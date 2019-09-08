Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Lamar Jackson ready for a fast start

Here we are. The start of a new season is upon us. Some of you are coming off a championship campaign, with the bragging rights go along with it. Others have never even been to the Fantasy playoffs. None of that matters now. This is a fresh start. You did your homework this summer, drafted a solid team (hopefully) and now get to see how everything works when it matters.

But Week 1 is just the beginning. This is a long journey over the next four months, which will hopefully result in a rewarding finish. And we're here to help you each step of the way.

Along with my colleagues Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Adam Aizer, Ben Gretch and Chris Towers, you get the best Fantasy Football advice (for free) in the world. Let me repeat that: we give you the best Fantasy Football information anywhere.

From our rankings, projections, waiver wire suggestions and trade chart, along with our Fantasy Football Today podcast and programs on CBS Sports HQ, we cover everything you need and more. And we do it in an entertaining and informative way.

This Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column is part of that as well. Whatever you need to be successful in your Fantasy leagues, we have you covered. We do the research for you, and all you have to do is set your lineup.

Now, we're not always going to be right. Far from it. We don't have control over what happens on the field.

But I promise we'll be successful more times than not, and your Fantasy roster will benefit from it. So let's get started. And good luck on your path to winning a Fantasy title this year.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Start of the Week

Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MIA VS QB 20 QB RNK 5th OWNED 95% 2018 Stats PAYDS 1201 RUYDS 695 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.6

There's so much to like about Jackson this week that I don't know where to begin. Maybe we should start with his beginning since this is a homecoming game for him: He was born in Pompano Beach, Fla., and went to Boynton Beach High School. That should provide some extra motivation in his first season-opening start.

Jackson also gets to face what could be one of the worst defenses in the NFL. For example, Miami's best pass rusher coming into Week 1 is likely Charles Harris, who has three sacks in his two-year career. And with the Dolphins offense likely to struggle this week, Jackson should have plenty of chances to score with Baltimore likely dominating time of possession.

I'm so excited about Jackson this week that he's my No. 3 ranked quarterback behind only Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. I'm looking forward to watching him build off last year's quality start in his rookie season.

We've talked all offseason about how Jackson should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback, and I liked him as a top-10 guy in all leagues, especially where it's four points for passing touchdowns. This should be an excellent debut against the rebuilding Dolphins.

