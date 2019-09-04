Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown PIT VS WR 15 WR RNK 23rd OWNED 99% PROJ 10.9 2018 Stats REC 41 TAR 71 REYDS 737 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5 He's back, and you should start him with confidence this week against the Steelers. Gordon averaged 103.7 yards per game in the three games he played without Rob Gronkowski last season, and hopefully that will be the norm now that Gronkowski is retired. I like Tom Brady at home in this spot, and Gordon and Julian Edelman should be started in all leagues.

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown SF VS WR 23 WR RNK 16th OWNED 99% PROJ 13.5 2018 Stats REC 59 TAR 95 REYDS 842 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.6 I'm so ready to see Godwin play a full game for Bruce Arians, and this is an amazing matchup against the 49ers at home. Godwin is headed for a third-year breakout campaign, and it should start this week. The 49ers allowed the most touchdowns to opposing receivers last season, and Godwin and Mike Evans should feast in Week 1.

Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown CAR VS WR 21 WR RNK 21st OWNED 99% PROJ 14.2 2018 Stats REC 40 TAR 56 REYDS 566 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.8 I'm also excited that Kupp is back, and Jared Goff should rely on him once again in a big way. Kupp is someone Goff trusts in the red zone, and last year he was on pace for 16 touchdowns if you look at the six healthy games he played before suffering a torn ACL. There could be some rust since we haven't seen Kupp in the preseason, but all the reports about his recovery have been positive. I have no hesitation starting him again in Week 1 at Carolina.

Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS WR 13 WR RNK 18th OWNED 100% PROJ 13.2 2018 Stats REC 70 TAR 120 REYDS 1063 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.7 With Patrick Peterson suspended for this game, along with Robert Alford (broken leg) out, this is a good spot to trust Golladay and Marvin Jones. Golladay has the higher ceiling and should be considered a must-start Fantasy receiver, and Jones is worth starting in three-receiver leagues as a sleeper. Stafford should rely on both of his top options this week.