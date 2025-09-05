In this week's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, I have Jerome Ford, Jerry Jeudy, and David Njoku listed as starters for their matchup against the Bengals. Let's add to the fun by trusting more Browns as sleepers for this week.



Joe Flacco, Dylan Sampson, and Cedric Tillman are all worth a look in deeper leagues. The Bengals-Browns game has the second-highest projected point total of 48 behind only Ravens-Bills (51.5), and Cleveland's offense should have success against this Cincinnati defense.



Let's start with Flacco, who should be a definite starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues and can be useful in deeper, one-quarterback formats. Flacco passed for at least 307 yards in each of his past five games for the Browns when he started for them in 2023, and he scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in four outings over that span. And this Bengals defense could once again be awful since Cincinnati was No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks in 2024.



Ford is expected to lead the Browns in carries, but Sampson should also get the chance to prove himself in his NFL debut. The fourth-round rookie from Tennessee is explosive, and he could have some splash plays against a suspect Bengals run defense. Sampson also might make plays in the passing game and is worth a look as a flex in deeper formats.



Tillman played one game against the Bengals in 2024 in Week 7 and went off for eight catches for 81 yards on 12 targets for 18.1 PPR points. It was Cleveland's first game after trading Amari Cooper to Buffalo, and Tillman was a go-to option in the Browns' passing attack. The same thing could happen again this week, and Tillman is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats.



This should be a fun week for the Browns offense against the Bengals. Obviously, everyone is not going to succeed, and my favorite options are Ford, Jeudy, and Njoku. But Sampson and Tillman could surprise us, and Flacco is worth a look if you need a quarterback.



Let's hope for plenty of offense for both of these teams, and we get plenty of Fantasy production across the board. Now, here are my other favorite sleepers for Week 1.

Week 1 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 37% 2024 Stats PAYDS 2403 RUYDS 249 TD 21 INT 9 FPTS/G 16.1 I wish Young had a healthy Jalen Coker (quadriceps) for this game, and losing Adam Thielen via trade to Minnesota isn't ideal. But rookie Tetairoa McMillan will be Young's best weapon since coming to Carolina, and this is a great matchup against the Jaguars, who were No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks in 2024. Young finished last year on a high note by averaging 31.5 Fantasy points in his past three games against Arizona, Tampa Bay, and Atlanta, and he ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns over that span. J.J. McCarthy QB MIN Minnesota • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 71% 2024 Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 McCarthy is a wildcard in Week 1 against the Bears since this is his first NFL start after missing his rookie campaign in 2024 with a knee injury. Chicago might get a boost with cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) hoping to play, but the secondary still has question marks. Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is healthy for the Vikings, and Adam Thielen will help McCarthy get over the loss of Jordan Addison (suspension) early in the season, along with T.J. Hockenson. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 52% 2024 Stats PAYDS 775 RUYDS 11 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 10 I'm hopeful that Penix has a healthy Darnell Mooney (shoulder) for this game, and this could be a shootout against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay was No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks last year, and Penix attempted 73 passes in his final two starts as a rookie in 2024. That volume could be there every week for Penix, given the Falcons defense, and Kirk Cousins combined for 785 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception in two starts against the Buccaneers last season.

Sleeper RBs Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 94% 2024 Stats RUYDS 789 REC 11 REYDS 91 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 I love Aaron Jones this week as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but you could also use Mason as a flex. The Vikings plan to use both running backs in tandem, and Mason could be the preferred option on the goal line. Minnesota also might lean heavily on the ground game in J.J. McCarthy's first NFL start, and Jones and Mason might each get close to 15 total touches. I'm curious to see how the game plan works in Week 1, and Mason could be a nice surprise, especially if he scores. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN DEN -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 93% 2024 Stats RUYDS 905 REC 32 REYDS 153 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.8