I'm starting Jackson over: Ben Roethlisberger (at NE), Aaron Rodgers (at CHI), Matt Ryan (at MIN), Kyler Murray (vs. DET) and Kyler Murray (vs. DET)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown SF VS QB 24 QB RNK 7th OWNED 95% 2018 Stats PAYDS 2992 RUYDS 281 TD 20 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.2 We'll see how much this 49ers defense has improved from last year, but this could be a perfect setup for Winston in Week 1 at home. In 2018, San Francisco was tied for the most passing touchdowns allowed at 35 and fewest interceptions at two. If the offensive line can keep Winston from taking too many hits and running for his life, he should have a field day with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard. This is the start of Winston's breakout campaign. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown IND VS QB 17 QB RNK 9th OWNED 95% 2018 Stats PAYDS 4308 RUYDS 7 TD 32 INT 12 FPTS/G 21.8 Rivers has a good track record in season openers, which is what I'm counting on here. He's also good in home openers, even if the Chargers don't exactly have a great home-field advantage. In his past eight season openers, Rivers is averaging 22.0 Fantasy points per game. And in his past eight home openers, Rivers is averaging 27.0 Fantasy points per game. I expect this Colts defense to be improved this season, but I still like Rivers in this spot as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1. Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CIN VS QB 27 QB RNK 13th OWNED 99% 2018 Stats PAYDS 3448 RUYDS 376 TD 35 INT 7 FPTS/G 23.1 The Bengals defense was awful in 2018, and I don't expect a dramatic turnaround this season, especially for Week 1 on the road. That should help Wilson pick up where last season left off. He averaged 21.6 Fantasy points in eight games at home in 2018. It will help Wilson if D.K. Metcalf (knee) plays as expected, but I expect Wilson to find enough production to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this week. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CAR VS QB 21 QB RNK 11th OWNED 100% 2018 Stats PAYDS 4688 RUYDS 108 TD 34 INT 12 FPTS/G 23.3 Goff got a huge contract extension Tuesday at four years, $134 million, including an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed. That's great for him, and Fantasy managers want to see him earn it on the field. He benefits with Cooper Kupp back (ACL); Goff scored at least 20 Fantasy points in six of the eight games Kupp played. I'm excited for Goff in this matchup against the Panthers, who allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2018. Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown PIT VS QB 14 QB RNK 10th OWNED 98% 2018 Stats PAYDS 4355 RUYDS 35 TD 31 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.1 In five career home games against the Steelers, Brady has been dominant. He's 5-0 with a 71.9 percent completion rate, and he has 1,797 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and no interceptions over that span. The last time he faced the Steelers at home in a season opener was 2015, and he passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns. I doubt Brady does that again, but I like him as a low-end starting option in Week 1 at home.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown NYG VS QB 10 QB RNK 12th OWNED 87% 2018 stats PAYDS 3885 RUYDS 305 TD 28 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.6 In his past four games against the Giants, Prescott is averaging 26.8 Fantasy points per game. He should have all of his weapons available with Ezekiel Elliott back and Amari Cooper (foot) healthy, and Prescott now has to earn a new contract. He's worth using as a low-end starting option this week. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown TB VS QB 28 QB RNK 17th OWNED 74% 2018 Stats PAYDS 718 RUYDS 33 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 19 I'm hopeful we get 16 games out of Garoppolo this season, and if that happens he could emerge as a quality Fantasy quarterback. This is a good week to trust him against a rebuilding Buccaneers secondary. Tampa Bay allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last year, and I don't expect things to improve much in 2019. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown ARI VS QB 4 QB RNK 19th OWNED 44% 2018 stats PAYDS 3777 RUYDS 71 TD 21 INT 11 FPTS/G 15.9 If there was ever a week to trust Stafford, it's this week against the Cardinals. With Arizona standout cornerback Patrick Peterson (suspension) out, this secondary can be exposed. Look for Stafford to lean on Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Kerryon Johnson and T.J. Hockenson a lot this week. I like Stafford as a streaming option in deeper leagues and a quality starter in two-quarterback formats.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown DET VS QB 16 QB RNK 15th OWNED 93% Murray has the chance to be good. But I need to see it first before starting him, especially in a matchup against a tough defensive front. My biggest concern is the Cardinals offensive line holding up, and Murray might get hit a lot. I wouldn't be surprised if Murray goes off, although he might not have much success on the ground. Last year, in matchups against Prescott, Wilson, Mitchell Trubisky, Cam Newton and Josh Allen, the Lions held each to fewer than 20 yards rushing. