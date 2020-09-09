Watch Now: Fantasy Football Today Mailbag ( 2:59 )

It's here. It's finally here. Week 1 of the 2020 season has arrived, and we've been waiting months for this moment. And now it's time to see how your Fantasy team will perform when actual games are happening. We didn't know if this season would even start because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and hopefully there's no issues during the year. This could be a wild season, but we'll help guide you along the way.

This is your destination for all the starts and sits you need all season. We'll provide you sleepers as well, and hopefully help lead you toward a Fantasy championship. So let's get started. I'm fired up for Week 1, and hopefully you are as well. It's great to have the NFL back, as well as the ability to set your Fantasy lineup. Now, let's make sure the right guys are in — or out — to help you win in Week 1.

Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -6.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 8th 2019 Stats PAYDS 3089 RUYDS 510 TD 29 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.5

For the first Start of the Week, I wanted to use someone who I've been promoting all offseason. And Josh Allen is a breakout candidate this year, especially with the addition of Stefon Diggs. He has the chance to be a top five Fantasy quarterback in 2020.

And it all starts this week against the Jets. While he didn't perform well against the Jets last season in Week 1 -- he barely played in Week 17 in the rematch to rest for the playoffs -- when he scored 17 Fantasy points, he should go off in this matchup at home.

The Jets defense is in rebuild mode, especially without Jamal Adams and C.J. Mosley. Allen should have success against this secondary with Diggs and John Brown, and hopefully Allen continues to make plays with his legs.

He was third in rushing among quarterbacks last season with 510 yards and first in rushing touchdowns with nine, and that's a big part of his Fantasy appeal. But this is the season he takes another step as a passer, and maybe Week 1 will be the first 300-yard game of his career.

