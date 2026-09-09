The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that Fantasy football managers can get quick answers to crucial start/sit questions with analysis already built in. For more detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is listed, so if you do not see a player named, do not start them start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send me a note (@DaverRchard), and I will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Seattle Seahawks
Wed, Sep 9 at 8:20 pm ET •
SEA -3, O/U 44.5
Patriots
Seahawks
Drake Maye7.8Sam Darnold4.4
Rhamondre Stevenson7.3Jadarian Price6.62
A.J. Brown8.3George Holani5.28
Romeo Doubs5.6Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.18
Demario Douglas3.34Rashid Shaheed4.45
Hunter Henry5.48Cooper Kupp3.95
Patriots DST7.8AJ Barner5.18


Seahawks DST7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Thu, Sep 10 at 8:35 pm ET •
LAR -3.5, O/U 48.5
49ers
Rams
Brock Purdy7.0Matthew Stafford8.8
Christian McCaffrey9.5Kyren Williams7.42
Mike Evans6.92Blake Corum5.4
Deebo Samuel5.82Puka Nacua9.0
De'Zhaun Stribling5.58Davante Adams8.15
George Kittle6.48Terrance Ferguson2.9
49ers DST4.8Rams DST9.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -7, O/U 49.5
Saints
Lions
Tyler Shough6.0Jared Goff7.6
Travis Etienne7.35Jahmyr Gibbs10.0
Chris Olave8.85Amon-Ra St. Brown9.4
Devaughn Vele3.32Jameson Williams7.38
Juwan Johnson6.1Sam LaPorta6.88
Saints DST4.5Lions DST5.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -3.5, O/U 50.5
Buccaneers
Bengals
Baker Mayfield6.7Joe Burrow9.3
Bucky Irving7.0Chase Brown8.7
Kenneth Gainwell5.72Ja'Marr Chase9.9
Chris Godwin6.95Tee Higgins8.6
Emeka Egbuka6.65Erick All2.74
Ted Hurst3.98Bengals DST6.0
Jalen McMillan3.62

Buccaneers DST4.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +3.5, O/U 47.5
Ravens
Colts
Lamar Jackson9.0Daniel Jones5.9
Derrick Henry8.95Jonathan Taylor9.3
Zay Flowers8.45Josh Downs6.74
Ja'Kobi Lane4.08Alec Pierce6.25
Rashod Bateman3.56Keenan Allen5.12
Mark Andrews5.88Tyler Warren7.28
Ravens DST7.1Colts DST6.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -8.5, O/U 40.5
Browns
Jaguars
Deshaun Watson1.8Trevor Lawrence8.2
Quinshon Judkins6.82Bhayshul Tuten6.64
Dylan Sampson3.88Chris Rodriguez Jr.5.65
KC Concepcion5.9Parker Washington7.82
Denzel Boston5.15Brian Thomas Jr.6.55
Harold Fannin Jr.6.84Jakobi Meyers5.8
Browns DST3.5Brenton Strange5.08


Jaguars DST8.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -1.5, O/U 39.5
Jets
Titans
Geno Smith4.7Cam Ward3.7
Breece Hall8.4Tony Pollard6.15
Braelon Allen3.38Tyjae Spears5.42
Isaiah Davis3.24Wan'Dale Robinson6.3
Garrett Wilson8.82Carnell Tate6.28
Adonai Mitchell5.68Calvin Ridley3.7
Mason Taylor5.22Elic Ayomanor3.58
Kenyon Sadiq2.4Gunnar Helm3.48
Jets DST5.9Titans DST4.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +1, O/U 44.5
Bills
Texans
Josh Allen8.6C.J. Stroud5.0
James Cook9.25David Montgomery7.12
DJ Moore6.68Woody Marks5.38
Khalil Shakir5.85Nico Collins9.15
Skyler Bell2.6Kayshon Boutte4.88
Dalton Kincaid6.08Dalton Schultz5.25
Bills DST7.4Texans DST9.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -3.5, O/U 41.5
Falcons
Steelers
Tua Tagovailoa3.8Aaron Rodgers5.3
Bijan Robinson9.55Rico Dowdle6.52
Drake London8.75Jaylen Warren6.42
Kyle Pitts7.32DK Metcalf7.08
Falcons DST3.0Michael Pittman6.4


