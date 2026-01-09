It's never too early to look ahead, and we're already starting to plan for the 2026 Fantasy season. That's right, it's not even the Super Bowl yet, but we're already getting ready for the next Fantasy campaign.



With that in mind, here is the first look at our early 2026 top 24 overall PPR rankings. We're well aware that a lot could change with free agency and the NFL Draft.



But based on what just happened with the 2025 season, as well as what we think could happen this offseason, here are the top 24 overall rankings for 2026 from members of our CBS Sports staff.



And you can check out our rankings by position for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.



Jamey Eisenberg

1. Bijan Robinson

2. Jahmyr Gibbs

3. Puka Nacua

4. Ja'Marr Chase

5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

6. De'Von Achane

7. Christian McCaffrey

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown

9. CeeDee Lamb

10. Rashee Rice

11. Trey McBride

12. Jonathan Taylor

13. James Cook

14. Omarion Hampton

15. Chase Brown

16. Malik Nabers

17. Drake London

18. Nico Collins

19. A.J. Brown

20. Josh Jacobs

21. Ashton Jeanty

22. Chris Olave

23. Garrett Wilson

24. Justin Jefferson



What stood out: Dan and I are the only ones who have McBride ranked as a first-round pick, and we'll see if that changes depending on what Arizona does at coach and quarterback, although Jacoby Brissett is under contract through 2026. McBride had a career season in 2025 as the No. 1 Fantasy tight end, and he scored over 100 PPR points more than the No. 2 guy in Kyle Pitts (302.4-199). McBride also averaged more than three points per game than the No. 2 option in Brock Bowers (17.8-14.7). Will McBride remain that much more dominant than the field? That's the question you'll have to ask yourself if you want to draft him in Round 1. For now, I'm willing to take that chance.



Adam Aizer

1. Bijan Robinson

2. Puka Nacua

3. Ja'Marr Chase

4. Jahmyr Gibbs

5. De'Von Achane

6. Jaxon Smith Njigba

7. CeeDee Lamb

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown

9. Omarion Hampton

10. Christian McCaffrey

11. James Cook

12. Jonathan Taylor

13. Trey McBride

14. Drake London

15. Rashee Rice

16. Josh Jacobs

17. A.J. Brown

18. Chase Brown

19. Malik Nabers

20. Saquon Barkley

21. Josh Allen

22. Justin Jefferson

23. Brock Bowers

24. Nico Collins



What stood out: Dan and Adam are the only ones who ranked Allen in the top 24. We all have Allen as the No. 1 quarterback heading into 2026, but I'm not going to draft a quarterback in the first two rounds. And I don't recommend reaching for a quarterback when three of the top five guys in 2025 in points per game (Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, and Drake Maye) all had an Average Draft Position on CBS after No. 93 overall. Now, if you are going to draft a quarterback early, then Allen is your guy. He has scored at least 24.4 Fantasy points per game in six years in a row, including three seasons over that span at 27.9 points or more. But I'm going to let someone else draft Allen if you have to select him in Round 2.



Heath Cummings

1. Puka Nacua

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

3. Ja'Marr Chase

4. Jahmyr Gibbs

5. Bijan Robinson

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown

7. CeeDee Lamb

8. Christian McCaffrey

9. De'Von Achane

10. Jonathan Taylor

11. Drake London

12. Rashee Rice

13. Malik Nabers

14. Trey McBride

15. Nico Collins

16. James Cook

17. Josh Jacobs

18. Ashton Jeanty

19. Chase Brown

20. Chris Olave

21. Brock Bowers

22. Justin Jefferson

23. Garrett Wilson

24. George Pickens



What stood out: We all have similar players at the top of our rank lists, but Heath is the only one with three receivers as his top three picks. In 2025, there were seven non-quarterbacks who averaged at least 20 PPR points per game (McCaffrey, Nacua, Robinson, Taylor, Gibbs, Smith-Njigba, and Achane), and only two were receivers. The argument for Heath is that getting one of those top-tier receivers like Nacua, Smith-Njigba, or Chase, who averaged 18.1 PPR points per game in 2025, makes sense since they are rare if what just happened is replicated in 2026. But the reason I value Robinson and Gibbs ahead of the top trio of receivers is that I expect those two running backs to be even better next season -- and potentially dominate the field.



