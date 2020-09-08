Watch Now: FFT Top Waiver Wire Running Backs ( 6:25 )

In theory, setting your lineup for NFL Week 1 should be your easiest of the Fantasy football season. After all, you're working with the same information you had when you were drafting — especially if you drafted in the last week or so. The rankings can't have changed that much, right?

But it doesn't exactly work like that. For one thing, you shouldn't be drafting for Week 1 anyway, because we all know how much things tend to change once the season actually begins. However, there's also the added wrinkle in 2020 that we have less information on injuries, roles, and offensive schemes than ever before thanks to the lack of preseason action and limited media access to training camps. That creates a lot more uncertainty than usual.

Just take a look around at the running back situations around the NFL to see this in action. We can't say with any amount of confidence who will get the most touches in Week 1 in Miami, Buffalo, New England, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Denver, Philadelphia, Washington, Detroit, Chicago, Tampa, or L.A. (Rams) — that's more than one-third of the league. Some of those situations at least have clear roles laid out, but that isn't the case for the Bills, Patriots, Jaguars, Broncos, Lions, Bears, Buccaneers, Rams or for Washington.

In this way, setting your lineup for Week 1 is a huge challenge. Our expert rankings are here to help — the consensus average is at the bottom of this story — and we've got answers from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings on six of the biggest questions about the rankings for Week 1.

1. I've got one free roster spot available. Who should be my top target to add on waivers for the first run?

Jamey Eisenberg: I'm going to cheat and give you two names. The first one is the new lottery ticket in Darrel Williams. Should something happen to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Williams would be a Fantasy starter in all leagues. The second is James Robinson, who looks like the Jaguars starter for the foreseeable future.

Dave Richard: Robinson is primed to be in a position to see touches. It's just that he's on a bad team that figures to have terrible game script. But for a stash spot on your bench, what's the harm?

Heath Cummings: Robinson would be my first choice. Could be Devine Ozigbo, too; we really don't know. But if either of those guys turns into a 15-touch back they'll be a flex at worst.

2. Who is the top streaming QB for Week 1?

Jamey: I'll go with Tyrod Taylor against the Bengals. I'm excited to see how the Chargers use Taylor, who could be great as a Fantasy starter from Week 1 on as long as he keeps the starting job.

Dave : Gardner Minshew is still below 50% rostered and has the first of ... oh, about 16 games where he figures to attempt 33-plus passes. Indianapolis' secondary is no sure thing (but their pass rush could be really sweet). He should fall into some good numbers. I'd happily start him overt Aaron Rodgers.

Heath: It's Taylor and it's not particularly close. The Bengals defense looks to be mediocre at best and Taylor's rushing ability boosts his ceiling and floor. It would be better if Mike Williams was healthy, but Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry, and Austin Ekeler are plenty of weaponry for Taylor.

3. Can I trust anyone in Washington, Tampa, or Detroit's backfields?

Jamey: Yes in Washington where Antonio Gibson is worth using as a flex option in Week 1 against the Eagles. Maybe in Tampa Bay, where Leonard Fournette will hopefully establish himself as the lead rusher. And no in Detroit unless the Lions turn to D'Andre Swift early in the year.

Dave: Antonio Gibson is worth a PPR flex start. I suppose Kerryon Johnson can be similarly viewed. Ronald Jones is a desperation start unless Leonard Fournette is inactive come Sunday — then he'd be a No. 2 rusher.

Heath: Trust? Nah. But both Johnson and Gibson are flex-worthy. If Fournette is unable to get ramped up then Jones would be as well.

4. How many of the rookie running backs do you view as a top-24 option in Week 1?

Jamey: Two: Edwards-Helaire and Jonathan Taylor, but Zack Moss and Gibson are close. I would prefer to start Moss and Gibson as flex options only, but Edwards-Helaire and Taylor have the chance to go off.

Dave: Two: Edwards-Helaire and Moss. Taylor would be third, but I put him at RB25 in non-PPR and RB30 in PPR. I'm just not ready to strongly recommend him yet.

Heath: Only Edwards-Helaire. Gibson, Moss, and Taylor are all flexish, but their touch floor is too low.

5. Which WR most needs a fast start to gain your trust?

Jamey: A.J. Green. I'd like to see him look healthy and play well in a tough matchup against the Chargers. If he's anywhere close to his pre-2019 form he could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues.

Dave: Unequivocally, T.Y. Hilton. He and Philip Rivers need to show off their training camp connection. If he proves to be Rivers' new version of Keenan Allen, he'll earn weekly top-15 rankings.

Heath: Hilton and Green have elite histories, but I'd feel a lot better about starting them if I saw a good performance in Week 1. I'm probably starting Hilton this week, but I'd rather see it from Green first.

6. Which tight end should I go grab if I'm looking for a streamer?

Jamey: Blake Jarwin. I've been talking him up all training camp, and he could emerge as a weekly starter with a strong performance against the Rams.

Dave: The one with the lowest rostered percentage is Eric Ebron. He's got a sweet matchup against the Giants and could easily come up with a score and meaningful yardage. I'd start him over Rob Gronkowski, Mike Gesicki and Austin Hooper, though I wouldn't quite cut those three just to start Ebron. Not yet.

Heath: If you're still looking for a tight end, you need a touchdown in Week 1 to feel good about your decision. Jawrin's Cowboys have one of Week 1's highest implied totals (27) and I project Jarwin for six targets. That's the best you're going to find on the wire.

Week 1 QB Rankings

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL Dak Prescott, QB, DAL Russell Wilson, QB, SEA Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU Kyler Murray, QB, ARI Josh Allen, QB, BUF Matt Ryan, QB, ATL Tom Brady, QB, TB Drew Brees, QB, NO Carson Wentz, QB, PHI Matthew Stafford, QB, DET Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT Cam Newton, QB, NE Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB Jared Goff, QB, LAR Gardner Minshew, QB, JAC Daniel Jones, QB, NYG Ryan Tannehill, QB,, TEN Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC

Week 1 RB Rankings

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC Alvin Kamara, RB, NO Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN Josh Jacobs, RB, LV Derrick Henry, RB,, TEN Joe Mixon, RB, CIN James Conner, RB, PIT Miles Sanders, RB, PHI Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC Chris Carson, RB, SEA Aaron Jones, RB, GB Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI Nick Chubb, RB, CLE Raheem Mostert, RB, SF Todd Gurley, RB, ATL Mark Ingram, RB, BAL Marlon Mack, RB, IND Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ David Johnson, RB, HOU James White, RB, NE Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS Zack Moss, RB, BUF Devin Singletary, RB, BUF Ronald Jones, RB, TB Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET Matt Breida, RB, MIA Jordan Howard, RB, MIA Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN Sony Michel, RB, NE

Week 1 WR Rankings

Michael Thomas, WR, NO Davante Adams, WR, GB Tyreek Hill, WR, KC Julio Jones, WR, ATL D.J. Moore, WR, CAR Chris Godwin, WR, TB Allen Robinson, WR, CHI Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA Kenny Golladay, WR, DET JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI Adam Thielen, WR, MIN Robert Woods, WR, LAR A.J. Brown, WR, TEN Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF D.J. Chark, WR, JAC Will Fuller, WR, HOU DK Metcalf, WR, SEA Odell Beckham, WR, CLE Amari Cooper, WR, DAL Mike Evans, WR, TB T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND Keenan Allen, WR, LAC Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN Marquise Brown, WR, BAL Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS Michael Gallup, WR, DAL DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ Julian Edelman, WR, NE A.J. Green, WR, CIN Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE

Week 1 TE Rankings