I'm excited about Allen in 2020, and I'm expecting him to be great in Week 1. He should have the chance for a standout performance against the Jets this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 6th 2019 Stats PAYDS 4466 RUYDS 147 TD 27 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.2 This game has shootout potential, as William Hill has the expected point total at 49. Ryan at home is always a good play, especially against a defense like the Seahawks, who could have a questionable pass rush. Ryan has top-five upside this week, and hopefully we'll see plenty of production from his playmakers in the passing game with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PIT -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 9th 2019 Stats PAYDS 351 RUYDS 7 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 6 Roethlisberger is reportedly back at 100% from last year's elbow injury, and he should be excited to light up this Giants secondary on Monday night. Roethlisberger was a candidate for Start of the Week in Week 1, and I'm expecting a solid performance on a national stage. The Giants were one of eight teams to allow 30 touchdown passes in 2019, and this secondary is rebuilding once again. It might not be a top-five performance for Roethlisberger this week, but a top-10 outing is possible. Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 15th 2019 Stats PAYDS 572 RUYDS -2 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 8 Newton was another candidate for Start of the Week as well, and I'm hopeful he's back at 100 percent and ready to dominate. The Dolphins defense should be better from 2019, but Newton should still be successful with his arm and legs. It should be fun to watch offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels use Newton in their first game together, especially against former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 12th 2019 Stats PAYDS 4039 RUYDS 243 TD 28 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.6 A repeat of last year's Week 1 performance against the Washington Football Team would be welcomed when Wentz had 313 passing yards and three touchdowns for 31 Fantasy points. I wouldn't go in expecting that, but I wouldn't be shocked if it happened either, especially against this secondary. It would be great if Wentz had his full complement of weapons, as well as a healthy offensive line, but he's still worth trusting in a big way in Week 1. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 14th 2019 Stats PAYDS 4638 RUYDS 40 TD 24 INT 16 FPTS/G 18.2 This is another game expected to be high scoring, as William Hill has the point total at 51.5. Expect a shootout between Dak Prescott and Goff, and Goff should have the chance for a strong showing in his new stadium. While Goff didn't have a great year in 2019, he closed the season with five games in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points. I'm expecting that to be his floor in Week 1 against a rebuilding Cowboys secondary.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tyrod Taylor QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN LAC -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 18th 2019 Stats PAYDS 33 RUYDS 7 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.9 Taylor likely won't have Mike Williams (shoulder), but he should have enough weapons to be successful in this matchup. The last two times he started in Week 1 (2018 with Cleveland and 2017 with Buffalo) he scored at least 22 Fantasy points. He's an excellent streamer. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 22nd 2019 Stats PAYDS 4615 RUYDS 29 TD 23 INT 20 FPTS/G 17.5 Rivers usually starts off the season playing well, and he's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three consecutive season openers. Hopefully that doesn't change with his new team, but facing the Jaguars defense should help. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR LV -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 17th 2019 Stats PAYDS 4054 RUYDS 82 TD 23 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.9 We'll see how often the Raiders are going to be road favorites, but this is a great matchup for Carr. My only concern is Josh Jacobs just dominating this game, but Carr is worth streaming in Week 1.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 4002 RUYDS 183 TD 27 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.6 Rodgers hasn't fared well against the Vikings of late. In his past three years against Mike Zimmer's defense, Rodgers has scored 18 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row, as well as getting hurt against Minnesota in 2017. The Vikings are rebuilding in their secondary, but the pass rush could be a problem for Rodgers. In a tough matchup on the road, it's easy to fade Rodgers, and he's scored 18 Fantasy points or less in two of his past three season openers. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 14.8 QB RNK 13th 2019 Stats PAYDS 2499 RUYDS 66 TD 19 INT 5 FPTS/G 25.4 Stafford didn't face the Bears in 2019 because of his back injury, but he scored a combined 24 Fantasy points in two games against Chicago in 2018. A lot has changed since then, but the Bears pass rush should be a problem for Stafford this week. I wouldn't be surprised if he scores more than 20 Fantasy points based on volume, so he's more of a bust alert than an outright sit. But I'd be hesitant to start Stafford this week in 10-team leagues and would consider other options in larger formats as well. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.8 QB RNK 20th 2019 Stats PAYDS 3027 RUYDS 279 TD 26 INT 12 FPTS/G 20.2 Jones should have a rough time against the Steelers this week. In their final six games in 2019, only Kyler Murray had multiple touchdowns against this defense, but Murray also had three interceptions in that outing. Pittsburgh's defense returns all of its key defensive starters, and the Giants passing game should be in trouble in Week 1. Saquon Barkley is the lone Giants player I would want to start in this matchup. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 3827 RUYDS 141 TD 25 INT 21 FPTS/G 17.1 In four career games against the Ravens, Mayfield has three outings with 19 Fantasy points or less. You're likely starting Mayfield in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but that's likely the extent of it. Only three quarterbacks had multiple passing touchdowns against the Ravens last year, including Mayfield, but he passed for fewer than 200 yards and had an interception in that Week 16 matchup. I wouldn't be surprised if he has a similar performance this week. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK NR Burrow's NFL debut could be tough, even with the Chargers missing star safety Derwin James (knee). Burrow could be seeing a lot of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram as the Chargers pass rush will be in his face most of the day. And the Chargers secondary should be able to frustrate A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. It would be great to see Burrow come out and light up the Chargers at home, but I'd be hesitant to start him even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3722 RUYDS 544 TD 24 INT 12 FPTS/G 20.3 You didn't draft Murray as a top-six Fantasy quarterback to sit him in Week 1, which is understandable. He also played well against the 49ers in two games last year with at least 27 Fantasy points in each outing, and now he has DeAndre Hopkins on his side. That said, I'm still ranking Murray as a low-end starter this week, and I expect the 49ers to have a better plan for Murray after having a full offseason to prepare for him. A 20-point performance is still likely, but I don't expect him to have a dominant outing. He's likely someone you want to avoid in DFS unless you're looking at him as a contrarian play.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 19th 2019 Stats RUYDS 772 REC 14 REYDS 180 TD 10 FPTS/G 10.3 Mostert is expected to share touches with Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon, but Mostert should still be the lead rusher this week against the Cardinals. He closed last season with a touchdown in six games in a row, and he has a good chance to find the end zone again this week. Anything he does in the passing game will be a bonus. Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 22nd 2019 Stats RUYDS 1091 REC 14 REYDS 82 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.9 I'm going with Mack over Jonathan Taylor if you rostered both, but I have no problem starting both Colts running backs this week against the Jaguars. The Colts offensive line should dominate the Jaguars defense up front, and Mack and Taylor should each get enough touches to be successful. It wouldn't be a surprise if Mack and Taylor each scored touchdowns in this matchup. Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 17th 2019 Stats RUYDS 213 REC 79 REYDS 456 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 We'll find out the status for David Montgomery (groin) by the end of the week, but Cohen should play a prominent role regardless. And if Montgomery is out, hopefully Cohen gets some additional carries on top of his work in the passing game. Cohen has scored a touchdown in three of his past four games against the Lions, and he's a must-start running back in PPR. In non-PPR leagues, Cohen is a high-end flex. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 25th 2019 Stats RUYDS 263 REC 72 REYDS 645 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.3 Damien Harris (hand) is on injured reserve, and reports are Sony Michel could be limited with his snaps as he continues to work his way back from offseason foot surgery. White is the only Patriots running back to trust, and he should be good against the Dolphins. He's scored a touchdown in three of his past four meetings against Miami, and hopefully Cam Newton leans on White the same way Tom Brady did. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -6.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 29th I'm going with Moss over Devin Singletary as the Buffalo running back to trust this week against the Jets. Both are expected to play a lot, and I would prefer to use Moss as just a high-end flex option if possible. But all the reports in training camp indicate Moss has earned a prominent role, while Singletary has struggled. We'll see what Buffalo has planned, but I like the outlook for Moss, especially in a game the Bills should win.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 28th We'll see how the Washington Football Team uses its backfield in Week 1, but Gibson should get quality playing time, especially if the team is chasing points. I like Gibson as a high-end flex, especially in PPR. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -9 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 5.4 RB RNK 34th 2019 Stats RUYDS 141 REC 15 REYDS 167 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.6 Clyde Edwards-Helaire should be the star of this backfield, but Williams will get work against the Texans. He had three games in 2019 with at least 10 total touches, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing. Chris Thompson RB JAC Jacksonville • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 36th 2019 Stats RUYDS 138 REC 42 REYDS 378 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 While James Robinson is getting all the hype, Thompson should lead the Jaguars running backs in snaps this week, with the team likely chasing points. Thompson is a good flex option in PPR against the Colts, who led all teams with receptions allowed to running backs in 2019. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 35th 2019 Stats RUYDS 1011 REC 35 REYDS 196 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.3 I'm curious to see how the Broncos are going to use Melvin Gordon and Lindsay against the Titans, but all reports indicate it could be a 50-50 split. As such, I'll still use Lindsay as at least a flex option this week. Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 245 REC 24 REYDS 204 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 I'm hopeful Miles Sanders (hamstring) is going to be 100 percent this week, but Scott should have a prominent role no matter what happens with Sanders. Scott closed last season with at least 13 PPR points in three of his final four games, including Week 15 at Washington. Scott is a solid flex option in Week 1.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 6.4 RB RNK 44th YTD Stats RUYDS 1152 REC 76 REYDS 522 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.3 Fournette might end up as the best running back for the Buccaneers this season, but it's hard to trust him this week against the Saints. He's had little practice time with the team, and Ronald Jones should lead the backfield in snaps, with LeSean McCoy mixing in, likely on passing downs. I'd be hesitant to play Jones as well, but I'd lean toward Jones over Fournette against New Orleans. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 40th 2019 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Even if Darrell Henderson (hamstring) doesn't play this week, it could be hard to trust Akers against the Cowboys since the Rams plan to play Malcolm Brown as well. I'm hopeful that I'm wrong on this one, and Akers comes out with a dominant performance to establish himself as the lead running back for the Rams this year. But the safe play is to keep him reserved in most leagues and just see what he does in his NFL debut. D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #6

