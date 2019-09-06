Fantasy Football Week 1: Antonio Brown not worth risk after week of drama

"Antonio's back today, we're really excited about that. Ready to move on. He's had a lot — obviously —of time to think about things, and we're happy to have back, and I know Raider Nation is excited about that too."

"Will he play Monday night?"

"That's the plan. That's the plan."

And just like that, Antonio Brown is back.

And just like that, according to Jon Gruden, Antonio Brown is back?

That's the latest turn in the saga, at least. Less than 24 hours after reports emerged that Brown was facing a suspension from the team over a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock, Gruden stood in front of reporters and told them the team is planning on having Brown play in Monday night's season opener against the Broncos. Brown apologized to the team Friday morning, with reports from ESPN indicating the team captains stood with Brown and the team "treated him like a family member."

So, Brown is back. Or he never went anywhere. Or … I just don't know anymore. Can this story change again? Of course. Will it? Who knows!

The more important question for our purposes, of course is: "Can I trust Brown for my Fantasy team in Week 1?"

To which I answer, with a resounding:

"OF COURSE NOT!"

How could you? The Raiders play the very last game of the week, at 10:20 p.m. ET Monday night, and given how much this story has changed just in the last 24 hours, how could you possibly leave Brown in your lineup even three hours after the last game's lineups lock, let alone 33 hours after most of the games lock at 1 on Sunday.

Who knows what is going to happen between now and Sunday afternoon; between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening at 7:10; between 7:10 and when inactives are due for the late game; between inactives and kickoffs?

This situation is obviously too combustible to predict, without even getting into what Brown might actually do on a football field if he gets there. Brown famously missed a significant chunk of training camp due to a foot issue and didn't see any time on the field in the preseason. It's not clear how many full practices he even got in with the team, between the foot issue, his helmet-related exodus, and this. He certainly hasn't been at practice yet this week, though maybe he'll finally get out there Saturday.

Even if he does, how can you be sure Brown has developed the kind of rapport you'll want with quarterback Derek Carr — who, it goes without saying, is no Ben Roethlisberger. I don't necessarily buy the idea that Brown can't be successful without Roethlisberger, despite poor numbers in limited opportunities with various Steelers' backups, but even in the smoothest of transitions, you had to expect some growing pains between Brown and the first non-Roethlisberger he has entered a season with since Dan Lefevour at Central Michigan University.

And, for the first time since last December, Brown would actually be facing an opponent besides himself, the NFL's helmet regulations, or Mike Mayock Monday, and it won't exactly be a pushover. The Broncos ranked fourth in the league in DVOA against the pass in 2018 and allowed the 12th-fewest Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers last season. They did allow Amari Cooper to catch 10 passes for 116 yards in Week 2 against the Raiders last season, but they also held all Raiders' wideouts to just nine catches for 89 yards in the second matchup in Week 16.

Add it all up, and there's just no way I can possibly justify trusting Brown in Week 1. Maybe he goes out there and makes me look foolish in an all-time "Me Against The World" game, in which case, by all means, start him in Week 2. But there are just too many ways this can go wrong to risk it.

The one caveat I'll add: If you enter Monday night down big, then you might be able to justify the risk — after all, as down as I am on Brown for Week 1, I won't deny he has upside few receivers can matchup.

However, if you can at all avoid it, I would try not to use anyone in the Raiders' passing game at all. Just like we can't know how the next page in the Brown saga will unfold, we can't know what this team might possibly look like after all this, whether he's on the field or not.

Brown may be back — may — but he doesn't need to be back in your Fantasy lineup just yet.