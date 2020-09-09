Watch Now: Fantasy Football Today Mailbag (2:59)

Two factors that we're not used to seeing could seriously impact Fantasy Football performances in Week 1, and both have to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. One, teams are traveling under unique conditions, which may make them a little uncomfortable. Two, teams didn't drill tackling over and over because training camp was shortened and they had around 10 padded practices. There was also no preseason football. Expect plenty of rushing, and plenty of defensive mistakes, which leads to a lot of scoring in Week 1.

Here are my start, sit, sleeper, and bust calls for every game in Week 1, and if you need more lineup help, check out Jamey
Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, plus Heath Cummings' Week 1 previews for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end

Houston Texans
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Thu, Sep 10 at 8:20 pm ET •
KC -9, O/U 54.5
Start Them
headshot-image
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
11.1
WR RNK
20th
2019 Stats
REC
49
TAR
71
REYDS
670
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.2
Earlier this offseason, Deshaun Watson intimated the Texans would run more spread concepts. That means quicker throws to all of his pass catchers. Watson had 42 and 52 attempts in two games with the Chiefs in 2019, way more than the 33 pass attempts he averaged overall. He figures to be in that range again here, which should mean Fuller and (and Brandin Cooks! should see as many as eight targets. Cooks is dealing with a quad injury but apparently has practiced fast and separated from defenders even while below 100 percent. You know Fuller can fly. Kansas City's secondary is vulnerable without veteran Bashaud Breeland to begin the year; remaining top cornerback Charvarius Ward struggled with Fuller in 2019.
Sneaky Sleeper
headshot-image
Mecole Hardman WR
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
9.1
WR RNK
NR
2019 Stats
REC
26
TAR
41
REYDS
538
TD
6
FPTS/G
7
The Chiefs aren't saying what specific role Hardman will have, but one should assume he'll be involved a little more overall this season and certainly in what should be a high-scoring game. He played over 53% of the offensive snaps only six times in 2019, and five came in the first five weeks when Tyreek Hill was mostly off the field. There's a little unnecessary risk in starting Hardman in Week 1, but the Houston secondary isn't great to begin with and will already have its hands full with Hill and Travis Kelce -- all without starter Gareon Conley on the field.
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Washington Football Team
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +5.5, O/U 42.5
Start Them
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.3
WR RNK
28th
2019 Stats
REC
58
TAR
93
REYDS
919
TD
7
FPTS/G
13.6
The Eagles' addition of cornerback Darius Slay should begin paying dividends in Week 1. Assuming Philadelphia uses him similarly to how Detroit did, Slay should shadow McLaurin and make life hard on him. In a meeting in 2019, Slay held McLaurin to three receptions for 42 yards on 10 targets! (McLaurin finished the game with 72 yards on five catches.) Tack on the Eagles pass rush getting to an under-protected Dwayne Haskins and there's some concern about Washington doing much through the air.
Bust Candidate
headshot-image
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS QB
25th
PROJ PTS
20
QB RNK
12th
2019 Stats
PAYDS
4039
RUYDS
243
TD
28
INT
7
FPTS/G
20.6
Start him if you drafted him, but the idea of him tossing to his already-depleted receiving corps behind his already-depleted offensive line against a Washington defensive front with FOUR former first-round picks (and good linebackers behind them) makes me queasy. It's tough to overlook the history (three-plus touchdowns in three of past four), but in the here and now, Wentz is vulnerable.
New York Jets
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -6.5, O/U 39.5
Bust Candidate
headshot-image
Le'Veon Bell RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown
OPP VS RB
15th
PROJ PTS
12
RB RNK
23rd
2019 Stats
RUYDS
789
REC
66
REYDS
461
TD
4
FPTS/G
14.3
Outside of him being in great physical shape, there isn't much to buy into with Bell. As ridiculous as it sounds, we can't confidently say Bell will touch the ball 20 times now that the Jets have Frank Gore. Save for a receiving score last year, he was inefficient in two games against the Bills last year. Maybe you could make the case that the Jets' O-line is better, but you can also say the Bills defense has been and will be capable of containing Bell.
Sleeper
headshot-image
Zack Moss RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown
OPP VS RB
7th
PROJ PTS
8.7
RB RNK
28th
As training camp rolled along, Moss continued getting rave reviews while Devin Singletary dealt with fumbles. The Athletic recently proclaimed that while Singletary may start, Moss "should see the same, if not more, carries than Gore did." Gore averaged nearly 11 touches per game. Against a Jets defense that isn't expected to be particularly tough against the run, it's within reason to believe Moss (and Singletary) will see plenty of touches. Moss' goal-line role propels him into consideration, especially in non-PPR.
