Fantasy Football Week 1 Injury Report: Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans expected to play
The biggest storylines of Week 1 haven't been injury-related, thankfully, but there's still plenty you need to know as we get ready to set lineups this week.
If the last few weeks are a harbinger of what's to come, the NFL's 100th season isn't going to lack for intrigue and excitement. The summer alone has already seen one jaw-dropping retirement, two prominent running back holdouts and arguably the most tumultuous, conflict-ridden first-year relationship between a superstar offseason acquisition and his new team ever.
With that situation coming to a head Saturday and one major contract issue still unresolved, the first injury report of the 2019 campaign includes two of the biggest non-health-related absences ahead of any Week 1 in recent memory. There are also several important Fantasy assets sporting questionable designations as of Sunday morning, so without further ado, let's dive right into all the information you need to get your teams' seasons off on a winning note:
Week 1 Injuries
Injury Report Update
TB Tampa Bay • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert is reportedly close to returning, but he'll cede backup duties against the 49ers to Ryan Griffin to start the 2019 campaign. Should Jameis Winston suffer any type of injury Sunday that requires his exit for at least one play, Griffin would see the first regular-season snap of an NFL career that dates back to 2013.
Colt McCoy QB
WAS Washington • #12
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Redskins' Colt McCoy is still sidelined by last season's fracture and will not be active in Week 1. Heralded rookie Dwyane Haskins will serve as a backup to Case Keenum against the Eagles in the Ohio State product's first regular-season game.
Nate Sudfeld QB
PHI Philadelphia • #7
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Eagles' Nate Sudfeld is still dealing with a wrist fracture suffered this preseason and will not be active in Week 1 against the Redskins. Sudfeld projected to be Carson Wentz's primary back up prior to his injury, but Philadelphia's subsequent signing of capable veteran Josh McCown to a $2 million guaranteed contract puts Sudfeld's status once he returns up in the air.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #25
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Last season, we began the season with a prominent running back holdout in the form of then-Steeler Le'Veon Bell. That face-off ultimately lasted all season, and while the Chargers' Melvin Gordon won't have the same luxury of "pulling a Bell" due to the fact he'd lose a year of service time, he certainly won't be on the field Sunday against the Colts. Naturally, Los Angeles has been preparing for Gordon's Week 1 absence for some time, and both Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson have some experience to fall back on as they helm the Bolts' backfield versus Indianapolis. Head coach Anthony Lynn already announced he plans a fairly even timeshare against a tough Colts defense, unsurprising when considering Ekeler has never logged more than 17 total touches in any game during his two-year career.
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Speaking of running backs who missed time this summer due to contractual issues, the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will be ready to go for Sunday's opener against the Giants after ending his holdout earlier in the week and practicing in all three sessions of game prep. The workload he'll log remains somewhat ambiguous for the moment, however, with one report this week suggesting a possible cap of about 25 snaps. It's worth noting Dallas jettisoned veteran Alfred Morris on Saturday, and with fourth-round pick Tony Pollard the only true viable option behind Elliott to start the season, the newly signed superstar could ultimately be in for close to a normal workload.
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Colts' Jordan Wilkins is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 1 battle against the Chargers, but he did manage to work up to a full practice by Friday. The second-year pro still slots in behind Nyheim Hines as backups behind starter Marlon Mack, so even if Wilkins does suit up, it's worth noting logged 31 snaps or less from scrimmage in every game but his NFL debut last season in the opener against the Bengals.
OAK Oakland • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Antonio Brown has essentially dominated headlines all offseason and summer, and he saved his most seismic move for the eve of the first Sunday of the season. Brown's rollercoaster of a relationship with the Oakland Raiders ended abruptly Saturday after the team granted his wish for a release, and Brown was a New England Patriot mere hours later. Due to a variety of reasons — many pertaining to the timing of the signing — Brown cannot make his Pats debut Sunday night against the Steelers, an encounter that would have made for a fitting cap to his drama-laden last few months. Brown's first opportunity to suit up with new battery mate Tom Brady will come Week 2 against the Dolphins, while Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, the latter often a volatile mix of elite talent and mercurial personality in his own right, shape up for plenty of targets versus Pittsburgh.
Stefon Diggs WR
MIN Minnesota • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Vikings' Stefon Diggs is listed as questionable for Sunday's season-opening tilt against the Falcons, and early Sunday morning reports are that he is expected to play. Diggs missed practice altogether Wednesday before finishing off the week with a pair of limited sessions. Coach Mike Zimmer did seem to indicate he had legitimate questions about his wideout's ability to suit up when asked after Friday's practice. Any setback resulting in an absence by Diggs would naturally shoot up Adam Thielen's already robust target share even further, while Chad Beebe would also presumably bump up a notch on the depth chart versus an Atlanta defense that ranked in the bottom 10 in the NFL in receptions (211), receiving yards (2,720) and touchdowns (24) allowed to wideouts last season.