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ PIT -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 94% 2024 Stats RUYDS 511 REC 38 REYDS 310 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Warren signed a two-year contract extension Monday, and coach Mike Tomlin made it clear Warren will be No. 1 on the depth chart ahead of Kaleb Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell going into Week 1 at the Jets. "Certainly, he'll be our feature running back," Tomlin said. "We're not opposed, obviously, to utilizing Kenny G and Kaleb, and I'm sure you'll see them. At what time, and to what degree, will be determined how the game unfolds." Warren should be considered a flex option in most leagues until we see how the touches are distributed, but Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will hopefully give Warren 15-plus touches in this matchup. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 99% 2024 Stats RUYDS 839 REC 38 REYDS 284 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.7 Tracy is worth using as a flex with his matchup against the Commanders. He should lead the Giants in touches, but we'll see how much Cam Skattebo works in. Tracy didn't fare well in his last meeting with the Commanders in Week 9, with 16 carries for 66 yards and one catch for 3 yards, but I'm hopeful for more work in the passing game with Russell Wilson under center. Tracy had at least 14 receiving yards in five of his past seven games in 2024, which should help. Austin Ekeler RB WAS Washington • #30

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 95% 2024 Stats RUYDS 367 REC 35 REYDS 366 TD 4 FPTS/G 11 Ekeler should be the best Washington running back in Week 1 against the Giants, and we'll see what happens moving forward with the other guys in Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Even if one of those guys steps up, Ekeler will stay in his role as a change-of-pace rusher and work on passing downs. He did great against the Giants in Week 9 last season with 11 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 41 yards. Ekeler is worth using as a high-end flex in PPR, but he can be a flex option in all leagues given the matchup. Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR JAC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 94% 2024 Stats RUYDS 558 REC 39 REYDS 254 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 We're waiting to see what's going to happen with this backfield when it comes to Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen Jr., but it appears like Etienne will get the chance to lead the way against Carolina in Week 1. Coach Liam Coen said, "We've got to use him as a guy that can help make plays." I'll trust Etienne as a flex option in all leagues against the Panthers, who were No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs last year. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 84% 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Mike McDaniel on Wednesday said about the expectations for Gordon in Week 1 at the Colts that Gordon will "have zero plays or all the plays, zero yards or all the yards — or somewhere in between." De'Von Achane (calf) is expected to play in Week 1 despite missing time during training camp, but Gordon should get enough touches to be a potential flex option in deeper leagues, especially with Jaylen Wright (leg) injured. If the Dolphins are cautious with Achane, then Gordon could get "all the plays" and be a nice surprise for anyone planning to use him.

