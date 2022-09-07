This should be a classic opener Thursday night with the Super Bowl champion Rams and top challenger Bills. The quarterback decisions aren't so tough to make for that game, but other Week 1 games aren't so easy.
It will be our objective to find you the quarterbacks you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key to the position, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022.
Quarterbacks
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
It's the ultimate revenge game for Wilson, who starts his Broncos tenure with a trip back to Seattle. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks, and this homecoming should be successful for him. I expect Wilson to put on a show against his former team, and he could easily be the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs.
The concerns about Stafford's elbow are valid, but as long as he's playing he has the chance for huge numbers, including this week against the Bills. In eight home games last year, Stafford had four with at least 29 Fantasy points and six with at least 23 points. This game has one of the highest-implied point totals of the week at 52.5, so look for Stafford and Josh Allen to put on a show. Stafford has top-10 upside on Thursday night.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
I'm bullish on Cousins this season that he will be a quality No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and I expect him to do well at home against the Packers, even in a tough matchup. He went for 31 Fantasy points against Green Bay at home last year in Week 11, and he also had 25 Fantasy points against the Packers in Week 1 at home in 2020. Let's hope he keeps that home streak of standout performances against Green Bay for a third year in a row.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Like Cousins, I expect Carr to have a big season in 2022 following the addition of Davante Adams, and Carr should start off playing well against the Chargers in Week 1 even though this is a tough defense. But this game has shootout potential with an implied total of 52 points, and Carr vs. Justin Herbert should be fun to watch. I like Carr as a low-end starter in all leagues.
NO New Orleans • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
We'd love for Winston to repeat his Week 1 performance from 2021 in this matchup against the Falcons. Facing the Packers last year in the season opener, Winston only attempted 20 passes, but he threw five touchdowns on his 14 completions. He loves facing the Falcons also. In his last seven games vs. Atlanta (all when he was with Tampa Bay), Winston is averaging 30.1 Fantasy points per game. Winston is a great start in Superflex and 2QB leagues, but he's also worth using as a streamer in deeper formats.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm excited to see what Lawrence can do this season with a revamped receiving corps and new head coach in Doug Pederson. He should have the chance to make plays against Washington this week, especially if Jacksonville struggles to run the ball. Last season, the Commanders allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and hopefully that continues for Lawrence.
Matt Ryan QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Ryan was terrible in his final season in Atlanta last year, but he gets a fresh start with the Colts in 2022. By all accounts, he's been fantastic, and he should start off his Indianapolis tenure with a quality game against the Texans. Houston was top 10 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks last year, and Ryan will likely be given plenty of chances to make plays in his Colts debut. He's a good option in Superflex and 2QB leagues.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
This game could easily be all about Derrick Henry as he makes his comeback from last year's foot injury, and he should be able to run through the Giants defense. But Tannehill can still make enough plays against this secondary to have success as an option in Superflex and 2QB leagues, and I'm curious to see how he'll perform with his revamped receiving corps, which features Robert Woods, Treylon Burks and Ryan Philips. I wouldn't be shocked to see Tannehill with a top-15 Fantasy finish this week.
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It sounds like Burrow will be fine following the appendectomy he had in late July, but he missed a lot of practice time in August. I'd be nervous trusting him against the Steelers, and he averaged just 19.5 Fantasy points per game against Pittsburgh last season. He did have multiple touchdowns in each outing against the Steelers, but he averaged just 181 passing yards per game over that span. Burrow is just a low-end starter in Week 1.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
I hope Rodgers has Allen Lazard this week against the Vikings, but his status was up in the air as of Tuesday afternoon. Without Lazard, in the first game without Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, it will be tough to trust Rodgers against what should be an improved Vikings defense. I'd only prefer to start Rodgers in larger leagues this week if Lazard is out.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm hopeful that Fields can overcome tough matchups like this against the 49ers, but I want to see it first. I want to see how Chicago's offensive line holds up under duress. I want to see if the Bears receiving options not named Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet can make plays. I want to see how much Fields will use his legs. He's still worth starting in Superflex and 2QB leagues, but Fields likely doesn't have a high ceiling in this matchup with San Francisco.
CAR Carolina • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I'm typically a fan of the revenge game narrative, and Mayfield will likely be motivated facing the team that traded him away. But I'm a believer in this Browns defense, and Mayfield could be running for his life from former teammate Myles Garrett. Eventually, I expect Mayfield to make plenty of plays for the Panthers, especially if Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore stay healthy. But this isn't a good week to trust Mayfield, even at home.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
By the end of the season, if Mariota holds onto the starting job in Atlanta, we're likely going to regret not drafting him higher in Superflex and 2QB leagues. He'll make plenty of plays with his legs, and he should connect well with Kyle Pitts and Drake London to boost his production. But this week could be tough for all the Falcons, especially Mariota, against a potentially dominant Saints defense. I'm not ready to trust Mariota as a starter yet, especially when the matchup is tough like he has this week.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
This Eagles defense has the potential to be nasty, especially with an upgraded secondary featuring James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson joining Darius Slay. Goff could always find his way to quality production, including some likely garbage-time stats, but I don't expect him to have a huge outing this week against Philadelphia. In 2021, Goff had just five games with more than 21 Fantasy points in 13 starts. He also had five games with eight Fantasy points or fewer.