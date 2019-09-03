Fantasy Football Week 1 Running Back Preview: Waiver targets, matchups, DFS plays and more

There has been no position with more drama this preseason than running back. From the holdouts of Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon to the trades of Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde to the release and signing of LeSean McCoy, the position has been plagued by uncertainty. That uncertainty doesn't necessarily end as we head into Week 1.

We still don't know when we'll see Elliott and we aren't expecting to see Gordon for some time. We have no good reason to think we know what the touch split with be in Kansas City, Buffalo, Houston or a number of other NFL cities. That doesn't mean we won't try.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 1 Status Doubtful Holdout Tony Pollard is a consensus top-20 back in a great matchup. Alfred Morris lurks as a question mark, but for now I project Pollard for 17 touches which is more than enough to be a must-start back against the Giants. Melvin Gordon RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 1 Status Doubtful Holdout Much like Pollard, I expect Austin Ekeler to be a top-20 back for as long as Gordon is out. He'll share early-down work with Justin Jackson, who is a low-end flex this week against the Colts.

RB Preview Numbers to know

3.6 - Damien Williams' career yards per carry in Miami. So we probably shouldn't make too much of LeSean McCoy's rushing average last year in Buffalo. I'm not sure whose number Andy Reid is going to call on Sunday, but I expect them to be successful. That being said, McCoy's presence combined with the matchup makes me uneasy starting Williams in non-PPR.

- Damien Williams' career yards per carry in Miami. So we probably shouldn't make too much of LeSean McCoy's rushing average last year in Buffalo. I'm not sure whose number Andy Reid is going to call on Sunday, but I expect them to be successful. That being said, McCoy's presence combined with the matchup makes me uneasy starting Williams in non-PPR. 287 - Jay Ajayi's touches in 2016, the most any back accrued during the Adam Gase era in Miami. Gase has talked about sparing Le'Veon Bell, so we'll be watching closely to see what share of the touches he earns in Week 1 with the Jets.

- Jay Ajayi's touches in 2016, the most any back accrued during the Adam Gase era in Miami. Gase has talked about sparing Le'Veon Bell, so we'll be watching closely to see what share of the touches he earns in Week 1 with the Jets. 4 - Dalvin Cook's career rushing touchdowns. Cook has lost short yardage work to Latavius Murray the past two seasons. Does Alexander Mattison take that role?

- Dalvin Cook's career rushing touchdowns. Cook has lost short yardage work to Latavius Murray the past two seasons. Does Alexander Mattison take that role? 22.7 - Todd Gurley's touches per game the past two seasons in Los Angeles. Just how much will Sean McVay curtail that to keep Gurley fresh for the postseason?

- Todd Gurley's touches per game the past two seasons in Los Angeles. Just how much will Sean McVay curtail that to keep Gurley fresh for the postseason? 9.3 - Josh Jacobs' touches per game in his final year at Alabama. That number is going up, but how much? More specifically, does Jacobs take Jalen Richard off the field on third down? I doubt it.

- Josh Jacobs' touches per game in his final year at Alabama. That number is going up, but how much? More specifically, does Jacobs take Jalen Richard off the field on third down? I doubt it. 11 - The number of targets for Sony Michel in 13 games last year. There's been speculation in camp he'll be used more as a pass catcher, but we'll need to see it to believe it.

- The number of targets for Sony Michel in 13 games last year. There's been speculation in camp he'll be used more as a pass catcher, but we'll need to see it to believe it. 42 - The number of targets left behind by Mike Davis. And the Seahawks have talked about using their running backs even more in the passing game. If Chris Carson gets those targets, he's a top-12 back. Rashaad Penny needs them to be flex relevant.

- The number of targets left behind by Mike Davis. And the Seahawks have talked about using their running backs even more in the passing game. If Chris Carson gets those targets, he's a top-12 back. Rashaad Penny needs them to be flex relevant. 39.5 - Rushing yards per game for Derrick Henry over his first 12 games in 2018. Let's hope we get the version of Henry from the final month of the season instead.

