Fantasy Football Week 1: Make a great post-draft deal with our first Trade Chart of the season

You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win! Dave Richard reveals his very first Trade Chart of the 2018 campaign.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player STND PPR
Todd Gurley, LAR 38 41
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 37 40
Le'Veon Bell, PIT 37 40
David Johnson, ARI 35 38
Saquon Barkley, NYG 32 35
Leonard Fournette, JAC 29 32
Kareem Hunt, KC 29 32
Melvin Gordon, LAC 28 31
Alvin Kamara, NO 28 31
Dalvin Cook, MIN 27 30
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 25 28
Jordan Howard, CHI 21 23
Devonta Freeman, ATL 20 22
Alex Collins, BAL 18 20
Joe Mixon, CIN 17 20
Kenyan Drake, MIA 16 19
Jerick McKinnon, SF 16 19
Derrick Henry, TEN 15 16
Royce Freeman, DEN 14 16
LeSean McCoy, BUF 13 16
Lamar Miller, HOU 12 15
Jamaal Williams, GB 12 14
Carlos Hyde, CLE 11 13
Rex Burkhead, NE 9 12
Mark Ingram, NO 9 12
Peyton Barber, TB 9 11
Chris Carson, SEA 9 11
Jay Ajayi, PHI 9 10
Marshawn Lynch, OAK 9 10
Kerryon Johnson, DET 8 10
Dion Lewis, TEN 6 9
Tevin Coleman, ATL 6 8
Marlon Mack, IND 6 8
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 6 8
Corey Clement, PHI 6 8
Adrian Peterson, WAS 6 7
Duke Johnson, CLE 5 8
Rashaad Penny, SEA 5 7
Sony Michel, NE 5 7
Aaron Jones, GB 5 7
Tarik Cohen, CHI 5 7

Wide receivers

Player STND PPR
Antonio Brown, PIT 33 37
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 32 36
Odell Beckham, NYG 31 35
Julio Jones, ATL 31 35
Davante Adams, GB 26 30
A.J. Green, CIN 25 29
Keenan Allen, LAC 25 29
Michael Thomas, NO 25 29
Mike Evans, TB 21 25
T.Y. Hilton, IND 20 24
Tyreek Hill, KC 18 21
Amari Cooper, OAK 15 19
Stefon Diggs, MIN 13 17
Adam Thielen, MIN 12 16
Doug Baldwin, SEA 12 16
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 12 16
Josh Gordon, CLE 12 15
Allen Robinson, CHI 12 15
Jarvis Landry, CLE 10 14
Marvin Jones, DET 10 13
Brandin Cooks, LAR 10 13
Chris Hogan, NE 9 13
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 9 13
Michael Crabtree, BAL 9 13
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 9 13
Corey Davis, TEN 9 12
Demaryius Thomas, DEN 9 12
Golden Tate, DET 8 12
Marquise Goodwin, SF 7 11
Julian Edelman, NE 7 11
Will Fuller, HOU 7 10
Nelson Agholor, PHI 7 10
Cooper Kupp, LAR 7 10
Kenny Stills, MIA 7 10
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 7 10
Sammy Watkins, KC 6 9
Robert Woods, LAR 6 9
Robby Anderson, NYJ 6 9
Jamison Crowder, WAS 5 9
Michael Gallup, DAL 5 8
Chris Godwin, TB 5 8

Tight ends

Player STND PPR
Rob Gronkowski, NE 20 23
Zach Ertz, PHI 14 17
Travis Kelce, KC 14 17
Trey Burton, CHI 8 11
Greg Olsen, CAR 8 11
Jimmy Graham, GB 7 10
Evan Engram, NYG 6 9
Delanie Walker, TEN 6 9
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 6 9
Jordan Reed, WAS 5 8

Quarterbacks

Player 1QB 2QB
Aaron Rodgers, GB 13 26
Tom Brady, NE 12 24
Deshaun Watson, HOU 11 22
Russell Wilson, SEA 10 20
Andrew Luck, IND 10 20
Cam Newton, CAR 8 16
Drew Brees, NO 8 16
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 7 14
Carson Wentz, PHI 7 14
Patrick Mahomes, KC 6 12
Kirk Cousins, MIN 6 12

DSTs

DST STND PPR
Rams DST 6 6
Jaguars DST 6 6
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...