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -6.5, O/U 42.5
Start Him
headshot-image
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
11.7
RB RNK
25th
2019 Stats
RUYDS
263
REC
72
REYDS
645
TD
6
FPTS/G
13.3
The Patriots know the weaknesses of the Dolphins' two newest linebackers, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts. That's because they used to play for the Patriots! So even if the Dolphins know when White will be a factor, they don't necessarily have the scheme nor the talent to bottle him up. New England's run game is already banged up, so it wouldn't be surprising to see White handle a majority of snaps and touches.
Green Bay Packers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -2.5, O/U 45.5
Sit Him
headshot-image
Aaron Rodgers QB
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS QB
11th
PROJ PTS
16.2
QB RNK
19th
2019 Stats
PAYDS
4002
RUYDS
183
TD
27
INT
4
FPTS/G
20.6
Minnesota's pass rush is fearsome with the addition of Yannick Ngakoue, but the secondary has more unknowns than in recent memory. That would theoretically help Rodgers, but his O-line struggled with Minnesota BEFORE they added Ngakoue. It's part of the reason why Rodgers had 18 or fewer Fantasy points in each of his past five against Minnesota and 7 of his past 8. An unimproved receiving corps does him zero favors.
Chicago Bears
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -3, O/U 44.5
Start Him
headshot-image
Tarik Cohen RB
CHI Chicago • #29
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
14.3
RB RNK
17th
2019 Stats
RUYDS
213
REC
79
REYDS
456
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.2
Cohen will be a logistical nightmare for the Lions -- he caught all eight of his targets against them in two 2019 games with a score, but only combined for six carries. Jamie Collins' arrival doesn't necessarily mean he's going to erase Cohen. Also, Cohen's playing time figures to rise if David Montgomery isn't ready to play. The Bears do have Cordarrelle Patterson to help in the run game, but it would be wise for them to utilize the blazing pass catcher out of the backfield.
DFS Sleeper
headshot-image
Mitchell Trubisky QB
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
13.6
QB RNK
24th
2019 Stats
PAYDS
3138
RUYDS
193
TD
19
INT
10
FPTS/G
15.7
Somehow, Trubisky has tossed three touchdowns in each of his past three games against the Lions. Somehow, the Lions defensive line might have gotten worse this offseason as they opted to address other areas on the field. Trubisky and the Bears enter the game mostly healthy -- if their run game cannot get going, more work will fall on Trubisky's plate, and the matchup isn't bad for him to start rebuilding his confidence.
Start Him
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS QB
4th
PROJ PTS
14.8
QB RNK
13th
2019 Stats
PAYDS
2499
RUYDS
66
TD
19
INT
5
FPTS/G
25.4
The Lions had a pretty good game plan for containing the Bears pass rush last year (three sacks allowed in two games). If they keep that up, Stafford should have a real nice game. Better yet, the Bears offer up two targetable cornerbacks in Buster Skrine and rookie Jaylon Johnson behind stud cover guy Kyle Fuller. Someone between Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones will be in a good matchup every down. It helps that Stafford has already been good against Chicago (225-plus yards and two scores in 3 of his past 4 meetings).
Start Him
headshot-image
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
11.9
WR RNK
37th
2019 Stats
REC
62
TAR
92
REYDS
779
TD
9
FPTS/G
14.8
Figure it'll be Jones who sees lesser coverage against Chicago, even if that means he winds up one-on-one against Fuller. Stafford has never been shy about targeting Jones deep or in the red zone, so he's got a shot at some good numbers even with Golladay on the field. Jones' outlook is boosted by his 11-plus PPR points in 4 of his past 5 against the Bears, including 12-plus PPR points in both 2019 games without Stafford.
Seattle Seahawks
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +1.5, O/U 49
Sit Him
headshot-image
Hayden Hurst TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
11
TE RNK
10th
2019 Stats
REC
30
TAR
39
REYDS
349
TD
2
FPTS/G
4.8
It's true that the Seahawks were terrible covering tight ends in 2019, giving up 68.7 yards per game to the position. Know what else was true? The Jets were pretty good at it, allowing 43.9 yards per game. Know why? Jamal Adams was often assigned covering tight ends and allowed just two scores and 150 yards across 33 targets to anyone all last season. He figures to draw Hurst the most in coverage, and if not, the Seahawks have linebackers who can move with him.
Cleveland Browns
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -8, O/U 48.5
Bust Candidate
headshot-image
Odell Beckham WR
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS WR
15th
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
21st
2019 Stats
REC
74
TAR
133
REYDS
1035
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.5
After months of speculation, our first look at the revamped Browns offense comes against a Ravens defense that did a great job containing Beckham in 2019 (14 PPR/10 non-PPR points in one game, four PPR/two non-PPR points in the other). Last year's Ravens also allowed just three 100-yard games and 11 touchdowns to all receivers. In 2020, their pass rush has added Calais Campbell and their secondary is pretty deep. All of the other offseason factors -- a run-preferred offensive mindset, a new tight end, a tamed Baker Mayfield -- suggest more risk for Beckham as targets could become a problem. However, in Weeks 2 and 3 he should be fantastic.