- Rushing yards per game for Derrick Henry over his first 12 games in 2018. Let's hope we get the version of Henry from the final month of the season instead. 3.5 - Yards per carry for all Tampa Bay running backs in 2018. Do we even care who earns a majority of the carries?

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 1 Matchup @ CHI The Bears only allowed 3.8 yards per carry and 80 yards per game in 2018. That doesn't make Jones an automatic sit for me, but I would sit him for Austin Ekeler or Tony Pollard if I had them. Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 1 Matchup vs. Atlanta The Falcons were one of the worst defenses in every regard last year. I expect they'll improve on a lot of those things because most of their injured starters are back to full strength, but there's one thing I'm confident won't change: They'll continue to allow running backs to thrive in the passing game. It's a staple of a Dan Quinn defense. In 2018, they allowed a league-worst 976 receiving yards to running backs. Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 1 Matchup @ ARI The Cardinals allowed almost five yards per carry and more than 150 yards per game on the ground in 2018. They looked even worse in the preseason. This is one of those weeks where I really don't care how much Johnson has to share the workload.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Adds Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 61% Jackson is by far the best Week 1 running back rostered in fewer than 75% of leagues. The matchup against Indianapolis isn't fantastic but it's helped by the absence of Andrew Luck. The odds of the Chargers finding themselves in a position to grind out the clock the fourth quarter have gone up and we expect that to be Jackson's role. I have him projected for 14 touches and a top-30 week. Jalen Richard RB OAK Oakland • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 38% Richard is a must-own back in PPR until we see otherwise. He was third on the team in targets in 2018 while also being one of the most efficient pass-catching backs in the NFL. It's hard to imagine the Raiders reduce his role too much after a season like that.

Stashes Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 54% I don't anticipate Hill having a Fantasy-worthy start to the season but there's immense upside here. He's backing up a 29-year-old back in one of the most run-heavy offenses in the league. And there are some who think he's already the most explosive back on the roster. Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Ownership 50% This is a play on uncertainty. I don't want to believe Hyde is going to dominate touches with Duke Johnson on the roster, but it's something we need to be prepared to at least consider. The upside here is what Lamar Miller gave us the past few years. That's not exciting but it's absolutely worth a roster spot.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #36

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 1 Price FanDuel $5,200 DraftKings $4,500 Pollard clearly wasn't priced like a starting running back for Week 1. This will be an extremely popular play, but I wouldn't fade him unless you're trying to be contrarian in a tournament. He's a near must in cash games. Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 1 Prices FanDuel $6,400 DraftKings $5,500 Because of Ekeler's struggles last year without Gordon, I wouldn't be surprised if some people fade him this week. That's fine in tournaments but I wouldn't advise it in cash games. This is a week to take the value and then use it for the studs. Saquon Barkley RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 1 Prices FanDuel $9,200 DraftKings $9,000 As long as Elliott and Gordon remain out, you're playing a running back in your flex this week. Yes, Barkley is expensive, but I have him outscoring every other running back on this slate by 1.5 Fantasy points and it's not hard to afford him with Pollard and Ekeler in the lineup.

Contrarian Plays Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 1 Price FanDuel $6,600 DraftKings $5,700 It's not hard to imagine Carson getting lost with the enormous values out there. But in a typical week he's everything we look for: Home favorite against a bad defense on a run-heavy team. And he's underpriced as well. If Carson's ownership projection comes in below 10% he'll be one of my favorite tournament plays. Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 1 Prices FanDuel $7,200 DraftKings $6,100 We don't usually look to underdogs in DFS, but Fournette could be the exception. He has a feature role with enhanced usage in the passing game and he's in a projected high-scoring game against a defense that allowed 5.0 yards per carry last year.

RB Preview Heath's Projections