Every Tuesday morning during the season, you can come right here to find the best waiver wire suggestions for your leagues. While the draft is important, you can win your leagues with the right waiver wire moves. And we have you covered.
For this week, we're doing it Monday because these players can also be considered for late-round picks if you're still drafting. Getting these players will allow you to beat the waiver wire -- for now.
Since many of you have already drafted, these are players to add off waivers or with your Free Agent Budget (FAB). They can either help you in Week 1 or, more likely, down the road this season.
Week 1 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries: Zach Wilson (knee)
- Check to see if available: n/a
- Drop candidates: n/a
Add in this order:
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fields isn't someone you want to start in Week 1 against San Francisco, but he does have the potential to emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues as the season goes on. He has the potential to pass for 4,000 yards and run for 1,000 yards, and quarterbacks with that upside are hard to find. If you are inclined to carry two quarterbacks on your roster then stash Fields since he could turn into a league winner this year. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Tannehill is an interesting streamer in deeper leagues for Week 1 against the Giants. While Derrick Henry should be the catalyst of the Titans offense, Tannehill should have some positive moments at home against a rebuilding defense. Long-term, Tannehill could become a low-end starting option in deeper leagues, especially if Robert Woods and Treylon Burks become consistent threats in the passing game. Tannehill is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper formats.
CAR Carolina • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Despite his confidence, I don't want to trust Mayfield in Week 1 against his former team in Cleveland. But I am curious to see how Mayfield performs because he could emerge as a weekly starter in deeper leagues. I like the Panthers offense when healthy, and so far Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore are fine. Mayfield could end up as a starter in 14-team leagues or larger. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper formats.
Carson Wentz QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Wentz gets a favorable matchup in Week 1 against Jacksonville, and he could be a decent streamer in deeper leagues. I hope he plays well and connects with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and the other weapons in Washington, and we might be able to rely on Wentz in 14-team leagues or larger during the season. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper formats.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
For as long as Mariota holds onto the starting job in Atlanta he could be a streamer in deeper leagues. He's going to use his legs, which we love, and his rushing prowess could put him in the conversation as a top-15 Fantasy quarterback this year. I don't love him in Week 1 against New Orleans, but I'm curious to see how he performs. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper formats.
Running Backs
- Injuries: J.K. Dobbins (knee), Elijah Mitchell (hamstring), James Robinson (Achilles), Miles Sanders (hamstring), Kenneth Walker (hernia)
- Check to see if available: n/a
- Drop candidates: n/a
Add in this order:
Zamir White RB
LV Las Vegas • #35
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
White is my favorite stash candidate or lottery ticket this year. I'm not confident that the Raiders coaching staff is going to trust Josh Jacobs all season, and if he gets hurt then White should be in line for a big role in Las Vegas. You can't start him in Week 1 against the Chargers, but he should be rostered in all leagues. He's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
When healthy, Mostert could be the best running back in Miami. He's the one who came from San Francisco with new coach Mike McDaniel, and he could lead the team in carries, even in tandem with Chase Edmonds. Now, we know Mostert has a hard time staying on the field due to injuries -- he's combined for nine games the past two seasons -- and Edmonds could play on passing downs. But Mostert should be rostered in all leagues given his upside, and he's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Chiefs have a crowded running back corps with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Pacheco, Ronald Jones and Jerick McKinnon, but Pacheco should be No. 2 on the depth chart. And he's a lottery ticket to roster in all leagues. We know Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon have defined roles, but Pacheco could be a star if given a featured role. He's fast (4.37-second 40-yard dash) and explosive, and he could be fun in Andy Reid's offense. I'm stashing him in all leagues, and he's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
We hope Robinson is only out four weeks after he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list to open the season. Robinson is recovering from surgery to address wounds sustained during an attempted robbery. He was shot twice in his lower extremities, but reports indicate that he didn't suffer any structural damage. If he can return to Washington after a month -- or not long after -- he could take over as the starter for the Commanders ahead of Antonio Gibson. Robinson is an easy player to stash if you have IR spots in your league, but he's worth a bench spot in most formats. Prior to this incident, Robinson was trending toward being at least a flex in all leagues. He's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Herbert is the handcuff for David Montgomery, and he could be a lottery ticket in case Montgomery misses any time. Last year, Herbert had four games with at least 18 total touches, and he scored at least 18 PPR points in two of them. We'll see how much the Bears plan to use Herbert while Montgomery is healthy, but Herbert is someone to stash in all leagues. He's worth stashing in all leagues with up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Mark Ingram RB