Start Him in PPR
headshot-image
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
8
RB RNK
24th
2019 Stats
RUYDS
179
REC
37
REYDS
285
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.5
I've been working under the assumption that Hunt and Nick Chubb will split reps close to evenly. But one aspect where Hunt may have a significant edge is in obvious passing situations and the two-minute drill. That's because Hunt is a slightly better receiver than Chubb. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Browns trail in this game and have Hunt in position to pick up a bunch of receptions in a come-from-behind effort. Running back receptions would also be in play as a way to negate the Ravens pass rush. Risky? Yes, but probably worth it in a week where there's so much running back uncertainty.
Indianapolis Colts
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +8, O/U 45
Start Him
headshot-image
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
11.2
RB RNK
22nd
2019 Stats
RUYDS
1091
REC
14
REYDS
82
TD
8
FPTS/G
12.9
The transition from Mack to Jonathan Taylor is going to happen eventually, but not in Week 1. As the incumbent, Mack will get plenty of carries against a beleaguered Jaguars run defense that somehow thinks it improved by adding Pro Football Focus' 43rd ranked linebacker in tackling efficiency in 2019 to the middle of their unit. Taylor might land mop-up duty but it'll be Mack who leads the way this week. Use him if you've got him.
Sleeper
headshot-image
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS TE
11th
PROJ PTS
10.9
TE RNK
13th
2019 Stats
REC
43
TAR
72
REYDS
448
TD
4
FPTS/G
6.9
The Jaguars safeties are ex-Packers washout Josh Jones and 2019 starter Jarrod WIlson, who allowed a 70% catch rate in coverage. Their linebackers aren't particularly dominant in pass coverage either. Doyle shouldn't have to pass block too much, opening the door for him to be a reliable red-zone target for Philip Rivers, who has leaned on his tight ends for what seems like three decades.
Streamer
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS QB
19th
PROJ PTS
17.2
QB RNK
16th
2019 Stats
PAYDS
3271
RUYDS
344
TD
21
INT
6
FPTS/G
19.3
The Colts' pass rush is definitely going to be a problem, but should Minshew really be freaked out throwing against Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie and Rock Ya-Sin? None of them graded out well last year and all three will have to contend with the Jaguars' upstart passing game. Expect Minshew to throw (and run) plenty as the Jags chase points in their home opener. He's a better Week 1 choice than Tyrod Taylor.
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 47.5
Sleepers
headshot-image
Henry Ruggs III WR
LV Las Vegas • #11
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
9.6
WR RNK
38th
2019 Stats
REC
0
TAR
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
OPP VS QB
12th
PROJ PTS
18
QB RNK
17th
2019 Stats
PAYDS
4054
RUYDS
82
TD
23
INT
8
FPTS/G
17.9
It would be so like Jon Gruden to scheme up Ruggs to make an impact in his debut. Helping the cause is a matchup against a very young Panthers defense. The pass rush is short on experience (Brian Burns had 7.5 sacks last year; the rest of the non-rookie D-line rotation totaled four sacks in 2019) and the secondary has some massive question marks (top corner Donte Jackson ranked in the bottom half of all cornerbacks in snaps per reception allowed last year per PFF). Ruggs' upside as a warp-speed receiver plays perfectly into the matchup, which could help Carr deliver an efficient, modest performance.
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Sep 13 at 4:05 pm ET •
CIN +3.5, O/U 43
Bust Candidate
headshot-image
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
12.5
WR RNK
36th
2019 Stats
REC
0
TAR
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
We know Green figures to play and will have a promising young quarterback throwing him presumably a bunch of on-target throws. We don't know how healthy he is, or how much he'll play, or how possible a setback might be following a hamstring injury suffered in mid-August. We also should expect the Chargers to give outside cornerback Casey Hayward the green light to shadow Green anytime he lines up outside. Paired with a strong pass rush, the Chargers should make things rough on Joe Burrow in his first game. That won't help Green.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Sep 13 at 4:25 pm ET •
NO -3.5, O/U 49.5
Start Him
headshot-image
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS TE
24th
PROJ PTS
10
TE RNK
11th
2019 Stats
REC
43
TAR
65
REYDS
705
TD
9
FPTS/G
11.9
I can't think of two people who were excited to draft Cook, but the matchup against the Bucs suggests meaningful playing time and targets. There's no reason to believe the Bucs run defense has gotten worse, which might herd the Saints into throwing more. Cook's matchup against the Buccaneers linebackers and safeties (including rookie Antoine Winfield) should result in some looks from Brees, who especially counted on Cook in clutch situations last year.
