Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls for running back for Week 1, starting with some guys you actually can rely on.
Editor's Note: Welcome to Week 1! Running back is the most important position in Fantasy, so you're probably not feeling great that things are so unsettled heading into the first week of the season. Sure, Ezekiel Elliott ended his holdout Wednesday, but Melvin Gordon is still nowhere to be found — he and his agent might just be working on a trade right now. Plus, with a busy cut day over the weekend, backfield situations in Kansas City, Houston, and Buffalo were all thrown into some disarray. Add in a dozen or so committees we already expected, and there are a lot of tough lineup calls coming. Luckily, Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for Week 1 ready to go. Check out running back here, and check back later in the day for the rest of the positions.
Running Backs
Mark Ingram RB
BAL Baltimore • #21
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
It will be a common theme throughout the season to stack players against the Dolphins, and Ingram should have a great debut with the Ravens in Week 1. He's had 15 games over the past two seasons with at least 13 carries as a member of the Saints, and he's failed to score at least 12 PPR points just three times, while averaging 17.3 PPR points over that span. It would be a shock to see him get fewer than 13 carries, and he's got top-10 upside in all formats given this matchup.
Sony Michel RB
NE New England • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I was initially skeptical of Michel this preseason, when he had an issue with his knee in the offseason and the Patriots added a prominent rookie running back with Damien Harris to this backfield. But Michel has apparently been fine during training camp and looked great in the third preseason outing against Carolina. In his final three games in the playoffs last season, Michel had 71 carries for 336 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and six touchdowns, so hopefully he'll pick up where last season ended.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Melvin Gordon isn't going to play against the Colts because of his contract holdout, which means Ekeler and Justin Jackson will share the workload until he returns. I consider Ekeler a must-start running back this week, with Jackson a high-end flex as a sleeper. Last season, Ekeler averaged 15.3 PPR points in four games when Gordon was either out or injured, and I'm expecting that kind of production this week. Jackson also scored at least 14 PPR points in two of the final three games Gordon missed in 2018. It could be a good week for both Chargers against the Colts.
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lindsay probably has mixed feelings facing the Raiders. His first ever 100-yard outing came against Oakland in Week 2 last year, as he scored 11 PPR points in that matchup. But he also suffered a serious wrist injury against the Raiders in Week 16, which ended his season and forced him to miss the Pro Bowl. He's healthy now, and he should be ready to dominate Oakland's defense one more time. We'll see how his workload is shared with Royce Freeman, but I'm confident in Lindsay as a starter in all leagues this week.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We've only had one glimpse of Montgomery in uniform during the preseason, but it was enough to turn heads. In Chicago's first preseason game against Carolina, Montgomery had three carries for 16 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 30 yards on three targets. I'm hopeful he'll be used in the passing game to that level, and I'm ready to trust him in the season opener against the Packers. We'll see how the Bears use Tarik Cohen and potentially Mike Davis alongside Montgomery, but I'd be surprised if he gets fewer than 15 touches. I'm expecting him to perform like a top-15 Fantasy running back against the Packers at home.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #36
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Even with Ezekiel Elliott signed and expected to play, I would still consider Pollard a potential flex option, especially given the NFL Network report of Elliott being limited to 20-25 reps. Pollard should get the chance for at least 10 total touches in a plus matchup, and he could be the one killing the clock at the end of the game if Dallas is playing with a lead.
NO New Orleans • #28
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Murray should have the chance for about 15 total touches, and I plan to start him as at least a flex option in several leagues. He's going to handle most of the workload vacated by Ingram, and it's always good to trust the Saints at home in a prime-time game.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Eagles should have the chance to play with a lead in this game, and Sanders might get to showcase his talents in his home debut. I don't consider him a must-start running back yet because of all the mouths to feed in Philadelphia, but I would start Sanders as a flex in most leagues.
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm expecting Seattle to have its way with Cincinnati this week at home, and Penny should have the chance for a decent workload as the No. 2 running back behind Chris Carson. While Carson is a must-start running back in all leagues, Penny should be considered a high-end flex.
Matt Breida RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The 49ers listed Breida as the starter on their first depth chart, ahead of Tevin Coleman, which was a surprise. While both running backs will play a lot – and I like Coleman as a starting Fantasy option – Breida should be at least a flex in all leagues. He played at Tampa Bay in Week 12 last year and had 14 carries for 106 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and three catches for 34 yards.
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I was already leery about the matchup for Williams against the Jaguars before the Chiefs added LeSean McCoy, and now the uncertainty of his workload makes me want to stay away. While Williams should get the majority of touches, it would not be shocking to see McCoy step in and be heavily involved, not to mention the possibility of rookie Darwin Thompson also getting some looks. I would only consider Williams a flex option this week against what should be a dominant Jaguars defense once again.
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I'm expecting the Titans to be chasing points in this matchup, which isn't ideal for Henry on the road. Along with that, not having left tackle Taylor Lewan (suspension) will hurt the offensive line, and we'll see how Henry is after dealing with a calf injury early in training camp. He should be fine, but I don't love this set up for him, especially in PPR. He's a flex option at best in that format.
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm excited that Washington coach Jay Gruden said Guice will get the majority of touches in this backfield ahead of Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson, but I want to see it first. I also want to see this Washington offense show me something to have confidence in starting Guice in a tough matchup on the road. I'm confident that will happen eventually, but I'm not there in Week 1, especially with left tackle Trent Williams still away from the team. I'd only use Guice as a flex option for now.
Kenyan Drake RB
MIA Miami • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We'll see how the Dolphins plan to use Drake and Kalen Ballage, but this could get ugly fast. With Miami trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston, a bad offensive line got significantly worse. And now the Ravens are coming to town. I don't know about you, but starting any Dolphins player in Week 1, including Drake in PPR, makes me nervous. This Miami offense could be atrocious all year, especially in a tough matchup against Baltimore.
BUF Buffalo • #40
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Bills apparently let McCoy go because they have confidence in Singletary, but that doesn't mean he's going to get a significant workload in Week 1 against the Jets. Remember, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon are still on the roster, and all three running backs will likely get touches. Gore could even be the starter, and Yeldon could be the primary running back on passing downs, meaning Singletary isn't in line for the main role – yet. It could happen, but I'd rather take a wait-and-see approach against what should be a good run defense for the Jets.
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
You're most likely going to start Jones on Thursday night against the Bears, but you shouldn't be surprised if he struggles. Playing the Bears has been a nightmare for Jones, who suffered two knee injuries in his only two trips to Chicago in his career. We have yet to see how the Packers will use Jones in tandem with Jamaal Williams under new coach Matt LaFleur since both were injured in the preseason. It could be a split, although that would be a surprise, and I'm hopeful Jones just dominates touches because he's the better running back. Still, given the uncertainty, the tough matchup and Jones' history in Chicago, I wouldn't prioritize starting Jones this week. He's a low-end No. 2 running back at best in all formats.
