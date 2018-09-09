Fantasy Football Week 1 Lineup Cheat Sheet: Who do I start in PPR leagues?
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup and rated every relevant player for Week 1 in PPR leagues.
The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.
The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.
Falcons at Eagles
|Falcons
|
|Eagles
|
|Matt Ryan
|(6.5)
|Nick Foles
|(4.1)
|Devonta Freeman
|(8.3)
|Jay Ajayi
|(5.4)
|Tevin Coleman
|(5.9)
|Corey Clement
|(6.2)
|Julio Jones
|(9.7)
|Darren Sproles
|(4.9)
|Calvin Ridley
|(3.9)
|Nelson Agholor
|(6.5)
|Mohamed Sanu
|(4.5)
|Mike Wallace
|(4.0)
|Falcons DST
|(6.7)
|Zach Ertz
|(8.2)
|
|
|Dallas Goedert
|(4.8)
|
|
|Eagles DST
|(4.7)
Bills at Ravens
|Bills
|
|Ravens
|
|Nathan Peterman
|(2.1)
|Joe Flacco
|(5.8)
|LeSean McCoy
|(8.2)
|Alex Collins
|(8.4)
|Kelvin Benjamin
|(5.4)
|Michael Crabtree
|(7.8)
|Charles Clay
|(3.6)
|John Brown
|(4.4)
|Bills DST
|(4.1)
|Ravens DST
|(9.5)
Jaguars at Giants
|Jaguars
|
|Giants
|
|Blake Bortles
|(3.9)
|Eli Manning
|(3.1)
|Leonard Fournette
|(9.3)
|Saquon Barkley
|(8.6)
|Keelan Cole
|(7.2)
|Odell Beckham
|(8.75)
|Dede Westbrook
|(4.2)
|Sterling Shepard
|(5.9)
|Donte Moncrief
|(2.2)
|Evan Engram
|(5.3)
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|(5.7)
|Giants DST
|(5.5)
|Jaguars DST
|(8.1)
|
|
Buccaneers at Saints
|Buccaneers
|
|Saints
|
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|(5.6)
|Drew Brees
|(9.0)
|Peyton Barber
|(6.9)
|Alvin Kamara
|(9.9)
|Mike Evans
|(8.5)
|Mike Gillislee
|(3.9)
|Chris Godwin
|(6.1)
|Michael Thomas
|(9.4)
|DeSean Jackson
|(5.0)
|Ted Ginn
|(1.8)
|O.J. Howard
|(4.6)
|Benjamin Watson
|(4.0)
|Cameron Brate
|(4.4)
|Saints DST
|(7.7)
|Buccaneers DST
|(3.7)
|
|
Texans at Patriots
|Texans
|
|Patriots
|
|Deshaun Watson
|(9.2)
|Tom Brady
|(9.5)
|Lamar Miller
|(7.4)
|Rex Burkhead
|(6.1)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|(9.8)
|James White
|(6.5)
|Will Fuller
|(7.3)
|Chris Hogan
|(8.6)
|Bruce Ellington
|(3.0)
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|(3.2)
|Jordan Akins
|(3.4)
|Phillip Dorsett
|(2.6)
|Texans DST
|(3.9)
|Rob Gronkowski
|(9.3)
|
|
|Patriots DST
|(6.1)
49ers at Vikings
|49ers
|
|Vikings
|
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|(5.5)
|Kirk Cousins
|(8.2)
|Matt Breida
|(6.0)
|Dalvin Cook
|(9.5)
|Alfred Morris
|(4.7)
|Latavius Murray
|(3.45)
|Marquise Goodwin
|(6.8)
|Stefon Diggs
|(8.8)
|Pierre Garcon
|(3.1)
|Adam Thielen
|(7.1)
|George Kittle
|(5.9)
|Kyle Rudolph
|(6.6)
|49ers DST
|(4.5)
|Vikings DST
|(8.4)
Titans at Dolphins
|Titans
|
|Dolphins
|
|Marcus Mariota
|(6.4)
|Ryan Tannehill
|(3.5)
|Derrick Henry
|(7.0)
|Kenyan Drake
|(8.5)
|Dion Lewis
|(7.1)
|Frank Gore
|
|Corey Davis
|(5.8)
|Kenny Stills
|(8.1)
|Rishard Matthews
|(5.2)
|Danny Amendola
|(5.5)
|Delanie Walker
|(7.5)
|Mike Gesicki
|(4.2)
|Titans DST
|(7.1)
|Dolphins DST
|(5.7)
Bengals at Colts
|Bengals
|