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown NE VS QB 29 QB RNK 16th OWNED 99% 2018 Stats PAYDS 5129 RUYDS 98 TD 37 INT 16 FPTS/G 25.6 Roethlisberger is 0-5 against the Patriots in New England in his career, and he's averaging 19.7 Fantasy points in his past three meetings with them. He's not a horrendous starting option against this defense, especially if the Steelers are chasing points, but I'd like to avoid Roethlisberger on the road if possible. He's a low-end starting option at best in Week 1. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown GB VS QB 18 QB RNK 18th OWNED 73% 2018 Stats PAYDS 3223 RUYDS 421 TD 27 INT 12 FPTS/G 22.1 In three career meetings with the Packers, Trubisky is averaging just 17.3 Fantasy points per game. I can see him in that same range this week. Green Bay's defense should be improved this year with the additions of safety Adrian Amos and linebackers Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith, and this defense could be a surprise as the season goes on. For Trubisky, he's just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback until he proves otherwise on a consistent basis. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown ATL VS QB 30 QB RNK 23rd OWNED 79% 2018 Stats PAYDS 4298 RUYDS 123 TD 31 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.4 Don't judge the Falcons defense based on what happened last year because it was a mess due to injuries, especially with Deion James and Keanu Neal out. Atlanta will be better this season, and it should show in Week 1 against Cousins. He also struggled in the preseason, and we'll see if the Vikings will remain committed to running the ball as they've talked about all offseason. I would only use Cousins in two-quarterback leagues this week. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown BUF VS QB 1 QB RNK 22nd OWNED 45% 2018 Stats PAYDS 2865 RUYDS 138 TD 18 INT 15 FPTS/G 15.5 I'm excited about Darnold this year, but he's not someone to trust in Week 1 against the Bills. In one start against Buffalo last season, Darnold was held to 11 Fantasy points. The Bills also allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last season, and Robby Anderson (calf) might not be 100 percent this week. Eventually, I can see Darnold as a top-15 Fantasy quarterback this season, but I'm only using him in two-quarterback formats at best in Week 1.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MIN VS QB 2 QB RNK 20th OWNED 100% 2018 Stats PAYDS 4924 RUYDS 125 TD 39 INT 7 FPTS/G 26.4 Ryan should be a weekly starter in most leagues, but this is a tough matchup against Minnesota on the road. The Vikings allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in 2018 with 15, and they were second in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Ryan only had four games with fewer than 20 Fantasy points in 2018, but two of them came on the road, including the season opener at Philadelphia. I would only plan on using Ryan in two-quarterback leagues this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MIA VS RB 25 RB RNK 15th OWNED 100% 2018 Stats RUYDS 645 REC 21 REYDS 170 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.8 It will be a common theme throughout the season to stack players against the Dolphins, and Ingram should have a great debut with the Ravens in Week 1. He's had 15 games over the past two seasons with at least 13 carries as a member of the Saints, and he's failed to score at least 12 PPR points just three times, while averaging 17.3 PPR points over that span. It would be a shock to see him get fewer than 13 carries, and he's got top-10 upside in all formats given this matchup. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown PIT VS RB 7 RB RNK 25th OWNED 100% 2018 Stats RUYDS 931 REC 7 REYDS 50 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.7 I was initially skeptical of Michel this preseason, when he had an issue with his knee in the offseason and the Patriots added a prominent rookie running back with Damien Harris to this backfield. But Michel has apparently been fine during training camp and looked great in the third preseason outing against Carolina. In his final three games in the playoffs last season, Michel had 71 carries for 336 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and six touchdowns, so hopefully he'll pick up where last season ended. Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown IND VS RB 26 RB RNK 16th OWNED 99% 2018 Stats RUYDS 554 REC 39 REYDS 404 TD 6 FPTS/G 12 Melvin Gordon isn't going to play against the Colts because of his contract holdout, which means Ekeler and Justin Jackson will share the workload until he returns. I consider Ekeler a must-start running back this week, with Jackson a high-end flex as a sleeper. Last season, Ekeler averaged 15.3 PPR points in four games when Gordon was either out or injured, and I'm expecting that kind of production this week. Jackson also scored at least 14 PPR points in two of the final three games Gordon missed in 2018. It could be a good week for both Chargers against the Colts. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OAK VS RB 15 RB RNK 24th OWNED 99% 2018 Stats RUYDS 1037 REC 35 REYDS 241 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.8 Lindsay probably has mixed feelings facing the Raiders. His first ever 100-yard outing came against Oakland in Week 2 last year, as he scored 11 PPR points in that matchup. But he also suffered a serious wrist injury against the Raiders in Week 16, which ended his season and forced him to miss the Pro Bowl. He's healthy now, and he should be ready to dominate Oakland's defense one more time. We'll see how his workload is shared with Royce Freeman, but I'm confident in Lindsay as a starter in all leagues this week. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown GB VS RB 11 RB RNK 21st OWNED 98% 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We've only had one glimpse of Montgomery in uniform during the preseason, but it was enough to turn heads. In Chicago's first preseason game against Carolina, Montgomery had three carries for 16 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 30 yards on three targets. I'm hopeful he'll be used in the passing game to that level, and I'm ready to trust him in the season opener against the Packers. We'll see how the Bears use Tarik Cohen and potentially Mike Davis alongside Montgomery, but I'd be surprised if he gets fewer than 15 touches. I'm expecting him to perform like a top-15 Fantasy running back against the Packers at home.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown NYG VS RB 20 RB RNK 43rd OWNED 87% Even with Ezekiel Elliott signed and expected to play, I would still consider Pollard a potential flex option, especially given the NFL Network report of Elliott being limited to 20-25 reps. Pollard should get the chance for at least 10 total touches in a plus matchup, and he could be the one killing the clock at the end of the game if Dallas is playing with a lead. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown HOU VS RB 8 RB RNK 30th OWNED 93% 2018 Stats RUYDS 578 REC 22 REYDS 141 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.2 Murray should have the chance for about 15 total touches, and I plan to start him as at least a flex option in several leagues. He's going to handle most of the workload vacated by Ingram, and it's always good to trust the Saints at home in a prime-time game. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown WAS VS RB 14 RB RNK 33rd OWNED 96% The Eagles should have the chance to play with a lead in this game, and Sanders might get to showcase his talents in his home debut. I don't consider him a must-start running back yet because of all the mouths to feed in Philadelphia, but I would start Sanders as a flex in most leagues. Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CIN VS RB 30 RB RNK 38th OWNED 89% 2018 Stats RUYDS 419 REC 9 REYDS 75 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.9 I'm expecting Seattle to have its way with Cincinnati this week at home, and Penny should have the chance for a decent workload as the No. 2 running back behind Chris Carson. While Carson is a must-start running back in all leagues, Penny should be considered a high-end flex. Matt Breida RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown TB VS RB 24 RB RNK 34th OWNED 92% 2018 Stats RUYDS 814 REC 27 REYDS 261 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 The 49ers listed Breida as the starter on their first depth chart, ahead of Tevin Coleman, which was a surprise. While both running backs will play a lot – and I like Coleman as a starting Fantasy option – Breida should be at least a flex in all leagues. He played at Tampa Bay in Week 12 last year and had 14 carries for 106 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and three catches for 34 yards.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown JAC VS RB 5 RB RNK 23rd OWNED 100% 2018 Stats RUYDS 256 REC 23 REYDS 160 TD 6 FPTS/G 6.1 I was already leery about the matchup for Williams against the Jaguars before the Chiefs added LeSean McCoy, and now the uncertainty of his workload makes me want to stay away. While Williams should get the majority of touches, it would not be shocking to see McCoy step in and be heavily involved, not to mention the possibility of rookie Darwin Thompson also getting some looks. I would only consider Williams a flex option this week against what should be a dominant Jaguars defense once again. Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CLE VS RB 16 RB RNK 31st OWNED 100% 2018 Stats RUYDS 1059 REC 15 REYDS 99 TD 12 FPTS/G 12.4 I'm expecting the Titans to be chasing points in this matchup, which isn't ideal for Henry on the road. Along with that, not having left tackle Taylor Lewan (suspension) will hurt the offensive line, and we'll see how Henry is after dealing with a calf injury early in training camp. He should be fine, but I don't love this set up for him, especially in PPR. He's a flex option at best in that format. Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown PHI VS RB 18 RB RNK 37th OWNED 96% I'm excited that Washington coach Jay Gruden said Guice will get the majority of touches in this backfield ahead of Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson, but I want to see it first. I also want to see this Washington offense show me something to have confidence in starting Guice in a tough matchup on the road. I'm confident that will happen eventually, but I'm not there in Week 1, especially with left tackle Trent Williams still away from the team. I'd only use Guice as a flex option for now. Kenyan Drake RB MIA Miami • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown BAL VS RB 3 RB RNK 28th OWNED 98% 2018 Stats RUYDS 535 REC 53 REYDS 477 TD 9 FPTS/G 12.8 We'll see how the Dolphins plan to use Drake and Kalen Ballage, but this could get ugly fast. With Miami trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston, a bad offensive line got significantly worse. And now the Ravens are coming to town. I don't know about you, but starting any Dolphins player in Week 1, including Drake in PPR, makes me nervous. This Miami offense could be atrocious all year, especially in a tough matchup against Baltimore. