Fantasy Football 'Way Too Early' 2026 Overall Rankings: FFT predicts the top-24 players ahead of next season
It's never too early to start thinking about your 2026 Fantasy drafts
It's never too early to look ahead, and we're already starting to plan for the 2026 Fantasy season. That's right, it's not even the Super Bowl yet, but we're already getting ready for the next Fantasy campaign.
With that in mind, here is the first look at our early 2026 top 24 overall PPR rankings. We're well aware that a lot could change with free agency and the NFL Draft.
But based on what just happened with the 2025 season, as well as what we think could happen this offseason, here are the top 24 overall rankings for 2026 from members of our CBS Sports staff.
And you can check out our rankings by position for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.
Jamey Eisenberg
1. Bijan Robinson
2. Jahmyr Gibbs
3. Puka Nacua
4. Ja'Marr Chase
5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
6. De'Von Achane
7. Christian McCaffrey
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown
9. CeeDee Lamb
10. Rashee Rice
11. Trey McBride
12. Jonathan Taylor
13. James Cook
14. Omarion Hampton
15. Chase Brown
16. Malik Nabers
17. Drake London
18. Nico Collins
19. A.J. Brown
20. Josh Jacobs
21. Ashton Jeanty
22. Chris Olave
23. Garrett Wilson
24. Justin Jefferson
What stood out: Dan and I are the only ones who have McBride ranked as a first-round pick, and we'll see if that changes depending on what Arizona does at coach and quarterback, although Jacoby Brissett is under contract through 2026. McBride had a career season in 2025 as the No. 1 Fantasy tight end, and he scored over 100 PPR points more than the No. 2 guy in Kyle Pitts (302.4-199). McBride also averaged more than three points per game than the No. 2 option in Brock Bowers (17.8-14.7). Will McBride remain that much more dominant than the field? That's the question you'll have to ask yourself if you want to draft him in Round 1. For now, I'm willing to take that chance.
Adam Aizer
1. Bijan Robinson
2. Puka Nacua
3. Ja'Marr Chase
4. Jahmyr Gibbs
5. De'Von Achane
6. Jaxon Smith Njigba
7. CeeDee Lamb
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown
9. Omarion Hampton
10. Christian McCaffrey
11. James Cook
12. Jonathan Taylor
13. Trey McBride
14. Drake London
15. Rashee Rice
16. Josh Jacobs
17. A.J. Brown
18. Chase Brown
19. Malik Nabers
20. Saquon Barkley
21. Josh Allen
22. Justin Jefferson
23. Brock Bowers
24. Nico Collins
What stood out: Dan and Adam are the only ones who ranked Allen in the top 24. We all have Allen as the No. 1 quarterback heading into 2026, but I'm not going to draft a quarterback in the first two rounds. And I don't recommend reaching for a quarterback when three of the top five guys in 2025 in points per game (Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, and Drake Maye) all had an Average Draft Position on CBS after No. 93 overall. Now, if you are going to draft a quarterback early, then Allen is your guy. He has scored at least 24.4 Fantasy points per game in six years in a row, including three seasons over that span at 27.9 points or more. But I'm going to let someone else draft Allen if you have to select him in Round 2.
Heath Cummings
1. Puka Nacua
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
3. Ja'Marr Chase
4. Jahmyr Gibbs
5. Bijan Robinson
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown
7. CeeDee Lamb
8. Christian McCaffrey
9. De'Von Achane
10. Jonathan Taylor
11. Drake London
12. Rashee Rice
13. Malik Nabers
14. Trey McBride
15. Nico Collins
16. James Cook
17. Josh Jacobs
18. Ashton Jeanty
19. Chase Brown
20. Chris Olave
21. Brock Bowers
22. Justin Jefferson
23. Garrett Wilson
24. George Pickens
What stood out: We all have similar players at the top of our rank lists, but Heath is the only one with three receivers as his top three picks. In 2025, there were seven non-quarterbacks who averaged at least 20 PPR points per game (McCaffrey, Nacua, Robinson, Taylor, Gibbs, Smith-Njigba, and Achane), and only two were receivers. The argument for Heath is that getting one of those top-tier receivers like Nacua, Smith-Njigba, or Chase, who averaged 18.1 PPR points per game in 2025, makes sense since they are rare if what just happened is replicated in 2026. But the reason I value Robinson and Gibbs ahead of the top trio of receivers is that I expect those two running backs to be even better next season -- and potentially dominate the field.
