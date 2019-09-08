Fantasy Football Week 1 Injury Report: Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans expected to play

Antonio Brown WR OAK Oakland • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Contract Not playing Week 1 Antonio Brown has essentially dominated headlines all offseason and summer, and he saved his most seismic move for the eve of the first Sunday of the season. Brown's rollercoaster of a relationship with the Oakland Raiders ended abruptly Saturday after the team granted his wish for a release, and Brown was a New England Patriot mere hours later. Due to a variety of reasons — many pertaining to the timing of the signing — Brown cannot make his Pats debut Sunday night against the Steelers, an encounter that would have made for a fitting cap to his drama-laden last few months. Brown's first opportunity to suit up with new battery mate Tom Brady will come Week 2 against the Dolphins, while Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, the latter often a volatile mix of elite talent and mercurial personality in his own right, shape up for plenty of targets versus Pittsburgh.

Stefon Diggs WR MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Vikings' Stefon Diggs is listed as questionable for Sunday's season-opening tilt against the Falcons, and early Sunday morning reports are that he is expected to play. Diggs missed practice altogether Wednesday before finishing off the week with a pair of limited sessions. Coach Mike Zimmer did seem to indicate he had legitimate questions about his wideout's ability to suit up when asked after Friday's practice. Any setback resulting in an absence by Diggs would naturally shoot up Adam Thielen's already robust target share even further, while Chad Beebe would also presumably bump up a notch on the depth chart versus an Atlanta defense that ranked in the bottom 10 in the NFL in receptions (211), receiving yards (2,720) and touchdowns (24) allowed to wideouts last season.

Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Illness The Buccaneers' Mike Evans is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 1 battle against the 49ers after an illness caused him to miss Friday's practice. However, there haven't been any concrete indications that Evans is in any jeopardy of not suiting up for the 4:25pm ET kickoff, and early Sunday morning reports confirm he's expected to play. If he unexpectedly were to be ruled out, Breshad Perriman would bump up to the No. 2 role, while Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard, both already slated for large target shares, would see even more of a potential boost versus San Francisco.

Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Calf The Jets' Robby Anderson is questionable to face the Bills in Week 1 after a trio of limited practices this past week. As per head coach Adam Gase, Anderson is expected to suit up as per early Sunday morning reports, but he'll tangle with a Bills defense that gave up the third-fewest receptions (170) and fewest receiving yards (1,834) to wideouts last season if he indeed takes the field.

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle The Bengals' A.J. Green remains out in Week 1 against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury he suffered early in training camp. Cincinnati has largely expected this absence for several weeks, so they've been prepared to roll out a starting wideout duo of Tyler Boyd and John Ross in a tough road matchup. Boyd saw a pair of eight-target tallies and one game with 11 looks in the six contests he played without Green last season, and impressive undrafted rookie Damion Willis could also see plenty of snaps.

Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Foot The Ravens' Marquise Brown is questionable against the Dolphins on Sunday despite finishing the practice week as a non-participant. Nevertheless, coach John Harbaugh emphasized to reporters following Friday's session that Brown will play versus Miami, and he's expected to slot right into a No. 2 role on an offense helmed by still developing passer Lamar Jackson.

Keke Coutee WR HOU Houston • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats Injury Ankle The Texans' Keke Coutee is officially listed as questionable to face the Saints in Monday night's season-opening interconference clash after practicing in limited fashion all week. Coutee struggled with hamstring issues during his rookie year and originally suffered his current injury back in the first preseason game against the Packers. If he's unable to suit up Monday, recent trade acquisition Kenny Stills would bump up to the third receiver role against one of his old squads.

David Moore WR SEA Seattle • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Seahawks' David Moore will not play in Sunday's Week 1 battle versus the Bengals and has already been ruled out for Week 2 versus the Steelers as well. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, the latter having been cleared to make his debut Sunday after completing his recovery from a minor knee procedure in August, will serve as the top two wideout options, while veteran Jaron Brown projects to fill the No. 3 role.

J.J. Nelson WR OAK Oakland • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats Injury Ankle The Raiders' J.J. Nelson is questionable to take on the Broncos in Monday night's season-opening divisional battle after three limited practices this week. The sudden release of Brown on Saturday naturally thins the Raiders receiver corps significantly, and a Nelson absence would move Ryan Grant up a rung on the depth chart while also brightening the outlook for rookie Hunter Renfrow even further.

Andre Roberts WR BUF Buffalo • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Quadriceps The Bills will be without Andre Roberts for Sunday's opener versus the Jets after the veteran missed practice all week. Roberts only slots in as the No. 5 receiver but primary returner for Buffalo to start the campaign, so his absence is of import to those in leagues that count special teams yardage.

Trent Taylor WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Foot The 49ers' will be without Trent Taylor against the Buccaneers in Sunday's season-opening conference battle, an expected absence given he just underwent surgery for a Jones fracture on Aug. 9. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurd, who could have helped fill Taylor's usual slot role, won't make his pro debut until at least Week 2 due to his back injury.

Demaryius Thomas WR NE New England • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Patriots' Demaryius Thomas is listed as questionable for Sunday night's Week 1 showdown versus the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. Thomas was already projected to slot in no higher than the No. 3 spot on the wideout depth chart before Brown's signing, meaning he could be relegated to an almost meaningless role at this point, at least on paper. However, since Brown is unavailable Sunday, Thomas would have a chance for at least a modest snap count against Pittsburgh if he was able to suit up.