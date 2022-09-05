Kadarius Toney WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 68% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 57 REYDS 420 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 I had Toney as a breakout candidate this season before training camp started, and then injuries again became a problem for him, much like his rookie campaign. It's clearly scared off Fantasy managers, and he should be rostered at 100 percent. You just have to know what you're getting, which is someone who can miss some time, but when healthy he should be a star. He's ready for Week 1 against the Titans, and I would start him as at least a No. 3 receiver. He's worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB if available in your league. Wan'Dale Robinson (12 percent rostered) is also worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB with the hope he also has a prominent role in his rookie campaign.

Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 60 REYDS 446 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Collins is one of my favorite sleepers this season, and he should be the starter all year opposite Brandin Cooks. The Texans need playmakers, and Collins should become a favorite target for Davis Mills. Last year, in the final five games for Houston when Mills started, Collins had three outings with at least five targets, and he had two games with at least 11 PPR points. That should be Collins' floor most weeks, and he's worth at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR KC Kansas City • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI KC -4.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 55 REYDS 430 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.9 The Chiefs have three receivers who could be available in the majority of leagues, including Skyy Moore (73 percent rostered), Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman (36 percent rostered). Valdes-Scantling is my favorite of this trio, but I would be looking to roster any of these guys with the chance they emerge as at least the No. 2 receiver in Kansas City behind JuJu Smith-Schuster. Valdes-Scantling is going to play a lot as an outside receiver for the Chiefs, and we hope he develops a solid rapport with Patrick Mahomes early in the year. Valdes-Scantling is worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -1.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 62 REYDS 445 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2 Gallup might not help you early in the season since he's still coming back from last year's torn ACL, so you can consider adding Jalen Tolbert (30 percent rostered) now as well for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. But Gallup should have the higher ceiling when healthy, and he's worth stashing in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. The Cowboys need help in the passing game behind CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz, and Gallup and Tolbert could be popular options for Dak Prescott. Given the Cowboys' investment in Gallup, as well as his history with Prescott, we could see Gallup emerge as a weekly starter in all three-receiver leagues.

Julio Jones WR TB Tampa Bay • #85

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL TB -1.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 48 REYDS 434 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 It's going to be interesting to see how Tom Brady uses Jones and Russell Gage (48 percent rostered) early in the season, especially if Chris Godwin (knee) is slow in his recovery. I'd gamble on Jones first, mostly because he was healthy during training camp, while Gage missed a lot of practice due to a hamstring injury. But both should be in play for Fantasy managers given that the Bucs are going to be among the league leaders in pass attempts. Both Jones and Gage are worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC WAS -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 46% Dotson got the chance to develop a rapport with Carson Wentz in OTAs before Terry McLaurin signed his contract extension. While McLaurin is still the No. 1 receiver in Washington, Dotson should be a solid running mate. Now, it's unlikely Dotson turns into a consistent Fantasy starter with Carson Wentz, at least as long as McLaurin is healthy. But he could be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in three-receiver leagues, and he's worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Isaiah McKenzie WR BUF Buffalo • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR BUF -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 26 REYDS 178 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.5 McKenzie will be the slot receiver for the Bills to open the year, and he's healthy heading into Week 1 against the Rams despite missing some practice time last week. Hopefully there are enough targets to feed Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, McKenzie and Dawson Knox, and McKenzie has to keep Jamison Crowder and Khalil Shakir on the bench. But Josh Allen has raved about McKenzie, and we'll see if he can take advantage of this opportunity. He's worth stashing for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB to find out.

Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CIN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 94 REYDS 828 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.5 We talk all the time about running back handcuffs, but Boyd can be considered a wide receiver handcuff, as well as someone who can help you in deeper leagues. Should something happen to Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins then Boyd would see an uptick in targets and production from Joe Burrow. But even with Chase and Higgins on the field, Boyd can still be a No. 3 receiver in deep, three-receiver leagues. He closed last season with at least 13 PPR points in four of his final five games in the regular season, and he had three touchdowns over that span. He's worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 82 REYDS 655 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.3 Osborn is like Boyd in that he's a handcuff who can also help you in deeper leagues. Osborn will be the No. 3 receiver in Minnesota behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, but Osborn stepped up last season when Thielen battled injuries. Osborn had eight games last year with at least five targets, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in seven of them. The Vikings have said all offseason that Osborn will have a bigger role this year, and he could emerge as a No. 3 receiver in deep, three-receiver leagues. He's worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -3.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 49 REYDS 353 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.5 Palmer is my third favorite wide receiver handcuff, along with Boyd and Osborn. I love stashing him in all leagues, and he's worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Palmer will open the season behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for the Chargers, but the team has said all offseason that Palmer is headed for a bigger role. He probably needs an injury to maximize his value, but he has plenty of upside. We saw last year that Palmer stepped up when given an increased role, scoring at least 14 PPR points in three of his final five games. He had at least six targets in each of those outings, and hopefully that becomes the norm this season.