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Buccaneers' Mike Evans is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 1 battle against the 49ers after an illness caused him to miss Friday's practice. However, there haven't been any concrete indications that Evans is in any jeopardy of not suiting up for the 4:25pm ET kickoff, and early Sunday morning reports confirm he's expected to play. If he unexpectedly were to be ruled out, Breshad Perriman would bump up to the No. 2 role, while Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard, both already slated for large target shares, would see even more of a potential boost versus San Francisco.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Jets' Robby Anderson is questionable to face the Bills in Week 1 after a trio of limited practices this past week. As per head coach Adam Gase, Anderson is expected to suit up as per early Sunday morning reports, but he'll tangle with a Bills defense that gave up the third-fewest receptions (170) and fewest receiving yards (1,834) to wideouts last season if he indeed takes the field.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Bengals' A.J. Green remains out in Week 1 against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury he suffered early in training camp. Cincinnati has largely expected this absence for several weeks, so they've been prepared to roll out a starting wideout duo of Tyler Boyd and John Ross in a tough road matchup. Boyd saw a pair of eight-target tallies and one game with 11 looks in the six contests he played without Green last season, and impressive undrafted rookie Damion Willis could also see plenty of snaps.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Ravens' Marquise Brown is questionable against the Dolphins on Sunday despite finishing the practice week as a non-participant. Nevertheless, coach John Harbaugh emphasized to reporters following Friday's session that Brown will play versus Miami, and he's expected to slot right into a No. 2 role on an offense helmed by still developing passer Lamar Jackson.
Keke Coutee WR
HOU Houston • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Texans' Keke Coutee is officially listed as questionable to face the Saints in Monday night's season-opening interconference clash after practicing in limited fashion all week. Coutee struggled with hamstring issues during his rookie year and originally suffered his current injury back in the first preseason game against the Packers. If he's unable to suit up Monday, recent trade acquisition Kenny Stills would bump up to the third receiver role against one of his old squads.
David Moore WR
SEA Seattle • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Seahawks' David Moore will not play in Sunday's Week 1 battle versus the Bengals and has already been ruled out for Week 2 versus the Steelers as well. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, the latter having been cleared to make his debut Sunday after completing his recovery from a minor knee procedure in August, will serve as the top two wideout options, while veteran Jaron Brown projects to fill the No. 3 role.
J.J. Nelson WR
OAK Oakland • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Raiders' J.J. Nelson is questionable to take on the Broncos in Monday night's season-opening divisional battle after three limited practices this week. The sudden release of Brown on Saturday naturally thins the Raiders receiver corps significantly, and a Nelson absence would move Ryan Grant up a rung on the depth chart while also brightening the outlook for rookie Hunter Renfrow even further.
BUF Buffalo • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Bills will be without Andre Roberts for Sunday's opener versus the Jets after the veteran missed practice all week. Roberts only slots in as the No. 5 receiver but primary returner for Buffalo to start the campaign, so his absence is of import to those in leagues that count special teams yardage.
Trent Taylor WR
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The 49ers' will be without Trent Taylor against the Buccaneers in Sunday's season-opening conference battle, an expected absence given he just underwent surgery for a Jones fracture on Aug. 9. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurd, who could have helped fill Taylor's usual slot role, won't make his pro debut until at least Week 2 due to his back injury.
NE New England • #88
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Patriots' Demaryius Thomas is listed as questionable for Sunday night's Week 1 showdown versus the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. Thomas was already projected to slot in no higher than the No. 3 spot on the wideout depth chart before Brown's signing, meaning he could be relegated to an almost meaningless role at this point, at least on paper. However, since Brown is unavailable Sunday, Thomas would have a chance for at least a modest snap count against Pittsburgh if he was able to suit up.
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Dolphins' Albert Wilson carries a questionable tag into Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Ravens after a trio of limited practices this week. Wilson profiles as a No. 2 receiver to start the campaign, albeit on an offense that projects to finish in the bottom half of the league. Wilson's hip issue ended his 2018 season after only seven games and he just received full medical clearance in late August, so expectations should be tempered versus a Baltimore defense that tied for fifth-fewest catches (176) and third-fewest touchdowns (12) allowed to wide receivers last season.
Jordan Reed TE
WAS Washington • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Redskins' Jordan Reed will not suit up for Sunday's season opener versus the Eagles. Reed's absence further neuters what is already expected to be a popgun Redskins passing attack. It also thrusts the seemingly ageless Vernon Davis into a likely high-usage role at tight end against a Philadelphia defense that tied for ninth-fewest receiving yards (697) yielded to the position last season.
Matt LaCosse TE
NE New England • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Patriots' Matt LaCosse is listed as questionable for Sunday night's opener versus the Steelers after three limited practices this week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play. With Ben Watson and Lance Kendricks also both out due to suspensions, second-year pro Ryan Izzo is the last man left standing at the position.