Steelers DST9.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 46.5
Bears
Panthers
Caleb Williams7.4Bryce Young4.6
D'Andre Swift8.28Jonathon Brooks6.45
Luther Burden III7.48Chuba Hubbard4.85
Rome Odunze6.72Tetairoa McMillan7.65
Colston Loveland8.35Jalen Coker6.22
Bears DST5.5Darren Waller5.02


Panthers DST5.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 13 at 4:25 pm ET •
MIN -1.5, O/U 46.5
Packers
Vikings
Jordan Love6.2Kyler Murray6.5
MarShawn Lloyd6.8Jordan Mason6.5
Christopher Brooks3.2Aaron Jones5.62
Christian Watson7.55Justin Jefferson9.35
Jayden Reed6.6Jordan Addison6.76
Matthew Golden5.98Jauan Jennings3.36
Tucker Kraft7.18T.J. Hockenson3.9
Packers DST6.9Vikings DST7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Sep 13 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -3.5, O/U 40.5
Dolphins
Raiders
Malik Willis6.4Kirk Cousins4.8
De'Von Achane9.22Ashton Jeanty8.18
Malik Washington5.2Mike Washington Jr.5.0
Caleb Douglas5.05Tre Tucker6.02
Chris Bell4.7Jalen Nailor4.72
Greg Dulcich5.66Brock Bowers9.8
Dolphins DST4.1Raiders DST5.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Sep 13 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -9.5, O/U 47.5
Cardinals
Chargers
Jacoby Brissett6.1Justin Herbert7.5
Jeremiyah Love7.25Omarion Hampton8.72
Tyler Allgeier3.6Keaton Mitchell3.44
Marvin Harrison Jr.6.9Ladd McConkey8.38
Michael Wilson6.78Quentin Johnston7.02
Kendrick Bourne3.22Tre Harris3.18
Trey McBride8.78Charlie Kolar3.5
Cardinals DST3.3Chargers DST8.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Sep 13 at 4:25 pm ET •
PHI -5.5, O/U 44.5
Commanders
Eagles
Jayden Daniels7.3Jalen Hurts7.2
Jacory Croskey-Merritt6.18Saquon Barkley9.28
Rachaad White5.7DeVonta Smith8.48
Terry McLaurin7.2Dontayvion Wicks5.1
Stefon Diggs6.12Makai Lemon4.05
Chigoziem Okonkwo3.68Dallas Goedert6.38
Commanders DST4.7Eagles DST7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
New York Giants
Sun, Sep 13 at 8:20 pm ET •
NYG +3, O/U 48.5
Cowboys
Giants
Dak Prescott8.1Jaxson Dart5.8
Javonte Williams8.1Cam Skattebo7.22
CeeDee Lamb9.32Najee Harris1.84
George Pickens9.2Malik Nabers7.8
Jake Ferguson5.32Malachi Fields3.02
Cowboys DST7.2Isaiah Likely6.58


Giants DST5.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Mon, Sep 14 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC -2.5, O/U 43.5
Broncos
Chiefs
Bo Nix6.3Patrick Mahomes5.6
J.K. Dobbins6.2Kenneth Walker III8.68
RJ Harvey5.3Emmett Johnson3.16
Jonah Coleman2.2Rashee Rice8.32
Jaylen Waddle8.12Xavier Worthy3.65
Courtland Sutton6.85Travis Kelce6.05
Pat Bryant4.98Chiefs DST6.7
Evan Engram4.02

Broncos DST8.7

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