Jacob Gibbs

1. Jahmyr Gibbs

2. Christian McCaffrey

3. Ja'Marr Chase

4. Puka Nacua

5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

6. Bijan Robinson

7. De'Von Achane

8. Malik Nabers

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown

10. Jonathan Taylor

11. CeeDee Lamb

12. Drake London

13. James Cook

14. TreVeyon Henderson

15. Trey McBride

16. Josh Jacobs

17. Brock Bowers

18. Nico Collins

19. Ashton Jeanty

20. Omarion Hampton

21. Cam Skattebo

22. George Pickens

23. Chase Brown

24. Saquon Barkley



What stood out: Jacob only ranked nine receivers in his first two rounds, with 13 running backs and two tight ends rounding out his top 24. By comparison, everyone else has at least 11 wide receivers in their top 24, including me, Heat,h and Dave with 13. Jacob is higher on Skattebo and Barkley than the rest of us, and Skattebo (ankle) will be a riser for me if he's healthy for Week 1 after his rookie season was ended in Week 8 in 2025. Prior to getting hurt, Skattebo was a Fantasy star, and he averaged 15.9 PPR points per game, which led all rookies. For now, the earliest I would draft Barkley is Round 3 after he was a bust in 2025 when he averaged just 14.5 PPR points per game.



Dave Richard

1. Jahmyr Gibbs

2. Bijan Robinson

3. Puka Nacua

4. Ja'Marr Chase

5. De'Von Achane

6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

7. Christian McCaffrey

8. James Cook

9. Jonathan Taylor

10. Omarion Hampton

11. CeeDee Lamb

12. Amon-Ra St. Brown

13. Malik Nabers

14. Rashee Rice

15. Trey McBride

16. Drake London

17. Chase Brown

18. Ashton Jeanty

19. Nico Collins

20. Chris Olave

21. Justin Jefferson

22. Garrett Wilson

23. Brock Bowers

24. George Pickens



What stood out: Adam and I are the only ones who ranked A.J. Brown in the top 24, and I'm curious to see if he'll remain in Philadelphia in 2026. He had his worst season with the Eagles since joining the team in 2022 at 14.7 PPR points per game, but that was still good enough for him to be the No. 11 receiver in 2025. He frustrated Fantasy managers at times this past season, but he also scored at least 16 PPR points in four of his final six games and averaged 19.8 PPR points per game over that span, proving he can still be a dominant Fantasy option. He'll only be 29 in 2026, and I still plan to target him in Round 2, barring a dramatic downgrade at quarterback if he leaves Philadelphia this offseason.



Dan Schneier

1. Christian McCaffrey

2. Bijan Robinson

3. Puka Nacua

4. Jahmyr Gibbs

5. CeeDee Lamb

6. Jonathan Taylor

7. De'Von Achane

8. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown

10. Malik Nabers

11. James Cook

12. Trey McBride

13. Ashton Jeanty

14. Justin Jefferson

15. Nico Collins

16. Chris Olave

17. Brock Bowers

18. Drake London

19. Rashee Rice

20. Derrick Henry

21. Saquon Barkley

22. Josh Jacobs

23. George Pickens

24. Josh Allen



What stood out: I wrote about this in the running back rankings review, and it's worth mentioning here again that Dan has McCaffrey at No. 1 overall. I'm fascinated to see where Fantasy managers will draft McCaffrey, and in our first 2026 mock draft, he went at No. 6 overall. McCaffrey was amazing in 2025 when he finished No. 1 among non-quarterbacks at 23.8 PPR points per game. But he turns 30 in June and just had over 400 total touches in 2025, which are major red flags. I hope Dan is right and that McCaffrey has another standout season in 2026. But, for now, I can't draft him at No. 1 overall.