins
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|156
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Nix QB DEN
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Sinnott TE WAS
|158
|Jake Grogins
|K. Herbert RB CIN
|159
|Joel Cox
|D. Hopkins WR KC
|160
|Dave Richard
|N. Gray TE KC
|161
|Rob Thomas
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|162
|Joe Polito
|T. Franklin WR DEN
|163
|Tommy Tran
|W. Shipley RB PHI
|164
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Sanders TE CAR
|165
|Heath Cummings
|E. Engram TE JAC
|166
|Adam Aizer
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|167
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Hunt RB KC
|168
|Brandon Howard
|J. Polk WR NE
|Brandon Howard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|24
|J. Cook RB BUF
|3
|25
|X. Worthy WR KC
|4
|48
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|5
|49
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|6
|72
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|7
|73
|I. Likely TE BAL
|8
|96
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|9
|97
|J. Wright RB MIA
|10
|120
|X. Legette WR CAR
|11
|121
|C. Watson WR GB
|12
|144
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|13
|145
|C. Samuel WR BUF
|14
|168
|J. Polk WR NE
|Daniel Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|23
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|26
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|4
|47
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|50
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|6
|71
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|7
|74
|D. Samuel WR SF
|8
|95
|R. White RB TB
|9
|98
|A. Cooper WR BUF
|10
|119
|T. Kraft TE GB
|11
|122
|B. Purdy QB SF
|12
|143
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|13
|146
|D. Maye QB NE
|14
|167
|K. Hunt RB KC
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|22
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|3
|27
|C. Brown RB CIN
|4
|46
|C. Olave WR NO
|5
|51
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|6
|70
|A. Jones RB MIN
|7
|75
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|8
|94
|T. Kelce TE KC
|9
|99
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|10
|118
|M. Mims WR DEN
|11
|123
|A. Richardson QB IND
|12
|142
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|13
|147
|D. Johnson WR HOU
|14
|166
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|21
|T. McBride TE ARI
|3
|28
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|4
|45
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|52
|D. Adams WR NYJ
|6
|69
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|7
|76
|J. Jennings WR SF
|8
|93
|J. Meyers WR LV
|9
|100
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|10
|117
|J. Ford RB CLE
|11
|124
|J. Mason RB SF
|12
|141
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|13
|148
|K. Miller RB NO
|14
|165
|E. Engram TE JAC
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|20
|B. Bowers TE LV
|3
|29
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|4
|44
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|5
|53
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|6
|68
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|7
|77
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|8
|92
|J. Downs WR IND
|9
|101
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|10
|116
|R. Doubs WR GB
|11
|125
|J. Coker WR CAR
|12
|140
|B. Corum RB LAR
|13
|149
|C. Tillman WR CLE
|14
|164
|J. Sanders TE CAR
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|2
|19
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|3
|30
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|4
|43
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|5
|54
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|67
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|7
|78
|M. Pittman WR IND
|8
|91
|D. Mooney WR ATL
|9
|102
|D. Douglas WR NE
|10
|115
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|11
|126
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|12
|139
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|13
|150
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|14
|163
|W. Shipley RB PHI
|Joe Polito
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|N. Collins WR HOU
|2
|18
|D. London WR ATL
|3
|31
|T. Hill WR MIA
|4
|42
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|5
|55
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|6
|66
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|7
|79
|J. Smith TE MIA
|8
|90
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|9
|103
|J. Love QB GB
|10
|114
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|11
|127
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|12
|138
|D. Wicks WR GB
|13
|151
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|14
|162
|T. Franklin WR DEN
|Rob Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|2
|17
|B. Irving RB TB
|3
|32
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|4
|41
|G. Kittle TE SF
|5
|56
|D. Smith WR PHI
|6
|65
|C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|80
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|8
|89
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|9
|104
|T. Spears RB TEN
|10
|113
|M. Brown WR KC
|11
|128
|R. Davis RB BUF
|12
|137
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|13
|152
|A. Estime RB DEN
|14
|161
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|16
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|3
|33
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|40
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|57
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|6
|64
|J. Conner RB ARI
|7
|81
|J. McMillan WR TB
|8
|88
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|9
|105
|J. Williams RB DEN
|10
|112
|I. Guerendo RB SF
|11
|129
|J. Whittington WR LAR
|12
|136
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|13
|153
|S. McCormick RB LV
|14
|160
|N. Gray TE KC
|Joel Cox
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|2
|15
|D. Henry RB BAL
|3
|34
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|4
|39
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|58
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|6
|63
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|7
|82
|N. Harris RB PIT
|8
|87
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|9
|106
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|10
|111
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|11
|130
|C. Williams QB CHI
|12
|135
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|13
|154
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|14
|159
|D. Hopkins WR KC
|Jake Grogins
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|14
|K. Williams RB LAR
|3
|35
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|4
|38
|M. Evans WR TB
|5
|59
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|6
|62
|J. Addison WR MIN
|7
|83
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|8
|86
|J. Reed WR GB
|9
|107
|G. Edwards RB LAC
|10
|110
|K. Allen WR CHI
|11
|131
|A. Mitchell WR IND
|12
|134
|K. Murray QB ARI
|13
|155
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|14
|158
|K. Herbert RB CIN
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Achane RB MIA
|2
|13
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|3
|36
|R. Rice WR KC
|4
|37
|D. Moore WR CHI
|5
|60
|J. Williams WR DET
|6
|61
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|7
|84
|D. Swift RB CHI
|8
|85
|J. Warren RB PIT
|9
|108
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|10
|109
|T. Benson RB ARI
|11
|132
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|12
|133
|J. Goff QB DET
|13
|156
|B. Nix QB DEN
|14
|157
|B. Sinnott TE WAS