Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers

Sleepers

Will Fuller (at NE): In four games with Watson last year, Fuller had at least 14 PPR points in each outing, and he averaged 20.3 PPR points over that span. The Texans should be chasing points in this game, and Watson should lean on DeAndre Hopkins and Fuller quite a bit. Now, if Fuller doesn't score, he might not do much. But he's a sleeper for a reason given his high ceiling and low floor.



John Ross (at IND): Like Fuller, Ross has a high ceiling and low floor, and look for Dalton to take a couple of shots to Ross down the field against the Colts. He had a big play in the third preseason game against the Bills with a 57-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, and hopefully another moment like that happens in Week 1.



Josh Gordon (vs. PIT): Gordon falls into sleeper category this week, hopefully for the last time ever, because of the report that he's not expected to start. He'll play, and he should play a lot if the Browns want to win. In a scenario where Cleveland is likely chasing points, don't be afraid of Gordon, and keep him active in all leagues.



Kenny Stills (vs. TEN): Stills will operate as the No. 1 receiver for the Dolphins this season with Jarvis Landry gone, and look for Ryan Tannehill to lean on him in this matchup. Danny Amendola is also an option in PPR leagues whenever he's healthy, but Still has the chance to be a star this season and a quality starter this week.



Jamison Crowder (at ARI): I'm excited about Crowder's outlook this season, and hopefully he can stay healthy for 16 games. He will avoid Patrick Peterson playing in the slot, and expect Alex Smith to lean on him as a prime target in this passing game. Last year against the Cardinals in Week 15, Crowder had five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.



Sit 'Em 12.0 projected points Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR I'm excited about Goodwin's outlook for the season as the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers, but I don't like his matchup this week against the Vikings. He could see plenty of coverage from Xavier Rhodes, and that's a scenario that Fantasy owners might want to avoid. In 2017, Minnesota was one of five teams along with Jacksonville, Baltimore, Buffalo and Detroit to allow fewer than 10 touchdowns to opposing receivers. 14.3 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR With Darnold making his first NFL start on the road, it's hard to expect his receivers to have quality opportunities to make plays this week. For Anderson, we also have yet to see Darnold drive the ball down the field in his preseason outings. And Anderson should see plenty of coverage from Darius Slay, which is a tough matchup for him. I'd only use Anderson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. 12.1 projected points Doug Baldwin Seattle Seahawks WR I'm hopeful Baldwin will be fine with his knee injury, but he's already said he'll be playing this season at 80-85 percent. And this week, he's facing a tough matchup against Denver cornerback Chris Harris. Since we didn't see Baldwin in the preseason, it's tough to trust him in Week 1 as anything more than a No. 3 receiver in most formats. Consider Baldwin more of a bust alert since it's hard to outright bench him given the investment you made in him on Draft Day. 12.0 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR This might seem like a favorable matchup if you didn't watch the Dolphins last season, but cornerback Xavien Howard has developed into a matchup most Fantasy owners want to avoid. And Davis, while oozing with upside, isn't on the level yet of someone who is a must-start Fantasy option. He also loses some target upside with Rishard Matthews (knee) expected to play this week, and I would only use Davis as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most formats. 10.10 projected points Sammy Watkins Kansas City Chiefs WR Watkins was awful in the preseason with one catch for 15 yards, and he never seemed on the same page with Patrick Mahomes. It's hard to trust him in any format this week until we see him start to produce on a consistent level. Maybe that never happens this season. For now, just stash Watkins on your bench, especially in a tough matchup with the Chargers. As you can probably tell, I'm not excited about Watkins' outlook in 2018.

Bust Alert

Like most of the bust alerts, you're probably not sitting Cooper this week. And maybe there's a chance for some garbage-time production against the Rams. But this secondary will be tough on Cooper since he has to face Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, and he doesn't have a good track record against either cornerback. Gruden says he plans to feature Cooper in the passing game, and we'll see if that develops in Week 1. I'd treat Cooper as a low-end starting option at best this week, but I'm not excited about using him given this matchup with the Rams.