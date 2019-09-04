Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with your lineup calls from Jamey Eisenberg's Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em.
Editor's Note: Welcome to Week 1! Wide receiver is probably the deepest position in Fantasy, which means you should never be short on starting options. The bad news is, that also means you might have some tough lineup decisions to make every week, especially in Week 1, when so much remains unknown. We'll know a lot more about what we have after Sunday's action, but until then, you probably need some help. Jamey Eisenberg is here to provide that help, with his start and sit calls for Week 1. Check out his Start 'Em & and Sit 'Em picks for wide receiver right here, and then go check out his calls for running back and quarterback.
Wide Receivers
Josh Gordon WR
NE New England • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
He's back, and you should start him with confidence this week against the Steelers. Gordon averaged 103.7 yards per game in the three games he played without Rob Gronkowski last season, and hopefully that will be the norm now that Gronkowski is retired. I like Tom Brady at home in this spot, and Gordon and Julian Edelman should be started in all leagues.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm so ready to see Godwin play a full game for Bruce Arians, and this is an amazing matchup against the 49ers at home. Godwin is headed for a third-year breakout campaign, and it should start this week. The 49ers allowed the most touchdowns to opposing receivers last season, and Godwin and Mike Evans should feast in Week 1.
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm also excited that Kupp is back, and Jared Goff should rely on him once again in a big way. Kupp is someone Goff trusts in the red zone, and last year he was on pace for 16 touchdowns if you look at the six healthy games he played before suffering a torn ACL. There could be some rust since we haven't seen Kupp in the preseason, but all the reports about his recovery have been positive. I have no hesitation starting him again in Week 1 at Carolina.
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
With Patrick Peterson suspended for this game, along with Robert Alford (broken leg) out, this is a good spot to trust Golladay and Marvin Jones. Golladay has the higher ceiling and should be considered a must-start Fantasy receiver, and Jones is worth starting in three-receiver leagues as a sleeper. Stafford should rely on both of his top options this week.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's pretty clear Westbrook is the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars, and he should soak up plenty of targets from Nick Foles in this matchup at home. Even with the Jaguars' great defense, they could still be chasing points against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Westbrook has the chance to be a breakout receiver in his third year in the NFL, and this game should help get him off to a hot start. I consider Westbrook a must-start receiver in all leagues.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I couldn't write a Week 1 story about players to start and not recommend my guy. You should start D.J. Moore this week, but don't be surprised if Samuel has the better performance against the Rams. I'm excited to see if all the preseason hype carries over to the regular season now that Cam Newton (foot) is healthy.
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Sanders looks fully recovered from last year's ruptured Achilles', and hopefully he'll produce against the Raiders like he did last season in Week 2 when he had four catches for 96 yards on four targets. Sanders should be considered a borderline starting receiver in all leagues this week.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Texans and Saints should be a high-scoring affair, which is good for all the receivers involved. And Fuller has the chance for several big plays in his return from last year's torn ACL. He's healthy now, and I expect Deshaun Watson to take some shots with him down the field. He's worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I'm getting more and more excited about Goodwin as the potential No. 1 receiver for the 49ers this year. We'll see how he does in a full game with Jimmy Garoppolo, and if he's better than Dante Pettis. This should be a high-scoring game with the Buccaneers and 49ers, and I wouldn't be surprised if Goodwin comes out of this game as one of the more popular players to add off the waiver wire this week.
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
I love a good revenge game, and Jackson facing Washington qualifies. He also should have the chance for some big plays in his first game back in Philadelphia since 2013, and Jackson is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ridley is more of a bust alert than a must-sit receiver, but he has a tough matchup against the Vikings. While Julio Jones will likely see the most of standout cornerback Xavier Rhodes, it won't be easy for Ridley either. In 2018, Minnesota was second to only Jacksonville in touchdowns allowed to receivers with nine. I'm not completely benching Ridley in all leagues, but he's more of a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 1 than a must-start option.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It appears his injured calf is fine, although he was limited in practice Wednesday. It's clear he won't be 100 percent, which isn't ideal in a likely matchup with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. I'm excited for Anderson as a Fantasy option this season, but I hope this calf injury doesn't linger. Keep an eye on his status for Week 1, but he would be just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in this matchup.
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Robinson didn't fare well in two games against the Packers last season, combining for seven catches for 115 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets. He will likely see a lot of Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is a rising star, and this should be a tough matchup for Robinson. I would only consider him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kirk didn't flash in the preseason like many hoped, myself included, but neither did most of the Cardinals skill players. We'll see if that changes now that the games are real, and hopefully Kyler Murray will lean on Kirk as one of his top options. I'm nervous for Kirk if he gets matched up with Lions' standout cornerback Darrius Slay, and Kirk could have a rough outing in Week 1. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in this matchup.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
One of the bigger storylines in this game is that Jaguars' standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey is going to shadow Tyreek Hill this week. While you're not benching Hill in any leagues, it won't be easy for him to have a dominant game. The same goes for Watkins, who will likely get anther tough matchup in A.J. Bouye. The cornerback duo in Jacksonville helped hold opposing receivers to a league-worst seven touchdowns last year, although Watkins posted six catches for 78 yards on eight targets against the Jaguars in Week 5. I'm skeptical of him doing that again, and I would only start Watkins as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
It might be easy to fade Hilton this week in the first game since Andrew Luck retired, but he can still be a borderline starter in a game where the Colts are likely chasing points. And the Chargers defense, even without standout safety Derwin James (foot), should still put plenty of pressure on Jacoby Brissett and give him little time to look down the field. I would only use Hilton as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues.
