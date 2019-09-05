Fantasy Football Week 1: Starts and sits, risks and sleepers for every game on the schedule

2018 Stats RUYDS 256 REC 23 REYDS 160 TD 6 FPTS/G 6.1

Yep, that's right. I know there's nothing about Williams' situation that seems particularly good. LeSean McCoy is his new teammate and a potential drain on his touches. The Jaguars defense is scary. The Chiefs are on the road. But guess what? Williams' skills as a receiver will pull him through for a nice game. I expect Andy Reid to test the Jaguars outside linebackers and safeties, looking for mismatches with his tight ends and running backs. Can McCoy be up to speed on the Chiefs' playbook and develop chemistry with Patrick Mahomes in a week? I don't think so. And he doesn't have to — Williams held the fort down last year, catching a minimum of five passes in all but one of his last five games, averaging 12.3 yards per catch. We've already seen him shine as a receiver this preseason. As for his carries, maybe he gets around 10, but we know the Jaguars can't afford to inch their safeties and linebackers close to the line of scrimmage or else they risk getting destroyed by Mahomes' cannon. Last year the Chiefs got 87 yards and a score out of Kareem Hunt against Jacksonville. You should carry mild No. 2 running back expectations with Williams.