Jacob Gibbs
1. Jahmyr Gibbs
2. Christian McCaffrey
3. Ja'Marr Chase
4. Puka Nacua
5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
6. Bijan Robinson
7. De'Von Achane
8. Malik Nabers
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown
10. Jonathan Taylor
11. CeeDee Lamb
12. Drake London
13. James Cook
14. TreVeyon Henderson
15. Trey McBride
16. Josh Jacobs
17. Brock Bowers
18. Nico Collins
19. Ashton Jeanty
20. Omarion Hampton
21. Cam Skattebo
22. George Pickens
23. Chase Brown
24. Saquon Barkley
What stood out: Jacob only ranked nine receivers in his first two rounds, with 13 running backs and two tight ends rounding out his top 24. By comparison, everyone else has at least 11 wide receivers in their top 24, including me, Heat,h and Dave with 13. Jacob is higher on Skattebo and Barkley than the rest of us, and Skattebo (ankle) will be a riser for me if he's healthy for Week 1 after his rookie season was ended in Week 8 in 2025. Prior to getting hurt, Skattebo was a Fantasy star, and he averaged 15.9 PPR points per game, which led all rookies. For now, the earliest I would draft Barkley is Round 3 after he was a bust in 2025 when he averaged just 14.5 PPR points per game.
Dave Richard
1. Jahmyr Gibbs
2. Bijan Robinson
3. Puka Nacua
4. Ja'Marr Chase
5. De'Von Achane
6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
7. Christian McCaffrey
8. James Cook
9. Jonathan Taylor
10. Omarion Hampton
11. CeeDee Lamb
12. Amon-Ra St. Brown
13. Malik Nabers
14. Rashee Rice
15. Trey McBride
16. Drake London
17. Chase Brown
18. Ashton Jeanty
19. Nico Collins
20. Chris Olave
21. Justin Jefferson
22. Garrett Wilson
23. Brock Bowers
24. George Pickens
What stood out: Adam and I are the only ones who ranked A.J. Brown in the top 24, and I'm curious to see if he'll remain in Philadelphia in 2026. He had his worst season with the Eagles since joining the team in 2022 at 14.7 PPR points per game, but that was still good enough for him to be the No. 11 receiver in 2025. He frustrated Fantasy managers at times this past season, but he also scored at least 16 PPR points in four of his final six games and averaged 19.8 PPR points per game over that span, proving he can still be a dominant Fantasy option. He'll only be 29 in 2026, and I still plan to target him in Round 2, barring a dramatic downgrade at quarterback if he leaves Philadelphia this offseason.
Dan Schneier
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. Bijan Robinson
3. Puka Nacua
4. Jahmyr Gibbs
5. CeeDee Lamb
6. Jonathan Taylor
7. De'Von Achane
8. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown
10. Malik Nabers
11. James Cook
12. Trey McBride
13. Ashton Jeanty
14. Justin Jefferson
15. Nico Collins
16. Chris Olave
17. Brock Bowers
18. Drake London
19. Rashee Rice
20. Derrick Henry
21. Saquon Barkley
22. Josh Jacobs
23. George Pickens
24. Josh Allen
What stood out: I wrote about this in the running back rankings review, and it's worth mentioning here again that Dan has McCaffrey at No. 1 overall. I'm fascinated to see where Fantasy managers will draft McCaffrey, and in our first 2026 mock draft, he went at No. 6 overall. McCaffrey was amazing in 2025 when he finished No. 1 among non-quarterbacks at 23.8 PPR points per game. But he turns 30 in June and just had over 400 total touches in 2025, which are major red flags. I hope Dan is right and that McCaffrey has another standout season in 2026. But, for now, I can't draft him at No. 1 overall.