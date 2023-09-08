I already had Zach Charbonnet listed as a sleeper for Week 1 with his matchup against the Rams, but now he could be in line for a monster performance with Kenneth Walker III (groin) banged up. If Walker is out, Charbonnet would be a top-15 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

But even if Walker plays in Week 1, I still like Charbonnet as a flex option. Walker injured his groin in training camp, and it's clearly still an issue to some degree if he was limited in practice Thursday.

Seattle might opt to ease Walker back into action and lean more on Charbonnet, who had some positive moments in the preseason. I'm curious to see how this backfield split will work in Week 1 and all season, but I expect Charbonnet to get a healthy amount of touches against the Rams in a game the Seahawks should win (Seattle is minus-5).

Now, let's look at other sleepers to target in Week 1. Hopefully, they deliver in a big way to give your lineup a significant boost. And if you're looking for my Week 1 DFS plays, you can find my million-dollar contest tournament lineups for both DraftKings and FanDuel over at SportsLine.

Week 1 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 68% 2022 Stats PAYDS 3522 RUYDS 102 TD 24 INT 14 FPTS/G 17.8 The Saints might not be able to run on the Titans in the matchup with Alvin Kamara suspended and Kendre Miller (hamstring) hurt, and Tennessee's run defense is exceptional. The Titans pass defense is a weakness, and Carr has his full complement of weapons for this matchup, led by Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Juwan Johnson. Carr is more of a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I like his outing against Tennessee at home. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 39% 2022 Stats PAYDS 169 RUYDS 35 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.2 Howell had a strong preseason, and hopefully that carries over to this Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals. It would be great if Terry McLaurin (toe) is healthy, but Howell should take advantage of this Arizona defense at home. I'd love to see him use his legs, and he ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns at North Carolina in 2021. Look for Jahan Dotson to have a big game, and Howell is worth starting in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 79% 2022 Stats PAYDS 3524 RUYDS 277 TD 19 INT 11 FPTS/G 17.2 It's risky to trust Wilson based on how he looked last year and even the preseason, and Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) isn't expected to play. But now Las Vegas pass rusher Chandler Jones (undisclosed) could be out, and Wilson will hopefully take advantage of this suspect Raiders defense. He's only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and Wilson had one of his best games against the Raiders last season when he scored 31.5 Fantasy points in Week 4.

Sleeper RBs Samaje Perine RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 91% 2022 Stats RUYDS 394 REC 38 REYDS 287 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.9 I like Javonte Williams as a starting Fantasy running back this week in all formats, but I would still use Perine as a flex. While the Broncos plan to give Williams a "big role," Perine should still have his share of touches. And he could be used in the passing game with Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) injured. The Raiders also were one of four teams to allow at least 100 receptions to running backs and five teams to allow at least 20 total touchdowns to the position last year, and the Broncos running backs should both do well in this matchup. Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 99% 2022 Stats RUYDS 797 REC 9 REYDS 60 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Robinson is one of my favorite plays in Week 1, but I also like Gibson in this matchup with the Cardinals. In 2022, Arizona allowed five sets of running backs (Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack, Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White, Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier and Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell) to score at least 12 PPR points in the same game. That could happen again this week. While Robinson should handle the bulk of carries for Washington, Gibson should be deployed in the passing game. I like him as a high-end flex against the Cardinals. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1 O/U 42 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 96% Dillon is worth using as a flex option this week behind Aaron Jones, who is a must-start running back in all leagues. Dillon had one of his best games of the season in Week 13 at Chicago last year with 18 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 26 yards on three targets. It's doubtful he'll replicate those stats, but he could have an expanded role with Green Bay a little banged up at receiver with Christian Watson (hamstring) out. The Bears were also No. 2 in PPR points allowed to opposing running backs last year, and we'll see just how much Chicago's run defense has improved in 2023. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB CHI -1 O/U 42 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 98% 2022 Stats RUYDS 731 REC 9 REYDS 57 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 We'll see how the Bears use their running back rotation this week with Herbert, Roschon Johnson and D'Onta Foreman, but Herbert should be the starter in a plus matchup. And when he's gotten work in his career he's been successful. In eight career games with at least 12 carries, he's had at least 10 PPR points six times and 15-plus PPR points five times. One of those was against the Packers in 2021 when he had 19 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 15 yards on three targets. Consider Herbert a flex option in all formats in Week 1. Tank Bigsby RB JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND JAC -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 79% 2022 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I'm expecting the Jaguars to be playing with a lead this week against the Colts, which should give Jacksonville the opportunity to use Bigsby in tandem with Travis Etienne. We saw in the preseason just how much the Jaguars like Bigsby, and he rewarded them by averaging 5.7 yards per carry in three games. Etienne remains a must-start running back in all leagues, but Bigsby could be a sneaky flex option in deeper formats.

