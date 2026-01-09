It's never too early to look ahead, and we're already starting to plan for the 2026 Fantasy season. That's right, it's not even the Super Bowl yet, but we're already getting ready for the next Fantasy campaign.



With that in mind, here is the first look at our early 2026 tight end rankings. We're well aware that a lot could change with free agency and the NFL Draft.



But based on what just happened with the 2025 season, as well as what we think could happen this offseason, here are the top 12 tight end rankings for 2026 from members of our CBS Sports staff.



Jamey Eisenberg

1. Trey McBride

2. Brock Bowers

3. George Kittle

4. Colston Loveland

5. Harold Fannin Jr.

6. Tyler Warren

7. Tucker Kraft

8. Kyle Pitts

9. Sam LaPorta

10. Oronde Gadsden II

11. Dalton Kincaid

12. Jake Ferguson



What stood out: I'm torn on Fannin vs. Loveland, and I will likely move Fannin ahead of Loveland depending on who the Browns hire at coach, as well as what Cleveland does at quarterback. For now, I like Loveland slightly ahead based on how he finished the season, and he has the security of Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams on his side. Loveland showed his upside in the final two games of the regular season against San Francisco and Detroit with a combined 16 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets, and he scored at least 21.4 PPR points in each outing. Remember, he was the first tight end selected in the NFL Draft from a loaded tight end draft class -- and by a coach who loves using tight ends. Loveland, Fannin, and Warren all have the chance to be special in 2026, but I like Loveland the best for now.



Adam Aizer

1. Trey McBride

2. Brock Bowers

3. George Kittle

4. Harold Fannin Jr.

5. Tyler Warren

6. Colston Loveland

7. Sam LaPorta

8. Tucker Kraft

9. Kyle Pitts

10. Dalton Kincaid

11. Oronde Gadsden

12. Brenton Strange



What stood out: Adam has Kraft at No. 8, and we'll see if he's healthy to start the 2026 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 9. Prior to getting hurt, Kraft scored at least 12.3 PPR points in four of his first seven games, including two outings with at least 24.4 points. He was living up to his breakout status, and I hope he can pick up where he left off as a go-to target for Jordan Love. Jacob and Heath both have Kraft in their top five, and he offers plenty of potential. Adam is likely being cautious with his ranking of Kraft until he proves that he'll be ready to play in Week 1.



Heath Cummings

1. Trey McBride

2. Brock Bowers

3. George Kittle

4. Harold Fannin Jr.

5. Tucker Kraft

6. Tyler Warren

7. Sam LaPorta

8. Kyle Pitts

9. Colston Loveland

10. Dalton Kincaid

11. Oronde Gadsden

12. Isaiah Likely



What stood out: Likely is a free agent this offseason, and we'll see if he leaves Baltimore and gets the chance for a featured role in 2026 and beyond. If he stays with the Ravens, then he'll once again be sharing the tight end spotlight with Mark Andrews, who signed a three-year contract extension in December. Likely has immense potential, and I'm sure all of us will rank him in the top 12 if he ends up with a new team and a chance to start. But if he stays with the Ravens, then it's hard to justify drafting Likely as a top-12 tight end in all leagues. In 2025, Likely only had two games with double digits in PPR and scored just one touchdown.



Jacob Gibbs

1. Trey McBride

2. Brock Bowers

3. Tucker Kraft

4. George Kittle

5. Colston Loveland

6. Harold Fannin Jr.

7. Sam LaPorta

8. Kyle Pitts

9. Terrance Ferguson

10. Oronde Gadsden II

11. Tyler Warren

12. Brenton Strange



What stood out: Ferguson will hopefully be the featured tight end for the Rams in 2026, especially with Tyler Higbee scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. We'll also see what happens with Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen, but the Rams love using multiple tight ends. Ferguson has the potential to be a low-end Fantasy starter in all leagues, and he finished the regular season with at least 12.3 PPR points in each of his final two starts against Seattle and Atlanta. In those two games, he combined for five catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. He won't be a top-12 tight end for me, and I can't draft him ahead of Warren. But Jacob is bullish on Ferguson, and he could be a sophomore breakout if things work out for him in 2026.



Dave Richard

1. Trey McBride

2. Brock Bowers

3. Harold Fannin Jr.

4. Colston Loveland

5. Tyler Warren

6. Tucker Kraft

7. George Kittle

8. Kyle Pitts

9. Sam LaPorta

10. Dalton Kincaid

11. Isaiah Likely

12. Jake Ferguson



What stood out: Dave is the lowest on Kittle, who had another standout season in 2025. He finished the regular season at No. 4 in PPR points per game at 13.9, but he also had four games with at least 22.8 PPR points in eight outings from Weeks 8-16. He's 32, and he missed six games in 2025 due to hamstring and ankle injuries, which is a concern. However, when healthy, Kittle is a star, and everyone but Dave has him ranked in the top four. The only tight ends I would draft ahead of Kittle, as of now, are McBride and Bowers.



Dan Schneier

1. Trey McBride

2. Brock Bowers

3. George Kittle

4. Harold Fannin Jr

5. Kyle Pitts

6. Colston Loveland

7. Oronde Gadsden II

8. Tyler Warren

9. Tucker Kraft

10. Sam Laporta

11. Dalton Kincaid

12. Brenton Strange



What stood out: Dan is the highest on Pitts, and we'll see where he plays in 2026 since he's a potential free agent this offseason. He's coming off a standout season in 2025, where he averaged a career-best 11.7 PPR points per game, and he had 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns on 118 targets. Pitts had seven games in 2025 with at least 12.9 PPR points, but three of them came when Drake London was out with a knee injury. If Pitts returns to the Falcons -- depending on who is the coach and quarterback, since Michael Penix Jr. missed the final seven games of the season with a knee injury -- then it's safe to rank Pitts in the top 10. And Dan's ranking at No. 5 could be justified if he ends up somewhere else in a featured role with a new team. But I will probably pass on Pitts if he's being drafted that high in 2026.