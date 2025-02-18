dolphins-achane-1400-us.jpg
We're early in the offseason, but news is already happening around the NFL. And more will happen soon, especially with the NFL Combine set for Feb. 24.

For example, it appears like Tee Higgins will get the franchise tag for the second year in a row, as the Bengals are hoping to work out a long-term contract extension with their star receiver. The Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers, and it appears like Davante Adams will also leave New York.

Deebo Samuel (San Francisco) and Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) are expected to join new teams. And the Dolphins released running back Raheem Mostert.

All of these things had an impact on our latest 12-team, 0.5-PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports Staff. You can see the results below for where Higgins went, what happened with the Jets offensive players who remain in New York (Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson), and where Samuel and Kupp were drafted, along with the remaining receivers for the 49ers and Rams.

As for Mostert, I drafted De'Von Achane in Round 1 at No. 12 overall, but I would have done that even if Mostert remained in Miami. Achane was the No. 11 running back in 2024, and he should continue to improve in 2025, especially if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy. Jaylin Wright, one of my favorite sleepers, was drafted in Round 9, which could be a steal since his role is expected to increase with Mostert gone.

I took a Hero-RB approach with this roster after drafting Achane. My next five picks were Malik Nabers, Rashee Rice, D.J. Moore, Mark Andrews, and Jameson Williams.

Nabers is a rising star, and hopefully, the Giants can fix their quarterback problem in 2025. Rice (knee), if healthy and not suspended, can be a top-12 Fantasy receiver. Moore should improve with Ben Johnson now the head coach in Chicago. Andrews led all tight ends in 2024 with 11 touchdowns. And Williams just had a breakout third season in 2024, which will hopefully be the norm for his career moving forward.

I was happy with my next turn in Rounds 7-8 to get D'Andre Swift and Jaylen Warren. Swift will hopefully benefit with Johnson in Chicago, and this could be a breakout campaign for Swift if he's the featured running back for the Bears. And Warren might be the lead running back for the Steelers since Najee Harris is expected to leave Pittsburgh as a free agent.

Next, I added to my depth with Ricky Pearsall and Trey Benson, and these might be my two favorite picks of the draft. Pearsall should be headed for a big role in his sophomore campaign with Samuel not expected back in San Francisco, and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) could be limited to start next season. And Benson is a lottery ticket as the No. 2 running back in Arizona behind James Conner, who turns 30 in May.

I drafted one more running back in Tyler Allgeier, who will be a lottery ticket stash as the No. 2 running back in Atlanta behind Bijan Robinson. And I landed a solid quarterback duo in Jared Goff and Bo Nix, and both finished as top-10 Fantasy passers in 2024.

