Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Start 'Em 10.2 projected points Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins RB We'll see just how this split is going to work with Drake and Frank Gore, but I expect Drake is going to handle at least 70 percent of the touches. And with that type of workload he should be successful. Last year, Drake had five games with at least 15 touches, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing, with three games of at least 22 points. The Titans won't be an easy matchup, but I'll take my chances with Drake at home as a must-start Fantasy running back this week. 9.9 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB The Dolphins will have to prove they can overcome the loss of defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, and facing Henry will be a tough test. He's going to share touches with Dion Lewis, who is a low-end starter/flex in PPR, but Henry has the higher ceiling with his touchdown potential. I expect Henry to take on a hefty workload this week, which is a good thing. He has six games in his career with at least 14 carries, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in all of them. This game is expected to be a low-scoring affair, and Henry should be a key factor in deciding the outcome with his production on the ground. 9.2 projected points Royce Freeman Denver Broncos RB Thank you, Broncos, for doing the right thing and making Freeman the starter over Devontae Booker. While Booker will still get some touches, look for Freeman to handle a heavy workload and build off his strong preseason performance when he had 15 carries for 84 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, along with one catch for 6 yards. It would be nice to see him more involved in the passing game, but he should have success against this revamped Seattle defense, which will be without linebacker K.J. Wright (knee). Freeman is also the first rookie running back to start for the Broncos in Week 1 since Terrell Davis did it in 1995. Hopefully, Freeman follows a similar career path toward the Hall of Fame. 11.1 projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB Miller is expected to handle a heavy workload for the Texans, and I'm excited for his outlook this season. That wasn't the case back in February when I started looking at Miller in 2018. But when D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) wasn't ready to return in training camp, it opened things up for Miller to remain the featured back in Houston. And he will hopefully play like he did when Deshaun Watson was healthy. During their seven games together in 2017, Miller averaged 14.0 PPR points, and he should do well against the Patriots this week. Miller is a solid No. 2 running back in all formats. 8.1 projected points Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB The last real game that Barber played in Week 17 was against New Orleans, and he had 17 carries for 71 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown and two catches for 18 yards. Hopefully he can repeat that type of performance this week. He's coming off a strong preseason where he ran away with the starting job when he had 15 carries for 87 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns and three catches for 2 yards. It would be great if he does more in the passing game, and Barber closed last year with 12 catches in his final five games. We'll see how long Barber holds off Ronald Jones for the starting job, but in Week 1, he's at least a flex option in all leagues.

Sleepers

Sit 'Em 7.8 projected points Marshawn Lynch Oakland Raiders RB Last year, Lynch closed the season on a tear with at least 11 PPR points in six of his final eight outings, and he looked spry for 31. He's 32 now, and we'll see if he can pick up where last season left off. He has a tough first test trying to get past Suh and Donald, although the Rams were not good against the run in 2017, allowing the second-most Fantasy points to running backs. Still, this is a different defense this season, and Lynch should share touches with Doug Martin. I'm OK with Lynch as a flex option, but he's not a must-start running back this week, especially in PPR. 5.3 projected points Alfred Morris San Francisco 49ers RB With Jerick McKinnon (ACL) out, Morris and Matt Breida are expected to share touches this week and for the rest of the season. I like Breida better in both scenarios, although I would sit both this week. Breida should be more viable against the Vikings because of his expected role in the passing game, and this is not a good week to trust Morris. The Vikings are going to be dominant against the run, and last year they allowed the fewest Fantasy points to running backs, which could happen again in 2018. 8.0 projected points Isaiah Crowell New York Jets RB I expect the Jets to lean on their ground game against the Lions to try and take pressure off rookie quarterback Sam Darnold in his first NFL start, which will be on the road on Monday night. Crowell and Bilal Powell will split carries, with the Jets expected to use a hot-hand approach. I like Powell better, although neither is more than a flex option this week at best in any format. Given the uncertainty of who will get the most touches out of Powell and Crowell, even in a favorable matchup, you should be hesitant to trust either Jets running back. But if you have to choose one, lean toward Powell. 5.5 projected points Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB Carson is OK as a flex option this week, but he could struggle against this Broncos run defense, which is tough when healthy. Domata Peko and Derek Wolfe anchor a solid defensive front, and Carson could find little running room this week, even behind an improved offensive line. We also don't know how much, if any, rookie Rashaad Penny (finger) will touch the ball, so Carson's value is slightly lower with that uncertainty. He should have the chance to play well this season, but this is a difficult matchup for him in Week 1 on the road. 10.2 projected points Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons RB Devonta Freeman did not play in the preseason, which should mean he has fresh legs for this matchup and might get a heavy workload. Coleman was the starter in the preseason and ran well with 15 carries for 81 yards (5.4 yards per carry), along with one catch for 10 yards. Coleman will definitely get work, but he'll take a backseat to Freeman as usual when both are healthy. And the Eagles are a tough team to run on, even with linebacker Nigel Bradham suspended for this game. Coleman did have 10 carries for 79 yards and one catch for 14 yards in the playoff loss at Philadelphia last year (Freeman had 10 carries for 7 yards, along with five catches for 26 yards and a touchdown), but that's likely the ceiling for Coleman and not something I would expect this week.

McCoy is going to be started in every league this week, and he should be at least a flex option, especially in PPR. But this could be a tough outing for him on the road, especially with Nate Peterman starting at quarterback behind what should be a bad offensive line. McCoy had limited preseason action, which is expected for a veteran of his stature, and he only received four carries for 11 yards (2.8 yards per carry), along with one catch for minus-1 yard. He's going to need a lot of volume, especially in the passing game, and potentially a touchdown to reward Fantasy owners this week. I'm skeptical of him being a great Fantasy option this season, starting this week against the Ravens.