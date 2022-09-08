The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts column, in my archive (link below).

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen (9.3) Matthew Stafford (7.9) Devin Singletary (6.0) Cam Akers (7.4) James Cook (4.9) Darrell Henderson Jr. (5.9) Stefon Diggs (8.4) Cooper Kupp (9.7) Gabe Davis (7.2) Allen Robinson (7.8) Isaiah McKenzie (4.9) Tyler Higbee (5.5) Dawson Knox (5.3) Rams (6.5) Bills (5.3)





Saints RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Jameis Winston (6.7) Marcus Mariota (5.3) Alvin Kamara (9.5) Cordarrelle Patterson (6.4) Mark Ingram (4.6) Tyler Allgeier (3.7) Michael Thomas (6.5) Drake London (5.8) Jarvis Landry (2.9) Kyle Pitts (7.4) Chris Olave (3.9) Falcons (3.7) Saints (9.0)





Browns RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Jacoby Brissett (2.7) Baker Mayfield (5.7) Nick Chubb (8.9) Christian McCaffrey (9.8) Kareem Hunt (6.9) D.J. Moore (8.5) Amari Cooper (5.9) Panthers (7.4) David Njoku (6.6)



Browns (7.5)





49ers RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Trey Lance (7.4) Justin Fields (6.6) Elijah Mitchell (9.0) David Montgomery (7.5) Deebo Samuel (8.8) Darnell Mooney (6.6) Brandon Aiyuk (6.1) Cole Kmet (6.1) George Kittle (7.2) Bears (4.5) 49ers (9.5)





Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Mitchell Trubisky (4.7) Joe Burrow (7.2) Najee Harris (9.1) Joe Mixon (9.3) Diontae Johnson (8.2) Ja'Marr Chase (9.4) Chase Claypool (5.1) Tee Higgins (8.6) George Pickens (3.8) Tyler Boyd (4.3) Pat Freiermuth (6.5) Bengals (6.9) Steelers (6.1)





Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts (9.1) Jared Goff (4.1) Miles Sanders (7.8) D'Andre Swift (8.5) Kenneth Gainwell (4.6) Amon-Ra St. Brown (5.6) A.J. Brown (8.9) D.J. Chark (2.5) DeVonta Smith (6.2) T.J. Hockenson (7.0) Dallas Goedert (7.5) Lions (2.5) Eagles (9.3)





Colts RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Matt Ryan (6.0) Davis Mills (4.9) Jonathan Taylor (9.9) Dameon Pierce (7.6) Nyheim Hines (4.8) Brandin Cooks (7.3) Michael Pittman (8.3) Nico Collins (4.5) Alec Pierce (3.4) Texans (3.3) Parris Campbell (2.7)



Colts (5.1)





Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Mac Jones (4.3) Tua Tagovailoa (5.9) Damien Harris (6.6) Chase Edmonds (7.1) Rhamondre Stevenson (6.2) Raheem Mostert (5.3) Ty Montgomery (4.7) Tyreek Hill (9.5) DeVante Parker (4.1) Jaylen Waddle (6.7) Jakobi Meyers (3.0) Mike Gesicki (5.1) Hunter Henry (5.7) Dolphins (8.3) Patriots (5.7)





Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson (9.5) Joe Flacco (5.1) Kenyan Drake (5.0) Breece Hall (6.3) Mike Davis (4.1) Michael Carter (5.1) Rashod Bateman (5.4) Elijah Moore (6.3) Mark Andrews (9.2) Corey Davis (3.7) Ravens (7.6) Garrett Wilson (3.3)



Jets (3.9)

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence (6.8) Carson Wentz (5.5) Travis Etienne (7.0) Antonio Gibson (7.2) James Robinson (3.6) J.D. McKissic (4.8) Christian Kirk (6.4) Terry McLaurin (7.7) Zay Jones (2.8) Jahan Dotson (4.0) Marvin Jones (2.6) Commanders (4.9) Evan Engram (6.0)



Jaguars (6.7)





Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Patrick Mahomes (9.4) Kyler Murray (8.5) Clyde Edwards-Helaire (7.3) James Conner (8.8) Jerick McKinnon (3.8) Marquise Brown (7.6) JuJu Smith-Schuster (6.9) A.J. Green (2.0) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (4.7) Cardinals (2.9) Mecole Hardman (3.1)



Travis Kelce (9.4)



Chiefs (4.7)





Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr (6.9) Justin Herbert (9.2) Josh Jacobs (7.9) Austin Ekeler (9.6) Davante Adams (8.7) Keenan Allen (7.1) Hunter Renfrow (5.7) Mike Williams (7.5) Darren Waller (7.6) Josh Palmer (2.3) Raiders (3.1) Gerald Everett (4.7)



Chargers (5.9)

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Aaron Rodgers (7.1) Kirk Cousins (7.5) Aaron Jones (8.7) Dalvin Cook (9.4) A.J. Dillon (6.8) Justin Jefferson (9.6) Allen Lazard (5.5) Adam Thielen (7.4) Sammy Watkins (5.0) K.J. Osborn (3.2) Randall Cobb (4.8) Vikings (4.3) Packers (6.3)





Giants RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones (4.5) Ryan Tannehill (6.1) Saquon Barkley (8.6) Derrick Henry (9.7) Kadarius Toney (4.6) Robert Woods (5.3) Giants (3.5) Treylon Burks (3.6)



Austin Hooper (4.9)



Titans (8.2)

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Tom Brady (8.4) Dak Prescott (7.3) Leonard Fournette (9.2) Tony Pollard (6.1) Mike Evans (8.1) Ezekiel Elliott (6.5) Chris Godwin (6.8) CeeDee Lamb (8.0) Julio Jones (4.4) Jalen Tolbert (4.2) Russell Gage (3.5) Dalton Schultz (7.1) Buccaneers (5.5) Cowboys (4.1)

