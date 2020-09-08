Watch Now: FFT Top Waiver Wire Quarterbacks ( 5:15 )

In a lot of ways, Week 1 this year feels like it's more about what we don't know than what we know. We don't know how the abbreviated offseason will affect offenses and defenses, or which one will be ahead. We don't know how the lack of fans will affect home-field advantage. We don't know how this rookie class will adjust in its first NFL action.

What we do know is that quarterback is deeper than ever. On Draft Day, that means you should wait as long as possible to draft one. But in season that means you should be comfortable with seeing guys like Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers outside of the top 12 occasionally.

Murray and Rodgers are both on the road in Week 1 against very good defenses. While I'll acknowledge that Murray was very good (for Fantasy) in two games against San Francisco last year, and the Vikings defense looks a lot different than it did in 2019, it's also true that Rodgers hasn't been an elite Fantasy quarterback for three years and Murray's Cardinals have an implied point total (20.25) that is among the lowest in the league Week 1.

I bring up implied point total (how many points the Vegas consensus spread and over/under implies the Cardinals will score) because that's pretty much the only way I'm factoring in defense in Week 1. There are just too many unknowns to factor in much else. I'll always been on the side that most defenses shouldn't impact your projections that much anyway.

The other thing Murray and Rodgers illustrate is just how close the quarterbacks are in projections. Murray is my No. 13 quarterback to start the week. He's projected to score one fewer point than Matt Ryan (No. 8) and one more point than Tyrod Taylor (No. 18). In other words, just because he's outside of my top-12 doesn't mean you should sit him. There's no one available in even 25% of leagues I'd rather start.

Rodgers is a different story. He doesn't have a great history on the road. His team may not want to throw that much. The Vikings will certainly try to slow the game down if nothing else. While I'm mostly just starting Murray (unless I have Cam Newton or Ben Roethlisberger on my bench), I'm actively looking for someone to start over Rodgers. And I have three choices for you at the bottom of this article.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

42.2 -- Ben Roethlisberger threw more than 40 passes per game n 2018. It will be very interesting to see just how pass-heavy the Steelers are in 2020.

7.5 -- Cam Newton has averaged 7.5 rush attempts per game for his career. Week 1 should give us a better idea of what the Patriots have in mind for him.

22.9 -- No team gave up more Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2019 than the Arizona Cardinals.

84 -- The combined age of Drew Brees and Tom Brady in their Week 1 matchup. Have either of them lost a step?

8.0 -- Deshaun Watson has averaged 8.0 yards per attempt on throws to players not named DeAndre Hopkins.

243 -- Carson Wentz's rushing production rebounded to 243 yards last year.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Tyrod Taylor QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN LAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 21% Between rumors that the Chargers are installing some of the Ravens offense and the lack of talent in Cincinnati, it's hard not to get excited about Taylor as a Week 1 streamer. The best part is that if things go well, he has the Chiefs and Panthers in the next two weeks. Taylor could legitimately be a top-12 quarterback the first month of the season. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR LV -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 28% The Raiders gave Derek Carr new wideouts Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards. The schedule makers gave him the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. If he can't make this work, I may never trust him again. This game has serious shootout potential and Carr should have some fun with his new weapons. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 57% Garoppolo gets a matchup against the defense that gave up the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019, and it sounds like Deebo Samuel might be back for it as well. In two games against this defense last year, Garoppolo threw for 741 yards and eight touchdowns.

One To Stash Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -7.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 21st OWNED 48% I understand not wanting to start Minshew against the Colts in his first game in Jay Gruden's system. But I still expect him to be a borderline QB1 over the course of the season. I especially love his schedule starting in Week 3 when he gets the Dolphins, Bengals, Texans and Lions in succession.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -7.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 27.4 QB RNK 2nd FANDUEL $9,400 DRAFTKINGS $8,100 Most weeks I get not wanting to pay up for quarterback. But in Week 1 we've got Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and DeShaun Watson in prime-time games. That also means they aren't on the main slate, which makes Jackson a big advantage over every other quarterback on the slate. Finally, there are great value plays at every position as there always are in Week 1. That makes it easy to fit Jackson in.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Even with lowered expectations, Minshew is a steal on FanDuel and my top quarterback on a per-dollar basis. Pair him with D.J. Chark and one of Laviska Shenault, Tyler Eifert, Chris Thompson or Chris Conley for a contrarian stack.