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
We expect Alvin Kamara to play the majority of the season barring an injury, but a suspension doesn't seem likely this year. That said, should something change, then Ingram would be a weekly starter in all leagues. Last year, Ingram had six games with at least 14 carries, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in three of them. He's a good stash candidate in the majority of leagues, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
TB Tampa Bay • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
White will hopefully be the next man up for Tampa Bay behind Leonard Fournette, but we could see the Bucs use a committee backfield with White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Gio Bernard if Fournette were to miss any time. That said, I like White's upside the most, and he's worth stashing in all leagues as a lottery ticket. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
DET Detroit • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams is No. 2 on the depth chart in Detroit, and he could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues if D'Andre Swift were to miss any time. Williams should also play in tandem with Swift, so he could be helpful in deeper formats if you need a flex. I'm curious to see how the Lions use Swift and Williams in Week 1 against the Eagles, but you should stash Williams now for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Kenyan Drake RB
BAL Baltimore • #23
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Drake could be Baltimore's best running back in Week 1 against the Jets if J.K. Dobbins (knee) isn't ready to go. Mike Davis could also be ahead of Drake on the depth chart, but it's worth adding Drake in all leagues to find out. And if he starts against the Jets then he would be worth using as a flex play in all leagues. I'm not sure Drake will have much use when Dobbins is 100 percent, but he could also be a factor all season, especially if Gus Edwards (knee) remains out. Drake is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Wilson is No. 2 on the depth chart in San Francisco behind Elijah Mitchell, and Mitchell missed six games as a rookie in 2021 and already dealt with a hamstring injury in training camp. Wilson could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues if Mitchell gets hurt again. We'll see what happens with Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason as well, but I want Wilson on my bench in all rosters. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
McKissic is worth a roster spot in all PPR leagues, and he should have a defined role for Washington even when Robinson is healthy. McKissic will play on passing downs, and he had seven games last year of the 11 that he played with at least four catches. McKissic will be tough to trust in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues, but in PPR we could use McKissic as a flex. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
McKinnon was Kansas City's best running back down the stretch last season, and we'll see what kind of role he has this year with Edwards-Helaire, Pacheco and Ronald Jones. Most likely, McKinnon will play on passing downs, and he closed 2021 with 17 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns in his final four outings, including the playoffs. In PPR, McKinnon should be rostered in the majority of leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
LV Las Vegas • #22
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Abdullah is expected to play on passing downs for the Raiders, and he could be a flex play in PPR. Last year with the Panthers, Abdullah had three games with at least four catches in his final four outings of the season, and he scored at least 15 PPR points in two of them. He doesn't have the same upside as Jacobs or Zamir White, but Abdullah can still be useful. In deeper PPR leagues, Abdullah is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Eno Benjamin RB
ARI Arizona • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Benjamin should open the season as the handcuff to James Conner, and we could see Benjamin in a prominent role this year if Conner were to miss any time. We'll see what happens with Darrel Williams and potentially Jonathan Ward as well, but Benjamin is worth stashing in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Boston Scott RB
PHI Philadelphia • #35
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell are the top two running backs for the Eagles, but don't forget about Scott. He appears to be the preferred handcuff to Sanders as a rusher, and Sanders has missed at least four games in each of the past two seasons. While you shouldn't draft Scott ahead of Gainwell as the No. 2 running back in Philadelphia, Scott is a good stash candidate in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries: Russell Gage (hamstring), Michael Gallup (knee), Chris Godwin (knee), Diontae Johnson (shoulder), Drake London (knee), Rondale Moore (undisclosed), Deebo Samuel (knee) Sterling Shepard (Achilles) Michael Thomas (hamstring), Jaylen Waddle (lower body)
- Check to see if available: n/a
- Drop candidates: n/a
Add in this order:
NYG N.Y. Giants • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I had Toney as a breakout candidate this season before training camp started, and then injuries again became a problem for him, much like his rookie campaign. It's clearly scared off Fantasy managers, and he should be rostered at 100 percent. You just have to know what you're getting, which is someone who can miss some time, but when healthy he should be a star. He's ready for Week 1 against the Titans, and I would start him as at least a No. 3 receiver. He's worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB if available in your league. Wan'Dale Robinson (12 percent rostered) is also worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB with the hope he also has a prominent role in his rookie campaign.
