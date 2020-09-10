Watch Now: Week One Fantasy RB Starts ( 3:26 )

Everyone is starting Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 1, and why wouldn't they? He's a first-round pick, he's on the best offense in football, and unlike most of the rest of the 2020 rookie class, he's actually starting in Week 1. He's a clear starter with massive upside. But that doesn't mean you have to ignore Darrel Williams, too.

The Chiefs have been candid about wanting to acclimate Edwards-Helaire slowly and that means there's a decent chance Williams is getting double-digit touches. Three times he touched the ball that many times in 2019. All three times he topped 12 PPR Fantasy points. Williams figures to be the primary back called on to pass block, but I'd also expect him to be involved running routes. He's also the most likely back to carry the ball inside the five yard line, at least in Week 1.

If Edwards-Helaire is able to shake off the nerves and play to his potential, there's a chance this is the only week Williams sees something close to a 50-50 split in the backfield. But there is an equally good chance that Williams is a solid flex the first month of the season. And if something were to happen to Edwards-Helaire, Williams would have legitimate league-winning upside.

I'm starting Williams over all the rookie running backs besides his teammate. But even if you aren't that optimistic about Week 1, you should make sure he's rostered in your league. Astonishingly, Williams is still available in 49% of leagues.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

Who's Out Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. It sounds like Cordarrelle Patterson and Tarik Cohen will split duties. Cohen is a fine No. 2 in PPR against a good matchup. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. It was a rocky offseason for Sony Michel, but it sure looks like he's right back where he started as the starting running back for the Patriots. Ryquell Armstead RB JAC Jacksonville • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. James Robinson was listed as the starter on the Jaguars' depth chart. He and Chris Thompson make interesting flex plays.

RB Preview Numbers to know

20 -- Austin Ekeler averaged 20 touches per game in four games without Melvin Gordon last year. If he's anywhere close to that this season, he's a top-five back.

-- Austin Ekeler averaged 20 touches per game in four games without Melvin Gordon last year. If he's anywhere close to that this season, he's a top-five back. 20.3 -- James Conner averaged 20.3 Fantasy points per game from Week 1 of 2018 through Week 8 of 2019. He's a No. 1 running back whenever he's healthy.

-- James Conner averaged 20.3 Fantasy points per game from Week 1 of 2018 through Week 8 of 2019. He's a No. 1 running back whenever he's healthy. 4 -- Boston Scott had four carries inside the 5-yard line and scored all five times. Miles Sanders scored twice on six attempts.

-- Boston Scott had four carries inside the 5-yard line and scored all five times. Miles Sanders scored twice on six attempts. 13.75 -- The Chiefs' lead running back averaged just under 14 touches per game in 2019. The Week 1 split will be something to watch.

-- The Chiefs' lead running back averaged just under 14 touches per game in 2019. The Week 1 split will be something to watch. 29.75 -- Kevin Stefanski's Vikings averaged 29.75 rush attempts per game in 2019. If he brings that plan to Cleveland, both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt could be 1,000-yard rushers.

-- Kevin Stefanski's Vikings averaged 29.75 rush attempts per game in 2019. If he brings that plan to Cleveland, both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt could be 1,000-yard rushers. 33 -- Antonio Gibson had 33 career carries in college.

-- Antonio Gibson had 33 career carries in college. 5.7 -- DeAndre Washington averaged 5.7 touches per game when Josh Jacobs was healthy last year. The hope is that a couple of those, in the form of receptions, now go to Jacobs.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 25th Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 19th Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 6.6 RB RNK 32nd Jordan Howard RB MIA Miami • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 34th



RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Adds James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #38

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 54% James Robinson is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State. He's also, apparently, the reason Jacksonville felt comfortable releasing Leonard Fournette. Robinson looks like the Week 1 starter, and while Chris Thompson should handle passing downs, there's still 20-touch upside for the rookie. Robinson is a solid flex in non-PPR. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 32% 2019 Stats RUYDS 255 REC 2 REYDS 16 TD 5 FPTS/G 4.1 Malcolm Brown is projected as the Week 1 starter with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson behind him. Like Robinson, I'd prefer not to start Brown, but I also wouldn't hate it. The Rams and Cowboys have one of the biggest totals of the weekend, and Brown is slotted in as their short-yardage guy. Last year he scored five touchdowns inside the 10-yard line, and that was with Todd Gurley on the roster. Brown won't do much in the passing game, but he's a deep flex in non-PPR. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -9 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 51% You don't generally want to start a backup running back in Week 1. But when he plays for the Chiefs (and may actually be the Week 1 starter), you might make an exception. The Chiefs have raved about Williams in training camp, and he currently projects for a pretty even split of the work in Week 1. If he gets the short yardage work (we expect he will) there's an excellent chance he pays off as a Week 1 flex. This may not last long, but for Week 1 I have Williams projected as a top-30 back. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 49th ROSTERED 46% Henderson looks like the passing downs back for the Rams early in the season, and he has upside well beyond that. The Rams have nearly as much invested in him as they do in Cam Akers, and Henderson was arguably more impressive in college. We saw how hard it was for a rookie running back to get on the field for the Rams last year, and it's quite possible that Henderson is the best Rams back to roster in full PPR. Chris Thompson RB JAC Jacksonville • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 37th OWNED 45% Thompson is a PPR-only play, but in that format he's a very solid flex. The Colts allow passes to running backs at a very high rate and Thompson has more experience in Jay Gruden's offense than any other player on the roster. There's not a ton of upside, and his injury history is extensive, but at least for Week 1 I wouldn't feel bad rolling Thompson out there.

Stashes Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN LAC -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 62nd ROSTERED 41% Kelley is battling Justin Jackson for a share of the Melvin Gordon role While either back could have upside if they earn the role, Kelley has the best pedigree and could eventually work his way into a short yardage role without an injury. In deeper leagues I'm looking to stash Jackson as well. Bryce Love RB WAS Washington • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 33% After missing 2019 due to an injury suffered in college, Love is back competing for touches in Washington. I'd expect Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson to earn more touches in Week 1, but Love is the only former 2,000-yard rusher in the group. If he's able to prove to the coaching staff he's back to the player he was in college, Love should dominate early down work and catch some passes in what should be an improved offense.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 25.3 RB RNK 1st FANDUEL $10,000 DRAFTKINGS $10,000 With so many values at every position and a matchup against the Raiders, I'd probably play McCaffrey even if he was $1,000 more. If you're worried about ownership in a tournament, you should get cute somewhere else.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 15th FANDUEL $5,200 DRAFTKINGS $4,900 I presume people bargain shopping at running back will look to Antonio Gibson or Zack Moss this week. I prefer Cohen, who has a better touch floor and a better Fantasy ceiling. This Lions' defense gave up the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to running backs in 2019.