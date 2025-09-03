We're here. Some of you have spent weeks -- maybe months -- preparing for your Fantasy season, and now the fun begins. Let's get started. It's Week 1.

The draft was the first step, and your team is ready to go. They are ready to deliver on the expectations you've set for them, which is a championship or bust. Sure, you want to have fun along the way, but the ultimate goal is the title at the end of the season.

That's the way it should be, right? You want to feel positive about the roster you built. You want to expect the best and hope no one gets injured, everyone reaches their ceiling and all of those sleepers you drafted in the late rounds become stars.

Now, we know that's not realistic. It's how you manage your team during the season that will determine your fate. As much as the draft sets the table for the start of the year, the waiver wire is the most important part of the process. You need to be prepared.

You also need to make the right start and sit decisions, and that's why you're here. Our job is to make it easy for you. We've done the research and allowed the matchups, mostly, to determine if a player should have a positive or negative outcome each week.

We're not always going to be right. Far from it. But if you keep coming back here all season, your Fantasy team will benefit. You'll give yourself the best chance to win -- and hold that trophy at the end of the season.

So let's begin. Welcome to Week 1. The first step on your Fantasy journey starts now. Let's have some fun.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 10th 2024 Stats PAYDS 2276 RUYDS 421 TD 17 INT 10 FPTS/G 15.9

The quarterback I have rostered the most this season is Drake Maye. The player I have rostered the most this season is Drake Maye. So it only makes sense for me to tell you to trust the player I have the most faith in with my own teams as the Start of the Week for Week 1. I'm hopeful Maye will have all his weapons at his disposal with a healthy Stefon Diggs (knee), and I love Diggs, TreVeyon Henderson and Josh McDaniels coming to New England this year. The latter will likely want some revenge on his former team, so look for McDaniels to be aggressive against the Raiders in this game. We know Maye is going to make plays with his legs, and I like the over on his rushing yards prop on FanDuel, which is 29.5. I have Maye as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback right out of the gate, and I'm expecting him to deliver in a big way in Week 1 and all year.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO ARI -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 9th 2024 Stats PAYDS 3851 RUYDS 572 TD 26 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.9 I'm excited to see what Murray can do this season, and this is a favorable matchup for him against the Saints. The Cardinals are six-point favorites as of Wednesday, so we'll see how much throwing Murray has to do. But I love his rushing prop on FanDuel at 25.5 yards. Three of the past five quarterbacks against New Orleans last year ran for at least 59 yards (Drew Lock, Jayden Daniels and Baker Mayfield), and Murray averaged 33.6 rushing yards per game in 2024. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR JAC -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 12th 2024 Stats PAYDS 2045 RUYDS 119 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.7 The Panthers were No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks last season, and Carolina led the NFL with 35 passing touchdowns and 40 total touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks. This matchup should give Lawrence the chance to start off the season playing well, and it's a good thing rookie receiver Travis Hunter (shoulder) is healthy. This will be the first time Lawrence has opened the season at home in his five-year career, and he scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points in two of his four previous season openers. Given the matchup, I like Lawrence to go over his 1.5 passing touchdown prop on FanDuel. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 18th 2024 Stats PAYDS 2867 RUYDS 49 TD 19 INT 7 FPTS/G 20 Tagovailoa missed last year's game against the Colts due to a concussion, but he should make up for it in Week 1. He scored at least 27.5 Fantasy points in four of his past six games last season, and the Colts allowed three of their past four opponents in 2024 (Bo Nix, Mason Rudolph, and Drew Lock) to throw at least two touchdowns. De'Von Achane (calf) could be limited in this game, which might force Tagovailoa to air it out, and Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle could make this a track meet on the turf in Indianapolis. I like Tagovailoa as a low-end starter in all leagues, and I'll play the over on his passing touchdowns of 1.5 on FanDuel. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 17th 2024 Stats PAYDS 3864 RUYDS 323 TD 25 INT 12 FPTS/G 20.4 Purdy should get a boost with Jauan Jennings (calf) playing in Week 1, and Purdy has a great history against Seattle. In five career games against the Seahawks, he has scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in four outings over that span, including both matchups in 2024. Purdy also scored at least 25.1 Fantasy points in four of six road games last season. I expect Purdy to go over his passing touchdown prop of 1.5 on FanDuel.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. I wish Young had a healthy Jalen Coker (quadriceps) for this game, and losing Adam Thielen via trade to Minnesota isn't ideal. But rookie Tetairoa McMillan will be Young's best weapon since coming to Carolina, and this is a great matchup against the Jaguars, who were No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks in 2024. Young finished last year on a high note by averaging 31.5 Fantasy points in his past three games against Arizona, Tampa Bay and Atlanta, and he ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns over that span. I like the over on his rushing yards prop on FanDuel of 16.5 yards. J.J. McCarthy QB MIN Minnesota • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. McCarthy is a wildcard in Week 1 against the Bears since this is his first NFL start after missing his rookie campaign in 2024 with a knee injury. Chicago might get a boost with cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) hoping to play, but the secondary still has question marks. Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is healthy for the Vikings, and Adam Thielen will help McCarthy get over the loss of Jordan Addison (suspension) early in the season, along with T.J. Hockenson. McCarthy will surprise Fantasy managers with his mobility, and I like the over on his rushing prop on FanDuel of 17.5 yards. Joe Flacco QB CLE Cleveland • #15