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown NYJ VS RB 10 RB RNK 36th OWNED 87% The Bills apparently let McCoy go because they have confidence in Singletary, but that doesn't mean he's going to get a significant workload in Week 1 against the Jets. Remember, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon are still on the roster, and all three running backs will likely get touches. Gore could even be the starter, and Yeldon could be the primary running back on passing downs, meaning Singletary isn't in line for the main role – yet. It could happen, but I'd rather take a wait-and-see approach against what should be a good run defense for the Jets.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CHI VS RB 1 RB RNK 22nd OWNED 100% 2018 Stats RUYDS 728 REC 26 REYDS 206 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.2 You're most likely going to start Jones on Thursday night against the Bears, but you shouldn't be surprised if he struggles. Playing the Bears has been a nightmare for Jones, who suffered two knee injuries in his only two trips to Chicago in his career. We have yet to see how the Packers will use Jones in tandem with Jamaal Williams under new coach Matt LaFleur since both were injured in the preseason. It could be a split, although that would be a surprise, and I'm hopeful Jones just dominates touches because he's the better running back. Still, given the uncertainty, the tough matchup and Jones' history in Chicago, I wouldn't prioritize starting Jones this week. He's a low-end No. 2 running back at best in all formats.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown PIT VS WR 15 WR RNK 23rd OWNED 99% PROJ 10.9 2018 Stats REC 41 TAR 71 REYDS 737 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5 He's back, and you should start him with confidence this week against the Steelers. Gordon averaged 103.7 yards per game in the three games he played without Rob Gronkowski last season, and hopefully that will be the norm now that Gronkowski is retired. I like Tom Brady at home in this spot, and Gordon and Julian Edelman should be started in all leagues. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown SF VS WR 23 WR RNK 16th OWNED 99% PROJ 13.5 2018 Stats REC 59 TAR 95 REYDS 842 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.6 I'm so ready to see Godwin play a full game for Bruce Arians, and this is an amazing matchup against the 49ers at home. Godwin is headed for a third-year breakout campaign, and it should start this week. The 49ers allowed the most touchdowns to opposing receivers last season, and Godwin and Mike Evans should feast in Week 1. Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CAR VS WR 21 WR RNK 21st OWNED 99% PROJ 14.2 2018 Stats REC 40 TAR 56 REYDS 566 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.8 I'm also excited that Kupp is back, and Jared Goff should rely on him once again in a big way. Kupp is someone Goff trusts in the red zone, and last year he was on pace for 16 touchdowns if you look at the six healthy games he played before suffering a torn ACL. There could be some rust since we haven't seen Kupp in the preseason, but all the reports about his recovery have been positive. I have no hesitation starting him again in Week 1 at Carolina. Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS WR 13 WR RNK 18th OWNED 100% PROJ 13.2 2018 Stats REC 70 TAR 120 REYDS 1063 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.7 With Patrick Peterson suspended for this game, along with Robert Alford (broken leg) out, this is a good spot to trust Golladay and Marvin Jones. Golladay has the higher ceiling and should be considered a must-start Fantasy receiver, and Jones is worth starting in three-receiver leagues as a sleeper. Stafford should rely on both of his top options this week. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS WR 29 WR RNK 17th OWNED 98% PROJ 11.8 2018 Stats REC 66 TAR 101 REYDS 717 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.8 It's pretty clear Westbrook is the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars, and he should soak up plenty of targets from Nick Foles in this matchup at home. Even with the Jaguars' great defense, they could still be chasing points against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Westbrook has the chance to be a breakout receiver in his third year in the NFL, and this game should help get him off to a hot start. I consider Westbrook a must-start receiver in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown LAR VS WR 27 WR RNK 30th OWNED 89% 2018 Stats REC 39 TAR 65 REYDS 494 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 I couldn't write a Week 1 story about players to start and not recommend my guy. You should start D.J. Moore this week, but don't be surprised if Samuel has the better performance against the Rams. I'm excited to see if all the preseason hype carries over to the regular season now that Cam Newton (foot) is healthy. Emmanuel Sanders WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OAK VS WR 12 WR RNK 27th OWNED 96% 2018 Stats REC 71 TAR 99 REYDS 868 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.6 Sanders looks fully recovered from last year's ruptured Achilles', and hopefully he'll produce against the Raiders like he did last season in Week 2 when he had four catches for 96 yards on four targets. Sanders should be considered a borderline starting receiver in all leagues this week. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown NO VS WR 32 WR RNK 32nd OWNED 96% 2018 Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 503 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.1 The Texans and Saints should be a high-scoring affair, which is good for all the receivers involved. And Fuller has the chance for several big plays in his return from last year's torn ACL. He's healthy now, and I expect Deshaun Watson to take some shots with him down the field. He's worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Marquise Goodwin WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown TB VS WR 26 WR RNK NR OWNED 44% 2018 Stats REC 23 TAR 43 REYDS 395 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.8 I'm getting more and more excited about Goodwin as the potential No. 1 receiver for the 49ers this year. We'll see how he does in a full game with Jimmy Garoppolo, and if he's better than Dante Pettis. This should be a high-scoring game with the Buccaneers and 49ers, and I wouldn't be surprised if Goodwin comes out of this game as one of the more popular players to add off the waiver wire this week. DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown PHI VS WR 19 WR RNK 45th OWNED 71% 2018 Stats REC 41 TAR 74 REYDS 774 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.5 I love a good revenge game, and Jackson facing Washington qualifies. He also should have the chance for some big plays in his first game back in Philadelphia since 2013, and Jackson is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MIN VS WR 2 WR RNK 25th OWNED 99% PROJ 10.3 2018 Stats REC 64 TAR 93 REYDS 821 TD 10 FPTS/G 12.9 Ridley is more of a bust alert than a must-sit receiver, but he has a tough matchup against the Vikings. While Julio Jones will likely see the most of standout cornerback Xavier Rhodes, it won't be easy for Ridley either. In 2018, Minnesota was second to only Jacksonville in touchdowns allowed to receivers with nine. I'm not completely benching Ridley in all leagues, but he's more of a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 1 than a must-start option. Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown BUF VS WR 3 WR RNK 28th OWNED 96% PROJ 11.0 2018 Stats REC 50 TAR 93 REYDS 752 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.2 It appears his injured calf is fine, although he was limited in practice Wednesday. It's clear he won't be 100 percent, which isn't ideal in a likely matchup with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. I'm excited for Anderson as a Fantasy option this season, but I hope this calf injury doesn't linger. Keep an eye on his status for Week 1, but he would be just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in this matchup. Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown GB VS WR 25 WR RNK 39th OWNED 95% PROJ 11.5 2018 Stats REC 55 TAR 94 REYDS 754 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.7 Robinson didn't fare well in two games against the Packers last season, combining for seven catches for 115 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets. He will likely see a lot of Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is a rising star, and this should be a tough matchup for Robinson. I would only consider him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown DET VS WR 6 WR RNK 36th OWNED 94% PROJ 12.1 2018 Stats REC 43 TAR 68 REYDS 590 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Kirk didn't flash in the preseason like many hoped, myself included, but neither did most of the Cardinals skill players. We'll see if that changes now that the games are real, and hopefully Kyler Murray will lean on Kirk as one of his top options. I'm nervous for Kirk if he gets matched up with Lions' standout cornerback Darrius Slay, and Kirk could have a rough outing in Week 1. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in this matchup. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown JAC VS WR 1 WR RNK 37th OWNED 93% PROJ 8.4 2018 Stats REC 40 TAR 55 REYDS 519 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4 One of the bigger storylines in this game is that Jaguars' standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey is going to shadow Tyreek Hill this week. While you're not benching Hill in any leagues, it won't be easy for him to have a dominant game. The same goes for Watkins, who will likely get anther tough matchup in A.J. Bouye. The cornerback duo in Jacksonville helped hold opposing receivers to a league-worst seven touchdowns last year, although Watkins posted six catches for 78 yards on eight targets against the Jaguars in Week 5. I'm skeptical of him doing that again, and I would only start Watkins as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown LAC VS WR 9 WR RNK 29th OWNED 100% PROJ 12.9 2018 Stats REC 76 TAR 120 REYDS 1270 TD 6 FPTS/G 17.1 It might be easy to fade Hilton this week in the first game since Andrew Luck retired, but he can still be a borderline starter in a game where the Colts are likely chasing points. And the Chargers defense, even without standout safety Derwin James (foot), should still put plenty of pressure on Jacoby Brissett and give him little time to look down the field. I would only use Hilton as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM tight end

