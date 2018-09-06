Fantasy Football Week 1: Le'Veon Bell slides in updated Trade Values Chart
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline of what to expect from him while he's away from the Steelers.
What is the Trade Chart?
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|20
|23
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|14
|17
|Travis Kelce, KC
|14
|17
|Trey Burton, CHI
|8
|11
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|8
|11
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|7
|10
|Evan Engram, NYG
|6
|9
|Delanie Walker, TEN
|6
|9
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|6
|9
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|5
|8
Quarterbacks
|Player
|1QB
|2QB
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|13
|26
|Tom Brady, NE
|12
|24
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|11
|22
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|10
|20
|Andrew Luck, IND
|10
|20
|Cam Newton, CAR
|8
|16
|Drew Brees, NO
|8
|16
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|7
|14
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|7
|14
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|6
|12
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|6
|12
DSTs
|DST
|STND
|PPR
|Rams DST
|6
|6
|Jaguars DST
|6
|6
