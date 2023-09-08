From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 1 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Kyler Murray; running backs Jonathan Taylor, Kenneth Walker and Breece Hall; receivers Marquise Brown, Christian Watson, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight ends Mark Andrews and George Kittle; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Panthers

WR Adam Thielen (ankle) - Questionable

WR D.J. Chark (hamstring) - Out

WR Terrace Marshall (back) - Cleared

Falcons

The majority of the Panthers veteran receivers are dealing with injuries and D.J. Chark has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game, leaving rookie quarterback Bryce Young without a key weapon. If Thielen is unable to suit up, Jonathan Mingo should serve as the primary receiver. Even as the first look for Young, it's difficult to trust Mingo outside of a deep league flex option. Terrace Marshall is cleared to play and should step into a larger role with the absence of Chark.

The good news is that Miles Sanders – who was dealing with an injury during preseason – is not listed on the report. The Panthers will likely lean on their run game against a Falcons defense that gave up the 10th most rushing yards in the league in 2022. Sanders should see strong volume and is a reliable RB2 this week.

For the Falcons, the potential absence of Patterson could have an impact on the Falcons pass catchers' target share. Tyler Allgeier hasn't been used as a receiving back and target share out of the backfield should be funneled through Bijan Robinson.

DFS impact

While the Panthers' receivers are extremely cost effective, it's best to avoid them as a whole with limited upside. Miles Sanders is well-priced and a strong value play given the injuries to the Panthers' receiving corps.

Notable injuries

Texans

RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring) - TBD

WR John Metchie (hamstring) - TBD

LB Christian Harris (shoulder) - TBD

SAF Jimmy Ward (groin) - TBD

Ravens

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) - TBD

TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) - TBD

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) - TBD

Analysis to come.

DFS impact

Analysis to come.

Notable injuries

Bengals

QB Joe Burrow (calf) - Cleared

Browns

Despite dealing with a calf injury during preseason, head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Joe Burrow will play in Week 1. The Bengals head into Week 1 with a clean injury report.

Although the Browns are dealing with injuries to their secondary – their strength in 2022 – expect a balanced attack and strong start from all Bengals.

DFS impact

There's no significant impact to DFS in this matchup. With Burrow cleared early, all Bengals are playable.

Notable injuries

Jaguars

None

Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) - PUP

RB Zack Moss (arm) - Questionable

WR Ashton Dulin (knee-ACL) - IR

TE Jelani Woods (hamstring) - IR

LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) - Cleared

With Jonathan Taylor out for four weeks, the Colts' backfield will take a committee approach with no true lead back. Deon Jackson filled in for Taylor in 2022 but rookie Evan Hull could be a factor as well. Zack Moss is questionable but logged three limited practices this week. If Moss is available, his involvement could make this backfield difficult to trust. Shane Steichen confirmed the Colts will play the "hot hand" so if Jackson gets the start, he could have some deep league impact.

DFS impact

While the Colts' running backs are very appealing, given the confirmed committee approach there's no true strong play here in DFS. If Moss is out, Jackson would be the most reliable play but only suitable for tournaments.

The lack of a true lead back could increase Fantasy output for Anthony Richardson, who is only $5,600 on DraftKings. The Jags are an excellent defensive matchup and could struggle to stop Richardson on the ground. He's a risky option in cash games but has tournament upside.

Notable injuries

Bucs

WR Russell Gage (knee) - IR

C Ryan Jansen (knee) - IR

OG Cody Mauch (back) - Questionable

DT Calijah Kancey (calf) - Questionable

Vikings

RB Kene Nwangwu (back) - IR

OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle) - Questionable

The potential loss of offensive lineman Cody Mauch is significant for the effectiveness of Rachaad White and protection for Baker Mayfield. The Bucs lost center Ryan Jensen for the year and are coming off a season where they struggled immensely with pass protection and run blocking. Although White's ground production may suffer, he's still a fine RB2 with his receiving upside.

The Vikings have a relatively clean injury report and have no significant injury impact on the offensive side of the ball, though it's possible they'll be down a pass rusher if Davenport is unable to go.