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 46th Swift is in a similar scenario to Akers in that he could be hard to trust in his NFL debut. The Lions will start Kerryon Johnson, and we'll see if newly signed Adrian Peterson plays as well. Swift also has been banged up in training camp with a leg injury, and he might not be 100 percent. Long-term, I love the outlook for Swift, but I'd keep him reserved in Week 1 against the Bears in most leagues. Jordan Howard RB MIA Miami • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 525 REC 10 REYDS 69 TD 7 FPTS/G 11 The Patriots defense might not be as stout in 2020 as it was in 2019, but I still expect New England to be tough against the run. Last year, the Patriots allowed just two total touchdowns to running backs, and Howard will likely need to score to have a successful week. He'll also be sharing touches with Matt Breida, who should have more opportunities than Howard in the passing game. At best, use Howard as a flex option in non-PPR leagues. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 179 REC 37 REYDS 285 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5 Hunt is more of a bust alert than an outright sit, and I'm fine using him as a flex option this week. But this is a tough matchup against the Ravens on the road, and he struggled against them in Week 16 last year at home with two carries for 8 yards, as well as four catches for 33 yards. I'm curious to see how the workload is split between Hunt and Nick Chubb this season, but Chubb should still lead the Browns in carries this week. Hunt should have a prominent role in the passing game, but Baltimore allowed the fewest receptions to running backs in 2019.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 789 REC 66 REYDS 461 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.3 Bell had a great Fantasy outing against the Bills in Week 1 last year in Buffalo with 17 carries for 60 yards, along with six catches for 32 yards and a touchdown. If I knew he was getting 23 total touches again this week then he wouldn't be in this spot, but who knows what Adam Gase has planned when it comes to Bell and Frank Gore. Bell is still worth using in most leagues as a low-end starter or flex, but I have little confidence in him to succeed, especially in a tough matchup. This feels like a game the Bills can dominate, and Bell could struggle if his workload is limited.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN TEN -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 17th 2019 Stats REC 52 TAR 84 REYDS 1051 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.6 The Broncos just lost standout pass rusher Von Miller (ankle) for the season, and Bradley Chubb (knee) is expected to be limited Monday night. That should allow Ryan Tannehill plenty of time to find Brown -- and hopefully often. He had at least seven targets in three of his final four games last year in the regular season, and he scored at least 22 PPR points in all of them. He's on his way toward a sensational sophomore campaign, starting this week. Stefon Diggs WR BUF Buffalo • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -6.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 18th 2019 Stats REC 63 TAR 94 REYDS 1130 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 The first game for Diggs in Buffalo should be a good one as he and Allen should have the chance for a big week. I also like John Brown as a sleeper, but expect Diggs to get plenty of targets in this matchup. Last year, the Jets were one of seven teams to allow at least 20 touchdowns to receivers, and Diggs should make a splash in his first home game for the Bills Mafia. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 15.2 WR RNK 25th 2019 Stats REC 45 TAR 68 REYDS 501 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.5 Hilton is out to prove that he's still among the best receivers in the NFL after missing six games in 2019 with a calf injury. With a new quarterback in Rivers, Hilton should exploit favorable matchups like he has this week against the Jaguars. The Jacksonville defense is in rebuild mode, and Hilton should have the chance for a big Week 1. Hilton has scored a touchdown in each of his past two season openers. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 20th 2019 Stats REC 49 TAR 71 REYDS 670 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Fuller has been one of my guys all offseason, and I'll stick with him this week against the Chiefs in what should be a high-scoring game. And Fuller could be in line for plenty of targets if Brandin Cooks (quad) is out or limited. I'm expecting the Texans to be chasing points this week, and Fuller has top-15 upside. If he stays healthy all year, he has top-15 upside for the season. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 16th 2019 Stats REC 73 TAR 118 REYDS 1008 TD 8 FPTS/G 15 Chark has been another one of my favorite Fantasy receivers this year, and he should soak up targets from Gardner Minshew as the Jaguars are likely chasing points. He had a huge game against the Colts in Week 11 last year with eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets, and it would be great if he had a repeat performance this week. Now, he only had four catches for 34 yards on five targets in Week 17 against the Colts, but I'm starting Chark with full confidence this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Henry Ruggs III WR LV Las Vegas • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR LV -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 38th Ruggs is my favorite rookie receiver this week with his matchup against the Panthers. Look for the Raiders to feature him, but I also like Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards as sleepers as well. This should be a fun game for the Raiders offense in Week 1. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -8 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 27th 2019 Stats REC 46 TAR 71 REYDS 584 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.4 Brown didn't fare well against the Browns in 2019 with five catches for 28 yards on seven targets in two games, but I'm hoping he can recreate some Week 1 magic from 2019 in this matchup. Last year in Week 1 against Miami, Brown went off for four catches, 147 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He's a good boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 33rd 2019 Stats REC 9 TAR 10 REYDS 159 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 Jackson is the healthiest of Philadelphia's main receivers, and he loves Week 1. He's scored at least 16 PPR points in three of his past four season openers, including 35 PPR points against Washington in Week 1 last year. Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 44th 2019 Stats REC 52 TAR 85 REYDS 656 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Miller went off in Week 13 last year at Detroit with nine catches for 140 yards on 13 targets, and hopefully he can replicate that performance this week. Allen Robinson has the chance for a huge game against this revamped Lions secondary, but don't forget about Miller, who should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PIT -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 43rd 2019 Stats REC 59 TAR 92 REYDS 680 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 All of the Steelers main weapons are in play this week against the Giants, including Johnson, who should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Roethlisberger should look for Johnson early and often Monday night -- and all season -- as the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh behind JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 36th Green is playing his first game since Week 13 of the 2018 season. It's his first game with Joe Burrow and first game for coach Zac Taylor. And he's facing a Chargers secondary led by Casey Hayward and Chris Harris. No, thanks. At best, use Green as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in three-receiver leagues. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 40th 2019 Stats REC 72 TAR 128 REYDS 1202 TD 9 FPTS/G 15.4 Parker is dealing with a hamstring injury and a tough matchup against the Patriots. While he actually fared well against Stephon Gilmore and the New England secondary in Week 17 last year with eight catches for 137 yards on 11 targets, I'm gonna shy away from Parker this week. Hopefully he's 100% if you plan to start him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but I'm not confident he'll be productive, especially with Preston Williams now back. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 42nd 2019 Stats REC 68 TAR 107 REYDS 709 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 You're not going to bench DeAndre Hopkins in his first game with the Cardinals, but you might consider sitting Kirk. The 49ers held Kirk to eight catches for 49 yards on 14 targets in two games last year, and he might not be worth the risk until we see how Murray spreads the ball around with Hopkins now in Arizona. I still like Kirk as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver for the season, but this could be a rough Week 1 outing on the road. Emmanuel Sanders WR NO New Orleans • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB NO -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 33rd PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 97 REYDS 869 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.2 Sanders is making his debut with the Saints, but I don't like the matchup for him against the Buccaneers. It's doubtful Sanders is going to see a high volume of targets, and Tampa Bay's secondary was vastly improved to close 2019. In the Buccaneers final three games of the year, they didn't allow a receiver to score a touchdown, including matchups with Kenny Golladay, Hopkins and Julio Jones. You're not benching Michael Thomas ever, but it's easy to stay away from Sanders in all leagues. Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK NR 2019 Stats REC 74 TAR 133 REYDS 1035 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Beckham is more of a bust alert than a sit, but I would only start him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues. In two games last year against the Ravens, he had a combined six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, including just two catches for 20 yards in Week 4 at Baltimore. Marlon Humphrey and this Ravens secondary should make Beckham and Jarvis Landry work for their stats, but Beckham is the headliner and could struggle.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR DAL -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 79 TAR 119 REYDS 1189 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.3 Jalen Ramsey will likely make things tough on Cooper this week if the two line up against each other, and that's what happened in Week 15 last year. Ramsey helped frustrate Cooper in that meeting when Cooper was held to one catch for 19 yards on two targets. I'll start Cooper as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues, but he might not fare better than Michael Gallup or even CeeDee Lamb. Cooper has proven to struggle when he faces elite cornerbacks, and Ramsey, based on his new contract, is clearly one of the best in the NFL.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 69 TAR 89 REYDS 734 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 The last time we saw Higbee in 2019 he closed the season with at least 18 PPR points in five games in a row, including a 23-point outing against Dallas in Week 15. Hopefully, he can pick up where he left off, especially since he saw at least 11 targets in each of his final four games. The Cowboys allowed the most receptions (104) and third-most receiving yards (1,016) to tight ends last year, which should bode well for Higbee in Week 1. He has top-five upside in what could be a shootout. Blake Jarwin TE DAL Dallas • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR DAL -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 41 REYDS 365 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.3 Jarwin should have the chance for a strong outing in his debut as the starting tight end for the Cowboys. This game should be a high-scoring affair, and Prescott should lean on Jarwin as one of his top targets this week. The Rams allowed a tight end to score in each of their final three games last year, including Jason Witten in Week 15. Hopefully, that touchdown goes to Jarwin this week. Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB NO -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 65 REYDS 705 TD 9 FPTS/G 11.9 Cook scored a touchdown in each of his two games against Tampa Bay last year, and he's a threat to score every time he steps on the field with Drew Brees. In fact, in their final eight games together in 2019, Cook scored seven touchdowns. This game should be a high-scoring affair with a projected point total of 49.5 by William Hill, and all the top weapons for Brees are in play, including Cook as a top-10 Fantasy tight end for Week 1.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PIT -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 52 REYDS 375 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 The middle of the defense against the Giants should be an area for Roethlisberger to exploit, and Ebron has looked good in training camp. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Ebron score this week. Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 72 REYDS 448 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.9 The Jaguars defense, as you can tell from reading this far, is going to be one we're targeting all season long. And Doyle should be in line for a prominent role with Trey Burton (calf) on injured reserve. We could be seeing a lot of Rivers to Doyle this week and all season. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN TEN -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 44 REYDS 439 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.4 Smith is a popular breakout candidate among Fantasy analysts this season, but now he has to prove his worth. This Broncos defense could be in trouble with Von Miller out and Chubb at less than 100 percent. Smith scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his final four regular season games last year, and hopefully that momentum carries over to Week 1.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 2 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 1 I'm excited for Herndon's Fantasy outlook this season, but I'm hesitant to start him in Week 1 against the Bills. Buffalo was top three in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends in each of the past two years, and the Bills should make things tough on Herndon this week. In two games against Buffalo last year, the Jets tight ends combined for six catches for 42 yards on nine targets. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 75 TAR 97 REYDS 787 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.7 The Ravens were tied for second in the NFL last season in touchdowns allowed to tight ends with three, and Hooper will likely need to score to have a quality Fantasy outing this week. He did score against Baltimore in 2018 when he was with the Falcons, but I'm worried about his targets in this offense. I'd look for a streaming option in Week 1 if possible. T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 59 REYDS 367 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.7 Hockenson was awesome in Week 1 last year against the Cardinals with six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and it would be great if history repeats itself this week. But the Bears were tough against Hockenson last year and should make him uncomfortable again in Week 1. Now, Hockenson didn't have Stafford in those games in 2019, but he combined for nine catches for 65 yards and no touchdowns on 17 targets against Chicago in those two meetings.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 68 REYDS 467 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.5 Like most of the bust alerts listed here, it's hard to sit Engram in the majority of leagues. And you didn't draft Engram as a top 10 Fantasy tight end to bench him, but it might be the smart move. The Steelers defense is nasty, and Engram could have a minimal stat line on Monday night. Last year, no tight end had more than 35 yards in Pittsburgh's final seven games, while only three caught short-area touchdowns. Engram should be considered a low-end starter at best in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Colts (@JAC)

