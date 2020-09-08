Watch Now: FFT Top Waiver Wire Running Backs ( 6:25 )

The 2020 rookie running back class was jam-packed full of talent. One could make an argument for Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift or J.K. Dobbins as generational talents. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was an elite college pass-catcher and landed in the best possible situation. Cam Akers, Zack Moss and Antonio Gibson are all talented as well. So don't get too discouraged when you look at where they fall in my Week 1 projections.

Edwards-Helaire is the only rookie running back I have projected as a starter right now, and if you've been following along this offseason, that shouldn't surprise you. Taylor, Akers and Swift all start off in backup roles, and it's really hard to project more than a bit role for them. Taylor is the highest ranked in non-PPR, but Antonio Gibson gets that distinction in full PPR, and he's a total wild card.

Moss is the really interesting one. Reports out of Buffalo have been mostly glowing about Moss. The exact opposite about Devin Singletary, who has struggled holding on to the ball while Moss has sparkled as a runner and a receiver. As with most teams, we'd expect the rookie will be listed second at best on the team's first depth chart, which will make it hard to trust either back in Week 1. Still, Taylor and Moss face such a bad defense that I wouldn't blame anyone for starting them as a flex with hopes of one big play or a boom in garbage time. I'd prefer to not hope for garbage time with my Week 1 starting running back.

One rookie has already shown up on the top of his team's depth chart, and it's a complete surprise. You can read more about James Robinson in the waiver wire section.

The FFT crew talked about what to expect from two crowded backfields on Tuesday's episode of Fantasy Football Today in 5 — make sure you subscribe at Spotify, Apple or anywhere else you get podcasts to get the latest news and analysis in five minutes every morning:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

Who's Out Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. It sounds like Cordarrelle Patterson and Tarik Cohen will split duties. Cohen is a fine No. 2 in PPR against a good matchup. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. It was a rocky offseason for Sony Michel, but it sure looks like he's right back where he started as the starting running back for the Patriots. Ryquell Armstead RB JAC Jacksonville • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. James Robinson was listed as the starter on the Jaguars' depth chart. He and Devine Ozigbo should both be rostered in most leagues.

RB Preview Numbers to know

20 -- Austin Ekeler averaged 20 touches per game in four games without Melvin Gordon last year. If he's anywhere close to that this season, he's a top-five back.

-- Austin Ekeler averaged 20 touches per game in four games without Melvin Gordon last year. If he's anywhere close to that this season, he's a top-five back. 20.3 -- James Conner averaged 20.3 Fantasy points per game from Week 1 of 2018 through Week 8 of 2019. He's a No. 1 running back whenever he's healthy.

-- James Conner averaged 20.3 Fantasy points per game from Week 1 of 2018 through Week 8 of 2019. He's a No. 1 running back whenever he's healthy. 4 -- Boston Scott had four carries inside the 5-yard line and scored all five times. Miles Sanders scored twice on six attempts.

-- Boston Scott had four carries inside the 5-yard line and scored all five times. Miles Sanders scored twice on six attempts. 13.75 -- The Chiefs' lead running back averaged just under 14 touches per game in 2019. The Week 1 split will be something to watch.

-- The Chiefs' lead running back averaged just under 14 touches per game in 2019. The Week 1 split will be something to watch. 29.75 -- Kevin Stefanski's Vikings averaged 29.75 rush attempts per game in 2019. If he brings that plan to Cleveland, both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt could be 1,000-yard rushers.

-- Kevin Stefanski's Vikings averaged 29.75 rush attempts per game in 2019. If he brings that plan to Cleveland, both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt could be 1,000-yard rushers. 33 -- Antonio Gibson had 33 career carries in college.

-- Antonio Gibson had 33 career carries in college. 5.7 -- DeAndre Washington averaged 5.7 touches per game when Josh Jacobs was healthy last year. The hope is that a couple of those, in the form of receptions, now go to Jacobs.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 25th Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 19th Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 6.6 RB RNK 32nd Jordan Howard RB MIA Miami • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 34th



RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Adds James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #38

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 19% James Robinson is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State. He's also, apparently, the reason Jacksonville felt comfortable releasing Leonard Fournette. Robinson projects to start Week 1 and split early down work with Deviine Ozigbo. Chris Thompson should handle passing downs, and that's why Robinson doesn't project as a Week 1 starter. Still, there's upside for any starting running back, and it's possible there's not as much of a split between Robinson and Ozigbo as I project. It's also possible Robinson sees more work on passing downs. Most of all, it's Week 1 and there's a starting running back available in 80% of leagues. Most of you have a player you should drop for Robinson. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 17% 2019 Stats RUYDS 255 REC 2 REYDS 16 TD 5 FPTS/G 4.1 OK, check that. It's Week 1 and there are two starting running backs available in 80% of leagues. Malcolm Brown is projected as the Week 1 starter with Akers and Darrell Henderson behind him. Like Robinson, I'd prefer not to start Brown, but I also wouldn't hate it. The Rams and Cowboys have one of the biggest totals of the weekend, and Brown is slotted in as their short-yardage guy. Last year he scored five touchdowns inside the 10-yard line, and that was with Todd Gurley on the roster. Brown won't do much in the passing game, but he's a fine flex in non-PPR. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -9 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 41% You don't generally want to start a backup running back in Week 1. But when he plays for the Chiefs (and may actually be the Week 1 starter), you might make an exception. The Chiefs have raved about Williams in training camp, and he currently projects for a pretty even split of the work in Week 1. If he gets the short yardage work (we expect he will) there's an excellent chance he pays off as a Week 1 flex. Last year Williams saw 10 touches three different times, and in those three games he averaged 16.3 PPR Fantasy points and scored three touchdowns. This may not last long, but for Week 1 I have Williams projected as a top-30 back and ranked ahead of every rookie except the guy on his own team. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 49th ROSTERED 49% Henderson looks like the passing downs back for the Rams early in the season, and he has upside well beyond that. The Rams have nearly as much invested in him as they do in Cam Akers, and Henderson was arguably more impressive in college. We saw how hard it was for a rookie running back to get on the field for the Rams last year, and it's quite possible that Henderson is the best Rams back to roster in full PPR.

Stashes Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 48th ROSTERED 64% Edmonds was awesome in two games he started last year, and the Cardinals have made it clear they view him as a potential starting running back. Kenyan Drake was in a walking boot less than a month ago and has never handled a feature role for 16 games. Edmonds is my favorite true handcuff to roster. Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN LAC -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 62nd ROSTERED 35% Kelley is battling Justin Jackson for a share of the Melvin Gordon role While either back could have upside if they earn the role, Kelley has the best pedigree and could eventually work his way into a short yardage role without an injury. Bryce Love RB WAS Washington • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 31% After missing 2019 due to an injury suffered in college, Love is back competing for touches in Washington. I'd expect Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson to earn more touches in Week 1, but Love is the only former 2,000-yard rusher in the group. If he's able to prove to the coaching staff he's back to the player he was in college, Love should dominate early down work and catch some passes in what should be an improved offense.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 25.3 RB RNK 1st FANDUEL $10,000 DRAFTKINGS $10,000 With so many values at every position and a matchup against the Raiders, I'd probably play McCaffrey even if he was $1,000 more. If you're worried about ownership in a tournament, you should get cute somewhere else.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 15th FANDUEL $5,200 DRAFTKINGS $4,900 I presume people bargain shopping at running back will look to Antonio Gibson or Zack Moss this week. I prefer Cohen, who has a better touch floor and a better Fantasy ceiling. This Lions' defense gave up the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to running backs in 2019.