Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MIA VS RB 25 RB RNK 15th OWNED 100% 2018 Stats RUYDS 645 REC 21 REYDS 170 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.8 It will be a common theme throughout the season to stack players against the Dolphins, and Ingram should have a great debut with the Ravens in Week 1. He's had 15 games over the past two seasons with at least 13 carries as a member of the Saints, and he's failed to score at least 12 PPR points just three times, while averaging 17.3 PPR points over that span. It would be a shock to see him get fewer than 13 carries, and he's got top-10 upside in all formats given this matchup.

Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown PIT VS RB 7 RB RNK 25th OWNED 100% 2018 Stats RUYDS 931 REC 7 REYDS 50 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.7 I was initially skeptical of Michel this preseason, when he had an issue with his knee in the offseason and the Patriots added a prominent rookie running back with Damien Harris to this backfield. But Michel has apparently been fine during training camp and looked great in the third preseason outing against Carolina. In his final three games in the playoffs last season, Michel had 71 carries for 336 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and six touchdowns, so hopefully he'll pick up where last season ended.

Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown IND VS RB 26 RB RNK 16th OWNED 99% 2018 Stats RUYDS 554 REC 39 REYDS 404 TD 6 FPTS/G 12 Melvin Gordon isn't going to play against the Colts because of his contract holdout, which means Ekeler and Justin Jackson will share the workload until he returns. I consider Ekeler a must-start running back this week, with Jackson a high-end flex as a sleeper. Last season, Ekeler averaged 15.3 PPR points in four games when Gordon was either out or injured, and I'm expecting that kind of production this week. Jackson also scored at least 14 PPR points in two of the final three games Gordon missed in 2018. It could be a good week for both Chargers against the Colts.

Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OAK VS RB 15 RB RNK 24th OWNED 99% 2018 Stats RUYDS 1037 REC 35 REYDS 241 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.8 Lindsay probably has mixed feelings facing the Raiders. His first ever 100-yard outing came against Oakland in Week 2 last year, as he scored 11 PPR points in that matchup. But he also suffered a serious wrist injury against the Raiders in Week 16, which ended his season and forced him to miss the Pro Bowl. He's healthy now, and he should be ready to dominate Oakland's defense one more time. We'll see how his workload is shared with Royce Freeman, but I'm confident in Lindsay as a starter in all leagues this week.