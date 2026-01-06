It's never too early to look ahead, and we're already starting to plan for the 2026 Fantasy season. That's right, it's not even the Super Bowl yet, but we're already getting ready for the next Fantasy campaign.



With that in mind, here is the first look at our early 2026 running back rankings. We're well aware that a lot could change with free agency and the NFL Draft.



But based on what just happened with the 2025 season, as well as what we think could happen this offseason, here are the top 12 running back rankings for 2026 from members of our CBS Sports staff.



Jamey Eisenberg

1. Bijan Robinson

2. Jahmyr Gibbs

3. De'Von Achane

4. Christian McCaffrey

5. Jonathan Taylor

6. James Cook

7. Omarion Hampton

8. Chase Brown

9. Josh Jacobs

10. Ashton Jeanty

11. Derrick Henry

12. Saquon Barkley



What stood out: Henry just turned 32, and we don't know what's going to happen with the Ravens this offseason. But at 31, he just averaged 15.7 PPR points per game, was second in the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns, and second in rushing yards with 1,595. It wasn't pretty at times how he got his numbers, but he still managed seven games with at least 17.4 PPR points. And in the Fantasy playoffs in the majority of leagues (Weeks 15-17), Henry scored at least 22.8 PPR points twice. I can understand being skeptical of Henry at his age, and at some point, Father Time will come calling. But I'm still willing to draft Henry in Round 2 if he decides to keep playing in 2026.

Adam Aizer

1. Bijan Robinson

2. Jahmyr Gibbs

3. De'Von Achane

4. Omarion Hampton

5. Christian McCaffrey

6. James Cook

7. Jonathan Taylor

8. Josh Jacobs

9. Chase Brown

10. Saquon Barkley

11. RJ Harvey

12. Ashton Jeanty



What stood out: Adam is the highest on two rookies in Hampton and Harvey, and there's a lot to love about their upside. We all have Hampton ranked in the top 12, and he was great when healthy in 2025. He missed seven games with a foot injury and then rested in Week 18 to get ready for the NFL playoffs, but in nine healthy games, he scored at least 14.7 PPR points five times. He also had four games with at least five receptions, and the Chargers offensive line will hopefully be healthy in 2026 after being ravaged by injuries. Hampton might be a Round 1 pick next season. For Harvey, he came on strong late in the season after J.K. Dobbins (foot) was injured in Week 10. Harvey scored at least 18.6 PPR points in four of his final six games, including six total touchdowns and three outings with at least four receptions over that span. I expect the Broncos to use multiple running backs in 2026, so we'll see who complements Harvey next season. That said, he's someone to target as early as Round 2 as of now.



Heath Cummings

1. Jahmyr Gibbs

2. Bijan Robinson

3. Christian McCaffrey

4. De'Von Achane

5. Jonathan Taylor

6. James Cook

7. Josh Jacobs

8. Ashton Jeanty

9. Chase Brown

10. Travis Etienne

11. Omarion Hampton

12. Saquon Barkley



What stood out: Heath is the only one who ranked Etienne in his top 12, and I'm curious what's going to happen with him this offseason since he's a potential free agent. The Jaguars could re-sign him or give him the franchise tag, and ideally, he stays in Jacksonville to build on his performance from 2025. Etienne had a standout season with 260 carries for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 36 catches for 292 yards and six touchdowns on 52 targets. He averaged 14.7 PPR points per game, and Liam Coen's offense revived Etienne's career after a dismal 2024, when he averaged 8.7 PPR points per game. Depending on what happens this offseason, Etienne could be a solid Round 2 selection in the majority of leagues, and then we might join Heath in ranking Etienne in the top 12.



Jacob Gibbs

1. Jahmyr Gibbs

2. Christian McCaffrey

3. Bijan Robinson

4. De'Von Achane

5. Jonathan Taylor

6. James Cook

7. TreVeyon Henderson

8. Josh Jacobs

9. Ashton Jeanty

10. Omarion Hampton

11. Cam Skattebo

12. Chase Brown



What stood out: Jacob is the only one who ranked Skattebo in his top 12, and I hope he's healthy for the start of 2026 after the ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 of his rookie campaign. Prior to getting hurt, Skattebo was a Fantasy star, and he averaged 15.9 PPR points per game, which led all rookies. In the six games where he had double digits in carries, Skattebo averaged 19.1 PPR points, and he scored seven total touchdowns and had 24 catches for 207 yards on 32 targets. We'll see who the Giants hire at coach, and hopefully there's not an even split in touches for Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. But given what Skattebo showed in a small sample size in 2025, there's a lot to love about his upside, and hopefully he'll be ready to go for Week 1 in 2026.



Dave Richard

1. Jahmyr Gibbs

2. Bijan Robinson

3. De'Von Achane

4. Christian McCaffrey

5. James Cook

6. Jonathan Taylor

7. Omarion Hampton

8. Chase Brown

9. Ashton Jeanty

10. TreVeyon Henderson

11. Josh Jacobs

12. Saquon Barkley



What stood out: Dave and Jacob were the only ones who have Henderson ranked in the top 12, and I'm curious to see where Fantasy managers will draft him in 2026. As of now, I would guess Round 3 at the earliest. He was amazing at times in his rookie campaign in 2025 with four games of at least 17.3 PPR points, but two of them came when Rhamondre Stevenson was out. In 14 games with Stevenson, Henderson averaged just 9.5 PPR points per game, and Stevenson is under contract through 2028. I love Henderson's upside as much as anyone, but he only played more snaps than Stevenson three times. It seems like we're headed for a tandem again in 2026, which is why Henderson is not in my top 12 as of now.

Dan Schneier

1. Christian McCaffrey

2. Bijan Robinson

3. Jahmyr Gibbs

4. Jonathan Taylor

5. De'Von Achane

6. James Cook

7. Chase Brown

8. Ashton Jeanty

9. Derrick Henry

10. Saquon Barkley

11. Josh Jacobs

12. Omarion Hampton



What stood out: We all have McCaffrey ranked in the top five, but Dan is the only one who has him at No. 1. And when to draft McCaffrey is going to be one of the biggest talking points all offseason for Fantasy managers. McCaffrey was once again amazing in 2025 when he finished No. 1 among non-quarterbacks at 23.8 PPR points per game. He ended the regular season with 311 carries for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns, and 102 catches for 924 yards and seven touchdowns on 129 targets. But he turns 30 in June and just had over 400 total touches in 2025, which are major red flags. The last time he played a full season with a hefty workload was in 2023, and he came back the following year and was limited to four games due to injury -- and now the risk is amplified with his age. As of now, I'll still draft McCaffrey in Round 1, but I won't have him ahead of Robinson, Gibbs, or Achane.