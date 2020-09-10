Watch Now: Fantasy Football Today Mailbag ( 3:15 )

Even more than usual, it feels like anything can happen in Week 1 of this NFL season. There are so many new coaches across the league, a ton of new starting quarterbacks, and, of course, a preseason that wasn't. We haven't seen any of these teams in action yet, which means we're sort of flying blind as far as roles and expectations go.

Which means we're surely in for some surprises. Hopefully that will mostly just mean good surprises, though we should also be preparing ourselves for the likelihood of even more injuries than typical given how little live tackling players have seen so far. We obviously can't predict any of that, but we can try to predict some of the other surprises for Week 1.

So that's what we're doing. With just a few hours until the opener between the Chiefs and Texans, I've got five bold predictions for Week 1 and then five more from the Fantasy Football Today team. Let's go out on a limb.

Bold Prediction No. 1: Rex Burkhead will lead the Patriots running backs in touches

We know the role James White has in the passing game, we know the role Sony Michel has in the running game, and never the twain shall meet. Burkhead is the hybrid option here, and with Michel's role likely to be limited in Week 1, he figures to see a decent amount of carries. And, if you believe reports out of training camp, Burkhead was Cam Newton's favorite target. He's a sneaky DFS play and a viable option in yearly Fantasy if you are desperate — I might start him over the likes of D'Andre Swift and Cam Akers.

Bold Prediction No. 2: Todd Gurley is a top-five RB

The concerns about Todd Gurley should be more about whether he'll be able to make it through the whole season than whether he'll be good when he plays. At least, that's how I see it. He's as healthy as he'll ever be this week and I think that leads to a big performance in his first game with the Falcons, especially against a Seahawks team doesn't usually pull out to big leads early.

Bold Prediction No. 3: Jamison Crowder has the most Week 1 catches

The Jets should have their whole receiving corps available for Week 1, but with Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims missing so much of camp, they'll likely be worked in slowly. That should mean a ton of looks for Sam Darnold's favorite target. He had 17 targets in Week 1 against the Bills last season.

Bold Prediction No. 4: CeeDee Lamb is a top-five WR

Amari Cooper is practicing in full, but he's been dealing with a hamstring injury and has to go up against Jalen Ramsey, so this may be a dreaded decoy game. Michael Gallup should see plenty of looks, but I think this is going to be the Lamb show. He'll get plenty of targets from the slot and will break at least one of them for a long play, and don't be surprised if he gets a carry or two as well.

Bold Prediction No. 5: Dwayne Haskins outscores Tom Brady

Washington will probably have to play from behind, and I'm expecting good things from Haskins in his first season opener. There's potential here for a year two breakout from Haskins, and Washington passed for 621 yards and five touchdowns (with no interceptions) in two games against the Eagles. Given the uncertainty around the running game, Haskins should throw the ball a lot in this one, too.

Jamey Eisenberg's Bold Prediction: Josh Allen sets a career high in passing

Josh Allen will get his first 300-yard game this week. He's going to light up the Jets defense in his first game with Stefon Diggs.

Dave Richard's Bold Prediction: Gardner Minshew will finish as a top-10 quarterback in Week 1

Color me skeptical of the Colts' revamped secondary. Also, color me obvious — the Jaguars run game is in obvious disarray. I suspect the Jaguars are going to have to throw a bunch, and Minshew's got potential for a big stat line, including as a rusher.

Heath Cummings's Bold Prediction: Le'Veon Bell will top 100 yards, score a touchdown, and finish as a top-12 PPR running back against the Bills.

This shouldn't be that bold, but based on the way everyone is talking about Bell you'd think he was in danger of getting cut. He topped 12 PPR points in both games against the Bills last year. Start him.

Adam Aizer's Bold Prediction: The Steelers DST scores at least 10 more Fantasy Points than Cam Newton.

The NFL's best defense takes on a Giants team that will start a rookie at left tackle and a QB with turnover issues. Meanwhile, Newton is playing his first game in nearly a full calendar year with a potentially lousy receiving corps and against a Dolphins defense that added significant pieces.

Ben Schragger's Bold Prediction: Kerryon Johnson is one of the best RBs of the week



With Adrian Peterson still learning the offense and D'Andre Swift being slowly weaved in, Kerryon Johnson will total 100+ yards and a touchdown against the Bears.