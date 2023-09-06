As of Wednesday morning, we're still ranking and projecting as if Travis Kelce is going to play Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. The Kansas Chiefs' star tight end hyperextended his knee at practice on Tuesday and is officially listed as questionable. Of course, Fantasy managers with Kelce on their roster need to make other plans, or at least know what their course of action will be if Kelce is ruled out. That largely depends on your waivers settings.

If you're allowed to make add/drops on Thursday evening, then I would suggest waiting until then to make a decision, assuming you're not in a league deep enough to where Noah Gray has already been picked up. Does that mean Gray is the best Kelce replacement? Not in shallow leagues. Tyler Higbee is still available in 32% of leagues and he's a top-10 tight end this week. Gerald Everett is available in more than half of leagues, and Trey McBride is still available in 88% of leagues.

Week 1 position previews: QB WR RB

In leagues where all of those guys are rostered, Gray may be your best option. We have to qualify that, because Kelce has only missed two games in five seasons. We don't know exactly what the offense will look like without him. When Kelce missed Week 16 in 2021, Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, but Gray and Blake Bell combined for just three catches for 23 yards. Of course, Mahomes had Tyreek Hill in that game. The only other absence for Kelce came in Week 17 of the 2020 season and Mahomes took that one off as well.

Gray is now up to 8% rostered, which ties him with Hayden Hurst and puts him a tick above Cade Otton. If you're in a league deep enough to be considering one of those guys, I'm not sure it's going to matter all that much, though the revenge-game narrative for Hurst is fun.

Just know that if you're in a league that does not allow midday add/drops, you should add a second tight end on Wednesday night. My favorite options are below.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 1:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Trey McBride is an intriguing streaming option.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

28.6% -- Mark Andrews led all tight ends last year with a 28.6% share of his team's targeted air yards. Watch that share in Week 1 to see how Todd Monken impacts that.

-- Mark Andrews led all tight ends last year with a 28.6% share of his team's targeted air yards. Watch that share in Week 1 to see how Todd Monken impacts that. 27.1% -- Chigoziem Okonkwo ranked second among tight ends with a 27.1% target per route run rate, and he projects as a full-time player this season.



-- Chigoziem Okonkwo ranked second among tight ends with a 27.1% target per route run rate, and he projects as a full-time player this season. 6 -- Taysom Hill averaged six rush attempts per game last season. He could see even more in Week 1 with Alvin Kamara out.

-- Taysom Hill averaged six rush attempts per game last season. He could see even more in Week 1 with Alvin Kamara out. 39 -- George Kittle produced 39 yards or fewer in nine of his last 13 games.

-- George Kittle produced 39 yards or fewer in nine of his last 13 games. 26.2% -- T.J. Hockenson played 10 games with the Vikings in 2023, but 26.2% of his Fantasy points with them came from two games against the Giants.

-- T.J. Hockenson played 10 games with the Vikings in 2023, but 26.2% of his Fantasy points with them came from two games against the Giants. 26.3% -- The Browns were one of five teams with a tight end target percentage over 26% last year. Watch Week 1 to see how that changes after a full offseason for Deshaun Watson.



TE Preview Matchups that matter

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 7th 2022 Stats REC 72 TAR 108 REYDS 620 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 Sam LaPorta TE DET Detroit • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -5 O/U 53 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 6.6 TE RNK 17th 2022 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 6 TE RNK 19th 2022 Stats REC 32 TAR 46 REYDS 450 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.7 Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 6.6 TE RNK 13th 2022 Stats REC 19 TAR 22 REYDS 174 TD 2 FPTS/G 3

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Streamers (TE Preview) Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LAC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 49% 2021 Stats REC 58 TAR 87 REYDS 555 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.7 The Dolphins struggled mightily against tight ends last year, allowing the fifth-most Fantasy points to the position. Kellen Moore's offense has traditionally had a big role for the tight end. It's possible you add Everett as a Week 1 streamer and just keep starting him. At the very least, he's an excellent stream in a game with an over/under of 51. There should be plenty of touchdown opportunities. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 38% 2022 Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 77 TD 11 FPTS/G 9.4 In non-PPR Hill is an excellent stream at tight end. With Alvin Kamara out it wouldn't be surprising if he had an even larger role in the run game. Hill is less appealing in full PPR as we expect Juwan Johnson to earn most of the tight end targets. Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 12% 2022 Stats REC 29 TAR 39 REYDS 265 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.8 If Zach Ertz is out in Week 1, McBride has immense upside in Arizona's offense. In fact, he may grab the TE1 job regardless of Ertz's health.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 10th 2022 Stats REC 58 TAR 80 REYDS 628 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.2 Kevin Stefanski's offense has traditionally delivered a 26% target share to tight ends and Deshaun Watson was at 22% last year. That should play very well in a shootout against the Bengals. Njoku is my best value on the slate and as a bonus, he's also going to be contrarian. I like him most as a bring back in a Burrow-Chase stack.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Irv Smith TE CIN Cincinnati • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CIN -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 5.6 TE RNK 21st 2022 Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 182 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 If you want to get even more contrarian than Njoku, look to the other sideline. The best time to play injury-prone players like Irv Smith is Week 1 when they are fully healthy. Hayden Hurst commanded five targets per game in this offense and Smith is a more dynamic athlete. Smith is just $3,600 on DraftKings, the cheapest of my top 15 tight ends.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 1 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 1. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.