Arizona Cardinals
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Sep 13 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -7, O/U 48
Start Him
headshot-image
Raheem Mostert RB
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS RB
20th
PROJ PTS
10
RB RNK
20th
2019 Stats
RUYDS
772
REC
14
REYDS
180
TD
10
FPTS/G
10.3
Why rush him into lineups? It's taking a chance on Kyle Shanahan, whose entire track record is littered with out-of-nowhere breakout running backs. It's the 49ers offensive line, which might not miss a beat in terms of run blocking with Trent Williams at left tackle. It's a Cardinals run defense that might not be quite as improved against the run as it had hoped. Mostert reportedly looked very good in camp and seems motivated to prove he's the worthiest 49ers running back.
Dallas Cowboys
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Sep 13 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAR +3, O/U 51.5
Start Him
headshot-image
Blake Jarwin TE
DAL Dallas • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS TE
16th
PROJ PTS
7.7
TE RNK
9th
2019 Stats
REC
31
TAR
41
REYDS
365
TD
3
FPTS/G
5.3
Starting who might be the fifth-best target in the Cowboys passing game won't get you excited often, but the Rams' linebackers appear to be serious liabilities in coverage and the Cowboys run a sophisticated offense (or at least they did last year). Be it zone or man coverage, Jarwin should be a focal point near and in the red zone. I like his chances to score.
Sit Them
headshot-image
Malcolm Brown RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS RB
12th
PROJ PTS
6.7
RB RNK
45th
2019 Stats
RUYDS
255
REC
2
REYDS
16
TD
5
FPTS/G
4.1
headshot-image
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 51.5
OPP VS RB
12th
PROJ PTS
11.4
RB RNK
40th
Not only is there uncertainty about how much each of these guys play, but it appears a third running back, Darrell Henderson, figures to take some snaps away from both of them. The Rams may have learned an expensive lesson from leaning too much on Todd Gurley and can begin implementing a new approach this week. That lack of assured touches, particularly against a Cowboys run defense that has good run-stopping linebackers, makes them risky Fantasy plays.
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
New York Giants
Mon, Sep 14 at 7:10 pm ET •
NYG +5.5, O/U 47.5
Start Him
headshot-image
Ben Roethlisberger QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
17.8
QB RNK
9th
2019 Stats
PAYDS
351
RUYDS
7
TD
0
INT
1
FPTS/G
6
Roethlisberger admitted this week he'll be rusty in his first start, but even that won't be enough to help the Giants contain him. Pittsburgh's incredible depth among receivers and tight ends will result in some great matchups for Roethlisberger. The Giants' best cornerback might just be the one they signed recently -- Logan Ryan -- and he might play safety more often than in the slot. Pair that with an inferior pass rush, and Roethlisberger should have an incredibly easy time scoring.
Sleeper
headshot-image
Eric Ebron TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS TE
18th
PROJ PTS
8.4
TE RNK
15th
2019 Stats
REC
31
TAR
52
REYDS
375
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.8
The Giants simply don't have anyone who can reliably match up with Ebron. If it's a linebacker, it's probably someone who's not as fast. If it's a safety, Ebron will have the size advantage. Bank on the Steelers leaning on Ebron just as the Colts did as a red-zone threat, and Roethlisberger should take at least a couple of shots at him on short fade routes. Ebron might actually be start-worthy for the first three weeks of the season.
Tennessee Titans
@
Denver Broncos
Mon, Sep 14 at 10:20 pm ET •
DEN +2.5, O/U 41
Sleeper
headshot-image
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS TE
19th
PROJ PTS
7.9
TE RNK
12th
2019 Stats
REC
35
TAR
44
REYDS
439
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.4
The Broncos' loss of Von Miller is huge for the Titans. It should mean Ryan Tannehill is more comfortable in the pocket (Bradley Chubb figures to be limited), and it puts another vulnerable linebacker on the field for Smith to exploit. Expect him to get schemed up off play-action in the red zone, especially if a linebacker matches up with him.
Sit Them
headshot-image
Melvin Gordon RB
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
11.7
RB RNK
26th
2019 Stats
RUYDS
612
REC
42
REYDS
296
TD
9
FPTS/G
15
Three months ago, Gordon figured to be the Broncos primary running back. In training camp, Phillip Lindsay earned a larger share of the run game and now both figure to split. The Titans run defense got a lot better with the addition of Jadeveon Clowney, who's been rated as a top-15 run stopper by Pro Football Focus each of the past two seasons and three of his past four. Gordon's only hope might be to fall into some good receiving numbers -- no running back had more than four catches or 17 receiving yards in any Lock's five 2019 starts.