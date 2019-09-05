Fantasy Football Week 1: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 1 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Let's go!

Green Bay at Chicago

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Live on fuboTV)

Point spread: Bears, -3

Aaron Rodgers (6.9) Mitchell Trubisky (5.7) Aaron Jones (7.0) David Montgomery (7.8) Davante Adams (9.6) Tarik Cohen (6.4) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5.2) Allen Robinson (5.9) Geronimo Allison (4.4) Anthony Miller (4.3) Jimmy Graham (6.0) Bears DST (8.3)

L.A. Rams at Carolina

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Rams, -3

Jared Goff (7.2) Cam Newton (7.9) Todd Gurley (8.2) Christian McCaffrey (9.4) Darrell Henderson (4.1) Curtis Samuel (6.6) Brandin Cooks (8.2) D.J. Moore (5.8) Cooper Kupp (8.0) Greg Olsen (5.3) Robert Woods (6.9) Panthers DST (5.3) Rams DST (6.3)





Washington at Eagles

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Eagles, -9.5

Case Keenum (2.5) Carson Wentz (8.2) Chris Thompson (4.7) Miles Sanders (6.0) Derrius Guice (5.8) Jordan Howard (6.1) Redskins DST (3.9) Alshon Jeffery (5.3)



DeSean Jackson (6.3)



Zach Ertz (8.1)



Eagles DST (9.3)

Bills at Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jets, -3

Josh Allen (5.9) Sam Darnold (5.8) Devin Singletary (5.9) Le'Veon Bell (9.1) Frank Gore (4.5) Ty Montgomery

John Brown (6.4) Robby Anderson (6.1) Cole Beasley (3.6) Jamison Crowder (4.5) Bills DST (6.7) Jets DST (5.1)

Falcons at Vikings



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Vikings, -4

Matt Ryan (6.1) Kirk Cousins (6.2) Devonta Freeman (7.9) Dalvin Cook (9.0) Julio Jones (8.5) Stefon Diggs (8.8) Calvin Ridley (6.7) Adam Thielen (7.8) Austin Hooper (5.1) Vikings DST (6.5) Falcons DST (5.9)





Ravens at Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens, -6.5

Lamar Jackson (7.6) Ryan Fitzpatrick (5.4) Mark Ingram (8.6) Kenyan Drake (6.9) Marquise Brown (3.9) Albert Wilson (4.0) Miles Boykin (3.0) Dolphins DST (3.5) Mark Andrews (6.3)



Ravens DST (9.1)





Chiefs at Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs, -4

Patrick Mahomes (8.8) Nick Foles (3.1) Damien Williams (7.4) Leonard Fournette (8.8) LeSean McCoy (5.5) Dede Westbrook (7.1) Tyreek Hill (8.9) Chris Conley (3.1) Sammy Watkins (6.0) Jaguars DST (6.6) Travis Kelce (8.7)



Chiefs DST (4.9)





Titans at Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns, -5.5

Marcus Mariota (2.7) Baker Mayfield (7.4) Derrick Henry (6.5) Nick Chubb (9.3) Dion Lewis (4.4) Odell Beckham (9.3) Corey Davis (5.0) Jarvis Landry (4.8) Adam Humphries (3.5) David Njoku (6.6) Delanie Walker (7.2) Browns DST (7.9) Titans DST (4.5)





Colts at Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers, -6.5

Jacoby Brissett (5.3) Philip Rivers (7.5) Marlon Mack (6.6) Austin Ekeler (7.5) Nyheim Hines (4.6) Justin Jackson (6.7) T.Y. Hilton (5.7) Keenan Allen (8.4) Parris Campbell (2.8) Mike Williams (6.5) Devin Funchess (3.2) Hunter Henry (7.7) Eric Ebron (7.0) Chargers DST (8.7) Jack Doyle (5.0)



Colts DST (5.5)





49ers at Buccaneers

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Pick'em

Jimmy Garoppolo (6.3) Jameis Winston (7.3) Tevin Coleman (7.1) Peyton Barber (5.7) Matt Breida (6.8) Mike Evans (8.6) Dante Pettis (5.4) Chris Godwin (7.9) Marquise Goodwin (4.6) O.J. Howard (7.5) George Kittle (8.3) Buccaneers DST (3.7) 49ers DST (5.7)





Bengals at Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks, -9.5

Andy Dalton (3.3) Russell Wilson (7.1) Joe Mixon (8.4) Chris Carson (9.2) Tyler Boyd (7.3) Tyler Lockett (8.3) Damion Willis (4.7) Jaron Brown (3.7) Bengals DST (3.3) Seahawks DST (8.5)

Lions at Cardinals



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Lions, -2.5

Matthew Stafford (6.0) Kyler Murray (6.8) Kerryon Johnson (8.9) David Johnson (8.5) Kenny Golladay (7.5) Christian Kirk (6.2) Marvin Jones (5.6) Larry Fitzgerald (5.1) Danny Amendola (3.4) Cardinals DST (3.1) T.J. Hockenson (5.9)



Lions DST (4.3)





Steelers at Patriots

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Patriots, -6

Ben Roethlisberger (6.5) Tom Brady (7.0) James Conner (8.7) Sony Michel (7.6) Jaylen Samuels (4.3) James White (6.2) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.7) Julian Edelman (7.0) Donte Moncrief (3.8) Josh Gordon (7.4) Vance McDonald (6.9) Patriots DST (6.8) Steelers DST (6.2)





Texans at Saints

Monday, 7:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Saints, -7

Deshaun Watson (9.1) Drew Brees (7.7) Duke Johnson (7.2) Alvin Kamara (9.5) Carlos Hyde (4.9) Latavius Murray (6.3) DeAndre Hopkins (9.8) Michael Thomas (9.2) Will Fuller (7.6) Jared Cook (7.1) Kenny Stills (3.3) Saints DST (6.9) Texans DST (6.1)





Broncos at Raiders

Monday, 10:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Raiders, -1