Marvin Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 120 REYDS 832 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Trevor Lawrence looked good in the preseason, and Jones should be the No. 2 receiver for the Jaguars behind Christian Kirk. Zay Jones, Travis Etienne and Evan Engram will also contend for targets, but Marvin Jones should be a consistent option for Lawrence this year. Jones struggled last year in his first season with Lawrence, but all of the Jaguars were a mess under Urban Meyer. Doug Pederson should maximize the talent in Jacksonville this year, and Jones could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy option in deep, three receiver leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN GB -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 44% It's not a bad idea to take a flier on several Packers receivers given the uncertainty of how Aaron Rodgers will use his targets behind Allen Lazard. Doubs, Christian Watson (30 percent rostered), Sammy Watkins (18 percent rostered) and Randall Cobb (11 percent rostered) are all in play, in that order, as receivers to add, depending on what you need. I like Doubs the best since the Packers featured him in the preseason, albeit with Jordan Love and the backups, but he continued to make plays. He might get overshadowed by Watson, Watkins and Cobb -- and Watkins is worth gambling on early in the season -- but Doubs could have the most long-term appeal. All of them are worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB, but you might want to spend a little more on Doubs (up to 5 percent) to ensure that you get him.

Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 59% It seems hard to trust the Jets receivers with Zach Wilson (knee) hurt and unproven, and Joe Flacco could start Week 1 against the Ravens. It's also a crowded receiving corps with Elijah Moore, Wilson and Corey Davis fighting for targets. But Wilson was a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft for a reason, and he should play a lot in his rookie campaign. And hopefully his talent, even with an inconsistent quarterback, could help him produce at a high level. I have no problem stashing Wilson in all leagues where available with 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 43% 2021 Stats REC 54 TAR 64 REYDS 435 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Moore is dealing with an unspecified injury, and his status for Week 1 against the Chiefs is in doubt. I hope he plays because he has a six-week window to be featured for the Cardinals with DeAndre Hopkins suspended. Kliff Kingsbury spent all offseason raving about Moore and getting him more involved, and he's worth stashing on your Fantasy roster where available. He could be a sophomore surprise, and I hope he's not hurt for Week 1. Moore is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 50% 2021 Stats REC 83 TAR 126 REYDS 866 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 It seems like every report about the Patriots this offseason highlighted a different receiver, from DeVante Parker to Nelson Agholor to Kendrick Bourne. But the steady hand has been Meyers, once again, and he's the one you want to roster heading into this season for at least 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Parker (71 percent rostered) is worth the investment also, but I'm nervous about this offense with Matt Patricia calling plays for Mac Jones. We could see minimal production in the passing game, but Meyers should lead New England in targets and receptions, so he's a potential No. 3 receiver in deep, PPR leagues.

Jarvis Landry WR NO New Orleans • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 42% 2021 Stats REC 52 TAR 87 REYDS 570 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.1 We don't fully know the status for Saints receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) heading into Week 1, which bodes well for Landry and Chris Olave (82 percent rostered) to have prominent roles in a positive matchup with the Falcons. Long term, Landry should prove to be a reliable target for Jameis Winston, and he's worth stashing in all PPR leagues for at least 1 percent of your remaining FAB. He could struggle for consistent production as long as Thomas and Olave are healthy, but every time we write off Landry, he comes back and makes plays. He could turn into a No. 3 receiver in deep, PPR leagues.

D.J. Chark WR DET Detroit • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 27% 2021 Stats REC 7 TAR 22 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 The Lions won't have Jameson Williams (knee) for at least the first four weeks of the season, so Chark should see plenty of targets as a starter opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown. And Chark could continue to start on the outside all season, even when Williams is healthy. We'll see if Jared Goff can maximize Chark's skillset as a downfield threat, but it's worth stashing Chark to find out for at least 1 percent of your remaining FAB. And Williams (24 percent rostered) should be rostered in all leagues for at least 1 percent of your remaining FAB, especially if you have an IR spot.