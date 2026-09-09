The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that Fantasy football managers can get quick answers to crucial start/sit questions with analysis already built in. For more detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is listed, so if you do not see a player named, do not start them start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send me a note (@DaverRchard), and I will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Patriots

Seahawks

Drake Maye 7.8 Sam Darnold 4.4 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.3 Jadarian Price 6.62 A.J. Brown 8.3 George Holani 5.28 Romeo Doubs 5.6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.18 Demario Douglas 3.34 Rashid Shaheed 4.45 Hunter Henry 5.48 Cooper Kupp 3.95 Patriots DST 7.8 AJ Barner 5.18



Seahawks DST 7.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers

Rams

Brock Purdy 7.0 Matthew Stafford 8.8 Christian McCaffrey 9.5 Kyren Williams 7.42 Mike Evans 6.92 Blake Corum 5.4 Deebo Samuel 5.82 Puka Nacua 9.0 De'Zhaun Stribling 5.58 Davante Adams 8.15 George Kittle 6.48 Terrance Ferguson 2.9 49ers DST 4.8 Rams DST 9.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints

Lions

Tyler Shough 6.0 Jared Goff 7.6 Travis Etienne 7.35 Jahmyr Gibbs 10.0 Chris Olave 8.85 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.4 Devaughn Vele 3.32 Jameson Williams 7.38 Juwan Johnson 6.1 Sam LaPorta 6.88 Saints DST 4.5 Lions DST 5.1

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers

Bengals

Baker Mayfield 6.7 Joe Burrow 9.3 Bucky Irving 7.0 Chase Brown 8.7 Kenneth Gainwell 5.72 Ja'Marr Chase 9.9 Chris Godwin 6.95 Tee Higgins 8.6 Emeka Egbuka 6.65 Erick All 2.74 Ted Hurst 3.98 Bengals DST 6.0 Jalen McMillan 3.62



Buccaneers DST 4.9





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens

Colts

Lamar Jackson 9.0 Daniel Jones 5.9 Derrick Henry 8.95 Jonathan Taylor 9.3 Zay Flowers 8.45 Josh Downs 6.74 Ja'Kobi Lane 4.08 Alec Pierce 6.25 Rashod Bateman 3.56 Keenan Allen 5.12 Mark Andrews 5.88 Tyler Warren 7.28 Ravens DST 7.1 Colts DST 6.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns

Jaguars

Deshaun Watson 1.8 Trevor Lawrence 8.2 Quinshon Judkins 6.82 Bhayshul Tuten 6.64 Dylan Sampson 3.88 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 5.65 KC Concepcion 5.9 Parker Washington 7.82 Denzel Boston 5.15 Brian Thomas Jr. 6.55 Harold Fannin Jr. 6.84 Jakobi Meyers 5.8 Browns DST 3.5 Brenton Strange 5.08



Jaguars DST 8.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets

Titans

Geno Smith 4.7 Cam Ward 3.7 Breece Hall 8.4 Tony Pollard 6.15 Braelon Allen 3.38 Tyjae Spears 5.42 Isaiah Davis 3.24 Wan'Dale Robinson 6.3 Garrett Wilson 8.82 Carnell Tate 6.28 Adonai Mitchell 5.68 Calvin Ridley 3.7 Mason Taylor 5.22 Elic Ayomanor 3.58 Kenyon Sadiq 2.4 Gunnar Helm 3.48 Jets DST 5.9 Titans DST 4.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills

Texans

Josh Allen 8.6 C.J. Stroud 5.0 James Cook 9.25 David Montgomery 7.12 DJ Moore 6.68 Woody Marks 5.38 Khalil Shakir 5.85 Nico Collins 9.15 Skyler Bell 2.6 Kayshon Boutte 4.88 Dalton Kincaid 6.08 Dalton Schultz 5.25 Bills DST 7.4 Texans DST 9.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons

Steelers

Tua Tagovailoa 3.8 Aaron Rodgers 5.3 Bijan Robinson 9.55 Rico Dowdle 6.52 Drake London 8.75 Jaylen Warren 6.42 Kyle Pitts 7.32 DK Metcalf 7.08 Falcons DST 3.0 Michael Pittman 6.4



Steelers DST 9.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears

Panthers

Caleb Williams 7.4 Bryce Young 4.6 D'Andre Swift 8.28 Jonathon Brooks 6.45 Luther Burden III 7.48 Chuba Hubbard 4.85 Rome Odunze 6.72 Tetairoa McMillan 7.65 Colston Loveland 8.35 Jalen Coker 6.22 Bears DST 5.5 Darren Waller 5.02



Panthers DST 5.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers

Vikings

Jordan Love 6.2 Kyler Murray 6.5 MarShawn Lloyd 6.8 Jordan Mason 6.5 Christopher Brooks 3.2 Aaron Jones 5.62 Christian Watson 7.55 Justin Jefferson 9.35 Jayden Reed 6.6 Jordan Addison 6.76 Matthew Golden 5.98 Jauan Jennings 3.36 Tucker Kraft 7.18 T.J. Hockenson 3.9 Packers DST 6.9 Vikings DST 7.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Dolphins

Raiders

Malik Willis 6.4 Kirk Cousins 4.8 De'Von Achane 9.22 Ashton Jeanty 8.18 Malik Washington 5.2 Mike Washington Jr. 5.0 Caleb Douglas 5.05 Tre Tucker 6.02 Chris Bell 4.7 Jalen Nailor 4.72 Greg Dulcich 5.66 Brock Bowers 9.8 Dolphins DST 4.1 Raiders DST 5.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cardinals

Chargers

Jacoby Brissett 6.1 Justin Herbert 7.5 Jeremiyah Love 7.25 Omarion Hampton 8.72 Tyler Allgeier 3.6 Keaton Mitchell 3.44 Marvin Harrison Jr. 6.9 Ladd McConkey 8.38 Michael Wilson 6.78 Quentin Johnston 7.02 Kendrick Bourne 3.22 Tre Harris 3.18 Trey McBride 8.78 Charlie Kolar 3.5 Cardinals DST 3.3 Chargers DST 8.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders

Eagles

Jayden Daniels 7.3 Jalen Hurts 7.2 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 6.18 Saquon Barkley 9.28 Rachaad White 5.7 DeVonta Smith 8.48 Terry McLaurin 7.2 Dontayvion Wicks 5.1 Stefon Diggs 6.12 Makai Lemon 4.05 Chigoziem Okonkwo 3.68 Dallas Goedert 6.38 Commanders DST 4.7 Eagles DST 7.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys

Giants

Dak Prescott 8.1 Jaxson Dart 5.8 Javonte Williams 8.1 Cam Skattebo 7.22 CeeDee Lamb 9.32 Najee Harris 1.84 George Pickens 9.2 Malik Nabers 7.8 Jake Ferguson 5.32 Malachi Fields 3.02 Cowboys DST 7.2 Isaiah Likely 6.58



Giants DST 5.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos

Chiefs

Bo Nix 6.3 Patrick Mahomes 5.6 J.K. Dobbins 6.2 Kenneth Walker III 8.68 RJ Harvey 5.3 Emmett Johnson 3.16 Jonah Coleman 2.2 Rashee Rice 8.32 Jaylen Waddle 8.12 Xavier Worthy 3.65 Courtland Sutton 6.85 Travis Kelce 6.05 Pat Bryant 4.98 Chiefs DST 6.7 Evan Engram 4.02



Broncos DST 8.7