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Delanie Walker TE TEN Tennessee • #82

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CLE VS TE 27 TE RNK 8th OWNED 86% PROJ 8.9 2018 Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Having Walker back at 100 percent from last year's ankle injury is great, and he should be the best receiving option for the Titans this season. He has a favorable matchup this week against the Browns, who were No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends last year. Walker is the lone Tennessee player I feel comfortable starting in most leagues this week. Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown NE VS TE 25 TE RNK 9th OWNED 89% PROJ 8.4 2018 Stats REC 50 TAR 72 REYDS 610 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 Last year, the Patriots were among the league leaders in touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends with eight, and hopefully McDonald can find the end zone this week. He has the chance to be a top-10 Fantasy tight end this season, and it should help his cause this week if the Steelers are chasing points as expected. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS TE 17 TE RNK 13th OWNED 70% PROJ 8.5 2018 Stats REC 34 TAR 51 REYDS 552 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.7 I'm leaning heavily on the Ravens this week with Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Andrews, and I also think you can use Miles Boykin and Marquise Brown as sleepers at receiver. Andrews is facing a Dolphins defense that typically struggles with tight ends, and last year they were among the league leaders in touchdowns allowed to the position with nine. Andrews should have the chance for a big year in 2019, starting in Week 1.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Geoff Swaim TE JAC Jacksonville • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown KC VS TE 32 TE RNK NR 2018 Stats REC 26 TAR 32 REYDS 242 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.2 Swaim should be fine with the foot injury he's been battling for the past two weeks, and he's worth using as a streamer in Week 1 against the Chiefs. Kansas City allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2018, and Swaim could emerge as a valuable target for Nick Foles in Week 1 and moving forward. Darren Waller TE OAK Oakland • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown DEN VS TE 18 TE RNK 14th OWNED 47% 2018 Stats REC 6 TAR 6 REYDS 75 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 My colleague Dave Richard loves Waller, and he could be a decent streamer in Week 1 against the Broncos. Denver was No. 8 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends last season, and Derek Carr could help Waller potentially find the end zone this week. He's worth starting in deeper leagues. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CIN VS TE 28 TE RNK 22nd OWNED 8% 2018 Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 156 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 The Seahawks are running out of healthy bodies in the passing game, especially if D.K. Metcalf (knee) isn't able to play. Dissly could find himself as the No. 2 target for Russell Wilson behind Tyler Lockett, and he's worth using as a streaming tight end against the Bengals. In 2018, the Bengals were tied with the Chiefs for the most touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends with 10.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Hooper TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS TE 6 TE RNK 10th OWNED 77% PROJ 8.1 2018 Stats REC 71 TAR 88 REYDS 660 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.2 The Vikings were among the league leaders in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends last year, and only George Kittle, Zach Ertz and Jimmy Graham did damage against Minnesota in 2018. Hooper should struggle in this tough matchup on the road, and he's only worth starting in deeper leagues. Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CHI VS TE 14 TE RNK 15th OWNED 58% 2018 Stats REC 55 TAR 90 REYDS 636 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 Graham should be fine with the finger injury that he's dealing with, but I don't want to start him against the Bears. In two games against Chicago last year, Graham combined for five catches for 40 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets. The Bears only allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight ends last season, and none of them came after Week 8. Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown ATL VS TE 11 TE RNK 19th OWNED 61% 2018 Stats REC 64 TAR 82 REYDS 634 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.4 The Falcons defense should be better against tight ends this season with Deion Jones and Keanu Neal healthy. Atlanta now has standout players in the middle of the field to contain tight ends, and I'd be hesitant to trust Rudolph in this matchup. Dating back to last season, Rudolph has just two games with double digits in PPR points in his past 12 outings. That lack of consistency in a tough matchup makes me want to stay away.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown TEN VS TE 2 TE RNK 12th OWNED 84% 2018 Stats REC 56 TAR 88 REYDS 639 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 We'll see how Njoku will fare and if he'll get enough targets on a consistent basis to be successful now that the Browns added Odell Beckham to go with Jarvis Landry. I'd prefer to wait a week to find out the answer given the matchup with the Titans. Last season, Tennessee was No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and the Titans tied for the lead with only two touchdowns allowed to the position, matching Philadelphia in that category. Njoku will have plenty of good moments this year, but he's a No. 2 Fantasy tight end at best in Week 1.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline