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Collins is one of my favorite sleepers this season, and he should be the starter all year opposite Brandin Cooks. The Texans need playmakers, and Collins should become a favorite target for Davis Mills. Last year, in the final five games for Houston when Mills started, Collins had three outings with at least five targets, and he had two games with at least 11 PPR points. That should be Collins' floor most weeks, and he's worth at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
KC Kansas City • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Chiefs have three receivers who could be available in the majority of leagues, including Skyy Moore (73 percent rostered), Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman (36 percent rostered). Valdes-Scantling is my favorite of this trio, but I would be looking to roster any of these guys with the chance they emerge as at least the No. 2 receiver in Kansas City behind JuJu Smith-Schuster. Valdes-Scantling is going to play a lot as an outside receiver for the Chiefs, and we hope he develops a solid rapport with Patrick Mahomes early in the year. Valdes-Scantling is worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Gallup might not help you early in the season since he's still coming back from last year's torn ACL, so you can consider adding Jalen Tolbert (30 percent rostered) now as well for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. But Gallup should have the higher ceiling when healthy, and he's worth stashing in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. The Cowboys need help in the passing game behind CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz, and Gallup and Tolbert could be popular options for Dak Prescott. Given the Cowboys' investment in Gallup, as well as his history with Prescott, we could see Gallup emerge as a weekly starter in all three-receiver leagues.
Julio Jones WR
TB Tampa Bay • #85
Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs.
It's going to be interesting to see how Tom Brady uses Jones and Russell Gage (48 percent rostered) early in the season, especially if Chris Godwin (knee) is slow in his recovery. I'd gamble on Jones first, mostly because he was healthy during training camp, while Gage missed a lot of practice due to a hamstring injury. But both should be in play for Fantasy managers given that the Bucs are going to be among the league leaders in pass attempts. Both Jones and Gage are worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dotson got the chance to develop a rapport with Carson Wentz in OTAs before Terry McLaurin signed his contract extension. While McLaurin is still the No. 1 receiver in Washington, Dotson should be a solid running mate. Now, it's unlikely Dotson turns into a consistent Fantasy starter with Carson Wentz, at least as long as McLaurin is healthy. But he could be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in three-receiver leagues, and he's worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
BUF Buffalo • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
McKenzie will be the slot receiver for the Bills to open the year, and he's healthy heading into Week 1 against the Rams despite missing some practice time last week. Hopefully there are enough targets to feed Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, McKenzie and Dawson Knox, and McKenzie has to keep Jamison Crowder and Khalil Shakir on the bench. But Josh Allen has raved about McKenzie, and we'll see if he can take advantage of this opportunity. He's worth stashing for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB to find out.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We talk all the time about running back handcuffs, but Boyd can be considered a wide receiver handcuff, as well as someone who can help you in deeper leagues. Should something happen to Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins then Boyd would see an uptick in targets and production from Joe Burrow. But even with Chase and Higgins on the field, Boyd can still be a No. 3 receiver in deep, three-receiver leagues. He closed last season with at least 13 PPR points in four of his final five games in the regular season, and he had three touchdowns over that span. He's worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
K.J. Osborn WR
