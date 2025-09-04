Several rookie receivers have the chance to make an impact in Week 1, and it should be fun to watch them perform, as well as post quality Fantasy production. As you'll read below, I'm fond of Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka as starting Fantasy options, and Matthew Golden and Travis Hunter are worth using as sleepers.

The path to success is there for McMillan, Egbuka, and Golden since all three should command plenty of targets in Week 1. Hunter is a tougher sell because we don't know how much time he'll play on defense, but the matchup against Carolina is favorable, making Hunter a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Ricky Pearsall isn't a rookie, but I'm looking forward to him operating as the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers at Seattle, even with Jauan Jennings (calf) expected to play. And, given the matchup, Jerry Jeudy has the chance for a big game in Week 1 against the Bengals.

You can read all about these guys in the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em wide receivers below. And don't forget to check out all of my Week 1 suggestions when the entire Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column is published by Wednesday night.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 20th 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 McMillan (hamstring) should be fine for Week 1, and he better be ready for a lot of targets. Adam Thielen was traded to Minnesota, and Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is out. I like Xavier Legette as a sleeper this week, but McMillan should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. We'll see if the Jaguars secondary is improved this season, but Jacksonville was No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in 2024. Bryce Young should lean heavily on McMillan in this matchup, and I'll take McMillan over his receptions prop of 4.5 on FanDuel. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 17th 2024 Stats REC 90 TAR 145 REYDS 1229 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.2 Jeudy struggled in two games against the Bengals in 2024 with a combined three catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets, but I don't care. With Joe Flacco under center, I'm going to like Jeudy in most matchups as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. And I'll use Cedric Tillman as a sleeper as well. This game has shootout potential if the Bengals offense plays as expected, forcing Flacco to throw. And he should lean heavily on Jeudy and pepper him with targets. I'll take the over on his 4.5 receptions for his player prop on FanDuel. Ricky Pearsall WR SF San Francisco • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 29th 2024 Stats REC 31 TAR 46 REYDS 400 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 It seems like Jauan Jennings (calf) will play in Week 1, but I still expect Pearsall to be the No. 1 receiver for Brock Purdy, especially while Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is sidelined. And hopefully, Purdy will give Pearsall plenty of targets to prop up his production. Last year, Pearsall only had three targets with at least six targets, and he scored at least 17.3 PPR points in each of those outings. I'll take the over on Pearsall's reception prop on FanDuel, which is 3.5 Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Egbuka has the chance to start off his NFL career on a high note against the Falcons in Week 1. Chris Godwin (ankle) and Jalen McMillan (neck) are out, and Egbuka will start opposite Mike Evans and hopefully command a hefty amount of targets from Baker Mayfield. Egbuka was one of the biggest stars of training camp and the preseason, and I'm willing to trust him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues right away. I'll take the over on his 57.5 receiving yards prop on FanDuel. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 27th 2024 Stats REC 58 TAR 83 REYDS 744 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Darren Waller (hip) is hurt, De'Von Achane (calf) might be limited, and Tua Tagovailoa is just starting to trust Tyreek Hill again. All of this uncertainty should be good for Waddle, who is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. With Hill missing practice due to an oblique injury, along with his comments after last season ended, the rapport between Tagovailoa and Waddle has only improved. And hopefully, it could lead to increased production, especially with Jonnu Smith gone and Waller banged up. I'll take Waddle's over on his 4.5 receptions prop on FanDuel.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Jayden Reed (foot) missed practice Wednesday, and his status for Week 1 against the Lions is in doubt. And Christian Watson (knee) is out. There should be a lot of targets for Golden in his NFL debut, and he's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He had a strong training camp, and hopefully it will carry over to the regular season. I'm counting on Golden to make his first Lambeau Leap in this game, and I like the over on his receiving yards prop on FanDuel, which is 48.5. Travis Hunter CB JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Hunter (shoulder) should be fine for this game against the Panthers, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. We'll see how much Jacksonville plans to use him on offense and defense, but this matchup is tasty enough to trust Hunter, even in Week 1. Last year, the Panthers were tied for second in most receiving touchdowns allowed with 21, and it would be great if Trevor Lawrence got Hunter (and Brian Thomas Jr.) into the end zone at home. I'll play Hunter's over on his receiving yards prop on FanDuel, which is 47.5 Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. We'll see how Terry McLaurin does in Week 1 after being out for most of the preseason while dealing with his contract. All that missed practice time for McLaurin allowed Samuel to develop a solid rapport with Jayden Daniels, and hopefully, that will be evident in this game against the Giants. Samuel should be started in all three-receiver leagues, and he's not a bad option in two-receiver leagues as well. I also wouldn't be shocked if Samuel is better than McLaurin in this game. On FanDuel, I'm playing the over on Samuel's receptions prop, which is 3.5. Christian Kirk WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Kirk should benefit in a big way if the Texans struggle to run the ball because he'll get plenty of opportunities in the short-passing game. He's going to play in the slot in Houston, and C.J. Stroud should make Kirk second on the team in targets behind Nico Collins. Last year, Stefon Diggs got off to a hot start in this role before he suffered a torn ACL, and Kirk should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I love the over on his receptions prop on FanDuel, which is 3.5. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. We need to keep an eye on Diggs (knee) and if he'll be limited in his first game back from last year's torn ACL. But even if Diggs plays every offensive snap, I still expect Douglas to have a big role from Drake Maye. As the slot receiver for Josh McDaniels, Douglas should get plenty of targets, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy option in PPR leagues in Week 1. My favorite player prop of Week 1 on FanDuel might be Douglas over 3.5 receptions.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -8 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 34th 2024 Stats REC 64 TAR 120 REYDS 1017 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.7 I'd be nervous to start Ridley even in three-receiver leagues given his potential matchup with Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II, as well as rookie quarterback Cameron Ward making his first NFL start on the road. This could be bad all around. And while Ridley should get plenty of targets, he will likely struggle to produce against the No. 1 cornerback in the NFL. This is not a good week to start Ridley, and I'll take the under on his receptions prop on FanDuel, which is 4.5. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2024 Stats REC 101 TAR 154 REYDS 1104 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.8 Wilson faced the Steelers in Week 7 last year, and he finished with five catches for 61 yards on nine targets. I could see a similar stat line for Wilson in Week 1, although it could be worse based on how Justin Fields looked in the preseason. I would only consider Wilson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but hopefully Fields will give him enough targets that he can succeed despite the tough matchup. Give me the under on his 4.5 receptions for his prop on FanDuel. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 5.9 WR RNK 47th 2024 Stats REC 77 TAR 113 REYDS 975 TD 6 FPTS/G 14 I'm concerned about the long layoff for Jennings, who sat out practice for several weeks due to a calf injury. He can still come out and put on a show against the Seahawks, especially since he's looking for a new contract and might want to make a statement. But I expect Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, and potentially Christian McCaffrey to get more targets than Jennings in this game, and he could be on a snap count. At best, consider Jennings a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues. And I'll take the under on his receptions prop on FanDuel, which is 4.5 Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2024 Stats REC 32 TAR 44 REYDS 400 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 I wouldn't be surprised if Olave had a standout game this week against the Cardinals, but I'd prefer to take a wait-and-see approach with this passing attack with Spencer Rattler under center. It could be great for Olave if Rattler gives him plenty of targets, but Rattler could also stink, which would be bad for Olave and Rashid Shaheed. At best, consider Olave a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I'll take the under on Olave's receiving yards prop on FanDuel, which is 49.5