Finally, with my last pick, I took a flier on Washington's second-year tight end, Ben Sinnott. He didn't contribute much as a rookie, but Sinnott could be headed for a big role in 2025 if Zach Ertz leaves the Commanders as a free agent.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
2. Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
3. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
4. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
6. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
7. Joe Polito, CBS Sports Director of Social Media
8. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Joel Cox, CBS Sports Vice President of Business Development
11. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Brandon Howard J. Chase WR CIN
2 Daniel Schneier B. Robinson RB ATL
3 Adam Aizer J. Jefferson WR MIN
4 Heath Cummings C. Lamb WR DAL
5 Jacob Gibbs J. Gibbs RB DET
6 Tommy Tran S. Barkley RB PHI
7 Joe Polito N. Collins WR HOU
8 Rob Thomas P. Nacua WR LAR
9 Dave Richard A. St. Brown WR DET
10 Joel Cox B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
11 Jake Grogins J. Taylor RB IND
12 Jamey Eisenberg D. Achane RB MIA
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jamey Eisenberg M. Nabers WR NYG
14 Jake Grogins K. Williams RB LAR
15 Joel Cox D. Henry RB BAL
16 Dave Richard J. Jacobs RB GB
17 Rob Thomas B. Irving RB TB
18 Joe Polito D. London WR ATL
19 Tommy Tran M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
20 Jacob Gibbs B. Bowers TE LV
21 Heath Cummings T. McBride TE ARI
22 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB SF
23 Daniel Schneier A. Brown WR PHI
24 Brandon Howard J. Cook RB BUF
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Brandon Howard X. Worthy WR KC
26 Daniel Schneier L. McConkey WR LAC
27 Adam Aizer C. Brown RB CIN
28 Heath Cummings B. Hall RB NYJ
29 Jacob Gibbs J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
30 Tommy Tran G. Wilson WR NYJ
31 Joe Polito T. Hill WR MIA
32 Rob Thomas J. Hurts QB PHI
33 Dave Richard T. Higgins WR CIN
34 Joel Cox K. Walker III RB SEA
35 Jake Grogins J. Mixon RB HOU
36 Jamey Eisenberg R. Rice WR KC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR CHI
38 Jake Grogins M. Evans WR TB
39 Joel Cox T. McLaurin WR WAS
40 Dave Richard J. Allen QB BUF
41 Rob Thomas G. Kittle TE SF
42 Joe Polito C. Hubbard RB CAR
43 Tommy Tran L. Jackson QB BAL
44 Jacob Gibbs J. Daniels QB WAS
45 Heath Cummings A. Kamara RB NO
46 Adam Aizer C. Olave WR NO
47 Daniel Schneier C. Sutton WR DEN
48 Brandon Howard P. Mahomes QB KC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Brandon Howard Z. Flowers WR BAL
50 Daniel Schneier T. Pollard RB TEN
51 Adam Aizer J. Burrow QB CIN
52 Heath Cummings D. Adams WR NYJ
53 Jacob Gibbs J. Waddle WR MIA
54 Tommy Tran D. Metcalf WR SEA
55 Joe Polito G. Pickens WR PIT
56 Rob Thomas D. Smith WR PHI
57 Dave Richard D. Montgomery RB DET
58 Joel Cox S. LaPorta TE DET
59 Jake Grogins I. Pacheco RB KC
60 Jamey Eisenberg J. Williams WR DET
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg M. Andrews TE BAL
62 Jake Grogins J. Addison WR MIN
63 Joel Cox R. Odunze WR CHI
64 Dave Richard J. Conner RB ARI
65 Rob Thomas C. Godwin WR TB
66 Joe Polito T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
67 Tommy Tran B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
68 Jacob Gibbs R. Stevenson RB NE
69 Heath Cummings T. Etienne RB JAC
70 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB MIN
71 Daniel Schneier J. Dobbins RB LAC
72 Brandon Howard D. Njoku TE CLE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Brandon Howard I. Likely TE BAL
74 Daniel Schneier D. Samuel WR SF
75 Adam Aizer J. Jeudy WR CLE
76 Heath Cummings J. Jennings WR SF
77 Jacob Gibbs Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
78 Tommy Tran M. Pittman WR IND
79 Joe Polito J. Smith TE MIA
80 Rob Thomas R. Dowdle RB DAL
81 Dave Richard J. McMillan WR TB
82 Joel Cox N. Harris RB PIT
83 Jake Grogins C. Ridley WR TEN
