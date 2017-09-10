Fantasy Football Week 1: Thomas Rawls, Odell Beckham legit game-time decisions in injury roundup

The football fan's annual holiday has arrived, as Week 1 finally arrives Sunday.

Several players who figure to be key contributors to the fantasy fortunes of many have been hampered by injuries throughout the offseason or during preseason. With quite a few key question marks heading into the NFL's opening weekend, here's a breakdown of who's slated to suit up and should therefore be in your starting lineups:

QUARTERBACKS

We'll start with the good news in terms of quarterbacks who were forced to sit out the preseason: The Baltimore Ravens ' Joe Flacco returned to practice on Sept. 2 and has been a full participant leading into the Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals . The back injury that felled him for the duration of the exhibition slate is therefore no longer a concern, although the fact that he's yet to be hit this summer heading into the opener could be.



Running Backs

The Seattle Seahawks ' Thomas Rawls is officially questionable with a high-ankle sprain for the opener against the Green Bay Packers , despite practicing in full all week. Pete Carroll has labeled him a true game-time decision, leaving open the possibility that Eddie Lacy will get the start against his old squad, with C.J. Prosise and rookie Chris Carson seeing a bump in reps as well. All told, this situation looks like a mess right now.



Wide Receivers

All eyes are on the New York Giants ' Odell Beckham , Jr. heading into the Sunday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys , with the high-ankle injury he suffered against the Cleveland Browns in preseason rendering him a true game-time decision. Beckham didn't practice all week but did travel with the team to Dallas, leaving him with a chance of suiting up. The fantasy stock of Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard would naturally see significant boosts in Beckham's absence – though you may not know until Sunday night what to do here. Have a backup plan, potentially featuring Shepard or the likes of Ted Ginn or Tyrell Williams , set to play Monday night.



Tight Ends

The Bengals' Tyler Eifert is apparently over the knee tendinitis that caused him to miss the Bengals' final pair of preseason contests. He practiced fully all week and looks to be without restrictions entering Week 1 against the Ravens.



Kickers

The Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski had an interesting week, one that started with the veteran refusing the team's request to rework his contract. He then popped up on the injury report with a back issue, although he continued to practice in limited fashion. That made his Saturday move to injured reserve quite a surprise and leaves Giorgio Tavecchio as an intriguing kicking option on a team expected to put up plenty of points.



Key Defensive Players