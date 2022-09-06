aaron-jones-1400-us.jpg
Throughout the 2022 draft season there was no running back I drafted more often than Aaron Jones. With one draft left to go, he's on 33% of my rosters this year. That might make you think that I'm fading A.J. Dillon. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, I've come around on Dillon over the last two weeks so much that I have drafted Dillon in five of the past nine drafts I completed. 

How does this make sense? They're the two most valuable Packers in Fantasy Football

As of Tuesday morning, I have Jones ranked as RB8 and Dillon at RB18 in my full-season rankings. For Week 1 they're in almost exactly the same spot. And that Week 1 projection (full Week 1 projections at the bottom of this article) helps explain why.

This week I have both Jones and Dillon projected for 12 carries against the Minnesota Vikings, which gives them a projection of 50-60 rushing yards. I also have Jones projected for five targets and Dillon for three. If Allen Lazard is unable to play, those numbers will likely increase. I also have both backs projected for a touchdown. 

I understand if 12 carries and 3-5 targets doesn't sound like a must-start running back. But just look at Kareem Hunt early last year. He averaged 11.5 rush attempts and four targets over the first six weeks of the season and ranked as RB9 in that stretch because of elite efficiency and a bunch of touchdowns. Elite efficiency and a bunch of touchdowns are exactly what you should expect from both Jones and Dillon.

The Packers wide receiver situation is currently a bit of an unknown and there are many of us who think Jones may just lead this team in receiving. That includes Fantasy analysts like me and Packers writers alike. If he does, then even my ranking of Jones is too low.

Still have a draft left to do? Don't hesitate to take Jones in Round 2 or Dillon in Round 4. Don't hesitate to take both. If something happens to either one, the other may just be the best running back in Fantasy Football. 

