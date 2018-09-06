Fantasy Football Week 1: Debating Kareem Hunt vs. Joe Mixon as a better DFS option

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Every week for the rest of the season, we're going to debate two players we disagree on for the purpose of finding the best option for daily leagues. The goal is to help you make a decision you might be struggling with on either FanDuel or DraftKings.

For this week, Heath Cummings and I are debating two running backs between Joe Mixon and Kareem Hunt. Mixon is my guy, and Cummings has Hunt. But clearly we like both.

For pricing purposes, Hunt is $8,000 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings. Mixon is at $6,900 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings.

Here's our arguments, and then you can see what the Google Assistant decided.

Eisenberg's case for Mixon ...

Hunt is the safer play between these two running backs, and I expect both to be successful this week. But I'm going with Mixon if given the choice.

Remember, this is all about upside. And Mixon has more of it given his matchup with the Colts.

The Indianapolis run defense was awful in 2017, and I don't expect much improvement this year. Mixon is going to dominate touches for the Bengals, and he was impressive in the passing game in the preseason with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Don't worry about Giovani Bernard taking Mixon off the field for any extended stretch of time against the Colts, and game flow should lead to Mixon getting plenty of fourth-quarter touches since I expect the Bengals to be playing with a lead. This should be the start of a big year for Mixon in his sophomore campaign.

And, with any daily format, pricing matters here, which gives the edge to Mixon. Hunt should do well against the Chargers, but Mixon is the one to use in this scenario.

Cummings' case for Hunt ...

There may come a time when I feel comfortable going with Mixon over Hunt because of a disparity in their matchup. But that time has not come yet.

Yes, the Bengals face a bad defense and should have a positive game script, but the implied point total for these two offenses based on the Las Vegas spread is within a half of a point.

Even if the Chiefs get boat-raced by the Chargers, I don't believe Hunt will be negatively impacted because an inability to protect Patrick Mahomes will mean more screen passes and dump offs. I see more upside and a safer floor for Hunt. He's less likely to lose work to a second back than Mixon is, and he's less likely to get taken off the field on third down.

Mixon is a good play in Week 1. He has a great matchup. And I understand if the price difference on FanDuel makes you more comfortable with Mixon, but anywhere their cost is close to the same I'll take the reigning NFL rushing champion.

The Google Assistant says ...

"Kareem Hunt is projected for more Fantasy points than Joe Mixon. Kareem Hunt is also projected for more Fantasy points in PPR leagues."