Sleeper WRs Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 92% 2024 Stats REC 87 TAR 129 REYDS 1027 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.5 Amari Cooper retired Thursday, and now Meyers should definitely be the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders, if there was any doubt. I like the upside for rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr., who is a deep sleeper for this week, but Meyers should be second on the team in targets, at worst, behind Brock Bowers. And this is a revenge game for Meyers since he played the first four years of his career in New England. He faced the Patriots in 2023 in Las Vegas and had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. And New England standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) is out for this game. I like Meyers as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Marvin Mims WR DEN Denver • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN DEN -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 50% 2024 Stats REC 39 TAR 52 REYDS 503 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.6 Mims is off the injury report after dealing with a thigh injury, and hopefully, he can pick up where last season ended. He scored at least 19.9 PPR points in three of his final five games of the regular season, including five touchdowns over that span, and he had three games during that stretch with at least five targets. Courtland Sutton is locked into the No. 1 receiver role for the Broncos, but Mims should be No. 2, for now, ahead of Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. And based on his role in the preseason, Mims could be headed for a breakout campaign, starting this week. I like him as a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 80% 2024 Stats REC 76 TAR 100 REYDS 821 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.2 Keon Coleman (groin) is limited heading into Week 1, and Shakir is healthy after dealing with a high-ankle sprain early in training camp. Josh Allen could lean heavily on Shakir in this game, which is projected as the highest-scoring matchup of the week at 51.5 points. Shakir had six catches for 67 yards on seven targets in the playoffs against the Ravens, and he could post a similar stat line this week. He's worth a look as a No. 3 PPR receiver in deeper leagues. Jaylin Noel WR HOU Houston • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Christian Kirk (hamstring) is out for Week 1 at the Rams, which should allow Noel to be the slot receiver for the Texans. I consider Jayden Higgins a sleeper as well, but you might be able to add Noel (5 percent rostered on CBS Sports on Friday afternoon) a little easier than Higgins (49 percent). That said, both are worth a look since the runway is clear for someone to emerge as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Nico Collins. Higgins has more upside given his big-play ability, but Noel might get more targets. In deeper leagues, both Higgins and Noel are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers or flex options. Xavier Legette WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 33% 2024 Stats REC 49 TAR 84 REYDS 497 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.8 Adam Thielen was traded to Minnesota, and Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is out for the first four weeks of the season. This gives Legette and Hunter Renfrow the chance to step up opposite Tetairoa McMillan and make plays for Bryce Young. It wouldn't surprise me if Renfrow has more targets and catches than Legette since Renfrow will line up in the slot. But Legette, hopefully, has more upside. In deeper leagues, both Legette and Renfrow are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers or flex options. Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET GB -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 93% 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Jayden Reed (foot) is iffy for Week 1 against the Lions, so keep an eye on his status. And Christian Watson (knee) is out. There should be a lot of targets for Golden in his NFL debut, and he's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He had a strong training camp, and hopefully it will carry over to the regular season. I'm counting on Golden to make his first Lambeau Leap in this game. Travis Hunter CB JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR JAC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS CB NR CB RNK NR ROSTERED 97% 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Hunter (shoulder) should be fine for this game against the Panthers, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. We'll see how much Jacksonville plans to use him on offense and defense, but this matchup is tasty enough to trust Hunter, even in Week 1. Last year, the Panthers were tied for second in most receiving touchdowns allowed with 21, and it would be great if Trevor Lawrence got Hunter (and Brian Thomas Jr.) into the end zone at home. Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 98% 2024 Stats REC 51 TAR 81 REYDS 670 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 We'll see how Terry McLaurin does in Week 1 after being out for most of the preseason while dealing with his contract. All that missed practice time for McLaurin allowed Samuel to develop a solid rapport with Jayden Daniels, and hopefully, that will be evident in this game against the Giants. Samuel should be started in all three-receiver leagues, and he's not a bad option in two-receiver leagues as well. I also wouldn't be shocked if Samuel is better than McLaurin in this game. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 35% 2024 Stats REC 66 TAR 87 REYDS 621 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 We need to keep an eye on Stefon Diggs (knee) and if he'll be limited in his first game back from last year's torn ACL. But even if Diggs plays every offensive snap, I still expect Douglas to have a big role from Drake Maye. As the slot receiver for Josh McDaniels, Douglas should get plenty of targets, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy option in PPR leagues in Week 1.

Sleeper TEs Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK NR ROSTERED 14% 2024 Stats REC 53 TAR 85 REYDS 532 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Schultz is worth a look in deeper leagues with Christian Kirk (hamstring) out. We'll see how the Texans use rookie receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to replace Kirk, but Schultz is a reliable target for C.J. Stroud, which could matter more in Week 1. And the Rams were No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, which could help Schultz have a surprise performance on the road. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR JAC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 39% 2024 Stats REC 40 TAR 53 REYDS 411 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.4 The Panthers led the NFL in tight end receiving touchdowns last season with 11, and Strange should be a popular target for Trevor Lawrence in this matchup and all year. Lawrence is one of my favorite quarterbacks in Week 1, and I'm expecting Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, and Strange to all have the chance to make plenty of plays. Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 69% 2024 Stats REC 47 TAR 74 REYDS 602 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.7 Darnell Mooney (shoulder) is on track to play in Week 1, but he might be limited after getting injured early in training camp. Pitts should benefit, and he did great against Tampa Bay last season. In two games, Pitts combined for 11 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets, and he scored at least 15.8 PPR points in each outing. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 59% 2024 Stats REC 66 TAR 97 REYDS 674 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 The Raiders were No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends last season, and Henry should get a healthy amount of targets from Drake Maye in this matchup. Henry closed 2024 with at least 12.3 PPR points in three of his final five games, and hopefully, he'll pick up where last season ended.

Defense/Special Teams

Dolphins (at IND)

Commanders (vs. NYG)

Jets (vs. PIT)

Kicker

Cam Little (vs. CAR)

Younghoe Koo (vs. TB)

Will Reichard (at CHI)