Setting your lineup for this week? Get them both in there. And that includes in DFS, as you'll see below.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 1 RB Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ BAL -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
6.8
RB RNK
NR
Mike Davis, Kenyan Drake, and Justice Hill should split the touches, but we have very little clue who will lead the backfield.
headshot-image
Kenneth Walker III RB
SEA Seattle • #9
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Rashaad Penny should have the backfield mostly to himself in Week 1.
headshot-image
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Antonio Gibson gets one more chance at being a lead back.
  • 21.9 -- Jonathan Taylor led all running backs with 21.9 FPPG last year. That was the 12th best per-game average in the past five seasons.
  • 29.3 -- Christian McCaffrey's 29.3 FPPG was 8.4 points better than any other running back in 2019.
  • 74 -- Najee Harris led all running backs with 74 catches last year. That's a very important part of him justifying his Round 1 ADP.
  • 6.7 -- Aaron Jones has averaged nearly seven targets per game in his last seven games without Davante Adams. That would give him a chance to lead all running backs in catches.
  • 2.4 -- Cam Akers averaged just 2.4 yards per carry after returning from his torn Achilles in 2021.
  • 28.3% -- The Saints led the NFL with a 28.3% running back target rate last year.
  • 45 -- Derrick Henry leads all running backs with 45 touchdowns over the past three seasons. Aaron Jones is the only other back with 40.
  • 20.3 -- David Montgomery has averaged 20.3 touches per game over the past two seasons. He'll be an enormous value if he maintains that role.
  • 4.9 -- Since Devin Singletary entered the league he's one of 37 running backs to earn at least 100 targets. He ranks 34th in yards per target (4.9) and 35th in yards per reception (6.5). Don't expect many targets this year, which makes him much better in non-PPR.
headshot-image
Antonio Gibson RB
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC WAS -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
13.5
RB RNK
16th
2021 Stats
RUYDS
1037
REC
42
REYDS
294
TD
10
FPTS/G
14.3
headshot-image
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -4.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
14.7
RB RNK
12th
2021 Stats
RUYDS
752
REC
37
REYDS
375
TD
18
FPTS/G
17.2
headshot-image
Cordarrelle Patterson RB
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
10.2
RB RNK
32nd
2021 Stats
RUYDS
618
REC
52
REYDS
548
TD
11
FPTS/G
14.7
headshot-image
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR BUF -2.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
9.1
RB RNK
35th
2021 Stats
RUYDS
870
REC
40
REYDS
228
TD
8
FPTS/G
11.6
Week 1 Adds
headshot-image
J.D. McKissic RB
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC WAS -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
14th
RB RNK
40th
ROSTERED
44%
2021 Stats
RUYDS
212
REC
43
REYDS
397
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.6
McKissic should have a bigger role early in the season, as Antonio Gibson is the only back he'll have to share with. In full PPR he could be used as a borderline No. 2 running back or a high-end flex, especially in a matchup against a Jacksonville defense that we don't expect to be very good.
headshot-image
Damien Williams RB
ATL Atlanta • #6
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
1st
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
20%
2021 Stats
RUYDS
164
REC
16
REYDS
103
TD
3
FPTS/G
5.1
There's a lot of late speculation that Williams could actually lead this Falcons backfield on early downs. It's a terrible matchup, and I still prefer Patterson because of his pass catching ability, but Williams could be a desperation flex or a guy you pick up now to beat the waiver wire.
headshot-image
Mark Ingram RB
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL NO -5.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
20th
RB RNK
45th
ROSTERED
49%
2021 Stats
RUYDS
554
REC
27
REYDS
162
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.8
I expect Ingram to have a bigger role than most and 10-to-12 touches against the Falcons defense could be enough to warrant a start, especially if he gets into the end zone. Even if you don't want to start him, Ingram is one of my favorite handcuffs.
Stashes
headshot-image
Zamir White RB
LV Las Vegas • #35
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
22nd
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
62%
There have been plenty of rumors that the current Raiders staff is not as enamored with Josh Jacobs as the old Raiders staff. And Zamir White is someone they actually chose to add to the roster. At the very least, White should be the first man up on early downs if Jacobs goes down.
headshot-image
Khalil Herbert RB
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -7 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
16th
RB RNK
46th
ROSTERED
45%
2021 Stats
RUYDS
433
REC
14
REYDS
96
TD
2
FPTS/G
4.6
This is almost a mirror of the White argument. While the current Bears staff didn't pick Herbert, there are many who believe he fits their zone scheme better than David Montgomery. And Herbert was fantastic when Montgomery missed time last year.
headshot-image
Sony Michel RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LAC -3.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
29th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
13%
2021 Stats
RUYDS
845
REC
21
REYDS
128
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.6
If someone is going to give Austin Ekeler a breather on early downs, I would expect it to be Michel. I also believe he's the best handcuff in a situation that is murky at best. Any running back would be must-start if they were getting 15 touches in this offense.
Top Play
headshot-image
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN GB -1.5 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
15.2
RB RNK
10th
2021 Stats
RUYDS
799
REC
52
REYDS
391
TD
10
FPTS/G
15.3
Early on Dameon Pierce is actually my top value back, but Jones is the only back who is in the top 12 in my projections and the top five in DFS value. A.J. Dillon is also in the top five. I can't imagine a more contrarian pairing as it is generally terrible tournament strategy to start two running backs from the same team. But as I said at the top, I don't hate it this week. It's not hard to imagine the pair combining for 250 yards, three touchdowns and eight catches. I would be less interested on DraftKings, because I'm not sure I like their odds to hit the bonuses.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Dameon Pierce RB
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -8 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
3rd
PROJ PTS
13.3
RB RNK
20th
Pierce's roster rate will be held down by the fact he's on one of the lowest projected scoring offenses as one of the biggest underdogs. But we don't often get a starting running back as cheap as Pierce is. I think he'd be at least $1,000 more if the sites had projected him as a starter back when they came out with pricing. If Shaquille Leonard is unable to go in Week 1, this might not even be a terrible matchup. In the one game Leonard missed last year, Chase Edmonds scored 26.7 PPR Fantasy points against them.
Heath's Projections