Age: 40 • Experience: 18 yrs. There are two trends to monitor from this game that could be meaningful all season. The first is for Flacco, who passed for at least 307 yards in each of his past five games for the Browns when he started for them in 2023, and he scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in four outings over that span. And we want to see if the Bengals defense is once again a free space since Cincinnati was No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks in 2024. Flacco averaged 41.7 pass attempts with Cleveland in 2023 and should be throwing a lot in Week 1. I'll play the over on his pass attempts on FanDuel of 34.5. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. I'm hopeful that Penix has a healthy Darnell Mooney (shoulder) for this game, and this could be a shootout against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay was No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks last year, and Penix attempted 73 passes in his final two starts as a rookie in 2024. That volume could be there every week for Penix given the Falcons defense, and Kirk Cousins combined for 785 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception in two starts against the Buccaneers last season. I'll take Penix over his passing yards prop on FanDuel at 233.5.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 14th 2024 Stats PAYDS 1106 RUYDS 289 TD 10 INT 1 FPTS/G 12.9 I love the revenge game narrative here for Fields, but I hate the matchup against the Steelers. Mike Tomlin is great at limiting rushing yards for opposing quarterbacks, and Pittsburgh finished No. 4 in fewest rush yards to the position in 2024. Fields also gets off to slow starts each year and has scored 17.6 Fantasy points or less in three consecutive season openers. I also don't expect a big game from him passing against Pittsburgh's defense, and I'll take the under on his passing yards prop on FanDuel at 173.5. He's been under this total in 20 of his past 34 games going back to 2022. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 22nd 2024 Stats PAYDS 3541 RUYDS 489 TD 20 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.3 Williams went off for 30.9 Fantasy points in Week 12 against the Vikings last year but also scored 11.9 Fantasy points at Minnesota in Week 15. We'll see how he does in his first start with Ben Johnson as the Bears head coach, but Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores won't make things easy for Williams in this game, especially if the Chicago offensive line once again struggles to protect him. I'm going to play the under on his passing touchdown prop of 1.5, and Williams had 10 games last season where he failed to throw at least two scores. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 20th 2024 Stats PAYDS 3870 RUYDS 306 TD 25 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.4 Herbert has struggled with the Chiefs recently and scored 15.7 Fantasy points or less in three consecutive starts against Kansas City. We'll see if things change with this game in Brazil, but the Chargers scored a combined 27 points against the Chiefs in two meetings last year. Herbert averaged 28.5 pass attempts in both meetings with Kansas City last season, and I'll take the under on his passing props on FanDuel for this game, which is 31.5. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 23rd 2024 Stats PAYDS 3727 RUYDS 233 TD 20 INT 12 FPTS/G 15.3 Stroud has scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once in his past 13 games, including the playoffs. I'm hopeful Houston's revamped receiving corps will help Stroud rebound this year, but I don't want to trust him against the Rams, especially until we see how the Texans new offensive line performs. I'm going to play the under on his passing touchdown prop of 1.5 as well since he only reached two passing touchdowns in a game six times in 2024 and just twice in his past seven outings overall.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 15th 2024 Stats PAYDS 4629 RUYDS 56 TD 38 INT 12 FPTS/G 23.5 Goff scored 11.8 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 9 last year and has scored 13.4 points or less in three games in a row at Lambeau Field. Goff also scored 18.5 Fantasy points or less in four of eight road games in 2024. We'll see how much new addition Micah Parsons plays for the Packers, but this pass rush will challenge the revamped offensive line for the Lions. I like Goff in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I would bench him in one-quarterback formats. And I'll take the under on his passing yards prop on FanDuel at 241.5 since he has passed for 224 yards or less in three games in a row at Green Bay.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 19th 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Henderson might not start for the Patriots since Rhamondre Stevenson could get the first carry. And Stevenson might even get more total touches than Henderson in his NFL debut. But the rookie is going to get plenty of opportunities to make plays, and you'll want him in your lineup in Week 1 against the Raiders. He looked electric in the preseason, and I'm expecting the New England offense to have success against Las Vegas at home. On FanDuel, I'm going to take the over on his receiving yards of 21.5 since Henderson should be a primary target for Drake Maye in this game. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 18th 2024 Stats RUYDS 959 REC 42 REYDS 386 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.6 I don't love the matchup for Swift against the Vikings, but I do love his potential workload. Chicago could go into this game with backup running backs Roschon Johnson (foot) and Kyle Monangai (undisclosed) out or limited, which would give Swift the opportunity to do it all. For example, he played one preseason game this year and was on the field for 20 of 21 snaps with the first-team offense against the Chiefs. Swift faced the Vikings twice last year and failed to reach double digits in PPR in both outings, so keep that in mind. But with Ben Johnson as the new coach, I expect Swift to have better production, making him worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. He should definitely be involved in the passing game, and I'll take the over on his 2.5 receptions for his prop on FanDuel. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 22nd 2024 Stats RUYDS 1138 REC 51 REYDS 408 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.2 I'm worried about Jones being a consistent No. 2 Fantasy running back for the season, and we'll see how he splits the workload in Week 1 with Jordan Mason. But I'll start Jones with confidence in this matchup against the Bears. He owns Chicago. In his past 12 meetings with the Bears going back to 2019, Jones has averaged 18.3 PPR points per game against Chicago, including both games last season with the Vikings. I'll take the over on Jones' rushing yards prop on FanDuel, which is 49.5. He ran for at least 86 yards in each game against the Bears last season. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 29th 2024 Stats RUYDS 565 REC 37 REYDS 225 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 We'll find out this week how the Browns plan to use their running backs, at least until Quinshon Judkins is signed, and Ford and Dylan Sampson should share touches against the Bengals. I expect Ford to get the majority of carries, and I would use him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, with Sampson as a potential flex. Last year, Ford faced Cincinnati in Week 16 and had 11 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 39 yards on five targets for 24.1 PPR points. It would be great if he could repeat that performance this week. RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN DEN -8 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 24th 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Harvey might not start in Week 1 against the Titans because of J.K. Dobbins, but Harvey should play a lot. And I like the setup for him at home against Tennessee since Denver is favored in this game by 7.5 points. Harvey looked explosive in the preseason, and he should have the chance to make plenty of plays for Sean Payton and Bo Nix. Dobbins could also be a flex in deeper leagues, but I like Harvey as a No. 2 running back in all formats. I'll also take the over on his rushing yards on FanDuel, which is 34.5 yards.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Warren signed a two-year contract extension Monday, and coach Mike Tomlin made it clear Warren will be No. 1 on the depth chart ahead of Kaleb Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell going into Week 1 at the Jets. "Certainly, he'll be our feature running back," Tomlin said. "We're not opposed, obviously, to utilizing Kenny G and Kaleb, and I'm sure you'll see them. At what time, and to what degree, will be determined how the game unfolds." Warren should be considered a flex option in most leagues until we see how the touches are distributed, but Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will hopefully give Warren 15-plus touches in this matchup. I'll take the over on his 2.5 catches for his reception prop on FanDuel. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Tracy is worth using as a flex with his matchup against the Commanders. He should lead the Giants in touches, but we'll see how much Cam Skattebo works in. Tracy didn't fare well in his last meeting with the Commanders in Week 9 with 16 carries for 66 yards and one catch for 3 yards, but I'm hopeful for more work in the passing game with Russell Wilson under center. On FanDuel, I'll take the over on his 11.5 receiving yards, and he had at least 14 receiving yards in five of his past seven games in 2024. Austin Ekeler RB WAS Washington • #30

