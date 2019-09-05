Fantasy Football Week 1 Quarterback Preview: Matchups that matter, streamers, DFS options, and more

Quarterback is one of the easiest positions to draft in the preseason because in a standard league there are more starting quarterbacks than there are lineup slots. There were 19 that I was fine with drafting as my starter.

That doesn't feel quite as comfortable when we get to Week 1 because it means you're constantly ranking good quarterbacks outside the top-12, which is a signal for many to sit them.

This week's case in point? Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is on the road against the consensus No. 1 defense in the league. His team has an implied point total of 21.75 points, so it's hard to expect more than two touchdowns from him. It's also his first real game in a new offense. For all those reasons, Rodgers comes out as No. 16 in my Week 1 rankings.

Does that mean I want you to sit him? Not necessarily. You've got to know yourself. Are you going to feel silly if you sit Rodgers and he scores a ton of points? Personally, I wouldn't. I'd feel more silly starting Rodgers over someone I expect to perform better.

One of the quarterbacks I expect to perform better is Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky scored the same number of Fantasy points per game as Rodgers last year and is now in his second year in Matt Nagy's system. He's at home and he has a more favorable matchup. For me, he's a top-10 quarterback in Week and a top-12 quarterback for 2019.

With a position as deep as quarterback these are the types of dilemmas we're going to face all season. You shouldn't feel implored to bench any quarterback I rank outside of the top 12, but I won't shy away from it either.

Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 1 Matchup @ MIN Ryan is on the road against a Vikings defense that was the second stingiest against QBs in 2018. He's not in my top-15 this week; I'd rather start Tom Brady and Philip Rivers among others. Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Week 1 Matchup @ CHI This is quite a test for Matt LaFleur's first game as a head coach. He and Rodgers will face the best defense in the league on the road in primetime. I understand you aren't sitting Rodgers, but I'd rather start Jackson against the Dolphins. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 1 Matchup vs. BUF The Bills allowed the fewest Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2018. Darnold may break out in 2019, but I wouldn't bet on it starting in Week 1. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 1 Matchup @ TB Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 1 Matchup vs. SF This is a dream matchup for both Winston and Garoppolo. Two very good offenses against two bottom-five defenses in terms of Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. This should be the game to stack in DFS. I'm starting Winston, but after an uneven preseason I'd like to see it from Garoppolo first.

Top Streamer Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Trubisky is available in a little more than a quarter of leagues and should get off to a good start in Week 1 against the Packers. This is an improved defense, but not one that I'd expect to be in the top half of the league. Trubisky was the No. 12 quarterback on a per-game basis in 2018 and now enters his second year in Matt Nagy's system.

One to Stash Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Like I said, I don't like the idea of starting Darnold against the Bills in Week 1, but I do like the idea of holding on to him as a second quarterback. Darnold is available in more than half of leagues, showed promise in 2018, and has a much improved cast of weapons. He also gets the Browns at home on Monday Night Football next week in a game that figures to be much more high-scoring than this one.

Top Play Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. FanDuel Price $7,500 DraftKings Price $5,700 Jackson's floor is secure because of his rushing production but don't underestimate the ceiling. Jackson should be able to do whatever he wants against a Dolphins team that has thrown in the towel before the season starts. Jackson is my second highest projected quarterback on the main slate but he's tied for eighth in price. Jackson is my top cash game play on the slate, but he has enough upside to play in tournaments also.

Top Contrarian Play Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats FanDuel Price $7,500 DraftKings Price $5,900 Jackson and Kyler Murray figure to draw a lot of of ownership due to their ability to succeed on the ground and the air. Of course, Prescott has that as well as a great matchup, and I'm estimating he'll have low ownership to boot. If Ezekiel Elliott doesn't play Week 1 I'd be even more inclined to use Prescott who could see an increase in volume because of his running back's absence. Prescott is my No. 4 quarterback on the main slate.