MIN Minnesota • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Osborn is like Boyd in that he's a handcuff who can also help you in deeper leagues. Osborn will be the No. 3 receiver in Minnesota behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, but Osborn stepped up last season when Thielen battled injuries. Osborn had eight games last year with at least five targets, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in seven of them. The Vikings have said all offseason that Osborn will have a bigger role this year, and he could emerge as a No. 3 receiver in deep, three-receiver leagues. He's worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Palmer is my third favorite wide receiver handcuff, along with Boyd and Osborn. I love stashing him in all leagues, and he's worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Palmer will open the season behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for the Chargers, but the team has said all offseason that Palmer is headed for a bigger role. He probably needs an injury to maximize his value, but he has plenty of upside. We saw last year that Palmer stepped up when given an increased role, scoring at least 14 PPR points in three of his final five games. He had at least six targets in each of those outings, and hopefully that becomes the norm this season.
Marvin Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Trevor Lawrence looked good in the preseason, and Jones should be the No. 2 receiver for the Jaguars behind Christian Kirk. Zay Jones, Travis Etienne and Evan Engram will also contend for targets, but Marvin Jones should be a consistent option for Lawrence this year. Jones struggled last year in his first season with Lawrence, but all of the Jaguars were a mess under Urban Meyer. Doug Pederson should maximize the talent in Jacksonville this year, and Jones could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy option in deep, three receiver leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
It's not a bad idea to take a flier on several Packers receivers given the uncertainty of how Aaron Rodgers will use his targets behind Allen Lazard. Doubs, Christian Watson (30 percent rostered), Sammy Watkins (18 percent rostered) and Randall Cobb (11 percent rostered) are all in play, in that order, as receivers to add, depending on what you need. I like Doubs the best since the Packers featured him in the preseason, albeit with Jordan Love and the backups, but he continued to make plays. He might get overshadowed by Watson, Watkins and Cobb -- and Watkins is worth gambling on early in the season -- but Doubs could have the most long-term appeal. All of them are worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB, but you might want to spend a little more on Doubs (up to 5 percent) to ensure that you get him.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
It seems hard to trust the Jets receivers with Zach Wilson (knee) hurt and unproven, and Joe Flacco could start Week 1 against the Ravens. It's also a crowded receiving corps with Elijah Moore, Wilson and Corey Davis fighting for targets. But Wilson was a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft for a reason, and he should play a lot in his rookie campaign. And hopefully his talent, even with an inconsistent quarterback, could help him produce at a high level. I have no problem stashing Wilson in all leagues where available with 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore is dealing with an unspecified injury, and his status for Week 1 against the Chiefs is in doubt. I hope he plays because he has a six-week window to be featured for the Cardinals with DeAndre Hopkins suspended. Kliff Kingsbury spent all offseason raving about Moore and getting him more involved, and he's worth stashing on your Fantasy roster where available. He could be a sophomore surprise, and I hope he's not hurt for Week 1. Moore is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
NE New England • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It seems like every report about the Patriots this offseason highlighted a different receiver, from DeVante Parker to Nelson Agholor to Kendrick Bourne. But the steady hand has been Meyers, once again, and he's the one you want to roster heading into this season for at least 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Parker (71 percent rostered) is worth the investment also, but I'm nervous about this offense with Matt Patricia calling plays for Mac Jones. We could see minimal production in the passing game, but Meyers should lead New England in targets and receptions, so he's a potential No. 3 receiver in deep, PPR leagues.
