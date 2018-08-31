Fantasy Football Week 1: Make a great post-draft deal with our first Trade Chart of the season
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win! Dave Richard reveals his very first Trade Chart of the 2018 campaign.
What is the Trade Chart?
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|38
|41
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|37
|40
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|37
|40
|David Johnson, ARI
|35
|38
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|32
|35
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|29
|32
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|29
|32
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|28
|31
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|28
|31
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|27
|30
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|25
|28
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|21
|23
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|20
|22
|Alex Collins, BAL
|18
|20
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|17
|20
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|16
|19
|Jerick McKinnon, SF
|16
|19
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|15
|16
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|14
|16
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|13
|16
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|12
|15
|Jamaal Williams, GB
|12
|14
|Carlos Hyde, CLE
|11
|13
|Rex Burkhead, NE
|9
|12
|Mark Ingram, NO
|9
|12
|Peyton Barber, TB
|9
|11
|Chris Carson, SEA
|9
|11
|Jay Ajayi, PHI
|9
|10
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|9
|10
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|8
|10
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|6
|9
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|6
|8
|Marlon Mack, IND
|6
|8
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|6
|8
|Corey Clement, PHI
|6
|8
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|6
|7
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|5
|8
|Rashaad Penny, SEA
|5
|7
|Sony Michel, NE
|5
|7
|Aaron Jones, GB
|5
|7
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|5
|7
Wide receivers
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|33
|37
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|32
|36
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|31
|35
|Julio Jones, ATL
|31
|35
|Davante Adams, GB
|26
|30
|A.J. Green, CIN
|25
|29
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|25
|29
|Michael Thomas, NO
|25
|29
|Mike Evans, TB
|21
|25
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|20
|24
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|18
|21
|Amari Cooper, OAK
|15
|19
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|13
|17
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|12
|16
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|12
|16
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|12
|16
|Josh Gordon, CLE
|12
|15
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|12
|15
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|10
|14
|Marvin Jones, DET
|10
|13
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|10
|13
|Chris Hogan, NE
|9
|13
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|9
|13
|Michael Crabtree, BAL
|9
|13
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|9
|13
|Corey Davis, TEN
|9
|12
|Demaryius Thomas, DEN
|9
|12
|Golden Tate, DET
|8
|12
|Marquise Goodwin, SF
|7
|11
|Julian Edelman, NE
|7
|11
|Will Fuller, HOU
|7
|10
|Nelson Agholor, PHI
|7
|10
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|7
|10
|Kenny Stills, MIA
|7
|10
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|7
|10
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|6
|9
|Robert Woods, LAR
|6
|9
|Robby Anderson, NYJ
|6
|9
|Jamison Crowder, WAS
|5
|9
|Michael Gallup, DAL
|5
|8
|Chris Godwin, TB
|5
|8
Tight ends
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|20
|23
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|14
|17
|Travis Kelce, KC
|14
|17
|Trey Burton, CHI
|8
|11
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|8
|11
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|7
|10
|Evan Engram, NYG
|6
|9
|Delanie Walker, TEN
|6
|9
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|6
|9
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|5
|8
Quarterbacks
|Player
|1QB
|2QB
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|13
|26
|Tom Brady, NE
|12
|24
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|11
|22
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|10
|20
|Andrew Luck, IND
|10
|20
|Cam Newton, CAR
|8
|16
|Drew Brees, NO
|8
|16
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|7
|14
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|7
|14
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|6
|12
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|6
|12
DSTs
|DST
|STND
|PPR
|Rams DST
|6
|6
|Jaguars DST
|6
|6
