David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 18th 2022 Stats RUYDS 801 REC 34 REYDS 316 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.1 This should be a great game for Jahmyr Gibbs because the Chiefs are annually horrible at stopping pass-catching running backs, and he's a must-start option in Week 1, especially in PPR. But Montgomery should be considered a must-start option as well with standout Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones unlikely to play because of his holdout. In what should be a high-scoring affair with a projected over-under of 52.5, look for Montgomery to finish as a top-15 running back in all leagues.

Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 22nd 2022 Stats RUYDS 797 REC 9 REYDS 60 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Robinson and Antonio Gibson are both worth starting this week, but Robinson is the preferred choice in all leagues. I almost made him the Start of the Week. This game has the chance to be a Commanders' blowout, and Robinson should get plenty of carries against a bad defense. Last year, Arizona was No. 3 in most PPR points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Cardinals might be worse in 2023. Robinson closed last season as the bellcow in Washington with at least 18 carries in four of his final five outings, and he should improve this season with Eric Bieniemy now calling plays for the Commanders.

Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 17th 2022 Stats RUYDS 481 REC 50 REYDS 290 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 White should be looking at a hefty workload in Week 1 at Minnesota as he starts his sophomore campaign as the lead running back in Tampa Bay. And when he got a lot of work as a rookie he was successful. There were five games in 2022 when White had at least 15 total touches, and he averaged 13.6 PPR points per game over that span. Minnesota has a new-look defense this season under coordinator Brian Flores, but last year the Vikings struggled with pass-catching running backs like White. I like White as a must-start running back in PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues and a flex in non-PPR this week.

Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 23rd 2022 Stats RUYDS 204 REC 16 REYDS 76 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 While he's healthy and has no issues with his surgically-repaired knee, you should plan on starting Williams when he has a plus matchup. And that's the case in Week 1 against the Raiders. We'll see if Las Vegas is better at stopping the run in 2023, but this group was terrible last year. The Raiders were one of four teams to allow at least 100 receptions to running backs and five teams to allow at least 20 total touchdowns to the position. Williams had a strong training camp and preseason by all accounts, and this game has probably been circled on his calendar since he was injured against the Raiders in Week 4 last year. Samaje Perine is also worth using as a sleeper in PPR.