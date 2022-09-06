Right out of the gate, we're going to get a chance to see how much different things are for Kyle Pitts. We know he has a new quarterback in Marcus Mariota and we think he has a new running mate in Drake London, though we're still waiting for confirmation that London will be ready for Week 1.

Pitts projects as my No. 4 tight end this week, and that in itself would be a change because the Saints, and most of the NFC South, had their way with the rookie in 2021. Against the Saints, Pitts totaled five catches for 70 yards in two outings. And 39 of those yards came on one play. Against the division, he averaged a paltry 7.9 PPR FPPG, only reaching double digits in two games out of six.

Now, I'm not much of a believer in defense versus tight end, especially as it translates from one season to another. And I certainly don't think the entire defense has his number. But the Saints did have one of the best defenses in the league against the position.

The proper responses at this point from a Pitts' defender would be that he's actually a wide receiver with tight end eligibility. That's true, but all that means is that Pitts will draw Marshon Lattimore more often. He may want to go back to being a tight end.

None of this is to say you should bench Pitts. Well, maybe in DFS. But it will be a very good sign if he gives you a start-worthy performance against this matchup. It would be superb if he could score his second career touchdown.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 1:

Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. We are not interested in a Washington tight end this week, but John Bates is likely the best one. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. We don't expect any Packers' tight end to be relevant this week. Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Dulcich begins the year on IR, which gives Albert Okwuegbunam a chance to shine.

28% - The career tight end target rate for Marcus Mariota, which would've been third-highest in the NFL last season.



28.9% - Jacoby Brissett's career tight end target rate. If David Njoku can earn a large share of those and Brissett can be passable, Njoku could have a big year.



2015 -- Last year was the first since 2015 that Travis Kelce didn't finish as TE1.

9 -- Hunter Henry was tied with the second-most touchdowns by a tight end in 2021, but finished 13th in tight end PPR points per game.



32.8% -- Doug Pederson's teams threw nearly a third of their passes to tight ends when he was in Philadelphia.



11.6% -- More than 10% of Pat Freiermuth's catches went for scores last year. That makes him one of the top regression candidates in football.



18.4% -- Dawson Knox scored at an even higher rate than Freiermuth.



1 -- Kyle Pitts and Cole Kmet combined for one touchdown on a combined 128 receptions last year. Expect both to get a big boost in the opposite direction of Freiermuth and Knox.



Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 12.4 TE RNK 4th 2021 Stats REC 68 TAR 110 REYDS 1026 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.4 Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 10th 2021 Stats REC 61 TAR 85 REYDS 560 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 11.8 TE RNK 21st 2021 Stats REC 74 TAR 112 REYDS 763 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.6 Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -3.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 15th 2021 Stats REC 48 TAR 63 REYDS 478 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.9

Week 1 Streamers Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 60% 2021 Stats REC 61 TAR 85 REYDS 560 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 The matchup is the only thing that gives me any reason for pause here. Higbee sees 5-6 targets per game when everyone is healthy, and right now we're unsure about the status of Van Jefferson. Higbee is someone I'm drafting as a TE1 for the season, but he's also my highest projected player available on the waiver wire. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 53% 2021 Stats REC 46 TAR 73 REYDS 408 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.9 This game will be the first hint as to how much Doug Pederson's new offense looks like his old offense. Engram looks like the clear No. 1 tight end on a team without a target-dominating No. 1 wide receiver. It's possible a month from now we view him as a must-start tight end. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -3.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 57% 2021 Stats REC 48 TAR 63 REYDS 478 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.9 The Chargers are one of the highest projected scoring offenses in Week 1, the Raiders have historically not been good against tight ends, and Donald Parham has battled injuries in camp and may be slow to ramp up for the regular season.

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI KC -4.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 19 TE RNK 1st 2021 Stats REC 92 TAR 134 REYDS 1125 TD 10 FPTS/G 16.4 It's basically a tie between Kelce and Pitts as the top value, but since Pitts faces that stingy Saints defense and could draw a lot of Marshon Lattimore, I'm going to lean towards Kelce in a game that should be a shootout. It will be very interesting to see just how many targets Kelce commands with Tyreek Hill in Miami now.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 9th 2021 Stats REC 60 TAR 93 REYDS 612 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.1 I don't have a good feel for roster rate projections early in the week, but if Kmet is below 10% I'll be all over him as Justin Fields No. 2 target. Fields was also my favorite contrarian QB play this week, so now we've got a contrarian stack against a very good 49ers defense.