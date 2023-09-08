zach-charbonnet-1400-us.jpg
I already had Zach Charbonnet listed as a sleeper for Week 1 with his matchup against the Rams, but now he could be in line for a monster performance with Kenneth Walker III (groin) banged up. If Walker is out, Charbonnet would be a top-15 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

But even if Walker plays in Week 1, I still like Charbonnet as a flex option. Walker injured his groin in training camp, and it's clearly still an issue to some degree if he was limited in practice Thursday.

Seattle might opt to ease Walker back into action and lean more on Charbonnet, who had some positive moments in the preseason. I'm curious to see how this backfield split will work in Week 1 and all season, but I expect Charbonnet to get a healthy amount of touches against the Rams in a game the Seahawks should win (Seattle is minus-5).

Now, let's look at other sleepers to target in Week 1. Hopefully, they deliver in a big way to give your lineup a significant boost. And if you're looking for my Week 1 DFS plays, you can find my million-dollar contest tournament lineups for both DraftKings and FanDuel over at SportsLine.

Sleeper QBs
player headshot
Derek Carr QB
NO New Orleans • #4
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
NR
QB RNK
18th
ROSTERED
68%
2022 Stats
PAYDS
3522
RUYDS
102
TD
24
INT
14
FPTS/G
17.8
The Saints might not be able to run on the Titans in the matchup with Alvin Kamara suspended and Kendre Miller (hamstring) hurt, and Tennessee's run defense is exceptional. The Titans pass defense is a weakness, and Carr has his full complement of weapons for this matchup, led by Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Juwan Johnson. Carr is more of a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I like his outing against Tennessee at home.
player headshot
Sam Howell QB
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38
OPP VS QB
NR
QB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
39%
2022 Stats
PAYDS
169
RUYDS
35
TD
2
INT
1
FPTS/G
20.2
Howell had a strong preseason, and hopefully that carries over to this Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals. It would be great if Terry McLaurin (toe) is healthy, but Howell should take advantage of this Arizona defense at home. I'd love to see him use his legs, and he ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns at North Carolina in 2021. Look for Jahan Dotson to have a big game, and Howell is worth starting in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
player headshot
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
NR
QB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
79%
2022 Stats
PAYDS
3524
RUYDS
277
TD
19
INT
11
FPTS/G
17.2
It's risky to trust Wilson based on how he looked last year and even the preseason, and Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) isn't expected to play. But now Las Vegas pass rusher Chandler Jones (undisclosed) could be out, and Wilson will hopefully take advantage of this suspect Raiders defense. He's only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and Wilson had one of his best games against the Raiders last season when he scored 31.5 Fantasy points in Week 4.
Sleeper RBs
player headshot
Samaje Perine RB
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
NR
RB RNK
29th
ROSTERED
91%
2022 Stats
RUYDS
394
REC
38
REYDS
287
TD
6
FPTS/G
8.9
I like Javonte Williams as a starting Fantasy running back this week in all formats, but I would still use Perine as a flex. While the Broncos plan to give Williams a "big role," Perine should still have his share of touches. And he could be used in the passing game with Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) injured. The Raiders also were one of four teams to allow at least 100 receptions to running backs and five teams to allow at least 20 total touchdowns to the position last year, and the Broncos running backs should both do well in this matchup.
player headshot
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38
OPP VS RB
NR
RB RNK
22nd
ROSTERED
99%
2022 Stats
RUYDS
797
REC
9
REYDS
60
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.4
Robinson is one of my favorite plays in Week 1, but I also like Gibson in this matchup with the Cardinals. In 2022, Arizona allowed five sets of running backs (Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack, Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White, Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier and Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell) to score at least 12 PPR points in the same game. That could happen again this week. While Robinson should handle the bulk of carries for Washington, Gibson should be deployed in the passing game. I like him as a high-end flex against the Cardinals.
player headshot
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -1 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
NR
RB RNK
35th
ROSTERED
96%