We've been telling you for weeks about using the Colts DST as a streaming option against the Jaguars, and hopefully you listened. The Indianapolis defense should be better with the addition of DeForest Buckner, and Gardner Minshew was sacked at least twice in all but two of his 14 appearances in 2019.

Sleepers

Eagles (at WAS): The Washington Football Team is going to be limited offensively, and the Eagles defense should have the chance for a strong performance in Week 1, especially if Darius Slay can make things tough on Terry McLaurin.

The Washington Football Team is going to be limited offensively, and the Eagles defense should have the chance for a strong performance in Week 1, especially if Darius Slay can make things tough on Terry McLaurin. Chargers (at CIN): Bosa, Ingram, Hayward and Harris should make things tough on the Bengals passing game, especially in Burrow's first NFL start. If Joe Mixon is limited at all, this could be a bad offensive outing for Cincinnati in Week 1.

Bosa, Ingram, Hayward and Harris should make things tough on the Bengals passing game, especially in Burrow's first NFL start. If Joe Mixon is limited at all, this could be a bad offensive outing for Cincinnati in Week 1. Titans (at DEN): We'll see how much Jadeveon Clowney plays in Week 1 for the Titans, but I would still trust this defense against Drew Lock, even on the road. Lock was sacked at least twice in two of his final three starts last year.

Sit 'Em

Rams (vs. DAL)

The Cowboys are going to score against the Rams, and we'll see if this defense can force any sacks or turnovers at home. Last year in Week 15, Prescott had no turnovers or sacks against the Rams, and Dallas scored 44 points. I'd look elsewhere for a DST this week instead of trusting the Rams.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Badgley K LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN LAC -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS K 31st PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 4th I'm expecting the Chargers to have a strong game offensively, and Badgley should have the opportunity for plenty of points. The Bengals were one of five teams to allow at least 30 field goals in 2019, and I don't expect a dramatic improvement from Cincinnati's defense in this Week 1 matchup. Badgley should be considered a top-10 Fantasy option in Week 1.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Boswell K PIT Pittsburgh • #9

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PIT -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS K 23rd PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 10th The Steelers should have the chance for a big week on offense, and Boswell will get plenty of scoring opportunities. He's a top 10 Fantasy kicker heading into Week 1. Jason Myers K SEA Seattle • #5

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SEA -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS K 22nd PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 7th This game should be high scoring, and Myers should benefit from kicking indoors. The Falcons were also one of five teams to allow at least 30 field goals in 2019. Stephen Gostkowski K TEN Tennessee • #3

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN TEN -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS K 28th PROJ PTS 5.5 K RNK 20th It's great that he's back in the NFL, and he should have the chance for several scoring opportunities against the Broncos this week. Like the Bengals and Falcons, the Broncos also allowed at least 30 field goals to opposing kickers last year.