Eagles (vs. WAS) – 10.9 projected points

Not that the preseason is any great indication of how good or bad a team will be, but this Washington offense looked awful in four exhibition games, averaging just 12.3 points per game. We know there's not a lot of talent on this offense anyway, especially if Jordan Reed (concussion) is out, and the Eagles defense should be all over Case Keenum this week. I love the Eagles DST in this matchup.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline

Seahawks (vs. CIN): No A.J. Green (ankle) for the Bengals, and left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion) could also be missing from an already suspect offensive line. The Seahawks defense got some much-needed ammunition this week with the trade to acquire Jadeveon Clowney, and it could be a long day for Andy Dalton and Co. in Week 1.

Lions (at ARI): We're going to find out just how good this Cardinals offense can be after keeping things vanilla in the preseason, but this is nasty Lions defensive line they are going against. If that offensive line can hold up then the Cardinals offense should have the chance to make some plays, but I'm counting on Detroit beating up Murray a little bit this week, making the Lions DST a good streamer.

Browns (vs. TEN): With Lewan out, this could be a monster day for Browns top pass rusher Myles Garrett, and an already inferior offense in Tennessee could be in trouble. I like the Browns DST as a season-long option, but this unit should be fantastic in Week 1 at home.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline

Texans (at NO) – 6.1 projected points



It was already going to be a long night for the Texans DST on the road for a prime-time game in New Orleans, but it could be brutal without Clowney. That could also be the case for the season, and I don't like the Texans DST as a No. 1 unit any more. While there are still talented players on Houston's defense, you don't want to be facing Drew Brees at night at home. Things could get ugly in a hurry.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Brett Maher K DAL Dallas • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS K 28 K RNK 10th OWNED 60% PROJ 8.1 In Maher's last two home games in the regular season last year against Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, he combined for 24 Fantasy points with 5-of-6 field goals, 5-of-5 PATs, and he made one kick from at least 59 yards in each game. The Cowboys should move the ball at will against the Giants, especially with Elliott back, and I expect Maher to get plenty of scoring chances at home.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Myers K SEA Seattle • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS K 32 K RNK 9th OWNED 48% The Bengals defense is a work in progress, but they should struggle this week on the road. It should allow Myers to have plenty of scoring chances, and Cincinnati allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing kickers in 2018. Dan Bailey K MIN Minnesota • #5

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS K 9 K RNK 15th OWNED 14% Bailey looked on his way out in Minnesota this season after the team traded for Kaare Vedvik, but he will remain the main man for the Vikings, while Vedvik is now with the Jets. And I would trust Bailey as a starting option this week at home. Minnesota's offense should move the ball against the Falcons, but I can see the Vikings having trouble in the red zone, giving Bailey several field-goal chances. Matt Prater K DET Detroit • #5

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS K 14 K RNK 11th OWNED 71% Prater should definitely be busy in this matchup on the road. I don't trust the Cardinals defense, and the Lions should give Prater several scoring opportunities. He has the chance to be a top-10 Fantasy kicker in Week 1.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Adam Vinatieri K IND Indianapolis • #4

Age: 46 • Experience: 24 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS K 20 K RNK 17th OWNED 31% We'll see how the Colts offense looks with Andrew Luck now retired, but there's no reason to trust Vinatieri as a starting kicker in Week 1. While Jacoby Brissett can still move the ball and keep Indianapolis competitive, giving Vinatieri plenty of scoring chances, I'd take a wait-and-see approach first. As such, Vinatieri is not a starting Fantasy kicker in Week 1 on the road.