84 Jamey Eisenberg D. Swift RB CHI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jamey Eisenberg J. Warren RB PIT
86 Jake Grogins J. Reed WR GB
87 Joel Cox B. Aiyuk WR SF
88 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
89 Rob Thomas K. Shakir WR BUF
90 Joe Polito T. Bigsby RB JAC
91 Tommy Tran D. Mooney WR ATL
92 Jacob Gibbs J. Downs WR IND
93 Heath Cummings J. Meyers WR LV
94 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
95 Daniel Schneier R. White RB TB
96 Brandon Howard K. Coleman WR BUF
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Brandon Howard J. Wright RB MIA
98 Daniel Schneier A. Cooper WR BUF
99 Adam Aizer C. Kirk WR JAC
100 Heath Cummings B. Mayfield QB TB
101 Jacob Gibbs R. Shaheed WR NO
102 Tommy Tran D. Douglas WR NE
103 Joe Polito J. Love QB GB
104 Rob Thomas T. Spears RB TEN
105 Dave Richard J. Williams RB DEN
106 Joel Cox N. Chubb RB CLE
107 Jake Grogins G. Edwards RB LAC
108 Jamey Eisenberg R. Pearsall WR SF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jamey Eisenberg T. Benson RB ARI
110 Jake Grogins K. Allen WR CHI
111 Joel Cox S. Diggs WR HOU
112 Dave Richard I. Guerendo RB SF
113 Rob Thomas M. Brown WR KC
114 Joe Polito B. Allen RB NYJ
115 Tommy Tran D. Kincaid TE BUF
116 Jacob Gibbs R. Doubs WR GB
117 Heath Cummings J. Ford RB CLE
118 Adam Aizer M. Mims WR DEN
119 Daniel Schneier T. Kraft TE GB
120 Brandon Howard X. Legette WR CAR
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Brandon Howard C. Watson WR GB
122 Daniel Schneier B. Purdy QB SF
123 Adam Aizer A. Richardson QB IND
124 Heath Cummings J. Mason RB SF
125 Jacob Gibbs J. Coker WR CAR
126 Tommy Tran Z. Moss RB CIN
127 Joe Polito A. Ekeler RB WAS
128 Rob Thomas R. Davis RB BUF
129 Dave Richard J. Whittington WR LAR
130 Joel Cox C. Williams QB CHI
131 Jake Grogins A. Mitchell WR IND
132 Jamey Eisenberg T. Allgeier RB ATL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jamey Eisenberg J. Goff QB DET
134 Jake Grogins K. Murray QB ARI
135 Joel Cox T. Hockenson TE MIN
136 Dave Richard Q. Johnston WR LAC
137 Rob Thomas R. Bateman WR BAL
138 Joe Polito D. Wicks WR GB
139 Tommy Tran J. Brooks RB CAR
140 Jacob Gibbs B. Corum RB LAR
141 Heath Cummings A. Thielen WR CAR
142 Adam Aizer M. Lloyd RB GB
143 Daniel Schneier K. Pitts TE ATL
144 Brandon Howard T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Brandon Howard C. Samuel WR BUF
146 Daniel Schneier D. Maye QB NE
147 Adam Aizer D. Johnson WR HOU
148 Heath Cummings K. Miller RB NO
149 Jacob Gibbs C. Tillman WR CLE
150 Tommy Tran J. McLaughlin RB DEN
151 Joe Polito R. Johnson RB CHI
152 Rob Thomas A. Estime RB DEN
153 Dave Richard S. McCormick RB LV
154 Joel Cox D. Prescott QB DAL
155 Jake Grogins C. Kmet TE CHI
156 Jamey Eisenberg B. Nix QB DEN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jamey Eisenberg B. Sinnott TE WAS
158 Jake Grogins K. Herbert RB CIN
159 Joel Cox D. Hopkins WR KC
160 Dave Richard N. Gray TE KC
161 Rob Thomas C. Stroud QB HOU
162 Joe Polito T. Franklin WR DEN
163 Tommy Tran W. Shipley RB PHI
164 Jacob Gibbs J. Sanders TE CAR
165 Heath Cummings E. Engram TE JAC
166 Adam Aizer J. Ferguson TE DAL
167 Daniel Schneier K. Hunt RB KC
168 Brandon Howard J. Polk WR NE
Team by Team
Brandon Howard
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Chase WR CIN
2 24 J. Cook RB BUF
3 25 X. Worthy WR KC
4 48 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 49 Z. Flowers WR BAL
6 72 D. Njoku TE CLE
7 73 I. Likely TE BAL
8 96 K. Coleman WR BUF
9 97 J. Wright RB MIA
10 120 X. Legette WR CAR
11 121 C. Watson WR GB
12 144 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
13 145 C. Samuel WR BUF
14 168 J. Polk WR NE
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 23 A. Brown WR PHI
3 26 L. McConkey WR LAC
4 47 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 50 T. Pollard RB TEN
6 71 J. Dobbins RB LAC
7 74 D. Samuel WR SF
8 95 R. White RB TB
9 98 A. Cooper WR BUF
10 119 T. Kraft TE GB
11 122 B. Purdy QB SF
12 143 K. Pitts TE ATL
13 146 D. Maye QB NE
14 167 K. Hunt RB KC