NO New Orleans • #80
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
We don't fully know the status for Saints receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) heading into Week 1, which bodes well for Landry and Chris Olave (82 percent rostered) to have prominent roles in a positive matchup with the Falcons. Long term, Landry should prove to be a reliable target for Jameis Winston, and he's worth stashing in all PPR leagues for at least 1 percent of your remaining FAB. He could struggle for consistent production as long as Thomas and Olave are healthy, but every time we write off Landry, he comes back and makes plays. He could turn into a No. 3 receiver in deep, PPR leagues.
D.J. Chark WR
DET Detroit • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Lions won't have Jameson Williams (knee) for at least the first four weeks of the season, so Chark should see plenty of targets as a starter opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown. And Chark could continue to start on the outside all season, even when Williams is healthy. We'll see if Jared Goff can maximize Chark's skillset as a downfield threat, but it's worth stashing Chark to find out for at least 1 percent of your remaining FAB. And Williams (24 percent rostered) should be rostered in all leagues for at least 1 percent of your remaining FAB, especially if you have an IR spot.
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We heard nothing but great things about Pierce in training camp, and he was one of my favorite rookies coming into the NFL this year. He landed in a great spot with the Colts, and he should be the No. 2 receiver opposite Michael Pittman all season. We'll see how long Parris Campbell stays healthy and what role he plays for Matt Ryan, but Pierce could emerge as a starter in deep, PPR leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Tight End
- Injuries of note: Zach Ertz (calf), Albert Okwuegbunam (lower body), Irv Smith (thumb), Logan Thomas (knee), Robert Tonyan (knee)
- Check to see if available: n/a
- Drop candidates: n/a
Add in this order:
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Njoku became one of my favorite late-round targets at any position at the end of preseason, and he could be a weekly starter in all leagues, starting in Week 1 against the Panthers. He's going to be at least No. 2 for the Browns in targets behind Amari Cooper, and Jacoby Brissett should lean on Njoku while he starts (Deshaun Watson should as well). Njoku has top-10 upside in all leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Higbee could be No. 3 in targets for the Rams this season behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, and it's not bad to be a prominent weapon for Matthew Stafford. We'll see what happens once Van Jefferson (knee) is healthy, and the Rams could also add Odell Beckham at some point during the year. But heading into Week 1 against Buffalo, you could use Higbee as a starter in all leagues. He's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I'm hopeful Smith can stay healthy after missing all of 2021 with a knee injury, and then he hurt his thumb in training camp. But he should be ready for Week 1 against the Packers, and I hope he becomes a prominent target for Kirk Cousins. Smith is a good tight end to settle for on Draft Day, and he could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues if he becomes a quality red-zone threat for Minnesota. Smith is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Chargers seem excited to use Everett this season, and he could play a prominent role for Justin Herbert. Despite having Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler last year, the Chargers tight ends (Jared Cook, Donald Parham, Stephen Anderson and Tre' McKitty) combined for 137 targets last season, with Cook leading the way with 83. Everett should see a bulk of those targets, and he could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
DEN Denver • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Okwuegbunam should be No. 3 in targets for Denver to open the season with Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on short-term injured reserve, along with Tim Patrick (knee) out for the season. Okwuegbunam should be behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy as a favorite target from Russell Wilson, and we'll see if that leads to quality production. He's a good second tight end to stash in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Ravens need playmakers in the passing game, so don't be surprised if Likely sees plenty of action, even as the No. 2 tight end behind Mark Andrews. Likely made a splash in the preseason with four catches for 44 yards on four targets against Tennessee and eight catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against Arizona. Mark Andrews said Likely is "going to shock the world," and he's a good stash candidate for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DST
- Titans (vs. NYG) - 25 percent
- Browns (at CAR) - 64 percent
- Eagles (at DET) - 38 percent
- Commanders (vs. JAC) - 17 percent
KICKERS
- Jake Elliott (at DET) - 55 percent
- Robbie Gould (at CHI) - 45 percent
- Matt Prater (vs. KC) - 59 percent
- Jason Sanders (vs. NE) - 23 percent