Sleeper WRs Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 90% 2022 Stats REC 64 TAR 109 REYDS 829 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims have the chance to play well this week against the Raiders with Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) either out or limited. Sutton is coming off a strong training camp, and Mims has been impressive as a second-round rookie out of Oklahoma. Russell Wilson should lean on this duo, and the matchup isn't daunting, especially with pass rusher Chandler Jones (undisclosed) out for Las Vegas. Sutton is a borderline top-24 receiver in all leagues, and I like Mims as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in his NFL debut. Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 96% 2022 Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 171 TD 3 FPTS/G 17 As long as Thomas is healthy then he's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver or flex in all leagues. While Chris Olave is now the alpha receiver for the Saints, you can still expect Thomas to get plenty of targets in a plus matchup. He only appeared in three games last year, but in two of them he scored at least 18.5 PPR points. He has that type of upside, and Thomas could go off for a big game in his return to action in Week 1 at home. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB MIN -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 98% Addison should have the chance for a big game in his NFL debut against the Buccaneers. My only concern is how much he'll play if the Vikings plan to stick with K.J. Osborn as a starter ahead of Addison in two-receiver sets. But if Addison gets enough targets -- Adam Thielen averaged 6.3 targets per game last year for Minnesota -- then he should showcase his skills. For this week, be conservative with Addison and only start him in three-receiver leagues or as a flex. But don't be surprised if his first game is a big one against the Bucs. Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 70% 2022 Stats REC 37 TAR 65 REYDS 446 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 The first time we saw Moore in a Browns uniform in the preseason against Washington he lined up in the backfield, as well as a receiver. I love that coach Kevin Stefanski plans to move Moore around, and Stefanski said "we want to use the kid in a bunch of different ways." That starts this week against the Bengals, who have a revamped secondary, and Deshaun Watson will hopefully lean on Moore quite a bit. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and I'm also counting on Amari Cooper to play well this week. Remember, this is a home game for the Browns, and Cooper scored at least 13.2 PPR points in all but one game in Cleveland last year. Van Jefferson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 40% 2022 Stats REC 24 TAR 44 REYDS 369 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2 Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is out for Week 1, which will force Matthew Stafford to use Jefferson and Puka Nacua in prominent roles. And I would use Jefferson as a borderline starter in three-receiver leagues. Jefferson already has a built in rapport with Stafford, and Jefferson had at least 14.8 PPR points in three of his final seven games to close the 2021 campaign. Nacua has made plays in training camp, and he seems like a rookie who could surprise this year, including in this matchup against Seattle. Nacua is worth a flier in deeper leagues as a flex option. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1 O/U 42 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 67% 2022 Stats REC 42 TAR 67 REYDS 425 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 Christian Watson (hamstring) is out for this week, which makes Doubs a starting option in three-receiver leagues and a flex in all PPR formats. He's dealing with his own hamstring concerns, but he's expected to play against the Bears. Doubs had a strong training camp, and several members of the Green Bay media expect him to lead the Packers in receptions this season. He'll get a head start on Watson in Week 1, and I'm excited to see what Doubs can do. In deeper leagues, Jayden Reed is worth a flier as a flex option since he'll now have an expanded role in his NFL debut.

Sleeper TEs Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 39% 2022 Stats REC 19 TAR 22 REYDS 174 TD 2 FPTS/G 3 Ferguson should do well this season as the new starting tight end for the Cowboys, and I like his matchup in Week 1 against the Giants. Dak Prescott has a great history of leaning on his tight ends, especially against the Giants. In Prescott's past four games against the Giants, his tight ends have combined for 30 catches for 335 yards and three touchdowns on 35 targets. Ferguson, in a part-time role last year in Week 12, had three catches for 57 yards on three targets, but he could blow up this week. I consider him a borderline No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LAC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 51% 2022 Stats REC 58 TAR 87 REYDS 555 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.7 Everett ended last season on a high note with a touchdown in each of his final two games, and hopefully he can keep the scoring streak alive in Week 1 against Miami. The Dolphins were miserable against opposing tight ends in 2022, finishing as one of three teams to allow at least 100 catches to the position, as well as one of four teams to allow at least 10 touchdowns. Given the shootout potential of this game with an over-under of 51 points, I'll use Everett as a streamer in deeper leagues. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1 O/U 42 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 38% Musgrave had a strong training camp, and it appears like he'll be a go-to option for Jordan Love this year. For Week 1, he gets a boost in value with Christian Watson (hamstring) out against the Bears. Jordan Love's top targets will now be Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Musgrave, and he has the ability to be a top-12 Fantasy tight end against Chicago. Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK NR ROSTERED 39% 2022 Stats PAYDS 240 RUYDS 575 TD 11 INT 0 FPTS/G 9.4 The Saints are down to just Jamaal Williams in the backfield against the Titans with Alvin Kamara (suspension) and Kendre Miller (hamstring) out. That should put Hill in line to be the No. 2 running back in Week 1, and we know the Saints will give him the chance to get some carries, especially near the goal line. It's a tough matchup given how well Tennessee stops the run, but Hill can be a flier at tight end if you can still use him at that position on your platform.

Week 1 Preview DST

Broncos (vs. LV)

Jaguars (at IND)

Seahawks (vs. LAR)

Sleeper Kickers Sleeper Kickers Brandon Aubrey K DAL Dallas • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS K NR K RNK 19th ROSTERED 45% Brandon McManus K JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND JAC -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K NR K RNK 10th ROSTERED 38% Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB MIN -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS K NR K RNK 8th ROSTERED 40%



