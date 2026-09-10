The start of the season is here, and my first Start of the Week for 2026 is Jared Goff. I expect him to have a big outing against the Saints in Week 1.

I made the case all summer that Goff was one of the best late-round quarterbacks to draft. And he should reward Fantasy managers who trusted him as their lone starter.

We love when Goff is at home, and he scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points in four of his past five games in Detroit last season while averaging 23.9 Fantasy points per game over that span. This game has one of the highest projected scores of the week, at 48.5 total points, and nine quarterbacks threw multiple touchdowns against New Orleans last season, including four with at least three.

I like Goff as a top-five Fantasy quarterback this week. Now, here are other quarterbacks to start and sit for Week 1.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 8th 2025 Stats PAYDS 4707 RUYDS 1 TD 46 INT 8 FPTS/G 26.1 We'll see how Stafford and the Rams do against the 49ers in Australia, but Stafford loved facing San Francisco in America last season. In two games against the 49ers in 2025, Stafford combined for 669 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored at least 31.6 Fantasy points in each outing. There were 10 times where a quarterback had at least two touchdown passes against San Francisco, and Stafford should start out hot as the reigning NFL MVP. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE JAC -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 9th 2025 Stats PAYDS 4007 RUYDS 359 TD 38 INT 12 FPTS/G 23.3 Lawrence averaged 30.2 Fantasy points per game in his final eight outings last season, including the playoffs, and he should pick up where he left off in Week 1. We'll see how the Browns defense looks without Myles Garrett, and Cleveland was No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks last season. But I'm expecting Lawrence to be one of the elite Fantasy quarterbacks in 2026, and this should be a big outing for him, especially since he's at home. Lawrence averaged 29.9 Fantasy points in his past five games in Jacksonville last season. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 13th 2025 Stats PAYDS 3693 RUYDS 382 TD 27 INT 11 FPTS/G 19 Mayfield battled injuries in the second half of 2025, but he started the season strong when he was healthy, with at least 22.9 Fantasy points in five of his first six games. He enters Week 1 with Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) expected to play against the Bengals, and this game has the highest projected score of the week at 50.5 total points. Cincinnati's defense should be improved this season, but the Bengals were still No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Mayfield has top-10 potential in Week 1. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 20.5 QB RNK 16th 2025 Stats PAYDS 2272 RUYDS 487 TD 24 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.4 Dart faced the Cowboys once in 2025 in Week 18 and he had 230 passing yards, two touchdowns and five carries for 32 yards and scored 24.4 Fantasy points. This Dallas defense should be much improved from last year, but Dart also has better weapons with Malik Nabers (knee) healthy, along with the additions of Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr. and Malachi Fields. This game has a projected total of 47.5 points, and the Giants might have to keep pace with the Cowboys in this game. Dart is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. I'm excited to see Murray in his Minnesota debut, and this should be a favorable matchup against the Packers with Micah Parsons (knee) out. Including the Week 15 game against Denver when he was injured, two of four quarterbacks against Green Bay without Parsons each scored at least 25 Fantasy points (Bo Nix and Caleb Williams). The two who didn't reach that total were Tyler Huntley and the combination of J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer. Murray could have some growing pains as he continues to learn Kevin O'Connell's offense, but I'm willing to trust him as a low-end starter in Week 1. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Shough took over as the Saints starter in Week 9 last year as a rookie, and he scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in six of his final eight games while averaging 20.3 points over that span. He should stay hot in Week 1 this year against the Lions, who are without starting safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee). Detroit allowed six of its final nine opposing quarterbacks last season to throw multiple touchdowns, and I like Shough as a low-end No. 1 starter in this matchup on the road. Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Willis is making his Miami debut in Week 1 at Las Vegas, and this may be his best chance to win a game all season since many predict the Dolphins to have the worst record in the NFL in 2026. Now, that doesn't mean Willis will be a bad Fantasy quarterback, and he could do well against the Raiders, who tied for third in most rushing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks last year with six. Six quarterbacks scored at least 3.1 Fantasy points with just their rushing totals alone against Las Vegas, which matters for Willis, who could be among the best running quarterbacks in the NFL. He's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in this matchup.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN KC -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 22nd 2025 Stats PAYDS 3587 RUYDS 422 TD 27 INT 11 FPTS/G 23.6 Mahomes has only faced the Broncos four times in the past three seasons, and his best outing against Denver over that span was Week 6 in 2023 when he scored 19.3 Fantasy points. He has averaged 14.7 Fantasy points per game in his past four outings against the Broncos, and now he has to face Denver in his first start back from last year's knee injury. The Broncos allowed just four quarterbacks in 2025 to pass for multiple touchdowns, and I don't expect Mahomes to have a good Fantasy outing in Week 1. I would only start him in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 15th 2025 Stats PAYDS 2167 RUYDS 147 TD 23 INT 10 FPTS/G 24.2 Purdy has only faced the Rams three times in his career, and he scored 14.7 Fantasy points or less in two of those outings. We'll see how things go for Purdy against the Rams in Australia, but I'm concerned to start him in one-quarterback leagues. The Rams loaded up on defense this offseason with the additions of Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, but Purdy gets a break with Aaron Donald not playing. Still, it should be a rough outing for Purdy, even with George Kittle (Achilles) healthy and a revamped receiving corps featuring Mike Evans and De'Zhaun Stribling. I would only start Purdy in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 19th 2025 Stats PAYDS 3381 RUYDS 199 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.7 Love has faced the Vikings five times since Brian Flores has been Minnesota's defensive coordinator, and Love has scored 16.6 Fantasy points or less in three of those outings. Now, in two of those games, Love has scored at least 34.4 Fantasy points, so there is potential for a big performance. I'm excited about what Love can do this season, especially since the run game could be lackluster in Green Bay while Josh Jacobs (Commission's Exempt List) is out. But I don't want to start him in one-quarterback leagues in this matchup if I can avoid it. The Vikings come into Week 1 having allowed nine quarterbacks in a row to score one touchdown or less, including Love in Week 12 last year. I would only use Love in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 12th 2025 Stats PAYDS 4394 RUYDS 450 TD 35 INT 8 FPTS/G 24.3 Maye has several things working in his favor in this matchup with the Seahawks, notably the additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. Seattle is also without Coby Bryant (Bears) and Tariq Woolen (Eagles) from last year's defense, and safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) could miss the season-opener, as well as new safety Ty Okada (hamstring) being out. We'll see how these changes on defense will impact Maye, who struggled against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. He did manage to score 21.5 Fantasy points, but he was sacked six times and had three turnovers. I'm still starting Maye in the majority of leagues, but I would lower expectations against this defense on the road. While the secondary isn't the same, the pass rush is still dominant, which could be an issue for Maye again in Week 1.