It's never too early to look ahead, and we're already starting to plan for the 2026 Fantasy season. That's right, it's not even the Super Bowl yet, but we're already getting ready for the next Fantasy campaign.



With that in mind, here is the first look at our early 2026 wide receiver rankings. We're well aware that a lot could change with free agency and the NFL Draft.



But based on what just happened with the 2025 season, as well as what we think could happen this offseason, here are the top 12 wide receiver rankings for 2026 from members of our CBS Sports staff.



Jamey Eisenberg

1. Puka Nacua

2. Ja'Marr Chase

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown

5. CeeDee Lamb

6. Rashee Rice

7. Drake London

8. Malik Nabers

9. Nico Collins

10. A.J. Brown

11. Chris Olave

12. Garrett Wilson



What stood out: I'm sure when we get to August, I'll have Justin Jefferson ranked in the top 12, but his 2025 campaign was beyond frustrating due to poor quarterback play, mostly from J.J. McCarthy. Thankfully, Jefferson ended the season on a high note with eight catches for 101 yards on 11 targets in Week 18 against Green Bay, but he was arguably the biggest bust in 2025 when he was a consensus first-round pick in all leagues and averaged just 10.8 PPR points per game. We know he's capable of so much more, and he averaged 16.3 PPR points per game in five starts with Carson Wentz. I'm hopeful McCarthy improves heading into 2026, but the earliest I would draft Jefferson, as of now, is the end of Round 2.



Adam Aizer

1. Puka Nacua

2. Ja'Marr Chase

3. Jaxon Smith Njigba

4. CeeDee Lamb

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown

6. Drake London

7. Rashee Rice

8. A.J. Brown

9. Malik Nabers

10. Justin Jefferson

11. Nico Collins

12. Tee Higgins



What stood out: Adam is the only one with Higgins in his top 12, and I'm sure all of us have him just outside of that range. He's probably safer, to a degree, than other guys like Olave, Wilson, and George Pickens, and Higgins did well in 2025 when Joe Burrow was healthy. In Higgins' final four games of the season, after Burrow returned from his toe injury, Higgins averaged 17.5 PPR points per game, with four touchdowns. To put that in perspective, Higgins would have been the No. 6 wide receiver in PPR in 2025 if he averaged that for a full season. He's not in my top 12, but I would target Higgins as early as the end of Round 2 in all leagues.



Heath Cummings

1. Puka Nacua

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

3. Ja'Marr Chase

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown

5. CeeDee Lamb

6. Drake London

7. Rashee Rice

8. Malik Nabers

9. Nico Collins

10. Chris Olave

11. Justin Jefferson

12. Garrett Wilson



What stood out: Heath, Dave, and I all have Wilson in the top 12, and he was having a career season before suffering a knee injury in Week 6. He returned in Week 10 but hurt his knee again, and the Jets eventually placed him on injured reserve. In the first five games of the year, Wilson averaged 19.1 PPR points, which would have made him the No. 3 wide receiver in PPR if he stayed at that level of production. I'm hopeful the Jets find a quarterback who can enhance Wilson's performance, and most of his production in 2025 came with Justin Fields. There's a lot to love about Wilson heading into 2026, and he's worth drafting in all leagues in Round 3.



Jacob Gibbs

1. Ja'Marr Chase

2. Puka Nacua

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

4. Malik Nabers

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown

6. CeeDee Lamb

7. Drake London

8. Nico Collins

9. George Pickens

10. Luther Burden III

11. Tetairoa McMillan

12. Chris Olave



What stood out: Jacob is the only one who ranked two rookies in his top 12 with Burden and McMillan, and both will hopefully have strong sophomore campaigns in 2026. With Burden, we didn't see his full potential until the end of the season when Rome Odunze (foot) was out, but Burden had two games with at least 14.4 PPR points in his final three outings of the regular season. He could emerge as the No. 1 receiver for the Bears in 2026, but Chicago also has other standout weapons in Odunze, Colston, Loveland, and, for now, D.J. Moore. That said, Burden's upside is huge, but I wouldn't draft him before Round 4 in most leagues. I'd target McMillan in Round 3, and I'm excited about his potential in Year 2. He was the best rookie receiver in 2025 with 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets, and he had five games with at least 13.3 PPR points. Bryce Young's limitations might hold back McMillan from reaching his full potential, but he should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in 2026.



Dave Richard

1. Puka Nacua

2. Ja'Marr Chase

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

4. CeeDee Lamb

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown

6. Malik Nabers

7. Rashee Rice

8. Drake London

9. Nico Collins

10. Chris Olave

11. Justin Jefferson

12. Garrett Wilson



What stood out: Jacob is the highest on Nabers at No. 4, but Dave and Dan have him at No. 6. We all have Nabers in the top 12, and I'm hopeful he's ready for Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 4. We never got to see Nabers play a full game with Jaxson Dart in 2025, and that pairing will hopefully be great for many years to come. Nabers was a star in his rookie campaign in 2024 when he averaged 18.2 PPR points per game, and Dart just helped Wan'Dale Robinson have a career season in 2025 at 13.6 PPR points per game to lead the Giants. Nabers has a much higher ceiling than Robinson, and I'm hopeful the new coach for the Giants will bring out the best in him, along with Dart. Nabers is worth drafting toward the end of Round 1 in all leagues if he's ready to play by the start of the season.



Dan Schneier

1. Puka Nacua

2. Ja'Marr Chase

3. CeeDee Lamb

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown

6. Malik Nabers

7. Justin Jefferson

8. Nico Collins

9. Chris Olave

10. Drake London

11. Rashee Rice

12. George Pickens



What stood out: Dan is the highest on Lamb at No. 3, and he also has Pickens at No. 12. We'll see if Pickens returns to the Cowboys since he's a potential free agent, but Dallas will hopefully re-sign him or give him the franchise tag. If Pickens leaves the Cowboys, then that only enhances the value for Lamb, who had a down season in 2025 at 14.3 PPR points per game, which was his lowest total since 2021. We all expect Lamb to improve in 202,6 whether Pickens is back or not, and all of us have Lamb ranked in the top six. As for Pickens, Dan and Jacob are the only ones who have him ranked in the top 12 despite his career season at 17.1 PPR points per game. We'll see what happens with Pickens this offseason, but if he returns to Dallas, then I would draft him in Round 2 in all leagues.