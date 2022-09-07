Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA DEN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 8th 2021 Stats PAYDS 3113 RUYDS 183 TD 27 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.9 It's the ultimate revenge game for Wilson, who starts his Broncos tenure with a trip back to Seattle. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks, and this homecoming should be successful for him. I expect Wilson to put on a show against his former team, and he could easily be the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1.

Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 11th 2021 Stats PAYDS 4886 RUYDS 43 TD 41 INT 17 FPTS/G 24.2 The concerns about Stafford's elbow are valid, but as long as he's playing he has the chance for huge numbers, including this week against the Bills. In eight home games last year, Stafford had four with at least 29 Fantasy points and six with at least 23 points. This game has one of the highest-implied point totals of the week at 52.5, so look for Stafford and Josh Allen to put on a show. Stafford has top-10 upside on Thursday night.

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 13th 2021 Stats PAYDS 4221 RUYDS 115 TD 34 INT 7 FPTS/G 22.9 I'm bullish on Cousins this season that he will be a quality No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and I expect him to do well at home against the Packers, even in a tough matchup. He went for 31 Fantasy points against Green Bay at home last year in Week 11, and he also had 25 Fantasy points against the Packers in Week 1 at home in 2020. Let's hope he keeps that home streak of standout performances against Green Bay for a third year in a row.

Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 15th 2021 Stats PAYDS 4804 RUYDS 108 TD 23 INT 14 FPTS/G 17.8 Like Cousins, I expect Carr to have a big season in 2022 following the addition of Davante Adams, and Carr should start off playing well against the Chargers in Week 1 even though this is a tough defense. But this game has shootout potential with an implied total of 52 points, and Carr vs. Justin Herbert should be fun to watch. I like Carr as a low-end starter in all leagues.