If you were charting the trajectory of every running back in Fantasy since the start of training camp, I'm not sure you could find two players moving in opposite directions faster than Antonio Gibson and Dameon Pierce. Gibson seemingly lost his grip on the Commanders starting job during camp while Pierce emerged from camp as the no-doubts-about-it lead rusher for the Texans

And yet, at least in Week 1, I'm ranking Gibson comfortably higher. Gibson has the benefit of a much easier matchup – vs. Jacksonville as opposed to vs. Indianapolis for Pierce – but I also just think he's a more sure thing in a vacuum, at least for the first four weeks of the season. With Brian Robinson on the NFI list until at least after Week 4, Gibson figures to slide right back into the role that saw him total 1,300-plus yards in 16 games last season. 

Gibson and Pierce are probably pretty safe bets for similar rush attempts as their teams' respective lead rushers, but I do feel more confident that Gibson is going to have something of a receiving role than Pierce – J.D. McKissic will obviously play a big role, but Gibson still had 42 catches last season. I don't know if I can trust PIerce to play that big a role in the passing game this early on. 

Obviously, the matchup helps – the Colts allowed the fewest points to running backs in Fantasy last season – but the situations they are in do too. The Commanders ranked 12th in rushing last season and did it while averaging 4.3 yards per carry as a team; the Texans were dead last in yards and yards per carry, at a miserable 3.4 per game. Pierce looks like a pretty talented player, but this situation is just a rough one, especially compounded by the matchup. I do have Pierce as a viable starting option, albeit more like a fringe RB2/3 than a must-start guy. 

Gibson is closer to the latter for me, and it'll be interesting to see what happens if Robinson is healthy by Week 5 but Gibson has gotten off to a strong start. I think Gibson could see more of a pass-catching role while splitting rushing downs, and could actually be an even better Fantasy option if that were the case. It's not the likeliest outcome, but if he gets off to a strong start, it's possible. 

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. CLE
  2. Jonathan Taylor @HOU
  3. Alvin Kamara @ATL
  4. Austin Ekeler vs. LV
  5. Derrick Henry vs. NYG
  6. Leonard Fournette @DAL
  7. Najee Harris @CIN
  8. D'Andre Swift vs. PHI
  9. Joe Mixon vs. PIT
  10. Saquon Barkley @TEN
  11. Dalvin Cook vs. GB
  12. Aaron Jones @MIN
  13. Nick Chubb @CAR
  14. Javonte Williams @SEA
  15. David Montgomery vs. SF
  16. James Conner vs. KC
  17. Antonio Gibson vs. JAX
  18. Elijah Mitchell @CHI
  19. Josh Jacobs @LAC
  20. Ezekiel Elliott vs. TB
  21. Chase Edmonds vs. NE
  22. Travis Etienne @WAS
  23. Devin Singletary @LAR
  24. Rashaad Penny vs. DEN
  25. Cam Akers vs. BUF
  26. Dameon Pierce vs. IND
  27. Nyheim Hines @HOU
  28. Damien Harris @MIA
  29. AJ Dillon @MIN
  30. Rhamondre Stevenson @MIA
  31. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. NO
  32. Kareem Hunt @CAR
  33. Michael Carter vs. BAL
  34. Kenyan Drake @NYJ
  35. Miles Sanders @DET
  36. J.D. McKissic vs. JAX
  37. Breece Hall vs. BAL
  38. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ARI
  39. Darrell Henderson vs. BUF
  40. Ameer Abdullah @LAC
  41. Tony Pollard vs. TB
  42. Melvin Gordon @SEA
  43. Jamaal Williams vs. PHI
  44. James Robinson @WAS
  45. Raheem Mostert vs. NE
  46. Mike Davis @NYJ
  47. Sony Michel vs. LV
  48. Alexander Mattison vs. GB
  49. Kenneth Gainwell @DET
  50. James Cook @LAR
  51. Rex Burkhead vs. IND
  52. Rachaad White @DAL
  53. Eno Benjamin vs. KC
  54. Mark Ingram @ATL
  55. Damien Williams vs. NO
  56. Dontrell Hilliard vs. NYG
  57. Travis Homer vs. DEN
  58. Jeff Wilson @CHI
  59. Boston Scott @DET
  60. Zamir White @LAC