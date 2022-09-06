Throughout the 2022 draft season there was no running back I drafted more often than Aaron Jones. With one draft left to go, he's on 33% of my rosters this year. That might make you think that I'm fading A.J. Dillon. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, I've come around on Dillon over the last two weeks so much that I have drafted Dillon in five of the past nine drafts I completed.

How does this make sense? They're the two most valuable Packers in Fantasy Football.

As of Tuesday morning, I have Jones ranked as RB8 and Dillon at RB18 in my full-season rankings. For Week 1 they're in almost exactly the same spot. And that Week 1 projection (full Week 1 projections at the bottom of this article) helps explain why.

This week I have both Jones and Dillon projected for 12 carries against the Minnesota Vikings, which gives them a projection of 50-60 rushing yards. I also have Jones projected for five targets and Dillon for three. If Allen Lazard is unable to play, those numbers will likely increase. I also have both backs projected for a touchdown.

I understand if 12 carries and 3-5 targets doesn't sound like a must-start running back. But just look at Kareem Hunt early last year. He averaged 11.5 rush attempts and four targets over the first six weeks of the season and ranked as RB9 in that stretch because of elite efficiency and a bunch of touchdowns. Elite efficiency and a bunch of touchdowns are exactly what you should expect from both Jones and Dillon.

The Packers wide receiver situation is currently a bit of an unknown and there are many of us who think Jones may just lead this team in receiving. That includes Fantasy analysts like me and Packers writers alike. If he does, then even my ranking of Jones is too low.

Still have a draft left to do? Don't hesitate to take Jones in Round 2 or Dillon in Round 4. Don't hesitate to take both. If something happens to either one, the other may just be the best running back in Fantasy Football.

Setting your lineup for this week? Get them both in there. And that includes in DFS, as you'll see below.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 1 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

Who's Out Projections powered by Sportsline J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BAL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK NR Mike Davis, Kenyan Drake, and Justice Hill should split the touches, but we have very little clue who will lead the backfield. Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Rashaad Penny should have the backfield mostly to himself in Week 1. Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Antonio Gibson gets one more chance at being a lead back.

RB Preview Numbers to know

21.9 -- Jonathan Taylor led all running backs with 21.9 FPPG last year. That was the 12th best per-game average in the past five seasons.

-- Jonathan Taylor led all running backs with 21.9 FPPG last year. That was the 12th best per-game average in the past five seasons. 29.3 -- Christian McCaffrey's 29.3 FPPG was 8.4 points better than any other running back in 2019.

-- Christian McCaffrey's 29.3 FPPG was 8.4 points better than any other running back in 2019. 74 -- Najee Harris led all running backs with 74 catches last year. That's a very important part of him justifying his Round 1 ADP.

-- Najee Harris led all running backs with 74 catches last year. That's a very important part of him justifying his Round 1 ADP. 6.7 -- Aaron Jones has averaged nearly seven targets per game in his last seven games without Davante Adams. That would give him a chance to lead all running backs in catches.

-- Aaron Jones has averaged nearly seven targets per game in his last seven games without Davante Adams. That would give him a chance to lead all running backs in catches. 2.4 -- Cam Akers averaged just 2.4 yards per carry after returning from his torn Achilles in 2021.

-- Cam Akers averaged just 2.4 yards per carry after returning from his torn Achilles in 2021. 28.3% -- The Saints led the NFL with a 28.3% running back target rate last year.

-- The Saints led the NFL with a 28.3% running back target rate last year. 45 -- Derrick Henry leads all running backs with 45 touchdowns over the past three seasons. Aaron Jones is the only other back with 40.

-- Derrick Henry leads all running backs with 45 touchdowns over the past three seasons. Aaron Jones is the only other back with 40. 20.3 -- David Montgomery has averaged 20.3 touches per game over the past two seasons. He'll be an enormous value if he maintains that role.

-- David Montgomery has averaged 20.3 touches per game over the past two seasons. He'll be an enormous value if he maintains that role. 4.9 -- Since Devin Singletary entered the league he's one of 37 running backs to earn at least 100 targets. He ranks 34th in yards per target (4.9) and 35th in yards per reception (6.5). Don't expect many targets this year, which makes him much better in non-PPR.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC WAS -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 16th 2021 Stats RUYDS 1037 REC 42 REYDS 294 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.3 James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 14.7 RB RNK 12th 2021 Stats RUYDS 752 REC 37 REYDS 375 TD 18 FPTS/G 17.2 Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 32nd 2021 Stats RUYDS 618 REC 52 REYDS 548 TD 11 FPTS/G 14.7 Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR BUF -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 35th 2021 Stats RUYDS 870 REC 40 REYDS 228 TD 8 FPTS/G 11.6

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Adds J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC WAS -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 44% 2021 Stats RUYDS 212 REC 43 REYDS 397 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.6 McKissic should have a bigger role early in the season, as Antonio Gibson is the only back he'll have to share with. In full PPR he could be used as a borderline No. 2 running back or a high-end flex, especially in a matchup against a Jacksonville defense that we don't expect to be very good. Damien Williams RB ATL Atlanta • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 20% 2021 Stats RUYDS 164 REC 16 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.1 There's a lot of late speculation that Williams could actually lead this Falcons backfield on early downs. It's a terrible matchup, and I still prefer Patterson because of his pass catching ability, but Williams could be a desperation flex or a guy you pick up now to beat the waiver wire. Mark Ingram RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 49% 2021 Stats RUYDS 554 REC 27 REYDS 162 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 I expect Ingram to have a bigger role than most and 10-to-12 touches against the Falcons defense could be enough to warrant a start, especially if he gets into the end zone. Even if you don't want to start him, Ingram is one of my favorite handcuffs.

Stashes Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 62% There have been plenty of rumors that the current Raiders staff is not as enamored with Josh Jacobs as the old Raiders staff. And Zamir White is someone they actually chose to add to the roster. At the very least, White should be the first man up on early downs if Jacobs goes down. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 45% 2021 Stats RUYDS 433 REC 14 REYDS 96 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 This is almost a mirror of the White argument. While the current Bears staff didn't pick Herbert, there are many who believe he fits their zone scheme better than David Montgomery. And Herbert was fantastic when Montgomery missed time last year. Sony Michel RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -3.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 13% 2021 Stats RUYDS 845 REC 21 REYDS 128 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.6 If someone is going to give Austin Ekeler a breather on early downs, I would expect it to be Michel. I also believe he's the best handcuff in a situation that is murky at best. Any running back would be must-start if they were getting 15 touches in this offense.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN GB -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 15.2 RB RNK 10th 2021 Stats RUYDS 799 REC 52 REYDS 391 TD 10 FPTS/G 15.3 Early on Dameon Pierce is actually my top value back, but Jones is the only back who is in the top 12 in my projections and the top five in DFS value. A.J. Dillon is also in the top five. I can't imagine a more contrarian pairing as it is generally terrible tournament strategy to start two running backs from the same team. But as I said at the top, I don't hate it this week. It's not hard to imagine the pair combining for 250 yards, three touchdowns and eight catches. I would be less interested on DraftKings, because I'm not sure I like their odds to hit the bonuses.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 20th Pierce's roster rate will be held down by the fact he's on one of the lowest projected scoring offenses as one of the biggest underdogs. But we don't often get a starting running back as cheap as Pierce is. I think he'd be at least $1,000 more if the sites had projected him as a starter back when they came out with pricing. If Shaquille Leonard is unable to go in Week 1, this might not even be a terrible matchup. In the one game Leonard missed last year, Chase Edmonds scored 26.7 PPR Fantasy points against them.