Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 1! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on quarterbacks for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's quarterbacks.

Quarterbacks

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.

Sleepers

Tyrod Taylor (vs. PIT): Taylor should be fine following his wrist/finger injury from the preseason, and he gets a bonus with Josh Gordon expected to play this week against the Steelers. Look for Taylor to be productive at home, especially if the Browns are chasing points late in the game.



Marcus Mariota (at MIA): The last time Mariota played at Miami was Week 5 in 2016, and he had 163 passing yards and three touchdowns along with 60 rushing yards and a touchdown, good for 36 Fantasy points. It's the third-most Fantasy points he's scored in his career. Let's hope for a repeat performance this week.



Joe Flacco (vs. BUF): Flacco turned a good offseason into a good preseason, and hopefully it will carry over to Week 1 in a favorable matchup against the Bills. In his past three home games going back to last year, Flacco has passed for 709 yards, six touchdowns and one interception, and he's averaging 20.3 Fantasy points over that span.



Sit 'Em 18.6 projected points Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB The Chargers only allowed a quarterback to throw multiple touchdowns against them four times last season, and two were by Alex Smith for the Chiefs. We'll see if Mahomes can have similar success as Smith's replacement, but I'd be a little nervous trusting Mahomes against the Chargers' pass rush. He's going to be fun to watch this season, but if you can avoid starting him this week against the Chargers and next week at Pittsburgh that's probably the smart move to make. 16.0 projected points Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB Ryan has faced the Eagles in each of the past two seasons, including the playoffs, and he's combined for 477 yards, two touchdowns and one interception over two games The Eagles offense might be missing some key parts, but the defense should still be tough, even with linebacker Nigel Bradham suspended for this game. Ryan should rebound in 2018 after a down year in 2017, but this isn't the week to start him in most leagues. 15.4 projected points Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB Over the final 13 games last season, the Vikings allowed multiple passing touchdowns to a quarterback just once, and this defense got better with the additions of Sheldon Richardson and George Iloka. Garoppolo should have the chance for a big year in 2018, but this isn't a good matchup to trust him on the road. In three road games last year at Chicago, Houston and the Rams, Garoppolo averaged just 15 Fantasy points a game. 16.8 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott will have to prove he can play well despite having his standout offensive line at less than full strength. With center Travis Frederick (illness) out, it could be tough for Prescott to have a solid Fantasy outing, especially with an unproven receiving corps. He comes into this game with one outing of more than 20 Fantasy points in his past eight games from last season, including three games with five or fewer points. Until Prescott proves he can handle Frederick's absence, as well as establishing a rapport with his new receiving corps, he's a questionable starting option even in two-quarterback leagues. 15.2 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB The Jon Gruden era doesn't look like it will get off to a good start against the Rams now that Aaron Donald is scheduled to play. This Rams defense should be nasty this season, and Carr should be under duress all game, as well as trying to overcome a talented secondary. Carr will likely have plenty of good moments this season, but he's a risky starting option even in two-quarterback leagues. Gruden's return may turn out to be successful, but his first game back after a 10-year absence on the sideline could look ugly.

Bust Alert

Let me explain how the Bust Alert works for those of you who are new to this column: This doesn't mean Wilson is a must-sit quarterback, especially in relation to the guys listed above. It's more of a caution that he could struggle given a tough matchup.

And that's what Wilson has this week. The Broncos, despite some turnover on defense, should still have an elite pass rush with Von Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb. And this secondary should still be stout with Chris Harris and Bradley Roby, even with Aqib Talib gone. We don't know how healthy Doug Baldwin (knee) is, and the Seahawks are going to try and establish the run against Denver. Wilson is still worth starting in most leagues, just lower your expectations for him this week.