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ekeler should be the best Washington running back in Week 1 against the Giants, and we'll see what happens moving forward with the other guys in Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Even if one of those guys steps up, Ekeler will stay in his role as a change-of-pace rusher and work on passing downs. He did great against the Giants in Week 9 last season with 11 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 41 yards. Ekeler is worth using as a high-end flex in PPR, but he can be a flex option in all leagues given the matchup. And I'll definitely take the over on his receptions for Week 1 on FanDuel, which is 2.5. Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. We're waiting to see what's going to happen with this backfield when it comes to Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr., but it appears like Etienne will get the chance to lead the way against Carolina in Week 1. Coach Liam Coen said "we've got to use him as a guy that can help make plays." I'll trust Etienne as a flex option in all leagues against the Panthers, who were No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs last year. His rushing yards prop is 38.5 on FanDuel, and I expect him to outperform that at home. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Mike McDaniel on Wednesday said about the expectations for Gordon in Week 1 at the Colts that Gordon will "have zero plays or all the plays, zero yards or all the yards — or somewhere in between." De'Von Achane (calf) is expected to play in Week 1 despite missing time during training camp, but Gordon should get enough touches to be a potential flex option in deeper leagues, especially with Jaylen Wright (leg) injured. If the Dolphins are cautious with Achane then Gordon could get "all the plays" and be a nice surprise for anyone planning to use him. His rushing yards prop on FanDuel is 28.5, and I'll take the over, even if Achane is 100 percent.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 23rd 2024 Stats RUYDS 876 REC 57 REYDS 483 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.1 Jets starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) won't play in Week 1 against the Steelers and could miss a significant amount of time, which will hurt the entire offense for the Jets, including Hall. We'll finally get to see how much the Jets will use Hall in a committee with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, but I would only start Hall as a flex in this matchup. The Steelers will make Justin Fields try to win this game as a passer, and Hall will be a focal point for Pittsburgh. I'd love to see him have a big game, but I'm skeptical, especially with Vera-Tucker now injured. I'm going to play the under on his 12.5 rush attempts, which is his prop on FanDuel. Javonte Williams RB DAL Dallas • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 7.5 RB RNK 33rd 2024 Stats RUYDS 513 REC 52 REYDS 346 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 I'm curious to see how the Cowboys will use their running backs in Week 1 with Williams, Jaydon Blue and Miles Sanders, and Williams is going to start. Fantasy managers should treat him as a flex option at best against the Eagles, who were No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs last year. It would be great to see Williams dominate touches, but this backfield could be messy all season. And in Week 1, given the matchup, you might want to avoid the headache. It's a low number, but I'm still going to play the under on Williams' rushing yards prop on FanDuel, which is 36.5 Nick Chubb RB HOU Houston • #21