Dillon is worth using as a flex option this week behind Aaron Jones, who is a must-start running back in all leagues. Dillon had one of his best games of the season in Week 13 at Chicago last year with 18 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 26 yards on three targets. It's doubtful he'll replicate those stats, but he could have an expanded role with Green Bay a little banged up at receiver with Christian Watson (hamstring) out. The Bears were also No. 2 in PPR points allowed to opposing running backs last year, and we'll see just how much Chicago's run defense has improved in 2023.
player headshot
Khalil Herbert RB
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB CHI -1 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
NR
RB RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
98%
2022 Stats
RUYDS
731
REC
9
REYDS
57
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.1
We'll see how the Bears use their running back rotation this week with Herbert, Roschon Johnson and D'Onta Foreman, but Herbert should be the starter in a plus matchup. And when he's gotten work in his career he's been successful. In eight career games with at least 12 carries, he's had at least 10 PPR points six times and 15-plus PPR points five times. One of those was against the Packers in 2021 when he had 19 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 15 yards on three targets. Consider Herbert a flex option in all formats in Week 1.
player headshot
Tank Bigsby RB
JAC Jacksonville • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND JAC -5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
NR
RB RNK
45th
ROSTERED
79%
2022 Stats
RUYDS
0
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
I'm expecting the Jaguars to be playing with a lead this week against the Colts, which should give Jacksonville the opportunity to use Bigsby in tandem with Travis Etienne. We saw in the preseason just how much the Jaguars like Bigsby, and he rewarded them by averaging 5.7 yards per carry in three games. Etienne remains a must-start running back in all leagues, but Bigsby could be a sneaky flex option in deeper formats.
Sleeper WRs
player headshot
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
NR
WR RNK
30th
ROSTERED
90%
2022 Stats
REC
64
TAR
109
REYDS
829
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.6
Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims have the chance to play well this week against the Raiders with Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) either out or limited. Sutton is coming off a strong training camp, and Mims has been impressive as a second-round rookie out of Oklahoma. Russell Wilson should lean on this duo, and the matchup isn't daunting, especially with pass rusher Chandler Jones (undisclosed) out for Las Vegas. Sutton is a borderline top-24 receiver in all leagues, and I like Mims as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in his NFL debut.
player headshot
Michael Thomas WR
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
NR
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
96%
2022 Stats
REC
16
TAR
22
REYDS
171
TD
3
FPTS/G
17
As long as Thomas is healthy then he's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver or flex in all leagues. While Chris Olave is now the alpha receiver for the Saints, you can still expect Thomas to get plenty of targets in a plus matchup. He only appeared in three games last year, but in two of them he scored at least 18.5 PPR points. He has that type of upside, and Thomas could go off for a big game in his return to action in Week 1 at home.
player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB MIN -5.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
NR
WR RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
98%
Addison should have the chance for a big game in his NFL debut against the Buccaneers. My only concern is how much he'll play if the Vikings plan to stick with K.J. Osborn as a starter ahead of Addison in two-receiver sets. But if Addison gets enough targets -- Adam Thielen averaged 6.3 targets per game last year for Minnesota -- then he should showcase his skills. For this week, be conservative with Addison and only start him in three-receiver leagues or as a flex. But don't be surprised if his first game is a big one against the Bucs.
player headshot
Elijah Moore WR
CLE Cleveland • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -2 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
NR
WR RNK
46th
ROSTERED
70%
2022 Stats
REC
37
TAR
65
REYDS
446
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.5
The first time we saw Moore in a Browns uniform in the preseason against Washington he lined up in the backfield, as well as a receiver. I love that coach Kevin Stefanski plans to move Moore around, and Stefanski said "we want to use the kid in a bunch of different ways." That starts this week against the Bengals, who have a revamped secondary, and Deshaun Watson will hopefully lean on Moore quite a bit. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and I'm also counting on Amari Cooper to play well this week. Remember, this is a home game for the Browns, and Cooper scored at least 13.2 PPR points in all but one game in Cleveland last year.
