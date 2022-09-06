There's no shortage of intrigue in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, especially at the quarterback position. We get to see Aaron Rodgers without Davante Adams and Patrick Mahomes without Tyreek Hill. We get to see just how good Adams and Hill can make Derek Carr and Tua Tagovailoa. We hopefully get to see the start of a leap for Jalen Hurts and we'll find out if there will be any drop-off for Tom Brady and Dak Prescott. But none of that is intriguing to me as what we get from a pair of second-year quarterbacks facing off against each other in Chicago.

Trey lance and Justin Fields have plenty in common as we head into this season. They were both selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and they both showed flashes of brilliance while also showing why their team's preferred plan was to have them sit out in 2021. They both possess elite ability as rushers and plenty of question marks as passers. But there are things that set them apart as well.

The edge for Lance is in his surroundings. He has Kyle Shanahan calling plays and he's throwing to Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. Fields will be with his second play-caller in as many years, and it will be Luke Getsy's first time calling plays in the NFL. Fields' No. 1 wide receiver, Darnell Mooney, would be third on the 49ers and there's really no comparing Cole Kmet to George Kittle.

The edge for Fields would come in his experience. He started 10 games last year and attempted 210 passes in the NFL. Lance has started three games since 2019 and that includes one game at North Dakota State. The experience edge definitely extends to college. Lance threw for 2,947 yards in 19 games against low-level competition. Fields threw for more than 5,000 yards in 22 games at Ohio State.

For Week 1, Lance has one more advantage in that he'll be facing the Bears defense while Fields has to line up against a much stingier 49ers unit. For the season, Fields may have one more advantage in that he doesn't have Jimmy Garoppolo looking over his shoulder if things go wrong.

For now, I agree that Lance is the better option for both Week 1 and rest-of-season. I just don't think the gap between them is as big as most do. Their Week 1 matchup will be one of the games I watch most closely to see which of them looks like they could duplicate Jalen Hurts' second season.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

5 -- In his only career start vs. the Jets, Lamar Jackson threw for a career-high five touchdowns and zero interceptions.



-- In his only career start vs. the Jets, Lamar Jackson threw for a career-high five touchdowns and zero interceptions. 332.0 -- In his past four matchups versus the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers has averaged 332 passing yards per game to go along with 13 touchdown passes and zero interceptions.



-- In his past four matchups versus the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers has averaged 332 passing yards per game to go along with 13 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. 17 -- Matthew Stafford was tied for a league-high 17 interceptions last year, while the Bills defense forced the third most interceptions.



-- Matthew Stafford was tied for a league-high 17 interceptions last year, while the Bills defense forced the third most interceptions. 125.3 -- Russell Wilson led the NFL with a 125.3 passer rating before suffering a finger injury in Week 5.



-- Russell Wilson led the NFL with a 125.3 passer rating before suffering a finger injury in Week 5. 14 -- In four career Week 1 starts, Patrick Mahomes is 4-0, has thrown 14 touchdowns, and committed zero turnovers.



-- In four career Week 1 starts, Patrick Mahomes is 4-0, has thrown 14 touchdowns, and committed zero turnovers. 120 -- Trey Lance rushed for 120 yards in his two complete games of 2021. That rushing floor should help cover any struggles he has as a passer.

-- Trey Lance rushed for 120 yards in his two complete games of 2021. That rushing floor should help cover any struggles he has as a passer. 22.3 -- Justin Fields averaged 22.3 Fantasy points per game in his past four complete games.

-- Justin Fields averaged 22.3 Fantasy points per game in his past four complete games. 25.4 -- The Commanders gave up a league-worst 25.4 FPPG to quarterbacks last year.

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 8th 2021 Stats PAYDS 4886 RUYDS 43 TD 41 INT 17 FPTS/G 24.2 Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 11th 2021 Stats PAYDS 4221 RUYDS 115 TD 34 INT 7 FPTS/G 22.9 Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 13.4 QB RNK NR 2021 Stats PAYDS 4 RUYDS 87 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.5

Waiver Wire/Streamers Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 66% 2021 Stats PAYDS 1870 RUYDS 420 TD 9 INT 10 FPTS/G 11.7 I don't generally list players above 65% in this section, but Fields is worth an exception. Rushing quarterbacks like him (and Lance) are exactly the type of players who emerge from the double-digit rounds to become league-winners. Even with his lack of weapons, Fields has that upside. He should be rostered in close to 90% of leagues. Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC WAS -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 23% 2021 Stats PAYDS 3563 RUYDS 215 TD 28 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.4 Wentz is my highest-ranked starter for Week 1 who is rostered in less than 60% of leagues. That being said, he's QB19 for me and 2.5 points behind Fields in my Week 1 projections. We should expect he'll be a high-end QB2 this week, and beyond because that's what he's been for most of his career. If Jahan Dotson pops alongside Terry McLaurin, then Wentz could be even more than that. Especially against Jacksonville.

One To Stash Matt Ryan QB IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -8 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 73% 2021 Stats PAYDS 3968 RUYDS 82 TD 21 INT 12 FPTS/G 15.5 Wentz is probably my answer here as well, but Ryan gets Jacksonville in Week 2 and there's a chance Frank Reich is going to make a significant shift in offensive philosophy now that he has a quarterback he trusts. If Ryan gets 35-plus attempts against Houston, I'll be far more interested in him long-term. Speaking of long-term, Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder are both good long-term stashes.

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET PHI -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 26.5 QB RNK 9th 2021 Stats PAYDS 3144 RUYDS 784 TD 26 INT 9 FPTS/G 22.9 Hurts should be the chalk play on both FanDuel and DraftKings. I prefer him on FanDuel, where he has QB1 upside just about every week. Hurts possesses elite rushing ability, and the Eagles have put elite weapons around him. Add in a good matchup against the Lions, and you have the top cash game play on the slate.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. I anticipate Trey Lance being very popular, and Lance is my third-favorite quarterback on FanDuel this week. But I'm not sure he's a great tournament play due to a projected high roster rate and a game script that could have him handing off and trying to do no harm. Fields has just as much upside and should have a much lower roster rate. That makes the choice in tournaments pretty easy. Just don't play Fields in a cash game, the floor is non-existent.