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 36th 2024 Stats RUYDS 332 REC 5 REYDS 31 TD 4 FPTS/G 8 Chubb is expected to start with Joe Mixon (foot) out, but we could see a committee approach with Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks and Dare Ogunbowale as well. It might be messy against the Rams, and hopefully you don't need to start Chubb in Week 1 in the majority of leagues. Since we don't know how long Mixon will be out, it would be nice if one of these running backs emerged as a Fantasy asset moving forward, and Chubb could be that guy. But don't start him if you can avoid it in Week 1 on the road. I'll play the under on Chubb's rushing yards prop on FanDuel at 42.5, and he only went over that total four times in eight games last year. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #32

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 43rd 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The bad news is Croskey-Merritt was listed as the No. 4 running back on Washington's depth chart for Week 1 behind Austin Ekeler, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols. The good news is depth charts can be irrelevant, and during practice Wednesday, Croskey-Merritt was second on the team in running back drills behind Ekeler. We'll see how this plays out against the Giants, but I would try to avoid Croskey-Merritt in Week 1 if possible in the majority of leagues. At best, he can be a flex option given the matchup, but don't be surprised if his playing time is limited.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC KC -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 28th 2024 Stats RUYDS 310 REC 12 REYDS 79 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 It's exciting that Pacheco appears back to his old self after suffering a broken leg last season in Week 2. When he returned to action in Week 13, he struggled, but his performance in training camp and the preseason has been encouraging. We'll see how Kansas City uses its running backs in Week 1 against the Chargers along with Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell and Brashard Smith, but I expect Pacheco to be the lead the team in touches. That said, this is a tough matchup against the Chargers, who finished No. 6 last season in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. And the Chargers were No. 1 in fewest rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs with four. I'm fine with Pacheco as a flex in this game in Brazil, but I would temper expectations for him in this matchup. I'm also worried about Pacheco's role in the passing game, and I'll take the under on his reception total prop on FanDuel, which is 1.5.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 20th 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 McMillan (hamstring) should be fine for Week 1, and he better be ready for a lot of targets. Adam Thielen was traded to Minnesota, and Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is out. I like Xavier Legette as a sleeper this week, but McMillan should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. We'll see if the Jaguars secondary is improved this season, but Jacksonville was No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in 2024. Bryce Young should lean heavily on McMillan in this matchup, and I'll take McMillan over his receptions prop of 4.5 on FanDuel. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 17th 2024 Stats REC 90 TAR 145 REYDS 1229 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.2 Jeudy struggled in two games against the Bengals in 2024 with a combined three catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets, but I don't care. With Joe Flacco under center, I'm going to like Jeudy in most matchups as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. And I'll use Cedric Tillman as a sleeper as well. This game has shootout potential if the Bengals offense plays as expected, forcing Flacco to throw. And he should lean heavily on Jeudy and pepper him with targets. I'll take the over on his 4.5 receptions for his player prop on FanDuel. Ricky Pearsall WR SF San Francisco • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 29th 2024 Stats REC 31 TAR 46 REYDS 400 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 It seems like Jauan Jennings (calf) will play in Week 1, but I still expect Pearsall to be the No. 1 receiver for Brock Purdy, especially while Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is sidelined. And hopefully, Purdy will give Pearsall plenty of targets to prop up his production. Last year, Pearsall only had three targets with at least six targets, and he scored at least 17.3 PPR points in each of those outings. I'll take the over on Pearsall's reception prop on FanDuel, which is 3.5 Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Egbuka has the chance to start off his NFL career on a high note against the Falcons in Week 1. Chris Godwin (ankle) and Jalen McMillan (neck) are out, and Egbuka will start opposite Mike Evans and hopefully command a hefty amount of targets from Baker Mayfield. Egbuka was one of the biggest stars of training camp and the preseason, and I'm willing to trust him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues right away. I'll take the over on his 57.5 receiving yards prop on FanDuel. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 27th 2024 Stats REC 58 TAR 83 REYDS 744 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Darren Waller (hip) is hurt, De'Von Achane (calf) might be limited, and Tua Tagovailoa is just starting to trust Tyreek Hill again. All of this uncertainty should be good for Waddle, who is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. With Hill missing practice due to an oblique injury, along with his comments after last season ended, the rapport between Tagovailoa and Waddle has only improved. And hopefully, it could lead to increased production, especially with Jonnu Smith gone and Waller banged up. I'll take Waddle's over on his 4.5 receptions prop on FanDuel.