player headshot
Van Jefferson WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
NR
WR RNK
41st
ROSTERED
40%
2022 Stats
REC
24
TAR
44
REYDS
369
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.2
Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is out for Week 1, which will force Matthew Stafford to use Jefferson and Puka Nacua in prominent roles. And I would use Jefferson as a borderline starter in three-receiver leagues. Jefferson already has a built in rapport with Stafford, and Jefferson had at least 14.8 PPR points in three of his final seven games to close the 2021 campaign. Nacua has made plays in training camp, and he seems like a rookie who could surprise this year, including in this matchup against Seattle. Nacua is worth a flier in deeper leagues as a flex option.
player headshot
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -1 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
NR
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
67%
2022 Stats
REC
42
TAR
67
REYDS
425
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.8
Christian Watson (hamstring) is out for this week, which makes Doubs a starting option in three-receiver leagues and a flex in all PPR formats. He's dealing with his own hamstring concerns, but he's expected to play against the Bears. Doubs had a strong training camp, and several members of the Green Bay media expect him to lead the Packers in receptions this season. He'll get a head start on Watson in Week 1, and I'm excited to see what Doubs can do. In deeper leagues, Jayden Reed is worth a flier as a flex option since he'll now have an expanded role in his NFL debut.
Sleeper TEs
player headshot
Jake Ferguson TE
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
NR
TE RNK
14th
ROSTERED
39%
2022 Stats
REC
19
TAR
22
REYDS
174
TD
2
FPTS/G
3
Ferguson should do well this season as the new starting tight end for the Cowboys, and I like his matchup in Week 1 against the Giants. Dak Prescott has a great history of leaning on his tight ends, especially against the Giants. In Prescott's past four games against the Giants, his tight ends have combined for 30 catches for 335 yards and three touchdowns on 35 targets. Ferguson, in a part-time role last year in Week 12, had three catches for 57 yards on three targets, but he could blow up this week. I consider him a borderline No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.
player headshot
Gerald Everett TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA LAC -3 O/U 51
OPP VS TE
NR
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
51%
2022 Stats
REC
58
TAR
87
REYDS
555
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.7
Everett ended last season on a high note with a touchdown in each of his final two games, and hopefully he can keep the scoring streak alive in Week 1 against Miami. The Dolphins were miserable against opposing tight ends in 2022, finishing as one of three teams to allow at least 100 catches to the position, as well as one of four teams to allow at least 10 touchdowns. Given the shootout potential of this game with an over-under of 51 points, I'll use Everett as a streamer in deeper leagues.
player headshot
Luke Musgrave TE
GB Green Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -1 O/U 42
OPP VS TE
NR
TE RNK
21st
ROSTERED
38%
Musgrave had a strong training camp, and it appears like he'll be a go-to option for Jordan Love this year. For Week 1, he gets a boost in value with Christian Watson (hamstring) out against the Bears. Jordan Love's top targets will now be Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Musgrave, and he has the ability to be a top-12 Fantasy tight end against Chicago.
player headshot
Taysom Hill QB
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
NR
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
39%
2022 Stats
PAYDS
240
RUYDS
575
TD
11
INT
0
FPTS/G
9.4
The Saints are down to just Jamaal Williams in the backfield against the Titans with Alvin Kamara (suspension) and Kendre Miller (hamstring) out. That should put Hill in line to be the No. 2 running back in Week 1, and we know the Saints will give him the chance to get some carries, especially near the goal line. It's a tough matchup given how well Tennessee stops the run, but Hill can be a flier at tight end if you can still use him at that position on your platform.
Week 1 Preview
DST

Broncos (vs. LV)

Jaguars (at IND)

Seahawks (vs. LAR)

Sleeper Kickers
player headshot
Brandon Aubrey K
DAL Dallas • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 1 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS K
NR
K RNK
19th
ROSTERED
45%
player headshot
Brandon McManus K
JAC Jacksonville • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND JAC -5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS K
NR
K RNK
10th
ROSTERED
38%
player headshot
Greg Joseph K
MIN Minnesota • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB MIN -5.5 O/U 46
OPP VS K
NR
K RNK
8th
ROSTERED
40%