|Colts
|
|Andy Dalton
|(7.9)
|Andrew Luck
|(8.0)
|Joe Mixon
|(8.7)
|Jordan Wilkins
|(5.2)
|Giovani Bernard
|(4.8)
|T.Y. Hilton
|(9.3)
|A.J. Green
|(9.2)
|Chester Rogers
|(2.7)
|John Ross
|(4.6)
|Eric Ebron
|(6.7)
|Tyler Boyd
|(2.5)
|Jack Doyle
|(6.8)
|Tyler Eifert
|(6.9)
|Colts DST
|(3.1)
|Bengals DST
|(5.1)
|
|
Steelers at Browns
|Steelers
|
|Browns
|
|Ben Roethlisberger
|(8.6)
|Tyrod Taylor
|(4.7)
|James Conner
|(7.3)
|Carlos Hyde
|(6.8)
|Antonio Brown
|(9.9)
|Duke Johnson
|(6.4)
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|(8.0)
|Jarvis Landry
|(8.65)
|James Washington
|(2.1)
|Josh Gordon
|(7.0)
|Jesse James
|(3.5)
|David Njoku
|(5.6)
|Steelers DST
|(6.5)
|Browns DST
|(2.9)
Chiefs at Chargers
|Chiefs
|
|Chargers
|
|Patrick Mahomes
|(6.7)
|Philip Rivers
|(8.5)
|Kareem Hunt
|(9.4)
|Melvin Gordon
|(9.2)
|Tyreek Hill
|(9.6)
|Austin Ekeler
|(5.0)
|Sammy Watkins
|(5.3)
|Keenan Allen
|(9.0)
|Travis Kelce
|(8.4)
|Mike Williams
|(4.1)
|Chiefs DST
|(2.7)
|Tyrell Williams
|(3.3)
|
|
|Antonio Gates
|(5.0)
|
|
|Chargers DST
|(6.2)
Seahawks at Broncos
|Seahawks
|
|Broncos
|
|Russell Wilson
|(6.9)
|Case Keenum
|(6.2)
|Chris Carson
|(6.3)
|Royce Freeman
|(7.2)
|Doug Baldwin
|(6.6)
|Devontae Booker
|(3.5)
|Tyler Lockett
|(2.0)
|Emmanuel Sanders
|(8.2)
|Seahawks DST
|(5.9)
|Demaryius Thomas
|(7.5)
|
|
|Courtland Sutton
|(2.4)
|
|
|Broncos DST
|(7.9)
Cowboys at Panthers
|Cowboys
|
|Panthers
|
|Dak Prescott
|(4.5)
|Cam Newton
|(8.8)
|Ezekiel Elliott
|(9.6)
|Christian McCaffrey
|(9.7)
|Michael Gallup
|(6.3)
|Devin Funchess
|(4.05)
|Allen Hurns
|(4.7)
|DJ Moore
|(4.9)
|Cole Beasley
|(5.6)
|Greg Olsen
|(7.3)
|Cowboys DST
|(4.3)
|Panthers DST
|(5.3)
Redskins at Cardinals
|Redskins
|
|Cardinals
|
|Alex Smith
|(3.7)
|Sam Bradford
|(6.1)
|Adrian Peterson
|(5.3)
|David Johnson
|(9.8)
|Chris Thompson
|(6.6)
|Larry Fitzgerald
|(8.9)
|Jamison Crowder
|(7.6)
|Christian Kirk
|(2.9)
|Josh Doctson
|(5.1)
|Cardinals DST
|(7.5)
|Paul Richardson
|(3.5)
|
|
|Jordan Reed
|(6.5)
|
|
|Redskins DST
|(3.5)
|
|
Bears at Packers
|Bears
|
|Packers
|
|Mitchell Trubisky
|(4.3)
|Aaron Rodgers
|(9.6)
|Jordan Howard
|(8.1)
|Jamaal Williams
|(8.8)
|Allen Robinson
|(8.3)
|Ty Montgomery
|(5.5)
|Anthony Miller
|(4.3)
|Davante Adams
|(9.5)
|Trey Burton
|(7.6)
|Randall Cobb
|(6.2)
|Bears DST
|(4.9)
|Geronimo Allison
|(2.3)
|
|
|Jimmy Graham
|(7.1)
|
|
|Packers DST
|(6.9)
Jets at Lions
|Jets
|
|Lions
|
|Sam Darnold
|(2.3)
|Matthew Stafford
|(7.7)
|Bilal Powell
|(6.7)
|Kerryon Johnson
|(5.7)
|Isaiah Crowell
|(5.6)
|LeGarrette Blount
|(3.7)
|Robby Anderson
|(3.7)
|Marvin Jones
|(7.4)
|Quincy Enunwa
|(3.4)
|Golden Tate
|(6.9)
|Terrelle Pryor
|(1.7)
|Kenny Golladay
|(3.8)
|Jets DST
|(3.3)
|Lions DST
|(6.3)
Rams at Raiders
|Rams
|
|Raiders
|
|Jared Goff
|(7.5)
|Derek Carr
|(3.3)
|Todd Gurley
|(10.0)
|Marshawn Lynch
|(5.8)
|Brandin Cooks
|(8.7)
|Amari Cooper
|(6.45)
|Cooper Kupp
|(6.0)
|Jordy Nelson
|(3.6)
|Robert Woods
|(4.8)
|Jared Cook
|(3.8)
|Rams DST
|(9.0)
|Raiders DST
|(2.5)