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Jayden Reed (foot) missed practice Wednesday, and his status for Week 1 against the Lions is in doubt. And Christian Watson (knee) is out. There should be a lot of targets for Golden in his NFL debut, and he's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He had a strong training camp, and hopefully it will carry over to the regular season. I'm counting on Golden to make his first Lambeau Leap in this game, and I like the over on his receiving yards prop on FanDuel, which is 48.5. Travis Hunter CB JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Hunter (shoulder) should be fine for this game against the Panthers, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. We'll see how much Jacksonville plans to use him on offense and defense, but this matchup is tasty enough to trust Hunter, even in Week 1. Last year, the Panthers were tied for second in most receiving touchdowns allowed with 21, and it would be great if Trevor Lawrence got Hunter (and Brian Thomas Jr.) into the end zone at home. I'll play Hunter's over on his receiving yards prop on FanDuel, which is 47.5 Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. We'll see how Terry McLaurin does in Week 1 after being out for most of the preseason while dealing with his contract. All that missed practice time for McLaurin allowed Samuel to develop a solid rapport with Jayden Daniels, and hopefully, that will be evident in this game against the Giants. Samuel should be started in all three-receiver leagues, and he's not a bad option in two-receiver leagues as well. I also wouldn't be shocked if Samuel is better than McLaurin in this game. On FanDuel, I'm playing the over on Samuel's receptions prop, which is 3.5. Christian Kirk WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Kirk should benefit in a big way if the Texans struggle to run the ball because he'll get plenty of opportunities in the short-passing game. He's going to play in the slot in Houston, and C.J. Stroud should make Kirk second on the team in targets behind Nico Collins. Last year, Stefon Diggs got off to a hot start in this role before he suffered a torn ACL, and Kirk should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I love the over on his receptions prop on FanDuel, which is 3.5. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. We need to keep an eye on Diggs (knee) and if he'll be limited in his first game back from last year's torn ACL. But even if Diggs plays every offensive snap, I still expect Douglas to have a big role from Drake Maye. As the slot receiver for Josh McDaniels, Douglas should get plenty of targets, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy option in PPR leagues in Week 1. My favorite player prop of Week 1 on FanDuel might be Douglas over 3.5 receptions.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -8 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 34th 2024 Stats REC 64 TAR 120 REYDS 1017 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.7 I'd be nervous to start Ridley even in three-receiver leagues given his potential matchup with Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II, as well as rookie quarterback Cameron Ward making his first NFL start on the road. This could be bad all around. And while Ridley should get plenty of targets, he will likely struggle to produce against the No. 1 cornerback in the NFL. This is not a good week to start Ridley, and I'll take the under on his receptions prop on FanDuel, which is 4.5. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2024 Stats REC 101 TAR 154 REYDS 1104 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.8 Wilson faced the Steelers in Week 7 last year, and he finished with five catches for 61 yards on nine targets. I could see a similar stat line for Wilson in Week 1, although it could be worse based on how Justin Fields looked in the preseason. I would only consider Wilson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but hopefully Fields will give him enough targets that he can succeed despite the tough matchup. Give me the under on his 4.5 receptions for his prop on FanDuel. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 5.9 WR RNK 47th 2024 Stats REC 77 TAR 113 REYDS 975 TD 6 FPTS/G 14 I'm concerned about the long layoff for Jennings, who sat out practice for several weeks due to a calf injury. He can still come out and put on a show against the Seahawks, especially since he's looking for a new contract and might want to make a statement. But I expect Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, and potentially Christian McCaffrey to get more targets than Jennings in this game, and he could be on a snap count. At best, consider Jennings a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues. And I'll take the under on his receptions prop on FanDuel, which is 4.5 Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2024 Stats REC 32 TAR 44 REYDS 400 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 I wouldn't be surprised if Olave had a standout game this week against the Cardinals, but I'd prefer to take a wait-and-see approach with this passing attack with Spencer Rattler under center. It could be great for Olave if Rattler gives him plenty of targets, but Rattler could also stink, which would be bad for Olave and Rashid Shaheed. At best, consider Olave a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I'll take the under on Olave's receiving yards prop on FanDuel, which is 49.5