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 22 C. McCaffrey RB SF
3 27 C. Brown RB CIN
4 46 C. Olave WR NO
5 51 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 70 A. Jones RB MIN
7 75 J. Jeudy WR CLE
8 94 T. Kelce TE KC
9 99 C. Kirk WR JAC
10 118 M. Mims WR DEN
11 123 A. Richardson QB IND
12 142 M. Lloyd RB GB
13 147 D. Johnson WR HOU
14 166 J. Ferguson TE DAL
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 21 T. McBride TE ARI
3 28 B. Hall RB NYJ
4 45 A. Kamara RB NO
5 52 D. Adams WR NYJ
6 69 T. Etienne RB JAC
7 76 J. Jennings WR SF
8 93 J. Meyers WR LV
9 100 B. Mayfield QB TB
10 117 J. Ford RB CLE
11 124 J. Mason RB SF
12 141 A. Thielen WR CAR
13 148 K. Miller RB NO
14 165 E. Engram TE JAC
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 20 B. Bowers TE LV
3 29 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
4 44 J. Daniels QB WAS
5 53 J. Waddle WR MIA
6 68 R. Stevenson RB NE
7 77 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
8 92 J. Downs WR IND
9 101 R. Shaheed WR NO
10 116 R. Doubs WR GB
11 125 J. Coker WR CAR
12 140 B. Corum RB LAR
13 149 C. Tillman WR CLE
14 164 J. Sanders TE CAR
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 6 S. Barkley RB PHI
2 19 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
3 30 G. Wilson WR NYJ
4 43 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 54 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 67 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
7 78 M. Pittman WR IND
8 91 D. Mooney WR ATL
9 102 D. Douglas WR NE
10 115 D. Kincaid TE BUF
11 126 Z. Moss RB CIN
12 139 J. Brooks RB CAR
13 150 J. McLaughlin RB DEN
14 163 W. Shipley RB PHI
Joe Polito
Rd Pk Player
1 7 N. Collins WR HOU
2 18 D. London WR ATL
3 31 T. Hill WR MIA
4 42 C. Hubbard RB CAR
5 55 G. Pickens WR PIT
6 66 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
7 79 J. Smith TE MIA
8 90 T. Bigsby RB JAC
9 103 J. Love QB GB
10 114 B. Allen RB NYJ
11 127 A. Ekeler RB WAS
12 138 D. Wicks WR GB
13 151 R. Johnson RB CHI
14 162 T. Franklin WR DEN
Rob Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 8 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 17 B. Irving RB TB
3 32 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 41 G. Kittle TE SF
5 56 D. Smith WR PHI
6 65 C. Godwin WR TB
7 80 R. Dowdle RB DAL
8 89 K. Shakir WR BUF
9 104 T. Spears RB TEN
10 113 M. Brown WR KC
11 128 R. Davis RB BUF
12 137 R. Bateman WR BAL
13 152 A. Estime RB DEN
14 161 C. Stroud QB HOU
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 16 J. Jacobs RB GB
3 33 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 40 J. Allen QB BUF
5 57 D. Montgomery RB DET
6 64 J. Conner RB ARI
7 81 J. McMillan WR TB
8 88 C. Kupp WR LAR
9 105 J. Williams RB DEN
10 112 I. Guerendo RB SF
11 129 J. Whittington WR LAR
12 136 Q. Johnston WR LAC
13 153 S. McCormick RB LV
14 160 N. Gray TE KC
Joel Cox
Rd Pk Player
1 10 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
2 15 D. Henry RB BAL
3 34 K. Walker III RB SEA
4 39 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 58 S. LaPorta TE DET
6 63 R. Odunze WR CHI
7 82 N. Harris RB PIT
8 87 B. Aiyuk WR SF
9 106 N. Chubb RB CLE
10 111 S. Diggs WR HOU
11 130 C. Williams QB CHI
12 135 T. Hockenson TE MIN
13 154 D. Prescott QB DAL
14 159 D. Hopkins WR KC
Jake Grogins
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Taylor RB IND
2 14 K. Williams RB LAR
3 35 J. Mixon RB HOU
4 38 M. Evans WR TB
5 59 I. Pacheco RB KC
6 62 J. Addison WR MIN
7 83 C. Ridley WR TEN
8 86 J. Reed WR GB
9 107 G. Edwards RB LAC
10 110 K. Allen WR CHI
11 131 A. Mitchell WR IND
12 134 K. Murray QB ARI
13 155 C. Kmet TE CHI
14 158 K. Herbert RB CIN
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Achane RB MIA
2 13 M. Nabers WR NYG
3 36 R. Rice WR KC
4 37 D. Moore WR CHI
5 60 J. Williams WR DET
6 61 M. Andrews TE BAL
7 84 D. Swift RB CHI
8 85 J. Warren RB PIT
9 108 R. Pearsall WR SF
10 109 T. Benson RB ARI
11 132 T. Allgeier RB ATL
12 133 J. Goff QB DET
13 156 B. Nix QB DEN
14 157 B. Sinnott TE WAS