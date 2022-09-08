USATSI
What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
Josh Allen (9.3) Matthew Stafford (7.9) Devin Singletary (6.0) Cam Akers (7.4) James Cook (4.9) Darrell Henderson Jr. (5.9) Stefon Diggs (8.4) Cooper Kupp (9.7) Gabe Davis (7.2) Allen Robinson (7.8) Isaiah McKenzie (4.9) Tyler Higbee (5.5) Dawson Knox (5.3) Rams (6.5) Bills (5.3)
Jameis Winston (6.7) Marcus Mariota (5.3) Alvin Kamara (9.5) Cordarrelle Patterson (6.4) Mark Ingram (4.6) Tyler Allgeier (3.7) Michael Thomas (6.5) Drake London (5.8) Jarvis Landry (2.9) Kyle Pitts (7.4) Chris Olave (3.9) Falcons (3.7) Saints (9.0)
Jacoby Brissett (2.7) Baker Mayfield (5.7) Nick Chubb (8.9) Christian McCaffrey (9.8) Kareem Hunt (6.9) D.J. Moore (8.5) Amari Cooper (5.9) Panthers (7.4) David Njoku (6.6) Browns (7.5)
Trey Lance (7.4) Justin Fields (6.6) Elijah Mitchell (9.0) David Montgomery (7.5) Deebo Samuel (8.8) Darnell Mooney (6.6) Brandon Aiyuk (6.1) Cole Kmet (6.1) George Kittle (7.2) Bears (4.5) 49ers (9.5)
Mitchell Trubisky (4.7) Joe Burrow (7.2) Najee Harris (9.1) Joe Mixon (9.3) Diontae Johnson (8.2) Ja'Marr Chase (9.4) Chase Claypool (5.1) Tee Higgins (8.6) George Pickens (3.8) Tyler Boyd (4.3) Pat Freiermuth (6.5) Bengals (6.9) Steelers (6.1)
Jalen Hurts (9.1) Jared Goff (4.1) Miles Sanders (7.8) D'Andre Swift (8.5) Kenneth Gainwell (4.6) Amon-Ra St. Brown (5.6) A.J. Brown (8.9) D.J. Chark (2.5) DeVonta Smith (6.2) T.J. Hockenson (7.0) Dallas Goedert (7.5) Lions (2.5) Eagles (9.3)
Matt Ryan (6.0) Davis Mills (4.9) Jonathan Taylor (9.9) Dameon Pierce (7.6) Nyheim Hines (4.8) Brandin Cooks (7.3) Michael Pittman (8.3) Nico Collins (4.5) Alec Pierce (3.4) Texans (3.3) Parris Campbell (2.7) Colts (5.1)
Mac Jones (4.3) Tua Tagovailoa (5.9) Damien Harris (6.6) Chase Edmonds (7.1) Rhamondre Stevenson (6.2) Raheem Mostert (5.3) Ty Montgomery (4.7) Tyreek Hill (9.5) DeVante Parker (4.1) Jaylen Waddle (6.7) Jakobi Meyers (3.0) Mike Gesicki (5.1) Hunter Henry (5.7) Dolphins (8.3) Patriots (5.7)
Lamar Jackson (9.5) Joe Flacco (5.1) Kenyan Drake (5.0) Breece Hall (6.3) Mike Davis (4.1) Michael Carter (5.1) Rashod Bateman (5.4) Elijah Moore (6.3) Mark Andrews (9.2) Corey Davis (3.7) Ravens (7.6) Garrett Wilson (3.3) Jets (3.9)
Trevor Lawrence (6.8) Carson Wentz (5.5) Travis Etienne (7.0) Antonio Gibson (7.2) James Robinson (3.6) J.D. McKissic (4.8) Christian Kirk (6.4) Terry McLaurin (7.7) Zay Jones (2.8) Jahan Dotson (4.0) Marvin Jones (2.6) Commanders (4.9) Evan Engram (6.0) Jaguars (6.7)
Patrick Mahomes (9.4) Kyler Murray (8.5) Clyde Edwards-Helaire (7.3) James Conner (8.8) Jerick McKinnon (3.8) Marquise Brown (7.6) JuJu Smith-Schuster (6.9) A.J. Green (2.0) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (4.7) Cardinals (2.9) Mecole Hardman (3.1) Travis Kelce (9.4) Chiefs (4.7)
Derek Carr (6.9) Justin Herbert (9.2) Josh Jacobs (7.9) Austin Ekeler (9.6) Davante Adams (8.7) Keenan Allen (7.1) Hunter Renfrow (5.7) Mike Williams (7.5) Darren Waller (7.6) Josh Palmer (2.3) Raiders (3.1) Gerald Everett (4.7) Chargers (5.9)
Aaron Rodgers (7.1) Kirk Cousins (7.5) Aaron Jones (8.7) Dalvin Cook (9.4) A.J. Dillon (6.8) Justin Jefferson (9.6) Allen Lazard (5.5) Adam Thielen (7.4) Sammy Watkins (5.0) K.J. Osborn (3.2) Randall Cobb (4.8) Vikings (4.3) Packers (6.3)
Daniel Jones (4.5) Ryan Tannehill (6.1) Saquon Barkley (8.6) Derrick Henry (9.7) Kadarius Toney (4.6) Robert Woods (5.3) Giants (3.5) Treylon Burks (3.6) Austin Hooper (4.9) Titans (8.2)
Tom Brady (8.4) Dak Prescott (7.3) Leonard Fournette (9.2) Tony Pollard (6.1) Mike Evans (8.1) Ezekiel Elliott (6.5) Chris Godwin (6.8) CeeDee Lamb (8.0) Julio Jones (4.4) Jalen Tolbert (4.2) Russell Gage (3.5) Dalton Schultz (7.1) Buccaneers (5.5) Cowboys (4.1)
Russell Wilson (8.6) Geno Smith (2.9) Javonte Williams (8.0) Rashaad Penny (7.7) Melvin Gordon (6.7) DK Metcalf (7.0) Courtland Sutton (7.9) Tyler Lockett (5.2) Jerry Jeudy (6.0) Seahawks (2.7) Albert Okwuegbunam (5.9) Broncos (9.4)