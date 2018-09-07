Fantasy Football Week 1: James White, John Ross among Jamey Eisenberg's favorite sleepers

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

It's Week 1, so you may not be inclined to bench your expected regular starters for guys you drafted with late-round picks—or potentially found off the waiver wire. But that's not a good way to try and win.

You should play the best guys in the best situations, especially when the starters you expected to use all season are in tough spots. Case in point: Jimmy Garoppolo has a tough matchup at Minnesota, so I'd rather start Andy Dalton against Indianapolis.

Marshawn Lynch has to play the Rams, and I'd rather start James White against Houston in PPR instead. Kenny Stills vs. Tennessee is in a better spot than Doug Baldwin at Denver. And on it goes.

With that in mind, here are some sleepers to consider to replace some of the questionable stars. If you think they can improve your lineup this week then make them starters for your roster, and hopefully they deliver in a big way in Week 1.