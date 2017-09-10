Fantasy Football Week 1: Last-minute replacements for inactive Odell Beckham ahead of Sunday Night Football

Odell Beckham was ruled inactive for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, after going through pre-game warmups. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as Beckham was nearly non-existent in New York Giants ' practice as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Beckham should be back in Week 2, but if you were planning on using him in Week 1, you've got to make a last-second change to your roster. Hopefully you were smart and had a contingency plan available, but if not, we're going to help you find some emergency fill-in options to add to your roster at the last minute, based on players playing in Sunday or Monday night's games:

1 Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard (66% owned) steps into a large role with the Giants, and he may just be the best option on the field for them. Brandon Marshall is the bigger name, but he looked pretty close to washed up at 33 in 2016. Shepard, on the other hand, is on the way up, but has been something of a forgotten man despite a solid eight-touchdown showing as a rookie. I'd bet on him over Marshall with Beckham out. Call me crazy. 2 Tyrell Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR It's ridiculous that Tyrell Williams is just 74-percent owned, but the matchup against Denver makes him scary to use this week. He'll be extremely useful throughout the season, and isn't a terrible fill-in for Beckham this week. 3 Adam Thielen Minnesota Vikings WR It's going to be very interesting to see how Adam Thielen (77%) usage changes with the move to the primary slot role for the Minnesota Vikings . Stefon Diggs is by far the more talented option, but Sam Bradford might be more willing to lean on Thielen for those short throws over the middle. Don't be surprised to see him get a ton of targets this week. 4 Cole Beasley Dallas Cowboys WR The Giants did a great job shutting down Dez Bryant last season, but Cole Beasley (62%) had 12 catches on 19 targets, for 106 yards. He doesn't realistically have much upside, but Beasley should be involved in the passing game. 5 Brandon Coleman New Orleans Saints WR We're just sort of throwing darts here, hoping to figure out who will step up in Willie Snead absence. We'll throw out another name shortly, but Brandon Coleman (4%) is a decent "Break Glass in Case of Emergency" option here. He's scored five touchdowns on 87 career targets, while averaging 8.5 yards per target overall. If he gets involved in the passing game and gets seven or so targets, he could have a good game.

Flex Options to consider...