Bust Alert Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ PIT -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 22nd 2024 Stats REC 66 TAR 108 REYDS 992 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.7 Metcalf will likely see a lot of Sauce Gardner in this game, and Metcalf hasn't fared well when going up against the Jets' standout cornerback in the past. In two career meetings against Gardner, Metcalf was held to five catches for 69 yards on 14 targets. We'll see if things improve for Metcalf with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and I would still start Metcalf in three-receiver leagues. But it's doubtful Metcalf will have a big outing based on how Gardner has done against him in the past. I'll take the under on Metcalf's receptions prop on FanDuel, which is 4.5.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 12.2 TE RNK 5th 2024 Stats REC 64 TAR 97 REYDS 505 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 Njoku went off in two games against the Bengals in 2024 with a combined 18 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 24 targets, and he scored at least 14.6 PPR points in each outing. He has top-five upside in this matchup, and he can be a star almost every week when Joe Flacco is under center. It also helps that Cincinnati was No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends last year, and I'll play the over on Njoku's 4.5 receptions prop on FanDuel. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BAL -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 11.9 TE RNK 8th 2024 Stats REC 55 TAR 69 REYDS 673 TD 11 FPTS/G 11.1 Isaiah Likely (foot) isn't expected to play in Week 1 against the Bills, and this game should be a shootout, which gives Andrews top-five upside in all leagues. Last year, Likely missed Week 10 against the Bengals, and Andrews had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. I'm hopeful Lamar Jackson will lean on Andrews again, and he's always a threat to score. With Likely out, I'll take Andrews over his receptions prop at 4.5 on FanDuel. Tyler Warren TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA IND -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 10th 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Warren should be a favorite target for Daniel Jones, and I like this matchup for Warren against a revamped Dolphins secondary. Jones showed in the preseason that he wants to lean on Warren, and he has the chance to make a splash in Fantasy and reality in his NFL debut. I like Warren as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, and I'll play the over on his receiving yards prop on FanDuel, which is 34.5