Tyler Kroft TE
BUF Buffalo • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Bills' Tyler Kroft is doubtful for Sunday's season-opening divisional battle versus the Jets after a trio of limited practices. Projected to serve as Buffalo's starting tight end this coming season, Kroft suffered his broken foot during OTAs in May and missed all of preseason. In his likely absence, 2019 third-round pick Dawson Knox is likely to play a solid amount of snaps against a New York defense that was the stingiest against the tight end position last season in catches allowed to the position (47).
LAC L.A. Chargers • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chargers' Michael Badgley is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts after sustaining his injury in Friday's practice, and one early Sunday morning report confirms he's not expected to play. Punter Ty Long, who pulled double duty in the CFL over the last two seasons with the BC Lions and went 82-for-93 (88.2 percent) on field goals with a long make of 52 yards, is expected to handle any placekicking opportunities if Badgley's absence indeed comes to pass.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Broncos' Bryce Callahan (foot) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Raiders after turning in three limited practices this week.
- The Ravens' Brandon Carr (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's opener versus the Dolphins, but he turned in full practices Thursday and Friday and has never missed a game in his 12-year career.
- The Jets' Trumaine Johnson (hamstring) is questionable to face the Bills after three limited practices this week, but early Sunday morning reports indicate he's trending toward playing.
- The Lions' Rashaan Melvin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's battle against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' Air Raid offense, which will require as many healthy cornerbacks as possible to defend. Melvin turned in three limited practices this week.
- The 49ers' oft-injured Jason Verrett is questionable for Sunday's potentially high-scoring battle against the Buccaneers with an ankle injury that's plagued him since early in training camp. Verrett did manage three limited practices and would be logging his first regular-season game action since the 2017 opener if he does suit up.
- The Redskins' Fabian Moreau (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's opener versus the Eagles.
Safeties
- The Steelers' Sean Davis (ankle) is doubtful to face the Patriots in Sunday night's season-opening clash after missing practice all week.
- The Buccaneers' Justin Evans (Achilles) will not play in Sunday's season-opening tilt against the 49ers.
- The Dolphins' Bobby McCain (shoulder) is questionable to face the Ravens in Week 1 after three limited practices this week.
- The 49ers' Jimmie Ward (hand) will miss Sunday's opener against the Buccaneers after undergoing surgery for a broken finger Wednesday. The starting free safety's absence could make Tampa's already potent passing attack even more appealing in what projects to be a high-scoring game.
Defensive Linemen
- The Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is questionable to face the Bengals in Week 1 after three limited practices this week.
- The 49ers' Nick Bosa (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's opener against the Buccaneers. Bosa sat out the entire preseason with his sprain, so even if he does take the field after a trio of limited practices this past week, he could well be on a pitch count in terms of snaps. Early Sunday morning reports indicate Bosa is expected to play.
- The Seahawks' L.J. Collier (ankle) is out for Sunday's opener against the Bengals, delaying the pro debut of the 29th overall pick in last April's draft at least another week.
- The Saints will be without both Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) and Mario Edwards (hamstring) for Monday night's opener versus the Texans, curtailing their defensive line depth against Deshaun Watson and company. Rankins did manage three limited practices during the week, while Edwards was a non-participant throughout.
- The Dolphins' Charles Harris (wrist) is questionable to face the Ravens in Week 1, but the 2017 first-round pick did log three full practices.
- The Colts' Jabal Sheard (knee) is out Sunday versus the Chargers after missing practice all week.
- The Jaguars' Marcell Dareus (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's season-opening showdown against the Chiefs after three limited practice showings this past week.
- The Chiefs' Xavier Williams (illness) is questionable for Sunday's road opener against the Jaguars after missing practice Friday.
Linebackers
- The Chargers' Jatavis Brown (ankle) is doubtful to face the Colts in Week 1 after missing practice all week.
- The Lions' Jarrad Davis (ankle) is questionable against the Cardinals on Sunday following a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Broncos' Todd Davis (calf) is doubtful for Monday night's battle against the Raiders after missing practice all week.
- The Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) is out for Sunday's Week 1 battle versus the Redskins, leaving Philadelphia without their starting right outside linebacker.
- The Panthers' Bruce Irvin (hamstring) is out for Sunday's opener versus the Rams after missing practice all week.
- The Raiders' Nicholas Morrow (knee) is questionable for Monday night's opener against the Raiders after three limited practices this week.
- The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (ankle) is questionable to face the Colts in Week 1 following a week of limited practices.
- The Cardinals' Haason Reddick (knee) is questionable for Sunday's opener versus the Lions following three limited practices this week.
- The Buccaneers' Devin White (illness) is questionable for Sunday's opener against the 49ers, but early Sunday morning reports indicate he's expected to play.