DFS impact

Minnesota's defense struggled on defense in general but had major issues against the pass. If the Bucs are down another lineman, they could opt to focus on quick, short passes, benefiting Chris Godwin.

Notable injuries

Titans

WR Treylon Burks (knee) - Cleared

WR Kyle Philips (knee - MCL) - IR

OLB Harold Landry (abdomen) - Questionable

Saints

Despite suffering an injury preseason, Burks was not listed on the injury report and practiced in full all week, giving Ryan Tannehill his top three pass catchers entering the regular season along with DeAndre Hopkins and Chigoziem Okonkwo.

With Alvin Kamara on suspension, the New Orleans running back room is lacking depth and if Kendre Miller is out, Jamaal Williams is in line for a significant workload in Week 1. Fantasy managers should monitor reports throughout the weekend. The only concern for Williams is that the Titans allowed the fewest rushing yards in 2022. Sheer volume and goal line opportunities ensure Williams is a viable Fantasy option.

DFS impact

Volume and price makes Williams an option in cash games but the majority of Fantasy points should come from the Saints' receiving corps.

Notable injuries

49ers

Steelers

DT Cameron Heyward (stomach) - TBD

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) - TBD

Analysis to come.

DFS impact

Analysis to come.

Notable injuries

Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray (knee – ACL) - PUP

WR Marquise Brown (hamstring) - TBD

TE Zach Ertz (knee – ACL + MCL) - TBD

Commanders

WR Dax Milne (groin) – TBD

DE Chase Young (neck) - TBD

Analysis to come.

DFS impact

Analysis to come.

Notable injuries

Packers

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Out

WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring) - Questionable

LB Rashan Gary (knee) - Cleared

CB Eric Stokes (foot) - PUP

Bears

None

Matt LaFleur announced on Friday that Christian Watson is out for Sunday's game. Watson's absence leaves a big hole in the Packers offense and Romeo Doubs' availability is still in question, though he did practice in limited fashion for a second straight day on Friday. Second round pick Jayden Reed was slated to primarily play in the slot but has the capabilities to fill in across the field for the Packers. Reed is an interesting flex option in deep leagues. The Packers will likely rely on the ground game with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon serving as good RB1 and RB2 options in lineups.

DFS impact

While Reed is risky is redraft, he's an excellent value play in DFS at just $3000 on DraftKings. Reed showed immediate impact on the field during preseason and could serve as the primary target for Jordan Love. If Doubs is available, he's a strong value play as well. But Aaron Jones at $6300 becomes an enticing move with Chicago's defense allowing the most rushing touchdowns and second most rushing yards in 2022.

Notable injuries

Raiders

WR DeAndre Carter (knee) - TBD

Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) - TBD

WR Tim Patrick (achilles) - IR

Analysis to come.

DFS impact

Analysis to come.

Notable injuries

Eagles

None

Patriots

Analysis to come.

DFS impact

Analysis to come.

Notable injuries

Dolphins

Chargers

WR Jalen Guyton (knee – ACL) - PUP

Analysis to come.

DFS impact

Analysis to come.

Notable injuries

Rams

QB Stetson Bennett (shoulder) – TBD

WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) - Out

Seahawks

Analysis to come.

DFS impact

Analysis to come.

Notable injuries

Cowboys

Giants

Robinson's status is expected but Darren Waller was a late addition to the injury report on Friday. Waller's absence would be significant for the Giants as Waller was expected to serve as Daniel Jones' primary pass catcher. The Cowboys defense was a strong Fantasy asset in 2022 but they were vulnerable to giving up big plays and yardage with aggressive play.

DFS impact

If Waller is out, Giants receivers Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Parris Campbell become strong value plays. Daniel Bellinger would move into the TE1 role but generally lacked upside in the role in 2022. Campbell and Hodgins have the potential for big performances. The Giants may also lean on Saquon Barkley as well.

Notable injuries

Bills

OLB Von Miller (knee – ACL) - PUP

SS Micah Hyde (back) – TBD

Jets

RB Breece Hall (knee – ACL) - TBD

OT Duane Brown (shoulder) – TBD

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) - TBD

Analysis to come.

DFS impact

Analysis to come.