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR JAC -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 19th 2024 Stats REC 40 TAR 53 REYDS 411 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.4 The Panthers led the NFL in tight end receiving touchdowns last season with 11, and Strange should be a popular target for Trevor Lawrence in this matchup and all year. Lawrence is one of my favorite quarterbacks in Week 1, and I'm expecting Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter and Strange to all have the chance to make plenty of plays. I'll play the over on Strange's receiving yards prop on FanDuel, which is 27.5. Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 16th 2024 Stats REC 47 TAR 74 REYDS 602 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.7 Darnell Mooney (shoulder) is on track to play in Week 1, but he might be limited after getting injured early in training camp. Pitts should benefit, and he did great against Tampa Bay last season. In two games, Pitts combined for 11 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets, and he scored at least 15.8 PPR points in each outing. He could be a nice surprise in this matchup at home. I'll take the over on receptions prop on FanDuel, which is 3.5. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 17th 2024 Stats REC 66 TAR 97 REYDS 674 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 The Raiders were No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends last season, and Henry should get a healthy amount of targets from Drake Maye in this matchup. Henry closed 2024 with at least 12.3 PPR points in three of his final five games, and hopefully he'll pick up where last season ended. I'll take the over on his 3.5 receptions for his prop on FanDuel.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 18th 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I'm excited to see what Loveland can do in his rookie campaign, but I don't want to start him, if possible, in Week 1 against the Vikings. Minnesota was among the league leaders in fewest touchdowns allowed to tight ends last year with three, and Loveland could struggle to get targets in his NFL debut while sharing the field with D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Cole Kmet. I'll play the under on his receiving yards prop on FanDuel at 28.5. Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 15th 2024 Stats REC 44 TAR 75 REYDS 448 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Kincaid has the chance for a rebound season in 2025 after dealing with two knee injuries in 2024, but I don't want to start him in Week 1 against Baltimore. He had seven targets against the Ravens in Week 4 last year and finished with five catches for 47 yards. I could see a similar stat line this week, and he's only worth starting in deeper leagues. Zach Ertz TE WAS Washington • #86

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 10.9 TE RNK 13th 2024 Stats REC 66 TAR 91 REYDS 654 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.4 Ertz combined for five catches for 67 yards on five targets in two games last year against the Giants, who were No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Terry McLaurin will play in Week 1, and Deebo Samuel is now on the roster, meaning Ertz could struggle for targets. I would only start Ertz in deeper leagues in Week 1, and I'll take the under on his receptions prop on FanDuel, which is 3.5.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET GB -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 9th 2024 Stats REC 50 TAR 70 REYDS 707 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.6 The Lions were No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends last year, and Detroit allowed just three receiving touchdowns to tight ends. Kraft caught one of them, but he combined for seven catches for 75 yards on 11 targets as well. If he doesn't find the end zone this week then Kraft could post minimal stats. I would only start him in deeper leagues, and I'll take the under on his 39.5 receiving yards prop on FanDuel.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Cardinals (at NO)

If you like streaming DSTs for Week 1 then the Cardinals DST is for you. Facing the Saints should be the matchup to target early in the season -- and potentially all year. New Orleans' offense is limited with a suspect offensive line and Spencer Rattler under center for now. Rattler had five interceptions and three fumbles in seven appearances last year.

Sleepers

Dolphins (at IND)

Commanders (vs. NYG)

Jets (vs. PIT)

DST to Sit

Bills (vs. BAL)

You don't want to roster two DST options in Week 1, but starting the Bills DST against the Ravens -- and vice versa with the Ravens DST against the Bills -- isn't ideal. Lamar Jackson accounted for only nine turnovers last season, and this game should be a high-scoring affair. This should be a bad week for the Bills DST.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Wil Lutz K DEN Denver • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN DEN -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 17th PROJ PTS 8.8 K RNK 2nd The Broncos offense should give Lutz plenty of chances to make plays this week, and he's always a good option when he's at home. The Titans were also No. 3 in most PATs allowed at 50, and I like Lutz as a top-five Fantasy kicker in this matchup.