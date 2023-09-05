One of the most jarring things about building Week 1 rankings is how different the running back rankings can look from the pre-draft version. Part of that is because guys like Jaylen Warren, Tank Bigsby, and Roschon Johnson rank so much lower. Their late-season upside doesn't count for much this week. The other part is in those veterans who leap up in the rankings. The most obvious is Jamaal Williams.

In terms of full-season projections, Williams is stuck in what looks like a three-headed timeshare with Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller,. What's worse is that Taysom Hill will likely steal a handful of touches each week and a handful of scores on the season. But in Week 1, Kamara is suspended and Miller is dealing with yet another injury, so it could be a 20-touch day for Williams.

Jamaal Williams NO • RB • #30

Williams had four games of at least 20 touches last year. He averaged 113 yards and 19.8 PPR Fantasy points in those four games. The Titans present a stiff challenge in terms of run-game efficiency, but a positive game script and a lack of competition make Williams close to a must-start running back in Week 1.

Other running backs you didn't draft as starters, but could consider starting this week are: Raheem Mostert, Samaje Perine, Brian Robinson, and whoever starts for the Colts. These are great options to fill in if you lost Jonathan Taylor or need a flex to fill in for Cooper Kupp.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 1 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Jamaal Williams is an RB2 for the first three weeks of the season. Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. We expect Raheem Mostert to be a high-end flex until Wilson returns. Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. As of Tuesday, we are projecting a split backfield between Deon Jackson and Evan Hull in Week 1.

RB Preview Numbers to know

23.0 -- Christian McCaffrey led all running backs with 23.0 FPPG after he joined San Francisco. Don't let sharing concerns scare you away.

Christian McCaffrey led all running backs with 23.0 FPPG after he joined San Francisco. Don't let sharing concerns scare you away. 70 -- Miles Sanders' 17-game target pace in two seasons with Duce Staley was 70. He's reunited with Staley in Carolina.

-- Miles Sanders' 17-game target pace in two seasons with Duce Staley was 70. He's reunited with Staley in Carolina. 169 -- Before last year, Tony Pollard had never had more than 169 touches in a season in college or the NFL.

-- Before last year, Tony Pollard had never had more than 169 touches in a season in college or the NFL. 5.9 -- J.K. Dobbins has averaged 5.9 yards per carry on his first 226 carries. If he stays healthy for a full season, he could lead the league in rushing.

-- J.K. Dobbins has averaged 5.9 yards per carry on his first 226 carries. If he stays healthy for a full season, he could lead the league in rushing. 546 -- Lions running backs saw a combined 546 opportunities in 2023. That's plenty of room for both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to be Fantasy starters.

-- Lions running backs saw a combined 546 opportunities in 2023. That's plenty of room for both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to be Fantasy starters. 12.1% -- The Eagles threw to their running backs at a league-low rate of 12.1% last year. That would be bad news for D'Andre Swift.

-- The Eagles threw to their running backs at a league-low rate of 12.1% last year. That would be bad news for D'Andre Swift. 6.2 -- Alvin Kamara averaged 6.2 yards per touch from 2017 through 2020. He's averaged 4.8 since.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Adds (RB Preview) Deon Jackson RB IND Indianapolis • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 52% 2022 Stats RUYDS 236 REC 30 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.3 As long as Zack Moss is out, we expect Jackson to lead the Colts committee against Jacksonville, though he'll share with Evan Hull. Expect something in the 10-15 touch range with a similar number of Fantasy points. If Moss is cleared from his broken arm, he would become our favorite to lead the backfield, but it will still be a committee. Evan Hull RB IND Indianapolis • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 11% Hull probably won't be slated for as many Week 1 touches as Moss or Jackson, but as a rookie he's by far the most exciting of the trio. In Week 1, view him as a low-end flex if Moss is out. If Moss plays, Hull isn't even that. Still, he has the most long-term upside if Taylor remains missing. Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE PHI -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 52% 2022 Stats RUYDS 240 REC 23 REYDS 169 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.2 We have received extremely mixed signals about the Eagles running backs. I would not be surprised at all if Gainwell sees a bigger role than we're projecting and even leads the Eagles backfield in Fantasy points in Week 1. Still, it's a terrible matchup, so he should only be started in deep leagues.

Stashes (RB Preview) Sean Tucker RB TB Tampa Bay • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% Tucker surprisingly won the RB2 job in Tampa and now is just one Rachaad White injury away from significant playing time. There are scouts who believe Tucker has more upside as a runner than White, so it's not entirely out of the range of possibilities that he takes this job by midseason even without an inury. Deuce Vaughn RB DAL Dallas • #42

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 47% You can insert Rico Dowdle here as well, for two reasons. One, it's possible the Cowboys don't increase Tony Pollard's workload and one of these backs has standalone value. Regardless, last year was a career-high in touches for Pollard and he ended the year with a pretty substantial ankle injury. If he gets hurt again both Dowdle and Vaughn could be flex-worthy. Keaontay Ingram RB ARI Arizona • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 8% 2022 Stats RUYDS 60 REC 4 REYDS 21 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.5 James Conner is 28 years old and has a long injury history. Ingram is the clear No. 2 back behind him. The Cardinals may be the worst team in the league, and Ingram may not be anything special, but running back production has far more to do with opportunity than talent.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB CAR Carolina • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 10th 2022 Stats RUYDS 1269 REC 20 REYDS 78 TD 11 FPTS/G 12.7 Sanders' pricing this week doesn't make any sense at all to me. He's priced behind a dozen backs who I have ranked below him. I expect 20-plus touches, 100-plus total yards, and at least one touchdown in his Panthers debut. He has top-five upside at a low-end RB2 price.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 32nd 2022 Stats RUYDS 797 REC 9 REYDS 60 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 I think the people looking for cheap backs this week will probably turn to Jamaal Williams, Raheem Mostert, or Deon Jackson. But Robinson has arguably the best matchup on the board and could see a large workload in the fourth quarter after Washington builds a two-score lead. I even like stacking Robinson with contrarian QB Sam Howell as we expect Eric Bienemy to lean heavily on the screen game.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 1 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 1. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.